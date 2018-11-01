With The Market Turning From Growth, We Are Turning To Kimco

Investors have suddenly turned from the once darling growth names such as Amazon and Google, and they are turning to income names like Kimco.

Investment Thesis

The first half of the year for REITs was a continuation of downward pressure seen in 2017, as many investors preferred large growth names over REITs. Based on the recent shift in the market, investors have been running to REITs for protection from the return of volatility seen in October. One name we recently initiated coverage on was Kimco Realty (KIM). Since releasing their Q3 earnings last week, the stock has risen 7%, but is still down 10% on the year. Kimco Realty has divested itself from many underperforming properties over the past 12 months and has positioned its portfolio for sustainable growth in its highest performing properties. We believe the company is well positioned for sustainable future growth going forward as management has done a solid job repositioning its portfolio and has a number of new construction projects coming online in the near future. In addition, the recent Sear’s bankruptcy will allow the company to capture higher rents as many of these leases had been under market for a number of years.

The Return of REITs

REITs had been under pressure coming into the year, with concerns largely revolved around the continued rise in interest rates. More specifically, retail REITs have been under fire due to the struggles with various retailers going under, such as Toys R Us and, more recently, Sears Holdings (SHLD). REITs involved in retail such a Kimco Realty, STORE Capital (STOR), and Realty Income (O), have all built their portfolios to protect against the threats of e-commerce, which we will discuss further below. One direct competitor of KIM would be Simon Property Group (SPG), which is more exposed to the threat of e-commerce, but has one of the finest portfolios of class A shopping malls. The Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), which is used by many as a REIT benchmark, bottomed out in February, when the market as a whole saw the return of volatility. At that time, the VNQ was down about 13% in the first six weeks of trading to start the year, while KIM was down about 24% at that same point. Under pressure may have labeled it lightly, REITs were under attack!

REITs were taking cover early on, but patient investors knew things would turn around. We have always been fond of REITs and continue to expand our coverage all over the space. In fact, we are in the process of building a Big Ticket REIT Platform that will be a one-stop shop for REIT investors. Here is a small snapshot of some of the information that will be provided on the BT REIT Platform, which will be available for Marketplace Subscribers, of which we hope to have up and running by the end of the year. We will break various REITs down by industry. The pic is small, but hopefully you can blow it up to see the information better.

Big Ticket REIT Platform (Chart created by author)

In the early part of the year, retail REITs not only dealt with rising interest rate fears but also the negative sentiment surrounding the retail space and the so-called “Retail Apocalypse.” Once earnings started coming in, investors saw that retail was actually performing quite well. In fact, the Consumer Discretionary sector is one of the top performing sectors in the S&P year to date. Over the course of the last year, this sector is the best performing sector, up 10% with the next closest sector being Information Technology up 8% in the last year, and we know what is taking place in that space right now.

After getting off to a slow start to the year, Kimco has since rebounded. Here is a look at how Kimco has performed year to date:

After hitting a 52-week low of $13.16 in late April, KIM has since rebounded 23 %. Since late April, KIM has actually been the second-best performer in its group, trailing only SPG, which is up 28% since late April. Market volatility returned to the markets in strong fashion during February and has again reared its head in October for much of the market EXCEPT REITs, as investors ran to dividend safety stocks.

Here is a look at returns YTD for REITs in the Mall/Shopping Center sector:

Chart created by author

Kimco is one of the largest operators of open-air shopping centers in the space today, and they have largely revamped their portfolio to operate only the best performing properties, as they have divested from many underperforming properties over the past couple of years. The company has underperformed the past couple of years due to some of the underperforming shopping centers, but we believe they are well positioned for growth in the future as they narrow their focus. Here is a look at how they stack up to their peers on a P/FFO basis:

Chart created by author

As you can see, even after their 8.8% run up the last week of trading after the release of their Q3 earnings, KIM still trades at a significant discount to its peers, making it a possible value play in the space.

Let’s see how KIM compares to its peer group when it relates to dividend yield:

Chart created by author

A Quick Glance At What Kimco Is All About

Kimco Realty Corporation is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. The company had their initial public offering in November of 1991. As of September 30, 2018, the company had interests in 450 shopping center properties, totaling 78 million square feet of leasable space, with properties located in 29 states, Puerto Rico and Canada.

As we briefly eluded to earlier, Kimco management has sold off many underperforming assets over the last five years or so. In fact, in 2010, the company had 816 properties compared to only 450 today. Here is a couple slides from the Q2 Investor Presentation showing the drastic change:

Source: Investor Presentation

The focus has shifted to high performing centers in core markets. As you can see, back in 2010, the company had only 63% Annual Base Rent coming from the top 20 core markets, but today, that has increased to 81% ABR coming from those core markets.

A Look At The Diversity Within The Portfolio

Kimco management has constructive a well-diversified portfolio with a strong mix of high quality tenants. The company does not rely on a few big-name tenants, which lowers risk when one falters. Only 13 tenants have an ABR exposure greater than 1%. Here is a look at some of the larger tenants, in terms of ABR:

Source: Investor Presentation

The company breaks up their portfolio based on “anchor” tenants and “small-shop” tenants or non-anchor tenants. Anchor tenants consist of those tenants leasing greater than 10,000 square feet. As you can see in the slide above, the company’s largest tenants are some of the best performing companies today. TJ Maxx (TJX) is the leading off-price company closely followed by Ross Stores (ROST), who happens to be 5th on this list.

Part of management's evolving strategy, which entailed a leaner but stronger portfolio, was to focus on the ever-changing e-commerce space. They want to evolve with their retailers.

