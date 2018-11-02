Forgive Silicon Motion's Flub

The reality is customization takes time and Silicon Motion, somehow, miscalculated just how long it takes. But, the flub should be forgivable.

As well, guidance for the fourth quarter was disappointing. Revenue originally pushed from the third quarter to the fourth is now being pushed into mid-2019.

Silicon Motion reported 2018 third quarter actual results on October 30th. Revenue and earnings did improve year-over-year. But, they fell short of 2016 marks which is the valid comparison point.

The thing about going where you've never been, where no one's ever been, is that it can be difficult to predict how long it will take to get there.

Such is the journey Silicon Motion (SIMO) is on.

That's a polite way of saying the company has failed shareholders of late with its predictive abilities. Yes, they've reeked.

Sometimes, to figure out where you're going, you have to look back at where you've been.

Before 2018

Throughout 2017, Silicon Motion, the leading NAND flash controller supplier, faced the challenges of its industry converting from 2D NAND (planar or single layer of memory cells) to 3D NAND (stacked vertical layers of memory cells). The conversion resulted in tight supply and higher prices. Thus, the company's total revenue in 2017 was approximately 6% lower than 2016. But, a recovery was to take place in 2018 with revenue in 2018 exceeding that of 2016. With that in mind, 2016 became the benchmark for comparison.

Through the first six months of 2018, the journey was on track. Year-to-date revenue through the second quarter totaled $268.4 million compared to $253.4 million for the first six months of 2016.

2018 Third Quarter Guidance

Silicon Motion's original revenue guidance for the third quarter had both good news and bad news.

“As NAND prices continue to decline and SSD affordability and adoption are improving, we are now increasing our full-year SSD controller growth expectation to at least 30%...”

Despite the momentum, revenue was projected in a range of only $136 million to $142.9 million. It was disappointing. But, then again, Silicon Motion is notoriously conservative.

The culprit lie, not in the company's client SSD (solid-state storage device) controller sales, but, on the enterprise side. There would be a delay where sales were pushed from the third quarter to the fourth. It was related to project testing for hyperscale customers of high performance Open-Channel controllers for data center applications. When testing completed, the company expected the Open-Channel SSD controllers to be moved directly into production. This would mark the first Open-Channel SSD controllers to be placed in commercial production.

“This is a one-time event. Originally, as I mentioned, we were expecting our Q3 revenue to grow over 10% sequentially. But because of our Shannon sales delay, sequential growth will now be essentially flat with this large Shannon sale now taking place in Q4. So, contrary to what we typically would expect of a weak Q4 for Shannon based on past seasonality patterns, we’re now expecting strong Shannon sales growth in Q4.”

That was August 1st.

Third Quarter Preliminary Results

On October 5th, Silicon Motion provided preliminary results for the third quarter.

“Revenue is expected to be within the lower half of the original guidance range of $136.0 million to $142.9 million.” (emphasis added)

This meant the range for revenue was now $136 million to $139.5 million with a midpoint of $137.73 million. Compared to second quarter revenue of $138.1 million, this was disheartening. It also made the projection of full-year revenue in a range of $563 million to $576 million seem improbable, not impossible, but improbable.

Third Quarter Actual Results

On October 30th, Silicon Motion reported actual results for the third quarter. Revenue did manage to increase sequentially over the second quarter to $138.6 million. Compared to the third quarter of 2017, this was a 9% improvement. But, the mark did not compare favorably at all to the 2016 third quarter production of $158.6 million.

NAND pricing did continue to decline as expected. Client SSD controller sales improved 35% sequentially compared to the second quarter. As a result, non-GAAP gross margin in the quarter improved to 51% compared to 47.5% in the prior quarter. Further, the non-GAAP operating margin improved to 27.1% compared to 25.7% in the 2018 second quarter.

Non-GAAP earnings per diluted ADS tallied $0.95. Once again, this is an improvement over the second quarter production of $0.92. But, it does not compare favorably to the $1.07 produced in the third quarter of 2016.

To its credit, third quarter results did come in on the high side of the preliminary guidance. Still, the results were not high enough to exceed 2016 production. For the first nine months of 2018, revenue totals $406.97 million compared to $412 million in 2016. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted ADS total $2.58 for the first three quarters in 2018 compared to $2.61 in 2016.

But, the fourth quarter will ultimately tell the tale.

Fourth Quarter Guidance

Alongside its actual results for the third quarter, Silicon Motion also offered guidance for the fourth quarter which subsequently modified its full-year projection.

