Cheesecake Factory: At These Levels, I'd Love A Slice

This has pushed the dividend yield up to a new high, with plenty of room left to grow thanks to high FCF.

Shares in The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) are currently trading at $48.00, which is 20% below their 52-week high, despite beating analyst estimates in the most recent fiscal quarter. At these levels, the trailing twelve month dividend yield stands at 2.50%, which is higher than it has been at any point in the past twelve months. The forward dividend yield is even higher, at 2.69%. So, would now be a good time to add some CAKE to my portfolio? Let's find out.

CAKE grew its revenue in the most recent fiscal quarter by $35.5 million or 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As we can see from the graph below, CAKE's revenue has been growing at a steady pace in recent years. However, the stock price hasn't been able to keep up with this growth in sales, leading to a low-than-average price to sales ratio of 0.96, compared to a 5-year average p/s ratio of 1.2.

Looking at the price to earnings ratio we can see it is also well below its 5-year average of 21.8 and the industry average of 22.2, at 16.7 expected earnings per share for the current fiscal year stand at $2.44, for a forward p/e ratio of 19.7.

Comparable restaurant sales in Q3 were up by 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Furthermore, 2 new restaurants were opened, with another 3 expected to open in the fourth quarter. Slowly growing the number of restaurants means the company can continue to grow revenues, even if sales per restaurant don't increase. Internationally, two restaurants were opened under licensing agreements, bring the total number of international restaurants to 21.

The Cheesecake Factory expects to open its first 'Social Monk' location in the first quarter of 2019. Social Monk Asian Kitchen will be CAKE's second attempt at capturing a piece of the Asian-style fast food market, as it already owns two locations under the RockSugar South Asian Kitchen- Brand. It's good to see CAKE venture into different market segments and regions, as it makes the company more diversified.

Despite growing the number of restaurants it owns year after year, CAKE has managed to keep its long term debt at a very reasonable $135 million. Keeping the level of debt low means the company's exposure to interest rate risks is very limited.

Free cash flow for CAKE in the past twelve months was $134.7 million, while the current dividend of $0.33 per share will only cost the company $15 million per quarter. This means there's plenty of free cash flow left for share repurchases, which increase earnings per share further. In the first 3 quarters of 2018, CAKE bought back around 1.2 million of its own shares. Despite the fact the dividend yield is already at its 52-week high, there's still plenty of room left to grow. Therefore, I believe buying CAKE at current levels is a great idea, and I will be adding it to my portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CAKE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.