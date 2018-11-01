Urban One, Inc. (UONEK) CEO Alfred Liggins on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Alfred Liggins - CEO, President, Treasurer & Director

Peter Thompson - CFO & EVP

Jody Drewer - CFO & EVP, TV One LLC

Analysts

Aaron Watts - Deutsche Bank

Benjamin Briggs - GMP Securities

Ash Thomas - Bybrook Capital

Michael Kupinski - NOBLE Capital Markets

Alfred Liggins

Thank you, operator, and welcome to our Q3 results conference call. Also joining us is the CFO at TV One Jody Drewer, our Chief Administrative Officer, Karen Wishart and our Deputy General Counsel, Kris Simpson, who we don't acknowledge usually, but he is here to keep us out of trouble, and welcome.

So the results are out and very pleased with Q3 results, particularly with EBITDA up 11.4%. It's been an interesting year to say the least. The first half in radio was very challenging, but the back half is very promising. Q3 radio advertising was up 2.5%. Radio in Q4, ex-political, is up 10% and with political, it's up 20%. And so we feel really, really good about our ability to meet or exceed the full-year EBITDA guidance of $140 million that we gave earlier in the year.

Our investment in MGM continues to do well. Their September gaming revenue numbers were up 10.3% to $54.4 million in September. And so, we become increasingly more confident that we'll meet that guidance. We continue to protect our share or grow our share. We beat our markets in the radio division in Q3. And we continue to manage our expenses, such that we can grow our EBITDA. Peter has got a bunch of detailed information that I will now let him go through with you.

Peter Thompson

Thank you, Alfred. So net revenue was down 1.2% for the quarter at approximately $110.7 million. As usual, a breakout of revenue by source can be found on Page 5 of the press release and a breakout by segment can be found on Page 7.

Radio segment net revenue was up 1.7% in the third quarter. The markets in which we operate were down 3% for the quarter. And while market conditions were difficult, eight of our clusters outperformed their respective markets. The addition of WTEM AM in our Washington D.C. cluster added approximately $800,000 in net revenue for the quarter and that helped us post revenue growth in the quarter. Advertising sales were up in the government, public, automotive, services, entertainment, healthcare, financial, and travel and transportation sectors while telecommunication, retail, food and beverage sectors were down. And for fourth quarter radio stations are currently pacing up about 20% or 10% excluding political. To date, we've booked approximately $7.1 million in political advertising for the year, of which $4.4 million is in fourth quarter. And that $7.1 million is our highest ever number for a non-presidential election year.

Net revenue for Reach Media was up by 3.1% for the third quarter. Expense savings primarily from contractual talent compensation and from some staff reductions along with the revenue increase resulted in adjusted EBITDA growth in the quarter of approximately $1.5 million. Net revenue for our digital segment increased by 7.9% in the third quarter, driven by direct sales growth at iOne Digital.

We've recognized approximately $45.4 million of revenue from our cable television segment during the quarter, decrease of 6.1%. Cable TV advertising revenue was down 7.9%, which was driven by around about 11% lower unit rates and that was itself driven by a double-digit delivery declines versus our estimates. This was partially offset by an increase in the number of ad units. Cable TV affiliate revenue was down by 1.2%, driven by a 5% increase in rate and that was offset by approximately a 5% decrease in paying subs. Cable subscribers, as measured by Nielsen, finished third quarter at $57.6 million, down from $57.7 million at the end of Q2. We've recorded approximately $1.7 million of cost method income from our investment in the MGM National Harbor casino equal to 1% of the net gaming revenue reported to the state of Maryland. And that's an increase of 11.8% from the third quarter of 2017.

Operating expenses, excluding depreciation, amortization, impairments and stock-based compensation, decreased by 15.3% to approximately $69.2 million. And this decrease included a one-time non-cash credit adjustment to the CEO's Employment Agreement Award, so the TV One award. Radio operating expenses were up 5.2%. The increase in the radio program and in technical service expenses is mainly due to the addition of WTEM in Washington D.C. and an unfavorable variance for non-recurring music royalty credits in the prior year.

