Williams Is Positioned To Sustainably Grow Its Dividend

Shares of Williams Companies (WMB) have had a roller-coaster 2018 and finished Wednesday near their year to date low, down 20% from January. However, their third quarter earnings release showed strong operating results, and importantly, the company has moved to more conservative financial policies post its merger with its former MLP, Williams Partners, that have put the company on a more stable footing with a more sustainable dividend policy. I would recommend investors add shares of WMB.

In the 3rd quarter, WMB earned $0.24 v $0.21 consensus while revenue of $2.3 billion was 3% ahead of consensus. However, while not an MLP anymore, investors still focus more on cash flow than EPS. Similar to REITs, accounting treatment of its long-lived pipeline assets can elevate depreciation and depress EPS. Focusing on cash flow metrics helps too look through these distortions. The company generated adjusted EBITDA of $1.191 billion in the quarter from $939 million in 2017. As such, cash from operations rose 5% to $746 million. The all-important distributable cash flow, which is cash from operations less working capital fluctuations and maintenance cap-ex, in other words, sustaining free cash flow rose 27% to $765 million in the quarter.

The company grew EBITDA over 10% in its main Atlantic-Gulf unit, which contains Transco. Transco is one of the nation’s largest pipelines that brings gas from the Gulf Coast to the Northeast. Thanks to its FERC regulatory framework, it generates stable fee-based cash flows that rise alongside inflation. Williams also generated double-digit growth in its Northeast gathering & processing business thanks to rising natural gas production in its basins. Importantly, while shares often trade with a correlation to oil and gas prices, over 75% of Williams’ business is fee-based. It is collecting the same fees, irrespective of fluctuations in the underlying commodity price, that risk is borne by the transporter, and thanks to multi-year contract, William doesn’t even have volume risk. Now over the medium term, volume growth and the demand for new pipelines is tied to prices to ensure rising US production of oil and gas is profitable for producers. Williams and other pipeline companies continue to be attractive ways of playing rising US production without taking direct commodity risk.

Importantly vs 2015-2017, Williams has much more conservative financial policy, which will allow it to handle business volatility much better. First, it is reducing financial leverage. Debt to EBITDA is will end 2018 around 4.9x, from 5.5x last year. At the end of 2019, leverage will be down to 4.5-4.6x as the company works towards a 4.2x long-term target, which will ensure it maintains stable investment grade credit ratings. It should conservatively meet these target in mid 2021. WMB is gradually reducing leverage by retaining more cash. Prior its merger with WPZ, the Williams entities often paid out nearly 100% of distributable cash flow to their investors via dividends and distributions. By retaining little cash, Williams had to borrow money or issue stock to fund all its growth projects. This meant when financial markets were weak it was hard to grow accretively because it was borrowing at expensive rates or issuing stock when shares were cheap. Additionally, if DCF ever went down, the dividend would be in immediate jeopardy as there was no spare coverage. Well, in this quarter, WMB had a 1.86x coverage ratio, and for 2018, dividend coverage will be about 1.61x, giving it $1 billion in retained cash to fund growth projects. This is a more sustainable model that helps insulate WMB from financial market volatility. Still, given the share price decline, it offers a juicy 5.6% dividend yield, perhaps as investors during the oil crash of 2015-2016 remain wary of the company, despite these fundamental changes.

Williams is also offering strong 2019 guidance. Thanks to expansion projects that are in the process of ramping up, including a $400 million revenue expansion to Transco and increased Northeast G&P capacity, WMB expects EBITDA to rise 10% to around $5 billion. The potential for higher regulatory rates on Transco poses some upside risk to this guidance, and investment in pipelines to serve future LNG exports positions WMB for growth along the Gulf Coast beyond 2019. Based on this guidance, WMB expects to boost the dividend to $0.38 in 2019 from the current $0.34. That would be a 12% dividend increase, and a 6.25% yield at the current share price. Critically, WMB is raising its dividend in accordance with its increased financial prudence as the coverage ratio is expected to be 1.68x, allowing the company to retain $1.25 billion to help fund growth projects.

In other words, WMB will be increasing its dividend 12% in 2019 and also expects to retain more cash post-dividend than it did in 2018. This is a strong place to be. There aren’t many companies offering a 5%+ current yield, double-digit dividend growth, strong dividend coverage, and declining debt to EBITDA. WMB has gotten its financial house back in order, putting its dividend on a path to sustainable growth, backed by expansion projects around its core Transco pipeline and Northeast operations that will boost EBITDA by double-digits in 2019 and mid to high single digits over the following 2-3 years. Given these factors, WMB stock looks extremely attractive to me. Over time, I would expect shares to rally until the new dividend yield is around 5% as dividend-oriented investors recognize this new Williams will be able to keep its dividend commitment. This would imply price upside to about $30.40, or about 25% from Wednesday’s close.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.