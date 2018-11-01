Clorox's Hefty Valuation Creates Material Downside Risk

Following the likes of other consumer products companies like Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Clorox (CLX) reported earnings on Wednesday that were decidedly mixed. While a well-run company that has rewarded long-term shareholders, the company faces a difficult current operating environment, and yet, it continues to be valued like a growth stock. As such, returns over the next 12 months are likely to disappoint, and investors should take profits, even with shares dropping 2.9% on fiscal Q1 results.

In fiscal Q1, Clorox earned $1.62, which actually was $0.05 ahead of estimates. Similarly, revenue of $1.56 billion was about 1% ahead of consensus. Overall, current quarter results were fine. EPS was up 11% year on year while sales were up 4%. Given the difficulty many big consumer product brands are having in generating revenue growth, this was not a bad outcome, though lower corporate taxes boosted EPS year on year. Clorox is largely a US company, generating 80% of sales here, but foreign-exchange was a 2% headwind while acquisitions boosted sales 3%. On net, organic revenue was up 3%.

Looking deeper, we can see challenges building in the business. International revenue was down 5%, so even accounting for the 2% FX headwind, sales were down as slower global growth weighs on activity. The bigger concern is on rising costs. Higher commodity prices have increased costs, and all consumer products companies are struggling with rising transportation prices given the tightness of the labor market. For instance, leading trucker JB Hunt (JBH) is raising trucker wages 10%, and consumer products companies are bearing these incremental costs. Given the intense competition for market share, many companies are struggling to pass these costs on to the consumers via higher prices.

In fact, CLX’s gross margins were 1.5% lower year on year at 43.4% from 44.9%. Management is hopeful that for all of fiscal 2019, they can get gross margins flat to 2018 by wringing any excess costs out of the business, but getting back to flat will be an achievement. Also, it should be noted that the gross margins comp is easier as the year goes on. Fiscal 2018 gross margin was 43.7%, so management is hoping to get back 0.3% of gross margin, not the 1.5% down year on year in Q1.

In Q1 while revenue was up $63 million, gross profits were only up $8 million. The difficulty in leveraging revenue growth to gross profit growth shows the impact of higher inputs prices. Additionally, CLX had to increase advertising and other expenses, so earnings before interest and taxes actually were down 4% year on year to $268 million, led by weakness overseas and in household products. Unfortunately, based on management’s revised guidance, it seems like pre-tax earnings will continue to decline.

As you can see from the below chart, while management expects revenue to rise 2-4%, EPS will essentially be flat year on year from 2018’s $6.26. Keep in mind though that Q1 EPS was up 11%. As such, over the next nine months, EPS will likely be down 1-3% from last year. Given management is targeting stable gross margins, there should be higher advertising and other ancillary expenses than last year. Clorox is also slowing the pace of its $2 billion share repurchase program to reflect lower than previously expected free cash flow, which I expect to be under $780 million.

This guidance for lower profits over the next nine months is clearly disappointing, but more troubling, the risk may be to the downside. CLX is forecasting a modest improvement in gross margins, but given the tightness of the labor market, we may see input prices continues to rise, which will challenge margins, especially in the competitive household products sector. Even taking guidance as a given, CLX is trading at 23.5x fiscal 2019 earnings. That is a very full valuation for a company that was forced to bring guidance down and expects declining profits over the next nine months. In fact, at 23.5x, Clorox trades at a premium forward multiple to both the S&P 500 and Consumer Staples sector:

Now, investors worried about the economy may prefer a defensive stock to the broader market; however, given CLX will be reporting declining profits over the balance of the year, I find it hard to justify it trading at a premium to fellow consumer staples stocks. Assigning it an 18.1x multiple, CLX should trade closer to $114 per share, suggesting over 22% of downside from these levels. While it may operate a defensive business, at current valuations, CLX is not a defensive stock, and investors should rotate out of it.

