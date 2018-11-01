Motorhome Retirement: GrayBeard Reviews A Core Holding

Who is Kimberly-Clark

Motorhome Retirement portfolio holding Kimberly-Clark (KMB) was founded in 1872 in Neenan, Wisconsin. Today their list of iconic brands is sold in 175 countries and one of their products is used everyday by a quarter of the world’s population. Brands line up across three global business segments. Personal Care, about 50% of KMB total sales, which boasts brands of child care products such as Huggies, Pull-Ups, Good-Nights and feminine hygiene products such as Kotex and Poise along with the market share leading adult care Depends. The Consumer Tissue segment, about 32% of KMB total sales, markets brands such as Kleenex, Cottenelle, Scott Towels and Viva Towels. The K-C Professional segment, the final 18% of sales, with Kimtech clean room wipes, Jackson Safety welding accessories and Kleenguard breathable safety apparel as well as professional versions of Scott Towels, Kleenex, and Cottenelle.

KMB is one of the dominate players in their industry. Of their brands, Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 market share positions in 80 countries.

Source: KMB Investor Fact Sheet.

Global Business Plan

In 2003 under CEO Tom Falk, KMB implemented its Global Business plan for prudent investment in innovation, drive cost reduction and manage capital to prioritize growth, increase margins and deliver cash to shareholders. Goals of the program are 3%-5% of top line sales growth, dropping down to EPS growth in the mid to high single digits, capital spend of 5% of sales and increasing dividends to shareholders.

Source: KMB Investor Fact Sheet.

In the course of executing this plan the company divested of Hilyard Health in 2014. The company also exited the diaper business in Western Europe in 2012. That business generated about $500 million in annual sales but almost no profit.

In support of the plan, the company has instituted it’s FORCE (Focus on Reducing Costs Everywhere) program to enable working capital management idea sharing and benchmarking across the organization as well as streamline manufacturing and back office functions. The program has generated over $1.8 billion in savings over the last five years.

Global Restructuring

In January of 2018 KMB announced a global restructuring to accelerate return to top and bottom line growth objectives over time. The priorities will be:

Invest more in top line growth, focusing on core growing businesses, personal care growth opportunities in developing markets and further building out their online presence.

Compete more effectively in current market conditions, maintain and grow market share.

Streamline the company to improve margins and grow profits

Plans also includes changes in the overhead organization to bring KMB in line with industry benchmarks. They plan to rationalize the manufacturing function by closing or selling some facilities while expanding capacity at others. Unfortunately, there will also be layoffs. About 5,000 – 5,500 employees will be let go in a reduction of force. The company believes this will leave KBM stronger than before. These actions are targeted to generate $500-$550 million annual cost savings starting in 2021. The plan is expected to cost $1.5-$1.7 billion cash pretax. The substantial savings generated by these aggressive actions will provide the flexibility to invest and improve margins to accelerate the return to achieving the Global Business Plan goals over time.

3Q - 2018 Earnings

On Monday October 22nd KMB reported 3Q 2018 earnings.

Revenue was down 2% to $4.6 billion.

Operating profit $798 million vs $868 million in 2017

Adjusted operating EPS was up 7% to $1.71

Revenue was affected 3% by currency translation while organic growth was 1%. Profit was negatively affected by higher pulp costs and other raw material costs. All three segments were negatively impacted by the input cost inflation and currency exchange. 2018 is the first year of significant cost inflation after several years of essentially flat input costs. The company managed to mitigate some of the cost increases with $105 million in savings from the FORCE program and $40 million in savings from the Global restructuring plan.

On the cash flow side.

Operating cash flow of $692 million in 2018 vs $805 million in 2017

Capital spending $219 million in 2018 and $209 million in 2017

Total 2018 capital spending to be below $1.1 billion originally estimated

Bought back 1.6 million shares at a cost of $173 in Q3

The company updated 2018 guidance to say the revenue would flat YOY with a 1% increase in organic growth and adjusted EPS to come in at $6.60-$6.80. They also guided for higher input costs than previous and higher currency exchange than previous. Finally, they projected that $800 in share buy backs would occur this year.

A New CEO is Coming

KMB also announced the transition to a new CEO, Mike HSU. Mike joined KMB in 2012 and has held multiple roles since his arrival.

