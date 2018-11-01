Blood On The Streets: Why Alibaba Is A Steal Before Earnings

They now trade at a PE of only 44 and forward PE of only 24, cheaper than any other point in the past year.

Since peaking in June, Alibaba (BABA) has been in constant free-fall, dropping over 30%. Despite of this, the company is still as solid as ever and is positioned to grow at startup like rates into the near future. At its lowest absolute price in over a year, and with a cheaper valuation than at any other time in the company's history, I believe that Alibaba is a great buy into Q2 earnings on Friday that should reward long-term investors for many years to come.

The markets: Alibaba's irrational price

When any stock moves significantly, investors have been told to look into the reasons why. We simply do not believe that a movement of 5% or more could be anything but a substantial shift in fundamentals or future prospects. However, as I have seen time and time again, this is not always that case, and Alibaba proves this.

As seen by the chart above, expected EPS for the current fiscal year have moved downwards since April (along with next years estimates) from a high of around $6.50 to the current estimate of $5.45. One would therefore expect share price to be roughly where it was in April, this is isn't the case. Similarly revenue is still growing at speeds of over 60% plus YOY and isn't expected to slow significant in the near future.

So if the fundamentals are solid and the predicted growth only marginally hit, what is the reason for such harsh stock decline in recent months? The answer lies in the many external factors weighing in on the company's share price. I believe these are, however, unfounded due to being very short-term-orientated and irrelevant to the company.

Market volatility: The trade war

First and foremost, to see if Alibaba really is undervalued we must compare it to the broader market. This puts its fall into context since there has been recent market volatility that has effected all stocks.

As seen by the above chart, despite the market dropping, the S&P is still positive for the year. On the other hand, Chinese stocks (here represented by iShares China Large-Cap ETF) have been falling greatly and are firmly in the red for the year.

Alibaba is very much a Chinese company, yet for much of 2017 its stock price was very uncorrelated to the this index. Despite this, it is now being traded with greater correlation to the index than ever before. The reason for this is due to one main reason: the trade war. With constant news of China's troubles and the affects the trade war could have on their economy, Alibaba is being bundled in with other Chinese firms and discounted accordingly. Although I believe they should trade at a slight discount, comparing them like this is crazy and presents a great opportunity. Whereas most of these firms are government-owned, slow-moving conglomerates that are expected to grow in the low double digits, Alibaba is a powerhouse. It is also not at all dependent on international markets that tariffs could disrupt, with less than 10% of their revenues coming from outside China. This will allow them to grow regardless of geopolitical uncertainty, and will allow the share price to move accordingly since although Alibaba currently trades based off the averages, it is definitely not average.

Renminbi vs Dollar: Why exchange rates unfairly hurt Alibaba

So if the trade war shouldn't impact the company, what is causing it to go down? The answer is currency exchange rates. Due mainly to concerns about China's economic growth, the Renminbi has fallen around 10 percent against the dollar in the last few months to its highest level in the last 3 years at just under 7:1. This shows no sign of stopping in the near future with the physiological 7:1 level under pressure, which if not held, could signal increased devaluation.

As I previously mentioned, most of Alibaba's profits come from China, and are therefore denominated in the Renminbi. However, due to being listed on the NYSE, its earnings are reported in dollars. This means that a strong dollar causes numbers to looks far weaker than they actually are, and is the main reason why numbers are being revised downwards. We have seen a similar event in other quarters, along with times that they have missed numbers due to this, despite having an amazing quarter. This alone has prompted some to say that they should report in Renminbi, so as to give a fairer picture of the company's performance.

This also has the knock on effect of hurting Alibaba's PE ratio, since the "smaller profits" that the company seem to have increases PE regardless of price action. This is why the PE has only dropped around 20% despite the stock falling by 30%.

Overall this is one of the main issues keeping Alibaba's stock so low recently and will continue to leave it trading at a discount in the near future. In the long-term, China's superior growth to America will cause the currency to rise and so this effect will turn into a tailwind for the company. Until then it allows investors to pick up Alibaba's shares at a discount to its real EPS growth and historical PE ratio.

Valuation: Alibaba trades at a considerable margin of Safety

Now that I detailed the main reasons that I believe Alibaba is currently on a dip, it is time to look at why I believe this should be bought before Q2 earnings.

Simply put, the company is both undervalued when compared to its past, and is cheap on an absolute value compared to its pears. For comparison, whereas it trades at a forward PE under 25 whilst being able to grow revenues at 60%, Amazon (AMZN) trades at a forward PE of 60 yet struggles to grow at 30%. If we instead look closer to home, JD.com (JD) (disclaimer, I am an investor in them also), although trading at a cheaper forward PE of 35, only grows at 30% and has margins in the single digits.

These facts, along with the sheer opportunities that I have previously covered surrounding Alibaba's future potential due to them having near monopoly status in one of the fastest-growing reigns in the world, shows that Alibaba has considerable margin of safety with in its current valuation. This is why I believe they are a strong buy going into earnings, since they already have any bad news baked into the stock, allowing for limited downside and great possible upside. This risk/reward dynamic allows investors who are willing to stomach some volatility in the short term to profit from a company which, unless we have a recession in the coming months, should be very close to bottoming. This should allow them to rally back to the 200 hundred range in the next 12 months, with the possibility of testing previous highs once the trade-war fears have stopped and fundamentals start controlling the market again.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alibaba is currently being irrationally traded primarily on fear due to the trade war and exchange rate problems. This is despite its being an amazing company growing at a 60% growth rate and with many tailwinds allowing for their continued domination in industries throughout China. This is the perfect time to buy into the company, with expectations being cut across the board, which gives the potential for the company to beat earnings in a significant way. If this is the case, fundamentals should allow the company to rise despite external factors. This is a strong buy for the upcoming decade, and dips such as the one we are currently experiencing should be taken advantage of.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, JD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.