Why This Bull Market May Be Broken

So, what catalysts do you see that are likely to enable stocks to move higher and ultimately to new all-time highs from here?

Momentum appears to be shifting, and a loss in positive momentum will likely lead to souring investor sentiment, which should ultimately lead to lower stock prices.

Former leaders have become laggards, the Fed's policy is removing liquidity from the system, growth is slowing, and generally valuations are still extremely high.

However, recent price action and economic developments suggest that all is not well with the stock market.

The current stock market expansion is now the longest and the second most profitable (percentage wise) in history.

Source: Time.com

Problems With "Bull Market" Becoming Evident

The current stock market expansion has now morphed into the longest bull market in history. The S&P 500 (SPY) has been in bull market mode for more than 3,500 days and had appreciated by as much as 341% from peak to trough before the recent selloff began.

SPY 10-Year Chart

Source: Nasdaq.com

This makes the current stock market expansion not only the longest in history but also one of the most profitable ones. In fact, it’s the second most impressive bull run percentage wise, second only to the 1990's spectacularly run which returned 417%.

However, cracks in the underlying economic environment are now forming, and the current bull market is likely in a very late stage. Moreover, several factors are implying that the highs may have been put in already, and stocks could potentially drop a lot lower from here.

FANGs Defanged: The Leaders Are Now Lagging

One very troubling factor is that FANGs are underperforming the market by a substantial margin. In fact, every FANG is in bear market territory now, down by more than 20% from recent peak to trough. This is substantially worse than the S&P’s overall decline of just 11%.

Typically, in a healthy bull market you want to see the leaders continue to lead, but once the leading stocks like Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) and others begin to break down there's likely trouble ahead for the entire stock market.

This is somewhat reminiscent to the late 90s, when a handful of dominant tech companies led the stock market off a cliff in 2000. Now of course, many people will argue that it’s different this time, and these tech giants have real profits. However, this cannot be said for thousands of other companies trading at obscene multiples. Also, the growth investors have been so eager to pay up for in recent years appears to be evaporating, which is making many stocks appear extremely overpriced.

Small Caps Deteriorating

Small caps are dropping but most of the companies in the Russell 2000 (IWM) still appear grossly overpriced. Many of these businesses are trading at 50 or 60 times projected earnings, and many have very little or no earnings to speak of whatsoever.

As an example, let’s look at Five Below (FIVE), the top holding percentage wise in the small cap index. This is a consumer cyclical company, not a member of a high multiple industry by tradition. Yet the stock is trading at over 50 times EPS, 4.5 times sales, and is up by over 100% in the last 52 weeks despite the recent selloff. The problem is that this kind of valuation is not an abnormality, but valuations like this one and higher are the norm in today’s small-cap market.

Another troubling factor is that small caps were the stock market leaders but are now leading this decline. IWM is down by about 17% from peak to trough in the recent decline, dangerously close to bear market territory.

IWM 1-Year Chart

Source: StockCharts.com

It's Not Just Small Caps: S&P 500 Valuation Excessive

I’ve seen many market participants and stock market commentators come out and say that stocks are not expensive in recent days. I disagree. Perhaps if they are comparing stocks to the height of the dotcom bubble, then stocks don’t seem expensive. But if we compare stocks to almost any other time period in history, stocks are very expensive right now.

(There are some stocks that are relatively inexpensive, but in general, these are the exception in today’s market and not the norm.)

Shiller P/E Ratio Historical

Source: mltpl.com

The S&P 500 is currently trading at the second highest Shiller P/E ratio in history, eclipsed only by the sky-high multiples of the dotcom era. Moreover, the ratio appears to already have peaked at 33 in the current cycle and is starting to decline, which suggests a loss in relative momentum. But despite the recent 10% decline, the multiple still indicates that S&P 500 stocks are far more expensive than they were at the 2007 top and as well as the bubble days of 1929.

To get to a median level of 15.68, which is in line with the historical average for the S&P 500, stocks would have to correct by almost 50% from current levels. Another troubling valuation metric, the S&P 500’s price to sales ratio also is remarkably high right now and is at 2.1. These are some of the highest price to sales readings in history for the S&P 500, indicating that stock prices increased more than ever relative to their revenue growth in the current cycle. This reading also recently entered a downward trajectory, suggesting that a top may have been reached and now a shift in momentum is occurring.

