2 Big Reasons For Tesla's Strong Quarter

There's a war going on over Tesla's stock. This was one battle, there are more to come.

It's no surprise that a nearly 17% increase in average revenue per vehicle, coupled with a 10% increase in cost, resulted in stronger earnings.

Everyone knows Tesla’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) earnings topped estimates. Prior to the quarter, based on Tesla’s historical numbers, I argued there was no way the company would turn a profit. With most analysts calling for negative earnings, I was certainly in good company. There were three main reasons for the company’s blowout results, yet two of these reasons aren’t getting much press. With the stock up roughly 30% since, can the company repeat its historical performance?

A profit of nearly $19,000 per vehicle

Tesla at heart is an auto manufacturer. Out of $6.8 billion in revenue, over $6 billion was from auto sales and leasing. The first reason Tesla’s results destroyed analyst estimates is the most obvious. The company’s revenue per vehicle increased significantly, and costs per vehicle increased much less. Many analysts were expecting revenue growth of about 60% from the automotive division. What Tesla produced in automotive revenue was nearly $900 million beyond most estimates.

The company reported selling 55,840 Model 3, 14,470 Model S, and 13,190 Model X, for a total of 83,500. At this level of automotive production, Tesla generated $73,053 per vehicle during the quarter. By comparison, last quarter on 53,339 total vehicles, Tesla generated revenue of $62,618 per vehicle. This is an astounding 16.7% sequential increase.

What's almost as impressive is the level of cost improvement Tesla was able to achieve. The company’s cost per vehicle came in at $54,119 compared to $49,438 last quarter. Any time a company can increase its revenue per unit by nearly 17% annually, yet increase its cost by less than 10%, the result is going to be significantly more income.

A history making number no one is talking about

Though Tesla’s automotive results were extremely impressive, there's a number on the company’s income statement that should get more credit. This brings us to the first real reason for Tesla’s blowout quarter, SG&A expenses.

For most companies, SG&A as a percentage of revenue stays within a pretty tight range. In doing the modeling for my prior article, I noticed that in June of 2017, Tesla’s SG&A as a percentage of revenue was 19.3%. In March and June of this year, SG&A came in at 20.1% and 18.8% of revenue respectively. Given this history, it made sense to expect SG&A at around 18% of revenue in the current quarter.

Instead, Tesla managed costs and personnel to the point that SG&A represented only 11% of revenue. Though this will probably get very little press, this 7% reduction in SG&A accounted for a savings of about $477 million. Keep in mind, Tesla’s net income was $311 million. It’s not a stretch to say without this efficiency in SG&A spending, Tesla would not have reported a profit.

Risking the future by playing for the present?

The second real reason Tesla reported such impressive income and cash flow, has to do with yet another overlooked expense item, R&D spending. Tesla bulls have long argued that the company is a technology play rather than a traditional auto manufacturer. If that's the case, it’s hard to fathom a scenario where R&D spending doesn’t play a key role in the future of the company.

Over the last year, Tesla’s R&D spending has been declining as a percentage of total revenue. Last June, R&D was 13.3%, by March 2018 it came in at 10.8%, and last quarter it was 9.6%. I assumed that R&D spending would continue to decline to maybe 8% of revenue. However, Tesla spent just 5.1% on R&D as a percentage of revenues. Though some will argue that it’s the quality of spending and not the quantity, I worry that Tesla is risking the future by playing for the present.

This level of R&D spending was much smaller than the company’s historical norms and represents a significant sequential decline from last quarter as well. Time will tell whether Tesla can continue to innovate at this level of expenditure, but there's no doubt this was another huge contributor to the company’s profitability. At 5.1% of revenue vs. 9.6% last quarter, this cut saved the company about $307 million. Without this decline in R&D expense as a percent of revenue, the company’s profit of $311 million could not have materialized.

Tying it to the bottom line

It’s true that Tesla can’t get far without further improvements in auto sales and manufacturing. However, if we look at Tesla’s results, with and without significant improvements in SG&A and R&D expenses, it becomes obvious how important these line items may be in the future.

Line Items Actual Results Normalized Results R&D $350.8m $546m SG&A $730m $1.23b Operating Income $416.8m ($276.9m) Net Income $254.7m ($439m) 3mo Core FCF $247m ($446.4m)

(Source: Current 10-Q – Normalized results for R&D and SG&A from above assumptions)

If Tesla had spent its historical percentages on R&D and SG&A, the company would have reported another net loss. Just as importantly, Tesla would have burned through even more cash instead of adding to its balance sheet. Whether this is the new normal or a special performance will probably determine the short-term future of the stock.

