Fitbit Isn't Being Destroyed By The Apple Watch

Since the launch of the Apple (AAPL) Watch 4 series, Fitbit (FIT) has headed south. The market is incredibly worried that the fitness tracking leader can't compete in a market involving Apple. My previous research highlighted why Fitbit can compete with Apple and the recent results of new product releases are very supportive of that thesis.

Crushed

The Apple Watch 4 series was announced on September 12 when Fitbit was trading closer to $6. In less than a month, the stock was down to the lows prior to the Q3 earnings on fears that Apple will crush any reason for consumers to purchase Fitbit devices.

At $5, Fitbit has an insane market valuation of only $1.2 billion. The stock hadn't traded this low since back in May prior to the release of a couple of successful product launches.

A lot of the data does support Apple controlling the wearables market. The Q2 numbers were horrible for Fitbit from this respect. Ironically though, the supposed forward looking market isn't always that way.

Fitbit has lost a lot of share to Apple, but this wearable shipment data from IDC is from the past. In Q2, the wearables market grew by 1.5 million units led by the success of smartwatches due to the Apple Watch.

Also note how the market is still controlled by companies that don't fall into the top 5. A lot of people argue that Fitbit is being hurt by Apple, but the tech giant only controls 17.0% of the global wearables market.

Charging Ahead

The amazing part is that since Fitbit last traded around $5, the company has produced stellar sales from both the Versa smartwatch and the Charge 3. The Versa shipped one million devices in the first seven weeks and now the Charge 3 has topped the pace of the Versa.

Fitbit only sold 2.7 million units in Q2 and reached 3.5 million units in Q3 from these successful launches. The average selling price was around $100 last holiday selling season with the Ionic smartwatch clocking in at $300. The Vesa at $200 and Charge 3 at $150 are both items far in excess of the ASPs of the past, yet lower than the Ionic. The Q3 ASP made a nice 3% gain to $108.

The reviews remain positive on the health and fitness aspect of Fitibt devices. The interesting part is that the Charge 3 only has a price point differential of $50 from a smartwatch showing how consumers are either price sensitive or don't actually like the feel and look of a watch.

The Q3 results are supportive of Fitbit charging ahead with revenues beating estimates by a wide $12 million. More importantly though, the wearables company smashed EPS estimates by $0.05 in reporting a $0.04 per share profit. The company hasn't reported this level of profits in a couple of years.

The biggest key from the Q4 holiday season will be whether sell through of the Versa and Charge 3 remains strong. Fitbit needs to maintain momentum in order to reach a more reasonable valuation and reward shareholders.

Q4 guidance was mixed with revenues of $560 million likely a low ball estimate. The company originally guided to Q3 revenues of $370 million to $390 million while actually beating the top-end estimate. Investors should expect Fitbit to ultimately beat the current analyst estimate at ~$569 million.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Fitbit remains too cheap as the company claims the second highest market share position in the smartwatch segment. The stock has a meager enterprise value of only $600 million and remains on track to switch the perception of the company to a med-tech play from a fitness tracker.

The bottom line is that Apple is not destroying Fitbit, yet the stock still trades at depressed levels. The stock remains a bargain at the $5 level.