Source: Investor Presentation

As you can see in the slide above, 56% of ABR comes from service and experiential tenants. The thought of online sales can scare investors when looking to invest in the likes of Kimco or other REITs with retail properties. However, the flexibility of the tenant base is what will determine the outcome. Kimco’s tenants are embracing e-commerce as 39% are omni-channel players, with many customers purchasing products online, but picking them up in store. In a recent article, we wrote on Home Depot (NYSE:HD), it was reported that their online sales grew 26% with 47% of all online orders being picked up in store. This has been a continued trend, so much so that HD has begun installing lockers at the front of their stores for customers to quickly pick up their online purchases.

Let’s take a look briefly at how the portfolio’s two largest tenants performed this past quarter. TJX has the ability to perform well in any economic backdrop as consumers are always looking for a bargain, but especially if the economic backdrop begins to slow. The company last reported earnings that blew past estimates, reporting same-store sales of 6% compared to estimates looking for only 2.2%. In addition, the company raised their full year guidance for their remaining two quarters. Home Depot, the company’s second largest tenant in terms of ABR, also reported strong earnings recently, with same-store sales reaching 8%. Analysts were looking for an increase of 6.6%. HD also raised their full year guidance as well.

Listening to the recent Q3 earnings call, CEO Connor Flynn noted that the threat of e-commerce cannot be misconstrued, as there are many more store openings than closings. Here is a great representation of this that Kimco provided in their investor presentation:

Source: Investor Presentation

In 2018, the number of store closures is expected to be around 3,500, while the number of store openings is close to double that, at 6,500. Many retailers, albeit some slower than others, are adapting to the e-commerce change. The vast majority of consumers still like to touch and feel many of their products today. The Sears/K-Mart Bankruptcy and the Toys R Us bankruptcy earlier this year initially struck fear in some shareholders whose investments were in landlords of these companies. In the next section, we will take a closer look at the impact of these struggling retailers.

Looking at the companies top 25 tenants, you will see all of them have solid credit ratings, with the exception of a few. Those few being PetSmart and Petco. Those two retailers along with Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) are probably the three main tenants we are worried about at this time.

The Sears and Toys R Us Void

The Sears and Toys R Us bankruptcies in 2018 did not come as a surprise to many. The writing was on the wall for these two retailers as they struggled to adapt to e-commerce and Amazon (AMZN) took advantage. Sears may have been a surprise in terms of timing, as I think many penciled their filing in 2019. Nonetheless, as an investor or potential investor in Kimco, let us calm your worries around this.

Source: Q3 Supplement

First, let’s start with the bad news. As you can see, at the conclusion of 2017, Toys R Us and Sears Holdings were ranked 16th and 23rd in terms of ABR, both accounting for 1% and 0.8% of total ABR, respectively. So, both tenants were top 25 tenants, which is a reason investors began to worry and asking questions.

Now the good news! Many of these leases were significantly below market, which opens up an opportunity, assuming KIM can fill the vacancies quick enough, to increase rental revenues for these spaces. As of the end of Q3 2018, Kimco management has executed leases on 60% of the vacant Toys R Us locations, with leases pending on all remaining locations. As for Sears, this bankruptcy is still fresh so those locations are yet to be returned to Kimco, but they know that 14 locations will be coming back soon. In the Q3 earnings call, management stated that they have already begun marketing these locations and are ready to recapture value.

Why Invest In Kimco?

Those who look for investments in REITs are usually the more conservative income dwelling investors. The reason many of these types of investors turn to REITs is because of their high-yields they offer and the stability of their cash flows. This stability is seen with Kimco’s anchor tenants maintaining an average remaining lease term of 10 years for their anchor tenants and five years for small shops.

As you saw in the snapshot of the top 25 tenants, cash flows should continue to be stable for the company moving forward. In addition to having a quality tenant base providing stable cash flows, the company pays a solid 6.9% annual dividend yield.

Part of management’s plan to revamp the portfolio has not just been focused on divesting itself from underperforming properties but also investing back into their current properties and also a few new development deals that are set to come online in the next 12-24 months.

Lincoln Square is a development deal in Philadelphia, which is a mixed-use property with 322 apartment units and 100,000 square feet of retail. The property had its grand opening in Q3 and is 93% leased.

Source: Investor Presentation

Another development deal that recently opened its first phase is Dania Pointe, which is located in Florida. The property is to be anchored by TJ Maxx, Ulta, and Hobby Lobby.

Another development project is Mill Station, which is located in Owings Mills, Maryland. This property is set to be anchored by Costco (NASDAQ:COST) and Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW).

Source: Investor Presentation

These signature series redevelopments are now all over 90% pre-leased and are set to deliver significant growth for KIM in 2019 and beyond. These development deals, which are set to open in 2019/2020, should add returns of 7-8% once up and running.

Investor Takeaway

As you can see, there is a lot of exciting things happening at Kimco, and it seems as if the company will have a bright future. A few years back, the company got ahead of itself and wanted to grow the portfolio just to grow, but now it took a step back and realized a leaner portfolio can be a stronger portfolio.

Trading at a P/FFO of 10.6x, the stock currently trades 32% below its 5-year average P/FFO of 15.7x. This makes sense given the company’s reorganization over those last five years as well, but now may be the time to get in. As the portfolio reorganization nears completion, the company is paying an annual dividend of 7%, with a payout ratio of only 75%. The low payout ratio combined with strong cash flows ensures this dividend is not going anywhere. Another sign the dividend is safe is the fact analysts are once again predicting FFO growth over the next two years. Here is a look at FFO growth for KIM:

Source: Big Ticket REIT Platform

So, now we have heard management's plan, we see the company returning to stable growth, and the dividend is both attractive and appears stable. Before we let you go, let’s take a quick look at the FAST Graphs:

Source: FAST Graphs

Looking at the FAST Graphs above, the stock appears to be trading well below their recent history indicating the stock could be a bargain right now.

Source: KIM Investor Relations

