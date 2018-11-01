FireEye: Turnaround Continues To Gain Momentum

We also take a deeper look at what might lie ahead for FireEye in the paragraphs below.

We take a look at some of the details from that report from this emerging turnaround story.

It has been several months since we have penned an article about what I consider an emerging turnaround story called FireEye (FEYE). However, given the internet security provider posted excellent third quarter results this week that provide confirmation the company is executing well against its turnaround framework, I thought today would be a good time to revisit this technology name.

We will examine some of the highlights from FireEye's quarter and what might lie ahead for the company in the quarters ahead in the paragraphs below.

The company posted a profit per share of six cents, two cents about the consensus.

Revenue grew just over seven percent on a year-over-year basis to just over $210 million, about $3 million above the consensus.

Cash from operations came in at $21.9 million as operating margins were 6.7%, more than double expectations of 3.2%. This is one the key reasons the stock has had a significant post earnings rally this week.

As can be seen below, it was an outstanding quarter for FireEye. The company beat its previously issued guidance for billings, revenue, gross margin and operation margin. Most impressive was the reduction in operating expenses and operating cash flow coming in some $7 million over the midpoint of previously issued guidance. Operating cash flow was up 75% from the same period a year ago.

The company is experiencing growth in its cloud services in the mid-teens, and 80% of its revenue is now recurring, and that base is growing some 11% YTD. This takes a lot of volatility out of the company's future revenue stream.

Analyst Commentary:

Analyst views continue to remain mixed on FireEye despite these quarterly results. 3 analyst firms have reissued Hold ratings (although one did raise its price target $2 a share to $19) while four analyst firms have reiterated Buy or Outperform ratings since earnings fell earlier this week. Oppenheimer best summed our view with their Outperform rating and $22 price target that came out yesterday.

We continue to believe FEYE can sustainably grow billings double-digit annually which is in part supported by the company's $5M raise to F18 billings guidance, along with signs of stabilization in appliance hardware billings (which grew slightly y/y this quarter). We view FEYE's efforts to diversify its product portfolio as successful, with a ~50/50 split between ratable network/email appliances and attached subscriptions and the company's newer products YTD. Mgmt's commentary on the call suggested confidence in the company's pipeline, especially over the next few quarters. Note, we believe the company continues to have visibility into its pipeline 3-4 qtrs. out, albeit naturally less so than the next two qtrs. This quarter is yet another indicator of internal cost discipline and continued execution by FEYE's mgmt. team."

Verdict:

FireEye continues to make progress with its turnaround plan. It is seeing its vision of getting most of its revenue from recurring sources come to fruition. This is helping to improve margins, cash flow, and profits. This was probably the most impressive quarter the company has turned in since new management embarked on that journey. We captured that story in more detail earlier this year in another article.

While 2018 has been bumpy, FireEye definitely looks like it has turned the corner in those efforts. Management guided that operating cash flow would ramp up impressively sequentially projecting it would be between $30 million and $35 million in the fourth quarter. We would continue to accumulate this name incrementally during any significant dips in the market.

IBM Corp. (IBM) announced it was purchasing cloud provider Red Hat (RHT) for $34 billion, which included a substantial premium to where Red Hat was trading. Hopefully, this sparks other M&A deals in the technology space. FireEye has been frequently speculated as a takeout candidate over the past year usually linked to IBM or Cisco Systems (CSCO). I like the company as a standalone entity. However, given the rapid growth of the internet security space, one would think FireEye might eventually be a logical target for a larger concern that wanted to expand their presence in this fast growing space.

