NiSource (NI) Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
About: NiSource Inc. (NI)
by: SA Transcripts
NiSource, Inc. (NYSE:NI)
Q3 2018 Earnings Call
November 01, 2018 9:00 am ET
Executives
Randy Hulen - NiSource, Inc.
Joseph J. Hamrock - NiSource, Inc.
Donald E. Brown - NiSource, Inc.
Analysts
Paul T. Ridzon - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.
Julien Dumoulin-Smith - Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Christopher Turnure - JPMorgan Securities LLC
Insoo Kim - Goldman Sachs
Steve Fleishman - Wolfe Research LLC
Shahriar Pourreza - Guggenheim Securities LLC
Michael Weinstein - Credit Suisse Securities (NYSE:USA) LLC
Charles Fishman - Morningstar, Inc.
Presentation
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Q3, 2018 NiSource Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a