SG&A expenses were flat. Reach expenses were down by $1.3 million, driven by cost savings in talent and staff compensation. Other expenses in the digital segment were up by 14.3% driven by the higher cost of revenues. Cable TV expenses were down by 20.9% year-over-year with program and technical savings due to the lower content amortization and SG&A savings due to lower consumer marketing spend. Corporate SG&A expenses were down due to the one-time non-cash credit adjustment of $6.6 million to the CEO's TV One award. Normalizing for this and for other adjusted EBITDA add backs, corporate SG&A expenses were flat.

For the third quarter, consolidated broadcast and digital operating income was approximately $43.4 million, up 6.8% from $40.7 million in 2017. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $37.8 million, which is an increase of 11.4% year-to-year. Interest expense approximately $19 million for the third quarter compared to approximately $19.9 million for the same period in 2017. And the company made cash interest payments of approximately $17.5 million in the quarter. The company repurchased $5 million of our 9.25% 2020 notes at a slight discount during the quarter, resulting in a gain on the retirement of debt in the amount of approximately $120,000. We recorded a non-cash benefit for income taxes of approximately $8.2 million in the quarter and we paid cash taxes in the amount of approximately $48,000 during the quarter.

Net income was approximately $23 million or $0.51 a share compared to a net loss of approximately $7.9 million or $0.17 per share for the third quarter of 2017. And capital expenditures were approximately $1.6 million compared to $1 million in CapEx in the third quarter of 2017. Company repurchased 3,928 shares of Class A common stock and 702,282 shares of Class D common stock in the amount of approximately $1.5 million. Company also purchased 20,787 shares of Class D common stock in the amount of approximately $44,000 to satisfy employee tax obligations in connection with the 2009 employee stock plan. Bank covenant purposes pro forma LTM bank EBITDA was approximately $143.5 million and the net senior leverage was 4.54x, against the covenant test of 5.85x. Net debt was approximately $906.3 million compared to $144 million of GAAP adjusted EBITDA, for a total net GAAP leverage ratio of 6.29x.

And with that, I'll hand back to Alfred.

Alfred Liggins

So that last bit of information about our leverage ratio where we're closing in on that low-6s that we've been focused on getting to by the end of the year. So, we remain focused really proud of the team for executing in a difficult market. And what I would say is a very volatile market, down and up then super up for Q4, but we remain vigilant in heading to our goals.

I'm sure that people want to know what's going on with the refi of our 9.25% notes. I'll try to address that now before the question comes. We don't have anything to report as of yet. We are in deep discussions about our options to get those notes refied, and we've been very focused on it all year long and we're nearing a resolution in determining a direction of how to get those refied and we should have some information on that direction in the near term. So don't have anything to say today, but we're very focused on it and we think that there will be a resolution to the direction for a solution to refi those notes coming up very soon.

So with that, operator, I would like to turn it over to Q&A.

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from the line of Aaron Watts with Deutsche Bank.

Aaron Watts

One clarifier question to start off, I think Peter you said, your markets were down 3% on the radio side in 3Q. Did I hear you right there? And what was your number versus that, was that the plus 2.5%?

Peter Thompson

Our number versus that was plus 1.7%, which is, if you look just at the radio column and go year-to-year, you'll find it was plus 1.7%. Yes, the markets were down 3%. We obviously got a little pickup from that tuck-in acquisition in D.C., which is why I called out the $800,000 there, so that helps us. But we did outperform the market. And I think we outperformed in eight of our markets. So we were reasonably pleased - well, very pleased with that. And I think that momentum is continuing into fourth quarter. I would expect us to be happy with our Miller Kaps when they come out for fourth quarter.

Aaron Watts

Okay. No, great. And that ties to my kind of next question. When I think about the pacing you are seeing right now in the fourth quarter, is any material amount that owing to The Team in D.C., the station you picked up, or is that not really what's moving the needle? And can you talk about what is moving the needle, what's giving you that bump up from kind of growing 2% in 3Q to seeing 10% ex-political growth in 4Q.

