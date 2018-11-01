Legacy Reserves LP (LGCY) CEO Paul Horne on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Legacy Reserves LP (NASDAQ:LGCY) Q3 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Thank you, Andrew. Good morning everyone. We appreciate you dialing into Legacy's Third Quarter Conference Call. We like to remind you that during the course of this call, Legacy management will make certain statements that will be forward-looking statements as defined by security laws. These reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to various risk, uncertainties and assumptions.

Our actual results may differ materially from those discussed. This morning we’ll be making references to the press release we posted last night and we encourage you to read through all of our SEC filings for important disclosures.

With that let me turn the call over to Paul Horne, Legacy's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Paul?

Paul Horne

Thanks, Dan and welcome everyone to this morning's conference call. We will discuss the quarter including some great accomplishments in a minute.

But I first want to touch on the recently announced changes to the Management team. To recap on March 1st 2019, I will retire as CEO and Dan Westcott, our current President and Chief Financial Officer will become CEO, Kyle Hammond, our current Executive Vice President and COO will assume the role of President and COO. I will remain on the Legacy team as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board.

On December 31st 2018, Kyle McGraw will retire from his role as Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer. Also on December 31st, Bert Ferrara will assume the role of General Counsel and Corporate Secretary and Dan LeRoy will be stepping back to assume the role of Senior Legal Advisor.

Bert previously served as Deputy General Counsel and was instrumental in setting up and modifying our joint development agreement with TSSP and he played the lead legal role in our recent corporate transition.

Finally, Cory Elliott will be promoted to Chief Information Officer. Cory previously served as VP of IT. Cory has been a valuable member of the Legacy team for five years and his role and responsibility have increased consistently since he's been here. We intend to place an increasing emphasis on the use of technology going forward and plan to lean heavily on Cory to lead that effort.

I encourage you to read the press release from last night. I want to say I'm incredibly grateful for the influence and impact that Kyle McGraw and Dan LeRoy have made on the Legacy and me personal. This team has navigated some difficult waters and I'm proud of where we stand today with our upcoming management teams eye on the future.

Now turning to our quarterly results. We completed our C Corp transition on September 20th. This distances us from our past MLP brethren, aligns our corporate structure with our business model. Enhancing shareholder rights and allows for greater access to the capital markets. Our corporate team put forth tremendous effort to make this happen and I'm really proud of their work.

We now stand a better position to continue to execute on our growth program. We validated our theory of greater access to the capital markets with the post closed issuance of our 130 million convertible notes that provide a clear pathway to lower debt levels.

In a minute, Kyle Hammond will give more insight into our operations, but I'm proud to report that we achieved record oil production of nearly 19,000 barrels per day for the quarter. The team continues to high grade our asset base by divesting non-core assets with high well counts, marginal cash flow, limited growth potential and a large plugging liability.

We completed $22 million of asset sales since the end of Q2, bringing total sales to $52 million year-to-date at a very attractive 5.9 times EBITDA multiple. We saw a reduction in our total debt to EBITDA ratio from 4.7 to 4.5 times or 4.3 times on LQA basis.

We're proud of the progress we've made since we posted year-end 2016, total debt to EBITDA ratio of 7.6. As our horizontal development grew EBITDA and we simultaneously reduced our total debt.

Our land and BD teams continue to work tirelessly to increase our backlog of potential trades. We are currently working on several of those and we have made significant progress on the Central Basin platform in Northwest shelf. This work dramatically increases our horizontal acreage trade inventory position.

We're excited to get in front of you with more trades as we look to increase our resource base and our core operating areas by extending lateral lengths and adding drilling locations with little or no cash flow.

I will now turn the call to Kyle Hammond, Legacy's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer to talk in more detail about the results of operations. Kyle?

Kyle Hammond

Thanks, Paul. We're proud to deliver record daily oil production this quarter. We brought online seven new wells during Q3, many of which achieved their peak rate during the quarter. This represents 83 new wells brought online since commencement of our horizontal program three years ago. We continue to achieve strong well results. The wells run online and year-to-date 2018, on average have achieved peak rate in line in excess of prior estimates.

