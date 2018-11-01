Norbord's (OSB) CEO Peter Wijnbergen on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Peter Wijnbergen – President and Chief Executive Officer

Robin Lampard – Senior vice president and Chief Financial Officer

Heather Colpitts – Senior Manager of Corporate Affairs.

Analysts

John Babcock – Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Salvator Tiano – Vertical Research Partners

Ketan Mamtora – BMO Capital Markets

Hamir Patel – CIBC Capital Markets

Chip Dillon – Vertical Research Partners

Good day, everyone, and welcome to Norbord Inc.'s Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call.

Norbord's discussion today may include certain projections and forward-looking statements regarding Norbord's business, future actions and expected results. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, and future results may differ materially.

Thank you, John and good morning everyone. Welcome to our Q3 2018 conference call. I'm joined today by Robin Lampard, our CFO; and Heather Colpitts, our Senior Manager of Corporate Affairs. This morning, I'll take a moment to highlight our Q3 results, review our key markets and share our outlook before we take your questions. This was another excellent quarter for Norbord, in fact, one of our best ever. We delivered adjusted earnings of $1.41 per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA of $211 million, representing a return on capital employed of 51%, more than double our long-term goal. This strong performance follows our record Q2 results, which were the best in Norbord's 30-year history.

Our mills run well, we saw continued improvement in our European business and made good progress on our North American specialty product strategy. And after paying out most of our cash on our Q2 balance sheet as dividends and investing $39 million in capital projects, we generated $189 million in free cash flow.

However, I note the most the most pressing issues in investors’ minds in the recent downturn in North American OSB prices and Norbord's stock price. There has been a noticeable shift in U.S. housing sentiment in the past six weeks, fueled by a barrage of negative media headlines despite the continued positive direction of the housing recovery. This has put significant negative pressure on the broader North American wood products sector and product prices, including OSB. North American benchmark OSB prices in all regions began pulling back in July after reaching exceptionally high levels in June.

For context, the bill For context, the bill of the North Central benchmark price has declined from a high of $445 in June to $245 on Tuesday according to [indiscernible] latest report. While this is a significant drop, the current stock price is in line with a 15-year average. There are times where markets appear to overreact and we believe this is one of those times. Despite having paid out $5.70 per share in dividends so far this year and having declared another $0.60 dividend this morning, our stock is down over 40% from its 52 weeks high in June and is now trading at about 60% of our replacement costs. As a result, we have just renewed our normal course issuer bid and are actively planning to repurchase our stock.

The renewed bid allows us to buy back up to 5.2 million shares over the next 12 months. Our balance sheet is a stronger it has been in over two decades, and we have almost $550 million in liquidity at our disposal, including $193 million of cash. For our part, we see fundamentals as continued to be supportive of our business.

Many forward-looking macroeconomic indicators are positive. The overall U.S. economy is growing above 4% right now and wage and employment growth are accelerating with the U.S. now at full employment. There remains significant pent-up U.S. housing demand driven by household formation and replacement of aging housing stock. More people are becoming first-time homebuyers and the desire to own remains high. Despite headlines to the contrary, entry-level home affordability remains favourable compared to historical averages. Single-family homebuilders remain optimistic and housing economists continue to forecast new home construction growth for the next year. We are not seeing any indications that the near-term demand outlook has fundamentally changed.

Forecast [indiscernible] reaching, 1.28 million U.S. housing starts this year based on ongoing net order strength at homebuilders and strong permit activity. Actual year-to-date starts are 6% above last year and experts are forecasting new home construction growth of 3% to 4% next year driven by a single family homebuilding. Big box volumes have picked up and demand from our key industrial customers is typically strongest in Q4 and Q1 when homebuilding is seasonally slowest.

Taken together, we share the view of housing experts that we are experiencing a short-term hiccup, or temporary pause, rather than a directional change. Beyond the housing market, Norbord’s business strategy also supports our continued optimism. We began pursuing our specialty products strategy after our merger with Ainsworth to bring greater stability to our earnings during times of inherent housing market volatility, and we are starting to see positive results.