Peter Thompson

So look, The Team is helping. But even if you ex-out the Team for Q4, we're pacing plus 16.6% today. So even without that, we're having a very strong Q4. We bought - here is the other thing, we bought WTEM, but we also sold a radio station in Detroit basically at the same exact time. So we've kept more revenue in Detroit and more ratings than we thought when we moved that format to the three translators. So that's been a great thing and Team has been a great acquisition because we've essentially kept all of their historical non-reg - recognized revenue and we're able to reduce the expenses inside our cluster dramatically. So one station out, one station in. But even if you ex-out Team, it's still pretty strong.

Look, why is Q4 really, really, really strong, even ex-political? I think it's a number of reasons. First, political tends to sell out TV and then that spills over into radio because TVs got so much demand on it. So I think that that's happened. But I also think that we've got some strong ratings positions into markets like Washington, where we got really strong ratings positions. Atlanta, which has been a killer all year along, like down as a market 11% through the first six months even when we've had strong ratings positions has bounced back as a market in Q4. The other thing that drives us is Houston, which we had two issues there. We had a competitor that we took three years ago, and it takes time to cycle through the effects of taking on a competitor and losing your ratings. And, at the same time, Houston suffered as a market because oil prices crashed and were down at $40 a barrel. While oil is back up now, Houston, as a market, is positive this year. So I think in Houston we've lapped after three years of competitive pressures on one of our stations there and the market has gotten healthier. So I think all of those things also contribute to why things are so strong for us. And I feel - we feel good. When I say we, the radio management team, those good about things, I feel good about things, and I don't think it's all just political.

Aaron Watts

Okay, got it. And anything front loaded in the quarter with the pacing number that, when we think about where you might end up at the end of, say, at the end of the year.

Alfred Liggins

You can't count on us finishing up 20%, because the political is all front loaded. And there's a couple of other things that we've got, that were unique to us, but we're forecasting to still finish up double digits. That's correct, right, Peter?

Peter Thompson

Yes.

Alfred Liggins

Yes. Don't get excited about plus 20%. I've done that too many times.

Aaron Watts

Alfred, I'm getting excited about hearing up double digits. I mean that and itself is a good thing to hear.

Alfred Liggins

Yes. Well, that's the forecast right now. And I mean it's November, right. So, and this, - and the year usually ends by the middle of December. So we're kind of 6 weeks away from the finish line.

Aaron Watts

And Alfred, what you're hearing out of the markets, you just mentioned a few things. Is that sustainable, you think, into the New Year? Maybe not double digits but positive growth for radio?

Alfred Liggins

I can tell you that our guy is still comfortable about how their stations are positioned, where we'd hope to have strong ratings. We've got that. The places where we're weak like in Philadelphia and in Columbus, Ohio, and Charlotte, we - I would say, we feel better - we're focused. I think we feel better about Columbus. Charlotte while doing better in Q4, still a work in progress. We got to get the ratings on our big station back up there. Philadelphia is probably the most challenging place for us right now. But everywhere else we're kind of feeling good about it. We're going through the budget process, our guys have come back and we've got budgets that they feel comfortable with their budgets. They're not really mind dictated down and I think they are optimistic about our ability to perform.

Now that said, we have no idea of how to handicap market growth. I mean they either tell me Atlanta was going to be down 11% through the first half of the year, I would have told you that that's crazy, right? And so - and I don't know, is it going to be up 11% next year, that's not what the budget says, right. But I think we're going to assume that it's not going to be down another 11%. But just handicapping what happens in the markets is really difficult. I think we're at a place right now, where our guys feel confident that we're going to be able to beat the markets. And nobody is forecasting markets are going to be up wildly. I think most of them were kind of flat to down given the absence of political. And I think most of them feel like they're going to be at a beat of flat to down market. So that means that we got to do that and continue to take expense out in order to continue the march towards delevering - deleveraging. I feel more optimistic going into next year than I have in a while.