Revenue in the fourth quarter should fall in a range of $120.5 million to $127.5 million. For the full year, the range would have to be lowered to $527.5 million to $534.5 million. This will outpace the $523.6 million in sales for 2017 but falls short of the $556.2 million in sales from 2016.

Silicon Motion now expects client SSD controller sales to grow 35% for the full year. And, the pace should continue into 2019.

“We believe client SSD demand will continue to grow rapidly as NAND prices continue to fall. Approximately 300 million client HDDs are shipping annually for use in PC, game consoles and other client devices, all displaceable by client SSD.” “You should expect to see even lower cost and higher production volume of QLC NAND when 96-layer QLC NAND enters production next year. This will further reduce the cost of NAND and SSD, and further accelerate the adoption of SSD in the client devices.”

The culprit, once again, lie on the enterprise side.

“In Q3, sales of our SSD solutions declined approximately 40% sequentially. In Q4, we expect our SSD solutions sales to decline further.” (emphasis added)

That delay explained in the 2018 second quarter has now been pushed to the second half of 2019.

“We are happy to announce that our controller has passed final testing with two hyperscale customers. And these controllers are scheduled to begin initial production this quarter. However, initial shipments will be small. SSD solutions using this controller will still need to undergo live data center application testing, before they go up extensively in the second half of next year.” (emphasis added)

Getting Lost Along The Way

In the two months between August 1st and October 5th, something obviously detoured the path Silicon Motion had plotted with its two hyperscale customers.

On August 7th, the company announced the availability of a PCIe NVMe SSD controller solution for enterprise and data center applications.

“The dual-mode SM2270 is a complete SSD controller solution with customer specific or turnkey firmware that can support Open Channel storage implementations as well as standard NVMe protocols.”

Obviously, its technology is ready. But, customized solutions must travel a different path to production. The hyperscale customers employ multiple types of servers, numbering in the hundreds. Applications running on the servers differ. Traffic and workloads differ. It all has to be tested and proven.

“We still need to further tune the performance of our products with our hyperscalers' host server and applications.” “SSD solutions using our new controllers are literally days away from passing the qualification before they go into initial low-volume production where these SSD solutions need to be tested in live applications, which then have to go through further tuning of our driver software as well as the host device software before they are able to go into high-volume production of both the SSD module itself as well as our controllers used in those SSDs.”

So, now, the company is projecting these sales will be generated in 2019.

“After the finish, I think we see very, very strong momentum.”

It could be argued Silicon Motion should have had better information regarding its customers' project plans and requirements. In fact, it would be difficult to argue against that stance.

On the other hand, the technology does provide a new level of control. In that regard, it is conceivable the project plans expanded as the customers became aware of new requirements and new capabilities.

“So, in the past, the cloud maker can only treat SSD solution, the product, as a one black box. Now, they can go to the open-channel to handshake, boost driver to host level, they can monitor each main component independently. And you can repartition NAND component into multiple function and reduce the latency. So, that can really help them to decide which media move to where, when they can move around the data. So, that’s very expensive if cloud maker can only view SSD as a one black box. They like to see more down to component level. So, that needs tremendous different software handshake and housekeeping and maintenance between the controller side versus solutions move system layer with the host developer.”

Considerations

Between the third quarter preliminary and actual results and the October market meltdown, Silicon Motion's share price has sustained quite the battering. It started the month in the $53 to $54 range. It fell to its 52-week low of $35.25 on October 31st, over 40% off its 52-week high.

Non-GAAP earnings per diluted ADS will, most likely, register approximately $0.85 in the fourth quarter. Therefore, full-year non-GAAP earnings per diluted ADS will, most likely, total less than $3.45. Based on 2018 numbers, at prices less than $51, the multiple equates to less than 15.

Though the multiple is signaling “bargain”, the company's latest dividend decision is signaling “caution”.

On October 29th, Silicon Motion announced its dividend rate and schedule for the next four quarters. The rate of $0.30 quarterly did not change because of “current volatile global economic conditions and uncertainty”. However, in the earnings call, management did assure Silicon Motion's Board intends to revisit the dividend rate in January 2019. In the meantime, at prices under $40, the yield is over 3%.

Summary

Silicon Motion is typically conservative in its guidance and tends to overdeliver on its results. Because of this tendency, I'll admit I'm disappointed in the company's apparent lack of oversight regarding the two hyperscale customer projects and the resulting detour from plan.

But, it doesn't truly change the fact that the company has developed a defensible moat being the leading NAND flash controller supplier. Therefore, this flub will have to be forgiven. And, if Silicon Motion was a buy at $54, it's definitely a buy at 30% less.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIMO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in SIMO.