Since we launched this strategy three years ago, our specialty sales volume has increased by more than 40%, the equivalent of one mill’s annual production. Over the same period, we have seen a 35% increase in our value-added products, which command a premium to commodities. So we’re pleased with the continued progress we’re making towards diversifying beyond our bread and butter commodity business. Our goal continues to be to expand specialty products to 50% of our North American sales volume.

Our results are also supported by our steadily improving European business, which had another excellent quarterly. We generated $23 million in adjusted EBITDA in Q3, and our last 12 months results are almost double the prior periods. Our OSB demand in our European key markets continues to grow driven by rapid substitution against other structural panels. Our Inverness capacity expansion will ensure that we can meet the demand growth we are seeing from customers across the UK and Western Europe.

The new line is ramping up according to plan, and we are on track to commission the new finishing end later this year. This will eliminate the final bottleneck and allow Inverness to make a step-change of production volume next year. Combined with continued growth in our North American specialty sales and European panel business, we believe Norbord is well positioned to manage through this period of volatility. As always our commitment is controlling our controllables. We will continue to only produce what we can sell, and you will recall that we typically schedule most of our annual maintenance shuts during the fourth and first quarter of the year when demand is seasonally slower.

And with that we will move on to questions. So I will turn things over to the operator who will open up your lines.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We will now take our first question from Sean Steuart of TD Securities. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Sean Steuart

Thanks. Good morning everyone.

Peter Wijnbergen

Good morning, Sean.

Heather Colpitts

Good morning, Sean.

Sean Steuart

Congrats on a good quarter. Peter, I appreciate your comments that you feel like the commodity price in North America is maybe over short on the bottom. But in light of the weakness we have right now are you guys considering any temporary downtime across your network to keep your inventories balanced at this point in the cycle?

Peter Wijnbergen

Well, Sean, you know that we don't give forward-looking guidance on those kind of things due to antitrust concerns. But I'll reiterate that we are committed to only produce what we can sell.

Sean Steuart

Okay. The 2019 CapEx budget you've provided with this release, can you give us some idea of some of the discretionary items going into that number for next year?

Peter Wijnbergen

Well, I guess, I'll summarize it by saying that besides maintenance and safety-related investments that we continue to prioritize, we continue to focus on those investments that will enhance our mills ability to sell more specialty products.

Sean Steuart

Nothing specific?

Heather Colpitts

And I’ll just add Sean obviously there is a continued reinvestment at Chambord to rebuild that mill in anticipation of an innovation research, there's obviously capital earmarked for that in 2019.

Sean Steuart

And how much of the $150 million in Chambord, Robin?

Heather Colpitts

Well, I think we've got something like $30million left, $35 million left. I would expect the bulk of that to be next year, again market-dependent in terms of pace of the investment but that's what's left.

Sean Steuart

Okay. Final question from me, I appreciate, Peter, the context you give around the various demand drivers in North America. Your comments on big bucks demanding strong consistent with a lot of your competitors are talking about. I think Forest Economic Advisors guides to between 20% and 25% of North American production of OSB goes into the renovation market, is that consistent with your mix? I’m Just trying to get a sense of how expose you are to debt market versus the rest of the industry.

Peter Wijnbergen

Yes. I mean, it's difficult to look at R&R, or Repair and Remodeling, in absolute terms because a number of our, let's call it builder supplying so Pro dealer types, supply both a new home construction direct but also do some retail. So that makes it a little – that makes it very difficult to isolate the number. I mean, for simplicity sake, we usually look at the volume we sell to the big boxes and that's in line with that percentage.

Sean Steuart

Okay. That’s all have for now. Thanks very much.

Peter Wijnbergen

Thank you, Sean.

We will now take our next question from Mark Weintraub of Seaport Global. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Mark Weintraub

Thank you. Good morning.

