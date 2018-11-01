Shopify: Is The Long-Term Story Intact?

On a relative basis, Shopify is seeing some slowing, but the financials look great on an absolute basis.

As of writing this, Shopify (SHOP), the Canadian e-commerce software darling, is down 25% from highs. But then again, so are a lot of tech stocks. The company reported earnings last week and investors yawned at the results, but all in all, for patient investors, Shopify is still a solid holding.

Source: Shopify

Investment Thesis

Though Shopify’s quarterly financials are not as pristine as they once were, it is becoming more and more important in the world of e-commerce. Taking a long-term view, it is likely the company will be much more valuable in the future.

The Business

For those of you not familiar with Shopify, go read this. The company sells software that helps entrepreneurs focus on their businesses, not the infrastructure around it. For instance, the software functions as a website builder, a payment gateway, a CRM, and a ton more. If you want to sell products and services online, Shopify is the way to go; 600,000 merchants, at latest count, would vouch for that statement too.

The Latest

For the last few years, the company was infamous for being one of the fastest growing public companies. Now that the Law of Large Numbers has caught up to it and a flurry of new IPO’s has shown up on the block…well, actually, Shopify is still holding its ground. While it may be true that sales aren’t doubling every year, like they once were, 58% growth ain’t nothing to sneeze at.

The company’s earnings report left investors wanting more though. The combination of slowing growth and widening losses, is the likely culprit. Growth dipped from an astounding 72% last year to 58% and operating income went from -7% of sales to -12%. On an absolute basis, 58% growth and a somewhat narrow operating loss margin, is impressive. But the stock market doesn’t work on an absolute basis, but rather a relative one. The market quickly becomes acclimated to success and will only be satisfied with more and better, when gravity and competition are the graver reality.

With that said, here’s how more of the numbers broke out. Subscription sales were $120.5 million, slowing from 65% growth to 46%. And merchant solutions revenue stayed strong with 68% growth to $149.5 million on the quarter.

Moving down the income statement, gross profit grew 50% to $150 million, signifying a slight compression in gross margins, from 58% to 55%. The big story, and one I’m sure investors are aware of, was the slowdown in Shopify Plus. Growth went from 116% to 74%. Looking further under the hood though, management had a reasonable explanation.

Last year, the company raised prices in this category and changed how they recognize sales. Rather than focusing on a higher subscription rate, Shopify wanted to participate in the upside of these larger clients. Therefore, it will be taking a higher platform fee, correlated to GMV growth. This also explains the slowdown in subscription revenue relative to the merchants solutions operating segment.

The move is a long-term play, which is consistent with CEO, Tobi Lutke’s vision for Shopify to be around in a century.

Looking Forward

While Wall Street is always hard to please, Shopify is still executing. Management made it clear their next area of attack is in international markets. Just last month, Shopify Payments was launched in Germany, making bank account transfers possible rather than solely credit transactions. Speaking of Shopify Payments, the company also rolled out a Fraud Protection program. To incentivize merchants to onboard with Shopify Payments, only current users will be able to buy Fraud Protection. Lutke inserted a poignant quote on this point, “We want Shopify Payments to be too good not to use.”

Another interesting highlight from the conference call was about the legalization of marijuana in Canada. Shopify has been in the news a lot for its support of cannabis-selling merchants. However, Lutke re-framed the suspicion. He spoke to the validation of Shopify as a trusted brand, since it was the first choice for this regulated industry.

Valuation and Risks

In the past few years, Shopify, along with the title of “fastest growing” was also known as one of the most “highly valued” companies. The new IPOs on the block have knocked Shopify off both pedestals but the company is still not cheap. On a trailing basis, the company trades for over 15x sales. After backing out cash of $1.6 billion from the latest market cap of $14.5 billion, the enterprise value is about $12.9 billion. We get the final answer by dividing that by trailing 12 months sales of $952 million.

On a forward basis, however, if Shopify can grow at least 44% in the next year, which is the fourth quarter’s guidance, the EV/sales comes out to be about 9.5. While EV/sales is sometimes a superfluous number, without cash flows and real earnings, it becomes a proxy for rough valuation. A 10x EV/sales ratio can mean an eventual 40 PE and a 25% net margin or a 50 PE and a 20% net margin. It’s just a short-cut of getting to those ballparks.

Here’s how Shopify stacks up to some of its software peers in terms of valuation.

Of course, Shopify has risks also. For one, while the valuation is still pretty high, the market will be relentless for any signs of the company not executing. In the short term, paying too much is often a very real risk, in the way of volatility at least.

Second, an economic slowdown would surely disfigured Shopify’s results. While I do not like to comment on macroeconomics much, it seems certain that the company’s smaller merchants would likely go out of business.

Flush with cash, Shopify has no real solvency risk, but it seems likely an economic slowdown would do some damage.

And as always, competition is an issue. Magento, acquired by Adobe (ADBE), could make some waves and Wix (WIX) is slowly but surely solidifying its e-commerce offerings. All of these risks are something to keep in mind if you’re serious about owning or already hold Shopify shares.

To End

Though Shopify is not “performing well” is a relative basis, on an absolute basis, it is just fine. With strong revenue growth, an expanding total addressable market from international development, and visionary leadership, Shopify is still a great company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SHOP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.