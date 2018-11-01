Dividend Stock Analysis: CSX

Today's dividend stock analysis will focus on a company in an industry that was the face of Western Expansion in the United States in the 19th Century. While modes of transportation have evolved over time, railroads are still a staple and a huge method of transportation for goods across the country. One of the largest railroad in the companies, CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX), has a massive service station that I pass on my way to work every day. So I thought it would be a great time to perform a dividend stock analysis over the company to determine if the company is currently considered undervalued compared to the market and their peers. Unfortunately, while CSX is trading at a slight discount compared to the market, they are not trading at a discount compared to peers. Let's dive into the details by performing a dividend stock analysis.

Earlier in the month, CSX released their third quarter results. In this earnings release, CSX announced a 14% growth in revenue compared to the prior year and a 2% decrease in expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Naturally, increasing the top money coming in and reducing the money leaving the company will lead to growth in net income. Couple that with a reduction in the federal tax rate from 35% to 21%, it isn't a shock that the company's quarterly EPS increased 106% compared to the prior year. In the company's earnings presentation, management cited increased volume/rates for transportation services and cost efficiency measures as two of the main drivers for the earnings growth during the period. Management did cite that there were increased fuel costs during the quarter as well and it will be interesting to see if the company's fuel costs continue to rise through the rest of the fiscal year. But after reviewing the operating results of the company, there were a lot of things to like with the company. It is easy to understand why CSX's stock price has increased over 25% year-to-date.

Lastly, before performing a deeper analysis over the company, I wanted to review the company's dividend announcement from earlier in the year. In February, the company announced a 10% increase in their quarterly dividend (from $.20/share to $.22/share) and a $5b share repurchase program. Using the company's 10/31/18 share price of $68.86/share, the company could repurchase about 72.6m share outstanding. In their 9/30/18 Form 10-Q, the company announced the company had 844,420,361 shares of common stock outstanding at the time of the filing. So in theory, if the company repurchased the maximum number of shares authorized under this announcement, the company could reduce their outstanding shares by 8.6%. That is a lot of shares!

Dividend Diplomats' Dividend Stock Screener - CSX

Now it is time to move on to the fun part. It is time to run CSX through the Dividend Diplomats' Stock Screener to see if the company currently passes our investment filters used to identify undervalued dividend growth stocks. Our stock screener uses three simple screens to identify the stocks: P/E ratio (valuation), dividend payout ratio (ability to continue growing their dividend), and their dividend growth rate/history of increasing their dividend (as we focus on companies that have demonstrated their ability to increase their dividend over a long period of time). If a company passes our screener and a few other metrics, we will consider purchasing. For comparison's sake, I will compare the results of CSX to two competitors: Union-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) and Norfolk-Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Ticker Price - 10/31/18 Forward EPS Annual Dividend Yield Payout Ratio 5 Yr DGR P/E Ratio CSX $68.86 $3.82 $0.88 1.28% 23.04% 8.23% 18.03 UNP $146.22 $7.85 $3.20 2.19% 40.76% 15.71% 18.63 NSC $167.83 $9.27 $3.20 1.91% 34.52% 7.07% 18.10

**Sources: Pricing information, forward EPS, and annual dividend were obtained from Yahoo! Finance. The 5-year average dividend growth rate was obtained from Dividend Investing | Best Dividend Paying Stocks. The remaining figures in the table above were calculated by the author.

1) Dividend Yield - Typically, I look to invest in companies with dividend yields exceeding the S&P 500 yield of just under 2%. Otherwise, I would consider investing in a nice, diversified S&P 500 mutual fund, or ETF. Currently, CSX's dividend yield is significantly below the broader market. On top of it, CSX's dividend yield is well below the company's competitors. I knew the railroad industry had lower dividend yields; however, I was not expected CSX's dividend yield to be this much lower than UNP and NSC.

2) Payout Ratio - We typically use a 60% threshold when reviewing a company's payout ratio, as we believe this percentage point allows a company to continue to grow their dividend going forward without sacrificing the safety of their dividend. The table above shows that CSX's dividend payout ratio is only 23%, way below our threshold and their competitors. This isn't very shocking given the results of the previous metric. Thus, CSX passes this screener.

3) Dividend History and Dividend Growth Rate - As dividend investors, we look for companies that have demonstrated their ability to increase their dividend for an extended period of time. CSX announced a large 10% increase in the company's quarterly dividend February (as discussed earlier in the article). Who wouldn't like receiving that kind of a dividend increase? In fact, the company's 5-year average dividend growth rate of 8.23% is very solid. The question now turns to how many consecutive years has CSX increased their dividend. This is where the picture turns south. CSX DID NOT increase their dividend in 2016. Currently, they have only increased their dividend for two consecutive years. I cannot say that CSX passes this metric.

4) P/E Ratio - The final metric of our stock screener focuses on the current valuation of the company. I'm always looking for companies that are trading at a multiple below the broader market. Currently, the broader market has a historical P/E ratio in the mid-20X and a forward P/E ratio between 17X and 18X (per The Wall Street Journal). Per our calculations, CSX's P/E ratio is 18.03X, indicating the company is trading right in line with the broader market's forward P/E ratio. Further, CSX's P/E ratio is right in line with UNP and NSC. CSX is not trading at a discount to the market or their peers. Once again, CSX does not pass this metric in our stock screener.

Summary

CSX is a great company and their last quarterly earnings release highlights the company's strong performance. However, the purposes of our Dividend Stock Screener is to identify potentially undervalued dividend growth stocks to invest in. Since CSX did not pass two of the three metrics of our stock screener and the fact their dividend yield is lower than the broader market and competition, I will pass on investing in CSX at the moment. Instead, I will focus my attention on finding other stocks to invest in!

What are your thoughts on my analysis? Do you agree with my conclusion that CSX is not undervalued at the moment? Are you looking to invest in CSX, UNP, or NSC?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.