Aaron Watts

It's good. And Al, just on that note, I guess as you think about the markets right now not predicting the future, but right now what you're feeling, what's driving the markets better? Is it share of total spend? Is it just the economy right now is healthy? Radio doing a better job of marketing itself, anything you can point to? And that's it from me. Thank you.

Alfred Liggins

I think from my perspective, when we talk about us specifically, we've got a really strong ratings hand from a number of different moves than we've made in Washington D.C. Washington two years ago was a problem for us - 2.5, maybe it was three years ago. We've done a lot of things and management team there has done an exceptional job in repositioning the product and that's paying off. Again, I talked about Houston and that's lapping and Atlanta as well. So that's what I think has happened for us. I can't speak to why markets are feeling more healthy in the back half other than, there is a political effect that drives non-political revenue into radio because TV's sold out. So we'll see what happens next year. But then again, what I've seen in radio now which actually I didn't think I would like it before. I used to think that the seesaw that you saw in television for political where people were averaging revenue and EBITDA over a two year period, I was like, ah, I hate to be in that position. I'm looking forward to 2020 after this year. So even if you have an off-year next year, if this year [indiscernible] 2020 is going to be really good. And for a company like us trying to do delever, that's a great thing. So over the next two years, certainly very optimistic.

Next question comes from the line of Ben Briggs with GMP Securities. Please go ahead.

Benjamin Briggs

So I know you said that you're not going to answer your questions about the capital structure. So I'll cross that one, I was just asking generally. But I want to try to get just one in here. Were there any - I know there was nothing in the press release. Have there been any buybacks since the end of the quarter and are there any buybacks planned or expected to...

Alfred Liggins

Of debt or...

Peter Thompson

No debt by - no debt repos. There is a small ongoing stock repo plan, but it's not big numbers.

Benjamin Briggs

Okay. So we should not expect any more debt buybacks during 2018?

Peter Thompson

I wouldn't say that. I would say, it depends on where we come out on the solution to refine those out. We obviously want to get them refied out before we sign off our fourth quarter financial statements, probably around March of next year. So we got that window. And it depends how we go about that as to whether we will go back into the market and do more repos or whether we just leave them out for a longer period of time. So I don't mean to be vague about it, but I don't think you can cross-off the possibility of repos in fourth quarter. There haven't been any as of now. I'm not sure there are going to be any, it depends which path we go down on the [indiscernible] refi.

Benjamin Briggs

Okay, all right. That's very helpful. I appreciate that. Second thing is more housekeeping. I just to want to make sure that I understood what you guys said during the scripted portion of the call. Obviously you guys took out a lot of costs, especially at the corporate level during the quarter. That was - you said that was related to the CEOs TV bonus or I just...

Peter Thompson

Yes. There is a TV One award that's been in place since 2008, which recognizes Alfred's contribution [indiscernible] on the network. And that does two things. We have a book value of TV One and Alfred is ultimately entitled to his percentage of that, which is a little over 4% and that drives a liability on the balance sheet. And so that liability moves around from quarter to quarter. We didn't change the valuation but we did change the methodology. We simplified the methodology of calculating it. And that resulted in a reduction in the accrual that we're carrying on the books. So that was what you see washing through the P&L in the third quarter and that's a non-cash impact, and it's a one-timer. So that's that. And then secondarily with that, we've recovered our initial investment in TV One. So each time TV One upstreams a dividend to the parent company, the CEO is paid his - roughly his 4% share on that. So, then there is a cash outflow on a - roughly a semi-annual basis. So that's - and that's not driving the change in the P&L. The change in the P&L is purely the non-cash part that's linked to the valuation. And that was really just a change in our accounting estimate there.

Benjamin Briggs

Okay, I understood. That's helpful. Thank you. And then you've got - so, previously you have discussed plans to launch the new TV network in early 2019.

Peter Thompson

It is correct.

Benjamin Briggs

Yes. I just wanted to get some clarity. Is that still on track? Any comments you can make on that? How should we be thinking about it? That would be very helpful.