Competing Asset Classes

Back when rates were close to zero it made sense to allocate more, or most of your capital to stocks, as competing asset classes like cash and bonds returned very little, even negative when adjusted for inflation. Investors were essentially forced to allocate inordinate amounts of capital to the stock market.

Key Treasury Rates

This is not the case anymore, as rates are now elevated, and investors can earn “safe” income allocating capital to bonds, or even receive interest on their cash holdings. Meanwhile, stocks have gotten bid up substantially in recent years, are becoming far riskier and more volatile, and appear to be trading at unsustainable valuations right now.

Trade Tariffs to Impact the Economy

Large-scale trade tariffs could lead to numerous unintended consequences. But the most prominent right now appear to be that they are likely hurting the Chinese economy growth wise and are likely to lead to higher inflation in the U.S.

Source: Politico.com

Everything in today’s economic world is intertwined, and slower growth in China will rub off on the rest of the world and will eventually impact the U.S. here at home. Also, higher inflation due to higher priced goods in the U.S. will likely decrease economic consumption and could push the Fed to fight inflation even more vigorously than it's doing already.

The Fed May Not Take its Foot off the Gas

To compound the issues that the U.S. economy and the U.S. stock market are facing, the Fed is raising rates, shows no sign of a slowing down, and is unlikely to be influenced by President Trump or anyone else for that matter. In fact, history has shown that if you fight the Fed you will lose, and this goes for the President of the United States as well, unfortunately.

The Federal Reserve has unrivaled power in its influence over the economy, and as we know, the economy is very important to the sitting president. President Trump has even publicly criticized the Fed Chairman and his continued path toward higher interest rates.

The problem for the president is that the Fed is an independent agency and is unlikely to give in to the president’s tactics. To the contrary, the Fed may see the recent criticism as Donald Trump’s way of telling the Fed that it does not know what it's doing. This could prove to have the opposite effect. After all, the Fed has a clearly stated dual mandate, maximum employment, and price stability as it relates to inflation.

The economy is just about at maximum employment as far as the Fed is concerned, and inflation has been heating up in recent years, and could get even hotter due to trade tariffs and other elements. Therefore, by normalizing rates the Fed is staying true to its mandates. There's nothing in the Fed’s handbook that says the Federal Reserve has to support stock prices or appease the president of the United States.

So, I believe a hike in December, and at least two more hikes in 2019, can be expected. Also, the Fed may not send out any explicit dovish overtones, and let’s not forget that the Fed’s bond selling program is accelerating this quarter.

The Fed is scheduled to unload $50 billion in Treasuries a month this quarter, a trend that should accelerate further into 2019. For almost 10 years the Fed kept rates at roughly zero and pumped enormous amounts of liquidity into the financial system via QE. Much of this excess capital flowed freely into the stock market via stock buybacks and other means. Now the Fed is doing the opposite, raising rates, and essentially removing liquidity from the financial system by implementing QT.

This will likely create an environment with far less liquidity and capital that's significantly more expensive to borrow. This dynamic directly challenges the case for higher stock prices going forward. Stocks are a risk asset, and with tightening liquidity conditions demand for stocks should decline.

The boom bust cycle, which the Fed is so instrumental in orchestrating, should continue to function as it has throughout history. When the Fed pours liquidity into the market the economy and stock markets expand, and when the Fed takes away liquidity the economy and stock markets contract.

The Big Problem Stocks Face is a Momentum Slowdown

In the meantime, momentum has waned substantially. I was very surprised to see a second major correction occur this year. This kind of price action is not indicative of a healthy market, and instances where more than one 10% pullback occurs in a year are extremely rare.

SPX 2-Year Chart

Also, if we look at momentum, it was much stronger on the way up early in 2018. This time, stocks were not substantially overbought on a short-term basis, and it seems like the markets just ran out of juice. From a technical standpoint, things look very negative now.

It would have been encouraging to see a strong follow through once the S&P 500 broke out to new highs following the January correction and the prolonged consolidation process. It would have even been alright to see a modest 3-5% pullback prior to a year end rally. However, the significant “correction” we are seeing now comes on the back of a significant correction we saw several months ago followed by a relatively long consolidation phase.