Heather Colpitts

Good morning Mark

Mark Weintraub

First, you noticed you made a big effort in increasing specialties as a percentage of your business and you're hopeful that's going to provide some resilience in tougher markets. Can you share anything with what you're seeing so far on how pricing and/or profitability, however we can best look at it, how it's faring relative to the prints we see in random lengths?

Peter Wijnbergen

Yes. How do I answer that question? I would say we have, I think, in the past, talked about the fact that these are in general long-term contracts that annual or every six-month type of negotiations. Prices are comparable or margins are comparable to commodity products over the long-term. Obviously when commodity products sell at record levels like we saw in the second quarter, the returns on specialty products looked lower. And when they more at trend levels like today, the returns look higher.

Robin Lampard

And maybe just a directional way answer to that, we obviously you can't provide specifics. But if we look at our commodity and value-added products’ margins in North America, they were not surprisingly down if you look Q3 versus the same quarter last year. Our specialty product margins were actually up.

Mark Weintraub

Okay, great. And you’ve sort of alluded to 25% of your volume as specialties. Is that true for as much as 25%, or is it just a subgroup of that 25% were the types of dynamics you are referring to would be relevant?

Peter Wijnbergen

No, I think that's for the whole group.

Mark Weintraub

Okay, great. And then just second, you always had a very good quarter in Europe and your growth ahead with the Inverness. Now in North America markets weakened substantially in the fourth quarter. It may be temporarily but it certainly has weakened. What are you seeing in Europe? And how dependent is being able to fully ramp at Inverness on what happens in the European housing markets and the economies versus if there is the ability to gain share, which you’ve certainly done in the past as well? How economically sensitive are your plans versus the strategic runway that you can take advantage of?

Peter Wijnbergen

So in Europe, we have seen significant strength in the market on the back of very dramatic substitution growth where OSB in general in Europe is replacing – increasingly replacing imported plywood and other structural panels. I think in Europe, most consumers see OSB as a superior engineered product that on top of that has the benefit of being domestically produced.

And as to your second comment, I would make that at the moment, if you look at our core markets which are primarily or all of them are in Western Europe, housing or timber frame kind of construction represents something like 20% to 25% of our total consumption. So we're not that dependent on housing per se as the OSB market in general would be in North America.

Robin Lampard

Sorry, Mark, I just want to add, the continued growth is continued to be dependent on supply to meet that growth. And obviously that positions our Inverness investment very nicely to – we should be able to make a step change in their production in Inverness next year with finishing and complete to fuel that demand for more OSB substitution.

Mark Weintraub

Okay, great. And to just finish off on that, so you haven't seen anything in the fourth quarter in Europe at all similar to what's going on in that North American business from a profitability standpoint, is that fair?

Peter Wijnbergen

That's fair. I mean, in Europe, these seasonal demand changes are less significant than in North America because they don't have this sort of severe winter weather, at least not in those parts of the continent where most of the people live. They do tend to like to take holidays over there more than North Americans do. So you always have a bit of a pause in there in the end of the year and in August. But other than that, things, the demand patterns are a little bit more stable.

Robin Lampard

I'll just point out that we did take significant annual maintenance of three or four lines in Europe in the third quarter, so those were – that was a drag on Q3 results that we won't have in Q4.

Mark Weintraub

Okay. Thank you.

We will now take our question from Paul Quinn of RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Paul Quinn

Yes, thanks very much. Good morning guys.

Peter Wijnbergen

Good morning Paul.

Heather Colpitts

Good morning Paul.

Paul Quinn

I just wanted to dive into capital expenditures and capacity additions that you guys are doing just to try to sort of tweak your model here as we go forward. So maybe just starting with Inverness, how should we think about that ramp up in profitability in 2019? And what do you think the delta is on 2019 over 2018 ballpark?

Peter Wijnbergen

On profitability, I don't know if we'll comment on. But in terms of production our volume or capacity, let's say that this year's volume will be, as we have said all along, will be in line with last year's volume because we're still using the old finishing line, which is sort of our restricting factor. Next year the finishing line bottleneck will be gone. And I would sort of – and I am expecting a step change towards our capacity number ultimately in that operation, which the new capacity number is $6.40.