Based on our current operations, we expect to drill 26 wells this year. This is lower than our original target and there are several reasons for the change. On the positive side, we've been drilling longer laterals than expected due to BD team's execution of in land trades, longer laterals take more time, but they enhance our economics.

We also took the opportunity this quarter to change out after Lea unit drilling rig to a larger rig, better suited to drill a Wolfcamp wells and we changed out the Midland Basin rig for immediate reasons mainly cost and performance. Both of these changes will enhance performance going forward that reduced plant lateral feet drilled during the quarter.

We just finished drilling in Wolfcamp B four well pad in Martin County. This town has some extremely good offset results. We're excited about completing these wells and getting them on a production. Wells took longer to drill than anticipated and this is the pad that we changed out the Midland basin rig. The slowdown on this pad is going to result of bringing these wells on later in the fourth quarter rather than earlier in the quarter as planned, resulting in fewer total barrels contributed in the fourth quarter.

We encountered less wellbore interference quarter-over-quarter as we frac fewer wells offsetting our densely developed leasehold and that certainly increased our oil production.

LOE increased during the quarter grew about well service costs. Primarily, electric submersible pumps and disposal costs for new wells that produce more water than we expected.

We had agreements in place to handle those big volumes [Audio Gap] I expect the manufacturing issues in short supply to be fixed. No different than other issues we've seen over the last 24 months. There were pressure pumping shortages,[indiscernible] shortages and motor shortages, in the service side of our business fixes these problems.

In the meantime, we're working through solutions including adding legacy employee technical help in the field to troubleshoot and repair issues that we used to rely on the service industry before. This has worked out very well. We are also looking at using gas lift in some new areas where it makes sense with the reservoir which should reduce electricity charges and hopefully improve uptime.

There was a notable increase in processing costs for our Permian asset during the quarter as gas plant operators drove peak ethane recovery in Q3 while ethane prices reach very attractive levels during the quarter. The increase in processing costs during periods of ethane recovery is generally met by a greater increase in revenues relative to leaving those volumes in the gas stream.

For the remainder of the year, we expect ethane recovery to bait as pipelines have reached capacity. So that should normalize LOE for the area. We're excited to have started development in northern Delaware Wolfcamp. We spent the first Wolfcamp B well in our Lea unit and we'll follow with the Wolfcamp A well both of which should contribute first quarter volumes. We've been watching strong production results from nearby operators in those horizons for a couple of years and are ready to have the substantial resource in our own backyard.

Lastly, I'm thankful and excited for the opportunity to serve as President, COO of Legacy. I look forward to working with the team as we continue to maximize the value of our substantial asset base.

With that I'll now turn the call back to Dan to talk more about our financial results and broader corporate efforts. Dan?

Dan Westcott

Thank you, Kyle. EBITDA grew 9% percent during the quarter to $78 million driven by a 6% quarter-over-quarter and 31% year-over-year increase in our oil production. As you brought on our 36 horizontal Permian well of the year or 83rd well since commencement of our two way horizontal program.

NYMEX prices increased by 2% this quarter but after adjusting for the midcourse differential Midland oil price realizations were down 9% relative to Q2. As a result, oil revenues declined 1% despite the increase in volumes. While the whiting Midland acquisition spread was painful. We are happy that differential has improved as pipeline operators accelerate several projects in the late 2018 and early 2019 to satisfy growing supply of Permian barrels.

We waited patiently during the quarter and executed additional midcourse differential hedges adding about 7000 barrels a day at $3.95 for the first half of next year and 9,000 barrels a day at $3.82 for the second half. This increase brings us to 9,000 barrels a day in the first half and 11,000 barrels a day in the second half of 2019 midcourse hedges or a little over half of our current oil production. Our strong midcourse hedge book certainly helped us weather the storm in 2018 and we now stand strongly positioned for next year.

NYMEX gas prices increase during the quarter as well, but similarly the Waha differential offset those gains. You'll notice however that our realized gas price increased during the quarter and that's due to the growth in wet gas volumes out of the Permian. We sell NGL in that gas stream, so we received an uplifting gas price for the increase BTU content. CIG base has also improved in Q3 which improved gas realizations out of the Permian basin.

