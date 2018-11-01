FEMSA Offers A Strong Core Amid Market Wobbles

Currency moves and a change in the value of Heineken shares have depressed the fair value, but the shares still look attractively-priced today.

As a leading consumer/retail business in Mexico, there’s no getting around the fact that currency matters to the valuation and day-to-day performance of FEMSA (FMX). The trick, if I can call it that, is balancing the usually shorter-term impacts of currency volatility with the longer-term core operating fundamentals and quality of the business. So while the recent currency pressures (not to mention greater caution regarding emerging markets) is certainly relevant, I wouldn’t lose sight of the long-term quality of this business.

Noisy Third Quarter Results, With Okay Underlying Trends

FEMSA did miss expectations for the third quarter on a reported basis, with revenue about 5% short and EBITDA about 2% short. Although there were valid reasons for this, some tied to currency and some tied to deconsolidation at Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF), I don’t want to tap-dance around this and pretend it was a great quarter.

Revenue rose 8% as reported, or about 9% on an adjusted basis, with comparable revenue growth up across the businesses. Consolidated gross margin improved nicely (up 50bp), while EBITDA was up 7% and operating income was up 8%. In both cases, weaker results at KOF (again, due in part to accounting issues) was the driving factor.

KOF reported an 11% drop in revenue, but “comparable” revenue was up 7%. Volume dropped 13% as reported, but the key operating areas of Mexico and Brazil both showed growth (up 3% and 2%, respectively), and the Mexico/Central America segment saw about 12% overall operating revenue growth. Gross margin ticked up nicely (up 120bp), but EBITDA fell 9%. I’ll talk more about KOF in a minute, but all in all, I’d say this business is doing alright – the Mexican business remains quite strong, the Brazilian business continues to improve, and the Argentine business is doing okay in a very tough inflationary (if not hyper-inflationary) environment.

FEMSA’s core business, the OXXO convenience stores, continues to perform quite well. Revenue rose 12% on a strong 6% improvement in same-store sales that was well-balanced between traffic and ticket. OXXO continues to benefit from greater use of higher-margin services (like bank/payment functions, as well as e-commerce services related to its Amazon (AMZN) partnership), and that helped drive a 170bp improvement in gross margin and low double-digit EBITDA growth.

The drugstore (“health”) and fuel businesses both did alright, and I like the trajectory the drugstore business appears to be on now. The drugstore business reported about 10% revenue growth and over 6% same-store growth, with a 40bp improvement in gross margins, while the fuel business saw 7% same-store growth as strong price growth offset a double-digit volume decline, with gross margin up 120bp.

Back To Basics With KOF?

One of the bigger changes at FEMSA since my last update is management’s decision in August to punt the Philippines operations back to Coca-Cola (KO) by exercising a put option. Although the Philippines bottling operations were once touted (including by yours truly) as a valuable launching pad into Asia and an opportunity to become a major global Coca-Cola bottler, the business was in tougher shape than it initially appeared and a lot of external macro issues hit the business, including a sugar tax. All things considered, I think FEMSA did well with this business given the circumstances.

I also don’t think FEMSA necessarily wanted to get rid of it. As I understand it, Coca-Cola FEMSA management wanted Coca-Cola to either extend the terms of the JV or lower the strike price for the option to buy the remainder. Coca-Cola didn’t agree with Coca-Cola FEMSA’s view of the lower value for the business, so Coca-Cola FEMSA elected to exit. I believe that was a good decision given the circumstances and a sign of management discipline. Post-Philippines exit, I expect Coca-Cola FEMSA to refocus on its core Latin America business, including looking for incremental acquisition opportunities, particularly opportunities to add other products (like water and non-soda beverages) in markets like Brazil. I also believe management has some options for the cash, including paying down debt and/or returning some to shareholders.

Onward With The Retail Expansion

FEMSA continues to add new OXXO stores in Mexico, but is also getting more serious about expanding outside of Mexico. In addition to a small C-store business in Colombia and Chile, FEMSA announced its expansion into Peru, with management looking to open stores in Lima soon.

Management is also supporting the growth of service options in its OXXO stores in Mexico. OXXO is a major banking partner now, and offers a variety of payment services (including cards and utility payments). Growing this business has been great for margins, and while there is room to grow further (including perhaps replicating its click/collect business with Amazon with MercadoLibre (MELI)), I’d keep an eye on the risk of disintermediation, with customers going with all-digital options in the future and bypassing the store-based services.

I’d also note that FEMSA is changing how it reports, with the retail business shifting to “Proximity” and including just the C-store operations (and excluding the restaurants and discount retail). Those operations are a small part (less than 5%) of the retail business and I’d consider this a largely trivial change.

FEMSA also made some moves with its drugstore business, agreeing to acquire Ecuador’s Corporacion GPF. This business is the leading operator of drug stores in Ecuador through the Fybeca and SanaSana brands, with roughly one-quarter share according to Euromonitor. I’m still expecting more acquisitions in Mexico, and I’d note that both the drugstore and fuel businesses are operating at single-digit ROICs today versus longer-term potential ROICs in the low double-digits.

The Opportunity

My core assumptions for FEMSA haven’t changed, and I’m still expecting long-term revenue and FCF growth in the mid-to-high single-digits. What has changed, though, is the exchange rate and the value of FEMSA’s stake in Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY), and that pushes my short-term (<12 months) fair value down into the $90’s.

The Bottom Line

You can’t always just assume that whatever is lost through currency moves will be regained (or at least regained quickly). Nevertheless, I think the core operations at FEMSA remain strong and appealing, and I think this is a good candidate to consider on this recent/ongoing pullback.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FMX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.