Robin Lampard

In cubic meters, it's $7.20 in thousand square feet.

Peter Wijnbergen

Okay.

Paul Quinn

Yes, so that delta between the old capacity number in 1,000 square feet to that 395 to 720, how much of that delta, I’ll call it, 325? Do you expect to get half of that in 2019?

Heather Colpitts

It could be something – that might be a little aggressive, but, yes, something in that order of magnitude.

Robin Lampard

My expectation is for more.

Paul Quinn

Okay. And then in terms of Grande Prairie, it looks like you spent 41 of the 55 budget. Will that be complete by year-end in that 100 million square feet there? We should see that…

Peter Wijnbergen

Yes, so that’s the investment the spending is essentially complete now and the new equipment has started to run. We haven't yet put it in full use but that is a matter of days or weeks, so we should start seeing that volume – that capacity addition come to play next year.

Paul Quinn

Okay. And then in terms of I guess, Chambord it sounds like you had $30 million left to spend. Is there any major piece of equipment that you're waiting for? Or I'm just try to get a sense of, I guess, it's really your order file plus timing of the completion of project before you can really ramp it up?

Peter Wijnbergen

Yes so we, as you know, we took the same approach that we took in Alabama. So our focus right now is on the long lead time items where we're most vulnerable to supply of equipment supplies disruptions. As the remainder of the spending, which most of that stuff is now in place or will be in place before the end of the year. That doesn't necessarily mean it's all connected, whatever but sounds very technical sorry,

But so, the rest of the work is things that are more in our control directly. Some of which or a lot of which can be executed by our own people and there we will sort of speed up or slow down depending on how the demand outlook is for our product as we sort of continue to review them on a quarterly basis.

Q – Paul Quinn

Okay. And then just lastly on HuguleyI know you did that project in Joanna, and maybe you could just remind us what the CapEx spend of that? I sort of I have it in my head at $40 million or $45 million for that.

Robin Lampard

Yes. So to be clear on that, all we're doing is the preliminary engineering plan for that project. We're not actually going ahead with that project and I wouldn't expect to be going out of that project next year as more of the planning to highlight the opportunity. So, I think Joanna, we invested $30 million odd but that was five years ago. We obviously had a lot of construction costs and material inflation since then so that's the reason we're doing the planning to understand, but that could look like and whether it's still an attractive project.

Q – Paul Quinn

Okay. And then, you mentioned Peter that your stock is trading at 60% of replacement, I think you're using that for $425 per 1,000 as the replacement number?

Peter Wijnbergen

Yes, we think that is based on current cost that's probably a conservative number out.

Q – Paul Quinn

Okay. And well ahead the price drop that we're seeing quarter-over-quarter and in terms, if you could split that between the drop and the housing sentiment and the effective capacity additions, how would you split that?

Peter Wijnbergen

Wow, that's tough, because ultimately demand capacity is the driving force for pricing. But that works well when you look at annual averages less well, when you look at week-to-week or whatever perspective, so there is a lot of – let’s call it trading sentiment or emotion that comes into driving the prices up to above where they probably should have settled and then again below the probably should have settled. So we do not see any difference in what we have discussed in terms of demand capacity ratios ultimately averaging for this year and instead of the way we do the math as of 91%, 92% range and we think in next year we will remain in exactly that same kind of ballpark.

Q – Paul Quinn

Yes. So it's a tough question, some investor asked me and I had no clue. So I thought I put it on you. So maybe an easier question just to wrap up, your downtime schedules in Q4, if you got anything scheduled right now?

Peter Wijnbergen

We don't give forward guidance on downtime because as I said earlier, as the trust concerns, but I remind you that we always talk about the fact that we tried to schedule the bulk of our annual shut maintenance in the fourth and first quarter, since those are seasonally the slower demand periods.

Q – Paul Quinn

Alright fair enough. Good results. Thanks, best of luck.

Peter Wijnbergen

Thank you.

