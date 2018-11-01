Atlassian: At-Long-Lass

The company is making a push into DevOps with an acquisition and a new offering.

Atlassian (TEAM), the software powerhouse from the land down under (Australia that is), has seen its shares take a beating in the latest tech pullback. However, the company's results a couple of weeks ago beat expectations handily.

Investment Thesis

Atlassian is a very solid company that should see strong growth in the years to come due to heavy R&D investments and an expansion of its customer base.

The Business

The company, for those of you unfamiliar, sells software that helps developers collaborate. Many of its products are sold inexpensively, so purchase decisions can be made right on the spot by coders rather than pushed up the chain of command. For this reason and presumably the ease of use and value-add, Atlassian boasts over 131,000 customers, having added almost 6,000 in the past quarter alone.

Some popular products include Confluence, Trello, and of course, Jira. If you're a software person, it's likely you're already familiar with those but just know, these are very popular collaboration tools.

What Happened

The company reported better than expected growth and operating margins, yet investors weren't satisfied. Sales growth came in at 38% to $267.3 million, while operating margins nearly broke even from -12% last year to barely negative this quarter.

Moreover, free cash flow stayed strong as usual, at 28% of sales, one of the highest margins in the software space. Granted, half of that is from stock-based compensation but developers have to get fairly compensated after all.

Gross margins also saw some expansion from 80% a year ago to 83% now. Management did note that gross margins are expected to compress for the rest of the year as this quarter saw a favorable sales mix.

And as always, the company spent magnificently on research and development. It spent 46% of sales on R&D versus only 19% on sales and marketing. For a software company, usually, those proportions are reversed. However, I believe that is the key differentiator for Atlassian. It consistently innovates and creates more consumer surplus, which makes it hard to beat.

TEAM R&D to Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

The focus of the conference call though was last month's acquisition of OpsGenie for $295 million. This strategic purchase by Atlassian bolsters its new Jira Ops offering, aimed at incident management.

Looking Forward

Naturally, the analysts on the call were very curious about Atlassian new-found interest in DevOps. Some questions were about how this fits into the competitive landscape with a behemoth like ServiceNow (NOW). Management said it deals with the Fortune 500,000 whereas ServiceNow prioritizes the Fortune 2,000, so there is apparently not much overlap yet. The actual quote by co-CEO, Scott Farquhar is, "we don't come across them very often."

However, this push into DevOps expands Atlassian's total addressable market greatly. In just North America alone, IT outages cost $700 billion.

If you don't know what DevOps is, don't worry. It's kind of confusing. Fortunately, Atlassian has some pretty great literature on it, here and here. It stands for development-operations. It is essentially a methodology to make better software by breaking down the silos between developers and IT operations folks. This takes shape in the form of incident management, automation, and much more.

All in all, it seems to be a smart move for Atlassian to start attacking this portion of the market. Most importantly, it fits with the company's vision to help developers collaborate. Now it includes the collaboration between developers and operations. Therefore, it widens the customer base considerably.

One more thing to expect in the future, well at least the next quarter, is strong billings growth. Management alluded to the fact that billings would be pulled forward into Q2 because of some price increases that took place a few months back. Not to be short-term-ist, but it is likely the company will beat estimates next quarter.

Valuation and Risks

Atlassian, due to its strong growth, impressive free cash flow record, huge market, and great brand awareness, has warranted a premium valuation. The company's latest enterprise value is $16.4 billion after backing out $1.5 billion in cash from its balance sheet. The trailing year's sales come out to $948 million, which results in a high 17x EV/sales ratio. On a forward basis, assuming 35% sales growth, that number comes down to 12.8 but it is still pricey.

In terms of free cash flow yield, we get about 1.8%, definitely not a screaming bargain. We can calculate that by taking the last four quarters of free cash flow ($292 million) and dividing it by the enterprise value.

Here's how Atlassian stacks up to peers.

TEAM EV to Revenues (TTM) data by YCharts

Just like any other company, investing in Atlassian carries risks. If ServiceNow decided to come down-market to compete with Jira Ops that would likely stunt its growth.

The company is interesting from a risk standpoint because it has so much diversity in terms of customers and products. 131,000 customers mean there is no concentration and the company will not be undercut on price because its products are already so cheap. Therefore, it seems hard to disrupt.

However, paying too high a price is always a risk and that argument can be made against Atlassian.

To End

Atlassian beat expectations, but its stock has been beaten down. The business is executing well as usual and the new forays into DevOps and Incident Management are exciting. I would recommend taking a starter position if you have yet to. Unless we see a real bear market, don't expect to see TEAM shares too much cheaper.