Development capital for the quarter was $31 million bringing our year-to-date total to $172 million, nearly all of which has been spent on horizontal Permian development. We've brought online 36 wells and drilled 20 wells this year and expect to land close to our previously announced $225 million capital budget with 43 wells being brought online and 26 wells being drilled.

Looking at 2019, we're currently in our planning process and anticipate releasing 2019 guidance along with our Q4 2018 results. Finally, the circle back to Paul's initial comments. I'm grateful to be able to begin serving as CEO in March. Legacy has transformed itself over the past three years and I look forward to working with this great team to deliver future success and long-term shareholder value.

With that I'll turn the call back over to the operator.

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Irene Haas of Imperial Capital. Please go ahead.

Claire Ye

Good morning. This is Claire Ye on behalf of Irene. So first question is that now you have completed the corporate transition, so can you help us recalibrate your guidance especially from the cost perspective and help us to isolate some one-time item related to the transition?

Dan Westcott

Sure, Claire. This is Dan Westcott. Appreciate the question. So for the quarter, we look at LOE excluding sales taxes and Ad valorem and see we're about $49.5 million for the quarter. We have not updated guidance here but again we -- we've pointed to some sub pump failures this quarter, had a rash of those and feel like they're -- we're going to arm-in-arm with E&P operators in the area kind of battling this issue.

We anticipate just given the cycle of our operations that we're not going to be experiencing as many of those in a go forward future and so again without providing updated guidance we expect our Q4 numbers on LOE numbers to come back down. Part of that, fewer failures and part of that less processing the [indiscernible].

Claire Ye

Okay. Thank you. And follow-up question is can you give us an updated view of achieving cash flow neutrality? Thank you.

Dan Westcott

Yes. So we were quite positive for the quarter. I think, we had over $20 million of free cash flow if you just look at EBITDA minus interest minus CapEx, I think we were $22 million was the number we were looking at. So very -- and that excludes kind of corporate transition costs, so very pleased with that result. I think again we're looking at 2019 planning right now and we'll be out with that, but you should not expect us to kind of blindly close our eyes and weigh outspend cash flow. To the contrary, given our current position we feel like that's a good healthy governor for our future plans. And obviously, if we can raise some capital and otherwise reduce our interest expense then we can amp up our capital further.

We certainly believe that we have a lot of good high quality inventory and as we've mentioned before are looking at ways to accelerate that development pace.

And was there a follow up, Ms. Haas.

Claire Ye

Pass that further question.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from Patrick Sun of Seaport Global Securities. Please go ahead.

Patrick Sun

Good morning, guys. Congrats on the quarter. Just have a question on the JD agreement. So in your press release, you talked about you have a restatement of the agreement which bumps up your working interest. Can you give a little bit more detail on what was agreement and what's the new deal and what has been changed?

Dan Westcott

Sure, Patrick. This is Dan. Appreciate the question. So in August of last year, we made an acceleration payment to TPG that cause -- basically gave them the money that caused the reversion to occur. And so I think, the reference you're seeing is relative to the last year's Q3 and not this year's Q3, we haven't made any amendments here recently.

Patrick Sun

Okay. Got it. All right. A follow-up question on the maybe for Kyle on the seven new wells you were online this quarter. Can you provide any detail IP grade third a rates or six a rates on those wells?

Kyle Hammond

Yes Patrick. We generally don't disclose individual IP rates for the production of these wells, but I can give you an idea I mean depending on whether you're talking about the Midland Basin or the Delaware we just got through completing our last first Bone Spring well and it's been sitting at or above 1400 barrels a day for the last 25 days. So it's going to have a great 30 day IP.

We completed some wells and our RTF area and Howard County turned on just at the beginning of the quarter and some of those wells average well over a 1000 barrels a day, some of them between depending on whether you're talking Sprayberry or Wolfcamp in the 800 barrel a day range. And so very much on average, we are really pleased with the wells we turned.

Patrick Sun

Great. Thanks.