Source: KMB 3Q 2018 Conference Call Presentation Slides

Undoubtedly, this move has been in the works for awhile and Mike was one of the chief architects of the global restructuring plan announced in January of this year. So, I do not expect the plan or the strategy to change when Mike takes over in January.

GrayBeard Retirement's Thoughts

So, the CEO announcement aside, it was not a great quarter by any stretch. Over the last several years KMB has struggled to increase top line revenue. Total 2017 revenue was $18,259 million vs 2008 revenue $19,415. The number is smaller, however the spin-off of Hilyard Health and exiting the diaper business in Western Europe had an affect. If we were to compensate for these items, sales were flat to slightly up over the 10-year period. This is still not what we want to see and it was also not a result of the great recession as revenues were up in 2009 and 2010.

It appears that while KMB was cutting costs, one of which was advertising, Proctor & Gamble (PG), had aggressive pricing or what they called on the conference call, competitive activity. The personal care category is highly competitive to begin with so the KMB strategy, at least in the short term backfired. PG diaper brand of Pampers has taken over the number 1 market share in the category. KMB Depends market share dominance is being eroded by PG entry into the adult diaper market in 2014.

For several years, input costs for KMB have remained essentially flat. Allowing KMB to take advantage of savings generated by FORCE to keep margins rising. From 2013 to 2017 net margins rose from 11.0% to 12.5%. This combined with share buy backs helped push EPS growth from $5.53 in 2013 to a projected $6.67 in 2018. Dividends were able to march up along with the EPS.

In 2018 the neighborhood changed, so to speak. The share buy backs will continue to provide for small incremental bottom line growth. However, now input costs are rising and KMB needs to find a way to grow the top line in order to continue significant growth in EPS. I think they saw this coming last year and developed the global restructuring plan to do just that.

Dividend Safety

KMB is a dividend aristocrat that has raised dividends 40 consecutive years and returning cash to share holders is a top priority for management. That is always a good starting point. With the projected 2018 EPS of $6.67 and the dividend of $4.00, the EPS payout ratio is 60%. Through 3Q 2018 operating cash flow is $2,021 million and dividends paid have been $1,039 million for an operating cash flow payout ratio of 51%. Free cash flow so far this year has been $1,446 million for a free cash flow payout ratio of 72%. All of these ratios are sustainable. Looking at debt service, interest payments so far this year have been $198 million vs operating cash flow of 2,021 for a coverage ratio of over 10 times. Even as interest rates rise, this should continue to be acceptable. The dividend is safe for now. If the global restructuring plan is a success, the dividend should be safe well into the future.

Valuation

While managements stated goal is mid to high single digits EPS growth, the performance over the last 4-5 years has been 5%. As previously discussed, this was in an environment in which input costs were essentially flat. Now that input costs are rising, I will only assume the bottom line growth equal to the top line. The buy backs will give me a margin of safety in the valuation. I am using EPS of $6.67 this year with 4% (mid-point of Global Business Plan objective of 3%-5%) growth and projecting the dividend EPS payout ratio to remain at 60%

Author's Spreadsheet

The model shows the flowing valuations.

Model 1: The strict EPS DCF = $68

Model 2: The EPS with final year PE=15 = $94

Model 3: The strict dividend DCF = $84

Model 4: The dividend DCF with final PE=15 = $101

At current prices ($100 - $108 at the time of this writing) KMB is most likely overvalued.

Re-configuring the model to show what return is priced into model 4, KMB shows to be priced for an 8% return over 5 years at a price of $104. Model 2 shows around 12%.

The Motorhome Portfolio already has a full position in KMB. If the price were to drop to $84, GrayBeard Retirement would consider adding KMB into an overweight position. If we did not have a position, we would consider buying at around $94.

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) is company with many iconic and market leading brands. It has a long history of growth and being able to restructure and reinvent itself in the face of changing market conditions and consumer trends and preferences. Currently KMB is struggling and has a plan to correct the course and return to growth. So far in 2018 KMB has stubbed its toe in that regard. GrayBeard Retirement is looking forward to the next few quarters to see how managements plan progresses.

GrayBeard Retirement writes about retiree appropriate investments, asset allocation and other financial aspects of retirees, especially those that retire early. Please give me a follow and take a look at my article here one strategy to withdraw from your 401-K penalty free as soon as age 54.

This is not investment advice. Please research before making any investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMB, PG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.