Ready to win the war, one quarter at a time

Now that we know how Tesla produced its current quarter results, the question investors are asking, is what’s next? Looking at Tesla’s valuation seems like a decent place to start, given the stock has jumped about 30% from just a couple of days before current quarter results.

Before we can take on Tesla’s current valuation, it bears mentioning that analysts seem to have no handle on what to expect from the company next quarter. If you need proof that pretty much everyone is grappling with how to predict Tesla’s earnings, look at the following graph by Bloomberg.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Keep in mind, in the prior three quarters, Tesla beat estimates by 1.6%, 6.4% and then missed by 4.8%. In the most recent quarter, the company beat expectations by 1,626%. In other words, analysts were doing a pretty decent job of predicting what the company would do, then Tesla made everyone look silly.

Trying to adjust to this new reality, analysts have significantly increased their earnings per share projections. Whereas this year’s estimate for full-year 2018 was negative $6.83 just 90 days ago, today that figure stands at negative $3.12. In 2019, analysts that were expecting earnings of $2.25 per share are now calling for earnings of $5.79.

Depending on whether you believe Tesla is an auto manufacturer or a technology company (or a little of both) tremendously affects the valuation argument. General Motors’ (NYSE:GM) Cruze division and Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Waymo project both are slated to go head-to-head with Telsa in the future. Comparing these companies from a valuation perspective is an interesting exercise.

Company Yield Forward P/E 5 Yr EPS Growth PEG Alphabet n/a 21.8 15.2% 1.43 General Motors 4.5% 5.8 8.1% 0.72 Tesla n/a 57.4 35% 1.64

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

If you think Tesla is just an auto company, then shares look significantly overvalued. On the other hand, if this is a technology company, Tesla looks a little rich, but not ridiculously so.

Though the stock is up quite a bit since earnings, it looks like there may be further to run. Next quarter, analysts are projecting EPS of $1.76, a less than 1% sequential improvement. Just to give that some color, keep in mind this is the same company that nearly doubled its automotive revenue on a sequential basis. For investors worried about deteriorating margins, the company said Model 3 gross margin is expected “to remain stable as efficiencies offset lower trim mix.”

Given that the automotive division represents nearly 90% of Tesla’s revenue, and the Model 3 is the company’s most important model, a stable margin for this vehicle is a big positive. One of the most telling statements Tesla made: “Our cash position should remain at least flat in spite of our plan to repay $230 million of convertible notes in cash during Q4.” Companies that are worried about generating free cash flow don’t spend $230 million repaying debt with cash.

Another factor working in Tesla’s favor is last quarter the company produced an average of 4,300 Model 3s a week. Elon Musk made a point to say the company was able to produce 5,300 Model 3 vehicles during the last week of the quarter. The fact that the company could produce 5,300, suggests its existing facilities were not running at full capacity during Q3.

Of course, there are risks on the horizon. First, the company has larger debt balances coming due next year. However, it’s much easier for Tesla to convince bankers or bondholders to refinance debt with positive free cash flow. If the company can opportunistically pay off debt, its balance sheet will improve, and its interest costs should drop.

Second, the company also will run into a challenge of its existing factories running at full capacity at some point. Of course, Telsa already is planning for that eventuality by beginning the process to move some production overseas.

Third, as Tesla expands overseas it will face additional capital expenditures and growing pains of getting more factories up to stable production. The good news is (generally speaking) the initial build out presents the most challenges. No doubt Tesla can apply what it has learned domestically to its future international plants. In addition, if the company’s domestic operations can continue to generate positive free cash flow, this should give the company the funding to pay for additional capacity.

In the short term, the stock should continue to outperform on the back of a quarter that almost no one saw coming. If Tesla can generate positive free cash flow, and repay debt in the fourth quarter as expected, the conversation will shift even further. Investors who were wondering if the company would need to issue more debt or sell stock in a secondary offering are now trying to figure out how much of a profit to expect.

Tesla has long been a battleground stock and the third quarter was a significant win for the company. Long-term investors need to accept that there are more battles ahead. That being said, if Tesla is able to continue generating free cash flow, the company may win the war one quarter at a time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.