Dan Westcott

Thanks, Patrick.

The next question comes from Rehan Rashid of B Riley FBR. Please go ahead.

Rehan Rashid

Morning, Dan and the team. Congrats on the new roles excited for the team and Legacy shareholders. Two quick questions. One, on the Permian side, with the continued trades and extending lateral land. Could you kind of give more color as to where we stand in terms of average lateral land? What is the kind of maybe a quantification of how much more could you do on this front in terms of adding lateral and then and adding to inventory? And then I've got a follow up question on Haynesville.

Dan Westcott

Yes. So if you're talking about -- kind of small tracks effort, we disclosed last quarter that we had you know 15,000 net acres across the Midland and Delaware based on our latest count of what we would consider kind of small track positions that we're not going to operate just given the size of the position. So we can either join in with others and do non-op or our preference would be to trade those to the adjacent owners and they will do enhance the lateral our near-term lateral positions.

We were actively working on a number of those currently. I'll tell you I was hopeful that we'd be able to put one or two of those in a release this quarter, but timing slipped and I think that's indicative of kind of what's going on right now here in Midland right. We I think every operator is focused on this and that makes a conducive environment to get those deals done.

Over the quarter, we've also been working quite diligently at quantifying our Northwest Shelf and Central Basin platform positions in a similar fashion and those numbers are quite large at early count. Drafting our current total and we're further diligent in those that effort before we come out and say anything publicly there. But really pleased with the optionality we have, if you think back of Legacy and its history right we've made over 160 acquisitions and that gives us exposure to the entirety of the basin.

We've got a near-term -- internally we've got a near-term development plan and certain areas we want to go to next and that's going to be the key focus for us. Our results in Q2 that we announced in Q2 as far as expansion of lateral lengths were quite impressive and 50% extensions on footage and that's certainly going to enhance our position. We're not going to be looking to be groundbreaking and lateral length, but I think there's a lot of work that that remains to be done and we're actively doing.

Rehan Rashid

Got it.

Paul Horne

Rehan, this is Paul Horne. I heard part of your question is what are the current lateral links we're drilling? We have drilled 5,000 foot wells, we've drilled 7,500 foot wells, we've drilled 10,000 wells the majority in the 7,500 and 10,000 range during the quarter. Although I don't have the average number my guess our total average lateral length within 8,500 foot range would be my general guess. We drilled a group of 10,000 footers and a group of 7,500 footers so.

We're not currently looking at trying to extend past 10,000 feet. We're not close minded to that, but again as Dan mentioned, we'll let other operators pioneer that and when we feel like it is a viable solution both from drill in the world to effective completions we'll consider it that time. But loved the work that's been done to increase our 5,000 foot laterals to either 7,500 or 10,000 foot and are continuing that as Dan mentioned full speed ahead.

Kyle Hammond

Rehan, this is Kyle. I would fill in, if I was going to tell you how we're concentrating on that we're really making an effort to take the fight to the 7,500 and then all the laterals we're trying to use some of those small tracks to increase our working interest so that we get more bang for the buck of the team when we're drilling.

Rehan Rashid

Got it. As you guys think about kind of the portfolio of kind of assets you want to shape, reshape and in the next one, two, three years call it, what role does Haynesville have within that and even kind of some of the other kind of assets Rockies area, I mean, what is that? How should we think about kind of the further evolution of your portfolio?

Kyle Hammond

Rehan, this is Kyle. Shelby is going to play a greater role going forward. We have filed and received three permits and we expect a couple more from the BLM and we're currently working on our 2019 budget and highly considering starting that work this year. in our Shelby position in and around offset operator XTO Energy is currently drilling and we actually enjoy the on-op position in a couple of those wells and we have seen some really good results from some fairly short pay outs and high returns. And so we're getting we're getting excited about putting the bit in the ground in East Texas.

Rehan Rashid

Have -- when was the last time you guys did on Hayens -- on the Shelby County area and from a geological standpoint, have you firmed up a couple of locations is that what you just said and are you comfortable with where the geology is heading given what the neighbors are doing Or?