We will now take our next question from John Babcock with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, please go ahead. Your line is open.

John Babcock

Hey, good morning. Just wanted to start out. I was wondering if you could provide any sort of commentary that you're hearing from customers on the overall health of the market and particularly, I guess commentary on in the U.S south and west and what you're hearing there?

Peter Wijnbergen

Yes. Good Morning John. I guess, we're seeing a very mixed picture in the U.S. which is primarily driven by weather on the one hand. So we’ve got extremely wet weather in the Texas market, which is as you know is one of the biggest housing market for us and then the other thing that we're hearing from builders, that they're in the process of pivoting from luxury and second move at homes to add more entry level homes and first move up platforms into their mix and that pivotal takes some time to execute.

So from a housing demand perspective that sort of, what we're hearing is why we have seen these seasonally adjusted annual rates slightly lower than the average for the year. Overall, most builders continue to point to good backlog, good sales volume, good traffic, and continued very strong pent up demand. and the biggest challenge is really continues to be attracting enough new labor into the business and making sure that they have the right package of potential homes to sell, to supply to kind of demand that they're correct seeing.

John Babcock

Okay. Thanks for that. And then what are your order file stand at this point?

Peter Wijnbergen

We're still through the U.S. Thanksgiving week.

John Babcock

Then, also just want to follow up, how is the demand in your non-housing end markets respond?

Peter Wijnbergen

I think I commented on that earlier, but we see a very strong big box demand at the moment. And industrial demand is usually as strongest in this fourth and first quarter of the year. So it's a bit counter cyclical to the housing market.

John Babcock

Okay. And Peter, how would that compare relative to what you were saying in the last quarter, have you seen any sort of slowdown in that or has it generally remain pretty strong?

Peter Wijnbergen

I would say it's the opposite. I’d say it's quite strong.

John Babcock

Thank you. And then just last question before I turn it over, just want to get a sense for input prices, how those have fared recently?

Robin Lampard

I can speak to that Peter. We've obviously seen, we have seen number of price inflation, if you look at the various data in our MD&A, it's actually quite striking. If you look at it year-to-date, its negative $33 million, now more than half of that is in the European side of our business, whereas we've talked about in the past, there's a much stronger link between cost to produce and the price to sell, and you can see our margins over there have been very healthy, so we're certainly recovering that input price inflation. So just to put some context around it, that's what we're seeing.

John Babcock

Good info. Thank you.

Peter Wijnbergen

Thank you John.

We will take our next question from a Chip Dillon of Vertical Research Partners. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Salvator Tiano.

Hi guys Salvator Tiano filling in Chip. So my first question was a little bit on the cost side and we did see a sequential decline in cost per tone that you posted despite very severe inflationary environment and everybody else having the opposite results. So can you talk a little bit about how this was achieved? How many of these factors were just movements in raw materials versus things that you could actually control?

Peter Wijnbergen

Probably the biggest impact there is from our continued improvement in operations at our high-level mill, which as you know is still on ramp-up. And secondly, we are also seeing very good ramp up out of our Alabama mill in this quarter, so those are two factors that I would imagine have a significant impact on our unit cost of production.

Robin Lampard

Yes. I mean, there’s and a couple of things I would add to that, Salvator, what you can see in our numbers is obviously the fully loaded cost. So it includes profit share and obviously profit share in the third quarter looks lower than in the second, so there’s a bit of a lift on that and we also made good progress on raw material usages in the quarter. So all of those things added up to slightly lower unit cost in Q3 versus Q2.

Salvator Tiano

I guess by profit share you mean generally trying to keep down SG&A, right?

Robin Lampard

No. I just mean like actual no profit share, profits share currently we have in the U.S. When we talk in our MD&A about unit cost, we exclude that because it’s clearly sort of over and above, it’s not a controllable. But when you’re looking at reported, you did a calculation of reported numbers that’s what you see. You see it in there.

It’s not a big driver. I don’t mean to take us writable – not the big driver. The bigger driver is productivity improvement and raw material usage improvement.