Peter Thompson

Yes, it's still on track. We will launch it by the middle of January. You should think about it I think for next year kind of in a neutral manner. We don't plan to make wild programming investments, but there will be some investment in - first of all, we've got a library stuff already, stuff that we own that we've made lifestyle programming at TV One over the years that we don't run. Second, we've got a number of acquisitions that are female focused that we have the ability to use there. And thirdly, we have green lit a modes slate of new original lifestyle programming to launch the network with. And one of the reasons we went with a lifestyle concept is that kind of content is less expensive to make than scripted entertainment-oriented programming. So nobody should freak out that there is going to be some large scale programming investment next year that, a, we can't control, or, b, there is some big wild swinging. It's not really prudent to also launch with a large scale program expense because you're still building your distribution. We've got a deal with two big distributors now, but we still got to get more.

So we're going to phase our programming investment and as our distribution grows. But I think people should be really positive about this because it's a way for the company to ultimately grow its delivery that isn't going to require a massive programming investment or us having to go out and buy another network. And, yes, the industry is showing less delivery - networks in the industry are showing less delivery and declining ratings as a whole for [indiscernible] reasons, digital transition, cord cutting, et cetera. So this is a way for us - this is a low-cost, low-risk way for us to continue to grow our delivery at our cable TV division. So that's a big positive.

Benjamin Briggs

Okay, alright, thank you. So you said you have two distribution partners, can you name those distribution partners?

Peter Thompson

No, I can't tell you who they are yet, but we'll announce them - we will announce it soon.

Benjamin Briggs

Okay. That's fine. When you say lifestyle programming, are you - is that going to be like TMZ style celebrity thing or reality program?

Peter Thompson

Lifestyle programming is like scripts, now Discovery networks, but food network, home and garden TV, kind of how to stuff for home, beauty, travel, travel channel's lifestyle stuff and that's stuff cost you anywhere, call it, what's a good number, Jody? $100,000 an hour?

Jody Drewer

Yes.

Peter Thompson

$100,000 versus $325,000 an hour for a reality show.

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from the line of Ash Thomas with Bybrook Capital. Please go ahead.

Ash Thomas

It look to me like the EBITDA improvement year-on-year was almost entirely driven by a change in the content amortization charge. Could you talk a little bit about what the driver for that and how you changed the revenue forecast model to get to that change in amortization?

Jody Drewer

The change in - this is Jody Drewer. The change in content amortization, the bulk of it was really driven by the third quarter. In fact, we ran fewer original premier hours. So we were heavier on the acquired size. When we run our original premieres, we take a bigger hit upfront and so we had about - it's like 20 hours fewer in third quarter '18 than we did in third quarter '17.

Ash Thomas

Got it. Okay. Thank you. And then maybe just turning to the affiliate revenues. You guys said that the churn in paying subs was offsetting the escalation. What's the underlying driver behind the fall in the paying subscribers?

Alfred Liggins

That was really - it's really churn at the MVPD level, right. So whatever churn they suffer, if were carried on those systems, then we suffer the same - the same churn.

Jody Drewer

Yes. And we have yet to really get sort of traction on virtual MVPDs over-the-top. We've got DIRECTV now but that's the only sort of OTT offering that we have. When you have skinny bundles, they take the bigger networks and broadcast networks first and then they kind of look at sort of secondary and tertiary networks. So we got work to do there. I know folks in the industry. I think I forgot who I saw [indiscernible] Disney's numbers or whether it's Discovery's numbers, but people are starting to see a moderation of churn because there - of the positive effect of virtual MVPDs. We haven't gotten there yet, but we're focused on it. That's one of the reasons we're also launching Cleo, the new network, it's a free network, easier to get on - easier to get distribution period and also easier to get on a skinny bundle of it doesn't - the skinny bundle is all about cost not necessarily about the number of networks on it. Yes, so that's one of our solutions for that.

Peter Thompson

And yes, the decrease or the increase in the rate was offset by the churn. That's why you see pretty much the affiliate revenue down a little bit quarter versus prior quarter. But what we've seen over the last few months is that our cable churn is actually slowed down and is lower over the last 3 to 6 months than it has been over the last year.