Kyle Hammond

Yes, we are. I would say very excited about it. We participated in a course study and we got seismic on some of our acreage position. We do enjoy the fact that we've got some very close offsets drilled by XTO we've been able to model and really like the position. It's a position that we inherited in 2016 -- 2015 when we acquired some production there. So all of our acreage is HBP or 97% of it, so we're not in a hurry but we looking to enjoy some of those economics.

Rehan Rashid

Okay. Good. Okay, thank you.

The next question comes from Dan Kelsh of UBS. Please go ahead.

Daniel Kelsh

Hi, thank you for taking my question.

Dan Westcott

Hi, Dan,

Daniel Kelsh

I wonder, if I can just ask a couple questions from the balance sheet perspective, is there any kind of comments or updates you guys can make on discussions with [indiscernible] lenders and where that might shake out in the coming months. And then also any prospects kind of a broader refinancing that might just prove the cost of debt capital, do you have any balance sheet?

Dan Westcott

Sure, Dan. This is Dan Westcott. So appreciate the question there. As we mentioned in our press release, we just got our buying base reaffirmed $575 million that process went well. We're going to need to get back in front of Bank Group and work on extending our facility and so we would expect to have to head down that path here in the near future. You may have also noticed that we did file a registration statement here recently and so I think our approach is we need to kind of be ready for it all.

We recognize we've got too much debt and we're taking a multifaceted approach and like we have over the last two or three years and addressing that situation. I think we've -- we've proven that we're willing to work hard and take a number of approaches to reposition this company and we certainly don't feel like we feel like we've got more work to do and we're having to put our heads down and go do it.

Daniel Kelsh

Great. And obviously, kudos you guys for being creative and just sort of managing your balance sheet to this point and getting to the copy the other side of what's going on the commodity price environment. But just in kind of relation to is there any comment you can make too about the filing that came out I guess in October about something from GSO leaving the Board of Directors didn't know if that might signal anything else that might come up with the balance sheet?

Paul Horne

Yeah. Let me handle that. Dan, this this is Paul Horne. That had absolutely nothing to do with the relationship between Legacy and GSO. So the relationship is very strong and has been greatly appreciated on the Legacy side and I think if you read Dwights quote The same is true from the GSO side that actually was a situation where GSO had required that board when they entered into the second lien because they wanted to make sure that management, the board and the company in general were taking the right steps and doing the right things to ultimately fix the company and that that should have signaled a very strongly that GSO feels like we have absolutely done that and are going to continue to do that and have a great deal of confidence in both management and the Board. So that's what that was about and it wasn't signaling anything else in the future or any other plans. It was just GSO was really comfortable with this and felt like they could spend their efforts better focused in other places.

Daniel Kelsh

And one other question if I could just ask, I am sorry to take up so much time here with you. Appreciate your being so generous. Is there any target you guys have in mind do you think going forward sort of a total leverage target that might be some you consider to be run rate stable for the company just going forward?

Dan Westcott

Yeah, this is Dan. We think we made great progress thus far right and reduce and leverage three turns again still feel like we've got more work to do there. I think our ambitions are more kind of time limited or timeframe than anything else. We'd like to get leverage down. We recognize the issues there I think from a look -- I just share with -- we look at leverage and obviously point to kind of total debt to EBITDA because that's what everybody can kind of easily reference.

I think one of the things that's unique about us is that in addition to our large portfolio of growth opportunities we've got this really stable base of production. And so if you were to kind of compare that to a brand new company with only brand new wells, there EBITDA is a lot less stable than ours because of that low decline based production. And so we're cognizant of that. We think that is a little bit different for us in the stability of our asset base and the opportunity that Legacy provides. That being said if we want to get below three turns and when we do that we're going to want to go lower. So I guess I guess that's how I answer that one.

Daniel Kelsh

Thank you very much, Dan and congrats again for the recent announcements on your behalf.

Dan Westcott

We appreciate it. Thank you.

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to the company for any closing remarks.

Paul Horne

We'd like to thank you again for dialing into our call today. If you have any additional follow-up questions, please don't hesitate to reach out to me or Dan. Thank you.