Salvator Tiano

Okay, perfect. And one on OSB market, unless I’m missing a project, I think pretty much everything that’s been announced has been in ramp-up mode. I think everything was starting up early in 2018. So how are you seeing from all these projects renewals be supply in the market as we speak? And when do you believe there ramp-up course will be? When do you believe they will reach 100% of capacity and by that point, we would have any new supply?

Peter Wijnbergen

Well, I mean, we don’t have any better insights to our competitor’s ramp ups than perhaps you do. However, we can go by our own experience and I think as we have explained in the past, it’s typical to see sort of 50% of the rated capacity in the first year of production and then the remainder in the second and maybe a little bit drift into the third depending on how successful the ramp-up is.

Salvator Tiano

Okay. So essentially, we still have something left until early 2019 based on that, I assume. And broader picture, I guess, in the OSB market, we’ve seen also in lumber some new projects there. It’s a little bit more fragmented. It comes from a little private companies. As we look into the OSB market where there are some more dominant players, do you expect – what did you see besides Chambord, which are controlled as a potential new capacity that has not been announced? Is there any such potential? Or how are we pretty much to be clear from now on?

Peter Wijnbergen

Well, again, from what we can tell, there appears to be no plans for greenfield capacity, at least none that we’re aware of and Norbord believes that there is no need for greenfield capacity.

Salvator Tiano

Perfect, thank you very much.

Robin Lampard

Thank you.

We will now take our next question from Ketan Mamtora of BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Ketan Mamtora

Good morning, Peter and Robin.

Peter Wijnbergen

Good morning Ketan.

Robin Lampard

Good morning Ketan.

Ketan Mamtora

First question, can you talk a little bit about what you are seeing in your export business with the dollar being stronger? Are you seeing an impact or anything from the trade issues that’s kind of sit on the sentiment standpoint having a negative impact?

Peter Wijnbergen

Our export markets out of North America are focused principally on Japan where we have seen continued steady growth of volume. Nothing ever moves faster but where on this continuous steady growth path and we have not seen that change this year. In fact, we’re very pleasantly happy with the progress we’re making there.

Our second big market over there is China. But again, it’s not a significant market for us. But nonetheless, that’s where we think there’s lots of growth opportunity. We continue to make steady progress there. The biggest surprise for us, parcel of surprise for us has been shipments into Vietnam and so overall, our export sales remain on plan.

The original plan was to double them over the next five years when we first launched this and we're on track to achieve that.

Ketan Mamtora

All right. That's very helpful. And then just one more on Chambord. My understanding was that at least, I mean obviously, you all have talked about kind of depending on demand. But based on what we all see, if part of the demand was there, you're on track to start at middle of next quarter if your demand was there?

Peter Wijnbergen

Middle of next year would be the soonest. That's the indication we gave you on that. Middle of next year.

Ketan Mamtora

Yes, middle of next year. Yes. Understood, that's helpful. And then just one last question on kind of how prices move in some of the different regions. So North Central initially held up quite well and it's hard to correct. Based on kind of what you see and hear, was that kind of a lot of it driven by what happened in the south with the hurricane or how the capacity was ramping up? What in your view drove that kind of at least in the short-term those imbalances in the way prices moved?

Peter Wijnbergen

Well, there's sort of two levels to that discussion. In principle, the North Central region is a net importing region during the warmer plus call the building months. And once we got to the winter months, that reverses because obviously that region is often one that gets hit by winter weather.

So that's fairly natural movement to see their market strength there relative to the other region or pricing strength rent relative to the other regions during, let's call it second or third quarter relative to the first and fourth.

The other thing that's impacting regional differences is really the challenge around transportation. So normally, you would see these differences somewhat leveled out or remain closer than they have been this year or last two years really because transportation will help level these things up. But as you know, there's been a lot of challenges regular volumes and it continues to be challenging in getting sufficient truck volumes and so that focuses each region more to keep their volume more internally and I think that has led to sort of wider than normal gaps between the regions.

