Denbury Resources: A Look At Its Acquisition Of Penn Virginia

The amount of deleveraging is greater at lower oil prices due to Penn Virginia's lower cost structure relative to Denbury.

Denbury Resources (DNR) recently agreed to acquire Penn Virginia (PVAC) for approximately $1.7 billion (including the assumption of Penn Virginia's debt). This transaction should help Denbury deleverage modestly, and give it significant near-term growth potential.

The deal price looks a bit expensive based on net drilling locations and fairly cheap based on EBITDA multiples. This divergence may explain the attractiveness of Penn Virginia to Denbury as Penn Virginia has a relatively limited amount of drilling inventory, but Denbury can extend the productive life of the assets via EOR.

Penn Virginia's Potential Q3 2018 Results

Here's a look at Penn Virginia's potential Q3 2018 results to give an idea about its revenue mix and cost structure. It's expected to average around 24,000 BOEPD (75% oil) during the quarter, which would result in it generating approximately $125 million in oil and gas revenues. Hedges subtract around $17 million in value during the quarter, resulting in net revenues of $108 million after hedges.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil 1,656,000 $70.00 $116 NGLs 287,040 $21.00 $6 Natural Gas 1,192,320 $2.65 $3 Hedge Value -$17 Total Revenue $108

If capital expenditures are around $100 million for the quarter, then Penn Virginia would be expected to have around $136 million in cash expenses for Q3 2018. Penn Virginia is budgeting around $400 million for capital expenditures in 2018.

$ Million $ Million Lease Operating Expense $10 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes $7 Gathering, Processing and Transportation $6 Cash G&A $5 Cash Interest $8 Capital Expenditures $100 Total Expenses $136

This would result in approximately $28 million in cash burn for the quarter as Penn Virginia grows production rapidly (around 8% sequential production growth from Q2 2018 to Q3 2018 at guidance midpoint).

Notes On Hedges

Denbury's acquisition of Penn Virginia does come with a fair amount of hedges that are currently under water. At current strip prices, it appears that Penn Virginia's hedges from Q4 2018 onward have approximately negative $83 million in value.

Source: Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia's unhedged oil production is expected to significantly increase after 2018 though. Around 74% of its Q4 2018 oil production is currently hedged, but this may drop to 33% in 2019 if it averages 34,500 BOEPD then.

Effect On Leverage

Denbury is funding the transaction with a combination of debt and equity. Penn Virginia shareholders will receive 191.6 million Denbury shares and $400 million in cash, while Denbury also is assuming Penn Virginia's $483 million in outstanding debt (as of the end of Q3 2018).

This would bring Denbury's total debt up to approximately $3.4 billion when combined with its $2.5 billion in current debt (including pipeline financings).

Using estimated Q3 2018 production levels, Denbury's and Penn Virginia's (as well as the combined entity) estimated annualised EBITDA (without hedges) is as follows.

NYMEX Oil Penn Virginia Denbury Combined $55 $300 $572 $872 $60 $330 $675 $1,005 $65 $360 $777 $1,137 $70 $390 $880 $1,270

At $65 NYMEX oil, the combined entity would generate around $1.137 billion EBITDA per year using Q3 2018 production levels. This would understate Penn Virginia's contribution to EBITDA going forward though, since its Q4 2018 production is expected to be around 23% higher than its Q3 2018 production, albeit at the cost of some additional cash burn.

NYMEX Oil Denbury Alone Combined $55 4.4x 3.9x $60 3.7x 3.4x $65 3.2x 3.0x $70 2.8x 2.7x

The deal changes Denbury's estimated leverage from 3.2x to 3.0x at $65 NYMEX oil and 2.8x to 2.65x at $70 NYMEX oil using Q3 2018 estimated production levels. Using Q4 2018 estimated production levels would reduce leverage a bit more, to around 2.8x at $65 NYMEX oil and 2.5x at $70 NYMEX oil. I'm using unhedged EBITDA since that gives a better picture of the productivity of the underlying operations.

Denbury's acquisition of Penn Virginia tends to have more of a deleveraging effect (compared to the leverage of a standalone Denbury) the lower oil prices are. This is due to Penn Virginia's relatively low operating costs, with lease operating expenses close to $17 per BOE lower than standalone Denbury's.

Penn Virginia's production comes with substantially higher decline rates, but it looks like it would be able to maintain or slightly increase production while spending within cash flow at $50 NYMEX oil.

Deal Valuation

At Denbury's closing price of $4.35 on October 26, the Penn Virginia deal price was approximately $1.716 billion. This consisted of $833 million in Denbury stock, $400 million in cash and $883 million in assumed debt.

At $40,000 per flowing BOE, the current production (based on Q4 2018 guidance) would be worth $1.18 billion, leaving $536 million for 461 net drilling locations. This translates into $1.16 million per net drilling location.

Most of these locations are standard length laterals in the 6,000 to 6,200 foot range, so a $1.16 million per net location price is probably a bit on the expensive side, although Penn Virginia did claim excellent rates of returns for its locations.

ROR based on $60 oil and $3 natural gas.

Source: Penn Virginia

On the other hand, the transaction price is only 4.8x estimated annualised EBITDA at $65 oil and using Q3 2018 production levels or around 3.8x estimated annualised EBITDA using the same oil price and Q4 2018 production levels.

Based on those metrics, the deal appears fairly cheap. What appears to be happening here is that the Penn Virginia assets should provide strong levels of EBITDA at $65 oil, but there aren't that many drilling locations (resulting in the deal price looking more expensive on a net location basis).

The Penn Virginia assets have around 10 years of drilling inventory based on its 2018 program (around 55 gross/47 net wells). Denbury's interest in Penn Virginia may stem from its ability to then extend the productive lifespan of the assets via EOR.

Conclusion

Denbury's acquisition of Penn Virginia gives it assets that will provide a strong boost to EBITDA and help it deleverage modestly. There's only 10 years of drilling inventory at 2018's pace, which probably explains why the deal price is a relatively low multiple of near-term EBITDA. Denbury's EOR expertise may help it extract additional value out of the asset in the longer term.

The negative share price reaction to the deal seems quite overdone as at $3.30 per share, Denbury's enterprise value (pro-forma for the acquisition) has now only increased by $1.03 billion (or around $1.11 billion if the negative hedge value at current strip is included). This is below the estimated value of Penn Virginia's current production.

Overall, I'd say that the original deal value of $1.7 billion seems reasonable for Denbury. The price is a bit high for the amount of remaining drilling inventory, so I would consider it a modest overpayment if there were no EOR plans. However, the assets do have value to Denbury outside of the 461 net drilling locations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DNR, PVAC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.