Ash Thomas

Okay, great, thanks. That's really helpful. Maybe just lastly for me, I was wondering if you could talk about the employment - the employee agreement awards. I guess there was the $6.6 million decline and you were saying that that's kind of 4% value from TV One, which accrues to the CEO. So while I'm thinking it out, you guys got to a - about $165 million change in the value attributing to TV One either through methodology changes or through to underlying valuation.

Alfred Liggins

I get where you are going. But no, the underlying valuation of TV One didn't change, but there was a fairly complex methodology that was hanging off of that. So if you start with a valuation number at the top and then based on some - based on old agreements that was then various steps that needed to be taken and probability weightings and all sorts of stuff, and we really just stripped out that methodology and put simplified methodology in that says, CEO's percentage is approximately 4%, slightly higher than that, but let's call it 4%. And then we just take the valuation, which hasn't changed, we adjust for working capital and we adjust for the inter-company loan account, which was used to take out previous investors. That then gives you a result you apply the 4% and we were frankly just had two large accruals on the books for that. So it's less but we don't think TV One was any less, that number hasn't changed. It's just we're stripping out some fairly convoluted plumbing and point something much simpler in place that I think gives a number on a common sense basis makes more sense.

Next question comes from the line of Michael Kupinski with Noble Capital Markets.

Michael Kupinski

Most of my questions have been answered already, but I just wanted to follow up on an earlier question. Alfred, is there a way for you to identify how much of the displaced advertisers from TV may have added to the revenue growth in the fourth quarter versus the strength of some of your markets. I was just wondering if you could put that maybe in percentage terms of the [indiscernible].

Alfred Liggins

I have no idea. I mean that - put this way, I mean we did it in real time, we don't know the markets are going to be that strong to it's actually happening. And we don't have a team of people out there gathering this kind of information. And even if we did, we'd probably need the cooperation of advertising agencies, clients and television guys. They just - there is just no apparatus for doing that. I mean I think it's - you know television is really strong, it's selling out. And then all of a sudden radio is also strong and people have just made that correlation for years, but I don't have any real data.

Michael Kupinski

Got you. Yes, it's fair enough. That's fair enough. And you may have addressed this and I got on a little bit late, but did you go through some categories of advertisers that you're seeing in the fourth quarter in terms of how that performed in the third quarter and whether or not you're seeing that relative strength continue by category.

Peter Thompson

Yes, we don't have fourth quarter category numbers but I did run through Q3 and I think the big drivers there automotive was up double digits. So automotive as a category was up 14% plus, which was great. Service category was up about 16%, entertainment was up a couple of percent, healthcare up 7%, travel and transportation [indiscernible] high percentage but only a couple hundred thousand dollars. They were the - and then obviously government and public, so that was up about $1 million to 23%. So they were the big drivers. And against that, telecoms was down 14% and retail was down about $1.6 million, which was double digits.

And our next question comes from the line of Jason Lee.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello, I just have one question. Could you remind us the expiry dates on your contract with TV affiliates partners. Do I remember correctly that Alka's USA is coming up for renewal this year?

Alfred Liggins

Yes. The outie deal is up at the end of the year. We're talking to them now about what to do. Don't know what the resolution is. We actually have two outie deals because they bought Suddenlink. And the Suddenlink deal doesn't come up till September of next year. It was the old cable vision deal that comes up at the end of this year. It's still a work in progress. We may end up pumping the one that ends this year to next year, just deal with it all at the same time. We may scramble to get it done by the end of the year. We don't know. There is no contentious conversation around it. It really is more about timing and other stuff but they've got going on and the fact we got these two deals. We've got two deals for the same operator right now. So I don't have an answer yet, but there's no anxiety around the relationship.

And at this time we have no further questions in queue.

Alfred Liggins

Alright. Thank you, operator and thank you everyone. And as usual, we are available offline for any extra downloads. Talk to you next quarter.

