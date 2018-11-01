Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 10/30/18

Includes: BBDC, CFR, DISH, FNF, IFF, PACW, TSLA
by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/30/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: We're entering a period of increasing insider data. Form 4 filing volumes should continue increasing over the next several weeks and stay strong through the third week of December.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Tesla (TSLA);
  • PacWest Bancorp (PACW);
  • International Flavors (IFF);
  • Dish Network (DISH);
  • Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR), and;
  • Barings BDC (BBDC).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Fidelity National Financial (FNF).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • General Dynamics (GD);
  • American Airlines (AAL);
  • SL Green Realty (SLG);
  • Schlumberger Limited NV (SLB);
  • Shutterfly (SFLY);
  • International Seaways (INSW);
  • Hershey (HSY);
  • Easterly Acquisition (EACQ);
  • Costco Wholesale (COST);
  • BorgWarner (BWA), and;
  • Anthem (ANTM).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Stanley Black & Decker (SWK), and;
  • Sarepta (SRPT).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Musk Elon

CEO, DIR, BO

Tesla

TSLA

B

$9,997,261

2

Alvarez Carlos

DIR

Cullen/Frost Bankers

CFR

B

$5,060,355

3

Winder Investment Pte

BO

International Flavors

IFF

B

$3,282,948

4

Ingram Douglas S

CEO, DIR

Sarepta

SRPT

B

$2,009,872

5

Rood John D

DIR

Fidelity National Financial

FNF

JB*, B

$1,014,255

6

Cahill John T

DIR

American Airlines

AAL

B

$836,763

7

Wagner Matthew P

CEO, PR, DIR

PacWest Bancorp

PACW

B

$816,201

8

Defranco James

VP, DIR

Dish Network

DISH

AB

$725,050

9

Malcolm Mark

DIR

General Dynamics

GD

B

$509,612

10

Barings

FO, BO

Barings BDC

BBDC

B

$442,027

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Jelinek W Craig

CEO, DIR

Costco Wholesale

COST

S

$5,029,107

2

Hershey Trust

BO

Hershey

HSY

S

$5,000,020

3

Diliberto Matthew J

CFO

SL Green Realty

SLG

S

$3,229,588

4

Polar Asset Mgt Partners

BO

Easterly Acquisition

EACQ

S

$2,614,500

5

Ayat Simon

CFO

Schlumberger Limited NV

SLB

S

$1,536,000

6

Pope Michael W

VP, CFO

Shutterfly

SFLY

S

$1,023,046

7

Bluemountain Cap

BO

International Seaways

INSW

S

$1,001,500

8

Haytaian Peter D

VP, PR

Anthem

ANTM

AS

$936,570

9

Ramirez Jaime A

VP, PR

Stanley Black & Decker

SWK

S

$918,219

10

Ericson Brady D

VP

BorgWarner

BWA

S

$666,166

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B=Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S=Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DISH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.