So, the stock market is clearly struggling here right now. Technical momentum seems to have broken down and this is extremely detrimental in the late stages of a bull market cycle. With so many headwinds facing the market it's unclear what the catalyst will be to reinvigorate momentum and drive stock prices new highs.

To Sum Up, The Headwinds Are:

The Fed Not Likely to Back Down - Higher rates and bond selling is the opposite of quantitative easing, and less liquidity coupled with more expensive capital leads to reduced exposure in risk asset, primarily stocks.

The Market Lost Its Leadership - FANGs are gone, in bear market territory, growth stories are damaged, small caps (combined) are approaching bear market territory as well. Many are currently selling at astronomical valuations.

Stocks are Not Cheap – In general stocks are still very expensive, about as expensive as they have ever been excluding the dotcom phase. For the S&P 500 to return to its long-term median average on a cyclical P/E basis stocks would need to decline by about 50% on average, and that’s if they don’t overshoot to the downside.

Trade Tariffs to Impact World Economy – Large scale trade tensions are short term negatives that will likely lead to a slowdown in growth, and higher inflation.

Midterm Elections, a Fundamental Shift in Politics – The midterm elections are another risk factor, as democratic majorities will make the president’s “pro economic” agenda much more difficult to realize.

Late Cycle Stimuli to Lose Effect – Late cycle tax cuts and fiscal stimuli likely to have a very limited effect on future growth and should add to inflationary pressures. We already can see the reduction in growth in lower than expected GDP figures, as well as lower forecasts.

Debt is a Problem – The U.S. government, U.S. consumers, and U.S. corporations are exposed to record numbers of debt all around. The problem is that interest rates are going up, so existing debt becomes more expensive to service, and future credit becomes more expensive and difficult to come by. This will likely lead to an overall reduction in economic activity.

The Big Problem: Momentum is Gone – All these underlying factors have caused a major shift in momentum to occur. This “correction” feels different than the one that occurred earlier in the year and may turn out to be the start of something more than just a correction.

The Fundamental Question: What Will Drive Stocks to New Highs?

So, what catalysts will enable stocks to move higher and ultimately to new all-time highs going forward? It’s not valuations, because overall stocks are generally expensive right now. It’s not liquidity, because higher rates and QT are increasing costs to acquire capital and are making competing asset classes more attractive. It’s probably not even earnings growth, because many companies are reporting slowdowns in revenues as well as EPS growth.

The current bull cycle may have already peaked, and the “easy money” has likely already been made. Sure, stocks can rebound and rally into year end, but it's unlikely that new highs will be achieved this year.

Also, the “headwinds” may prove to be too strong to overcome. Therefore, substantial earnings growth, multiple expansions, and significantly higher stock prices don’t appear very likely going forward. Momentum is shifting, the risk-reward dynamic seems skewed to the downside now, and we are likely entering a very different atmosphere for stocks.

I expect volatility to continue, coupled with sideways market action, as well as occasional swoons to the downside. I also believe we’re transitioning into a stock picker's market, and it’s going to be increasingly more difficult to make money in the stock market going forward. This phenomenon will likely lead to souring sentiment among market participants, which should then cause further declines in the stock market.

Please, don’t forget to take profits, protect your gains, reduce exposure to risky names, and build some protection in your portfolio, this ride could still get a lot bumpier from here.

Thank you for taking the time to read my article. If you enjoyed reading it, feel free to press the "Like" button, and if you'd like to be notified about my future ideas, hit the "Follow" link.

Disclaimer: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with substantial risk to loss of principal. Please conduct your own research, consult a professional, and consider your investment decisions very carefully before putting any capital at risk.

Want more? Want full articles that include technical analyses, trade triggers, trading strategies, portfolio insight, option ideas, price targets, and much more? To learn how to best position yourself for a rally in SPY please consider joining Albright Investment Group. Subscribe now and receive the best of both worlds, deep value insight coupled with top-performing growth strategies.

Enjoy access to AIG's top-performing portfolio that has outperformed the S&P 500 by 40% over the past year.

Take Advantage of the limited time 2-week free trial offer now and receive 20% off your introductory subscription pricing. Click here to learn more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, GOOG, NFLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long certain stocks because I manage a long only fund. Most positions have been reduced substantially from the highs. I also have protection and insurance strategies in place to offset long exposure.