Ketan Mamtora

Alright that’s very helpful I’ll turn it over, good luck into 2019.

Peter Wijnbergen

Thank you very much.

We will now take our next question from Hamir Patel of CIBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead your line is open.

Hamir Patel

Hi Good morning. Peter I wanted to stick on the capacity side and is that Forex mill running?

Peter Wijnbergen

I don't know. I'm not aware of it running but I don't follow it that closely. But at this point, I have not heard anybody telling me that it's running.

Hamir Patel

Fair enough. And in terms of maybe what potential the bottleneck we could see the industry, what's your sense from the equipment vendors as to the lead times for anybody considering fresh rebuilds?

Peter Wijnbergen

I don't know. I haven't answered that question, but I know that both the big press manufacturers have very strong order files. There's lots of activity in China and they're both significant players in that market. So I don't think that there's anything that would allow you to get something in much quicker than a couple of years.

Hamir Patel

Thanks Peter. That's helpful and I wonder if you touch on this already. But in terms of your OSB inventory, what's your sense as to how they are at the middle level and then also through the distribution channel?

Peter Wijnbergen

Yes. At our mill, as you know, we never have inventory. So that's a policy, ironclad policy within the company. In terms of at our customers level, obviously, when markets drop as much as they have, most customers try to keep slower inventory on stock as they possibly can and that's pretty much what we are hearing throughout at least that part of the business has focused on new-home construction site. So I think inventory levels continue, as best as we can tell, inventory levels continue to be extremely lean.

Hamir Patel

Great. Thanks Peter. That’s all I have.

Peter Wijnbergen

Thanks Hamir.

We will now take our final question from Chip Dillon of Vertical Research Partners. Please go ahead your line is open.

Chip Dillon

Hi guys. Thanks for taking the follow up. Just wanted to discuss a little bit Chambord more. I given that you expect $71 million in CapEx and $30 million of that will come 2019 and later. So it's my understanding that we think two quarters, Q3 and Q4, we'll spend around 60%. Is there any potential that you may decide to slow down the rebuild process? I know you won't break the mill online unless you are seeing there is demand for it.

But based on what you're seeing in prices, either in terms you may just say we can rebuild this further out, spend the money over a period of two years and let's say 12 months that seems to be the case right now.

Peter Wijnbergen

Yes. I'll just point you to our track record with the Alabama rebuild. That project was approved in 2014. The mill owners started up put the back end of 2017. We took the same approach there. We sort of focused on the long lead time items first and then we spreading out as we sort of kept evaluating when the right time was to start up mill up.

Chip Dillon

Okay.

Peter Wijnbergen

And we intent to take the same approach to this mill.

Chip Dillon

That makes sense. And, just one last question actually on the European shipments and it was mentioned I think earlier that essentially you had three mills in maintenance mode this quarter, and I think that explains why shipments were a little bit softer versus what was expected to be a stronger demand that sort of a timing issue you noted in 2Q. How should we think about, I know Inverness is taking some time, but as we look into Q4, now that you have don’t have the timing issue in Q2 and maintenance in Q3, how should we think a little bit about treatment shipments in Europe?

Peter Wijnbergen

Again, we don't give forward-looking guidance on those kind of things. However, we don't have annual maintenance more than once per year and we had most of those in Q3. Shipments from quarter-to-quarter do tend to be affecting a little bit on the margin buy because we do ship volume art of advertisement vessel or by ship and so sometimes when the ships are obviously larger quantities once a truck or a train load so we have that ship folds on December 31 or January 1 that comes things a little bit on the margin but other than that, I would say Q4 should be a relatively normal quarter.

Chip Dillon

Okay perfect. Thank you very much.

Peter Wijnbergen

Thank you.

That concludes today's question-and-answer session.

Peter Wijnbergen

Well, thank you, John. And as always, Robin, Heather and I are available to respond to further questions. I want to thank you all for your participation today, and I look forward to reporting on our year-end results on February and best wishes for end of the year and to all of you.

