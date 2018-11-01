With the successful Exxon Mobil test behind it, Neptune is now ready for prime time. A recent joint marketing and development agreement with Halliburton will rapidly accelerate adoption.

With an addressable market of approximately $1 billion annually, this product could drive a tenfold increase in TTI stock over the next few years.

Neptune is the most exciting breakthrough in the completion fluid market in 40 years. In 2017, it was successfully tested by Exxon Mobil in the Gulf of Mexico.

Fluidsdoc and Mr. Bert collaborate to figure out the potential for TETRA Technologies (TTI) and their conclusion is that the stock has the potential to be a ten-bagger over time.

This is a special joint article that will appear under both Fluidsdoc’s and Mr. Bert’s bylines. It will be published first in Fluidsdoc’s Daily Drilling Report and Mr. Bert has made himself available to answer questions as well. After that, it will be published publicly under both bylines on the regular Seeking Alpha website.

As our readers know, Fluidsdoc has been recommending shares of Tetra Technologies, Inc. (TTI) for over a year. More recently, Mr. Bert began recommending the shares as well.

Fluidsdoc has a background as a long-time oilfield professional specializing in drilling and completion fluids. Mr. Bert has a background as a long-time investment analyst. Each brings a lot of serious experience to the table in their respective fields. Each has concluded that TTI is potentially one of those rare opportunities—maybe even a ten-bagger. The recent decline in the shares, against a backdrop of general market weakness, presents a timely buying opportunity.

So, when Mr. Bert suggested that they team up for a joint article, Fluidsdoc readily acceded.

We’ve decided to present this in the form of a conversation.

Introduction

Mr. Bert

Hello Fluidsdoc and thank you for joining me in this project. Thank you also for your articles on TETRA because, without them, I am not sure I would have become involved in the stock.

Fluidsdoc

Hello Mr. Bert and thanks for suggesting this joint article. I think it is a great idea and I think all of us will learn something about what the potential for TTI is. With my fluid expertise, and your background in the financial side of things, I think we will all gain a deeper understanding of this investment opportunity.

Background of the Fluidsdoc

Mr. Bert

I was immediately attracted to your articles on TTI because it was clear that you really knew what you were talking about. I’ve read a lot of stock research in my day and a lot of it is recycled gibberish. Frequently, the company is putting an overly optimistic spin on things, telling you what they want you to hear, and the analysts are just parroting the company.

I like to go deeper than that, so I am always on the lookout for industry experts who really have that body of specialized knowledge that I crave. I think that you have it and that together we can figure out the potential for this stock.

The focus of this conversation is going to be a deep dive into the possibilities for the company’s new CS Neptune completion fluid product. The company calls it a “transformational” and “disruptive” technology whose success “cannot be overstated.” Analysts have called it a potentially “game changing” technology. As a lifelong completion fluids engineer, I don’t think anyone could possibly be better positioned to understand the potential for Neptune than you.

So, with that said, tell me a little about your education and career.

Fluidsdoc

Well Mr. Bert, firstly thanks for the kind words. I hold a B.S. degree from Texas A&M. My major was Industrial Technology.

I’ve spent essentially my entire career in the oil and gas drilling and completion business. I started my career with a small completions company called OSCA, where I spent 18 years in sales. OSCA eventually went public and was later acquired by BJ Services.

In 1999, I joined many of my ex-OSCA colleagues at M-I Drilling Fluids, which was the fluids division of Smith International. At M-I, I was a Senior Project Engineer in the completions and drilling technologies division. Among other things, I conducted in-house training globally for completion fluids, reservoir drilling fluids and wellbore cleaning technology. I also travelled the world doing presentations on those same topics as a visiting expert.

M-I Drilling Fluids was the industry leader in drilling and completion fluids. Around the time I arrived at the firm, Schlumberger (SLB) approached them and, as a result of those discussions, a joint venture was established in which Smith owned 60% of M-I Drilling and Schlumberger owned 40%. In 2010, Schlumberger acquired the entirety of Smith for $11 billion. Full control of M-I Drilling, which had then been renamed M-I SWACO, was clearly what they were after. So, that’s how I came to work at Schlumberger.

From 2013 to 2015, I was stationed in Malaysia as a Regional Technical Service Manager. Basically, we supplied the client with a fit for purpose completion solution. I was in charge of all the fluids issues—making sure the proper, specially designed reservoir drill-in fluid was used, changing the well over to a completion or gravel packing fluid when necessary, and performing all fluids maintenance associated with this process such as filtering to maintain clarity and solids content, maintaining fluid properties, formulating fluid loss pills, and wellbore cleanouts.

By 2015, the oil industry was in dire straits. Oil prices had collapsed, taking oilfield activity with it. Companies were looking to cut costs and I took a buyout offer and returned stateside. Today, in addition to writing for Seeking Alpha, I maintain my own training and consulting business focused on completion and reservoir drill-in fluids.

Mr. Bert

Tell me a little bit more about your consulting and training business.

Fluidsdoc

Sure. I teach the fundamentals of designing a minimally damaging fluid to drill the reservoir interval to young engineers just entering the business. I have my own proprietary classes, and also teach classes for my old company. Through this business, I maintain a lot of contacts at all levels of the completions industry. A number of my conclusions as to Neptune are informed by conversations with my clients and others in the industry. I’m not a lone voice in understanding the importance of Neptune, that’s for sure.

Mr. Bert

Thanks. That’s a fantastic resume for a reservoir drilling fluids engineer. You’ve had a long and eminent career in a tough and highly cyclical business. In fact, you’ve been there from the start of deepwater drilling so you’ve really seen it all.

Tell us, what is your real expertise? Are you a chemist, an engineer, a scientist? Could you design a completions fluid or do you focus more on the practical uses and applications for these fluids?

Fluidsdoc

My expertise is in designing technological solutions to reservoir drilling fluid challenges. Answers to these problems are rarely off the shelf, and involve a lot of testing and retesting to achieve the optimal result. My job is to help folks streamline this process, which can take a couple of years to finalize (although 4-6 months is more common), and make sure that the process doesn’t get bogged down.

If you tell me the bottom hole temperature, the pressure at true vertical depth, provide me with a reservoir rock and fluids analysis (known as a petrology report), a copy of the interval log, and give me some samples of reservoir cores, I can design a testing protocol for a minimally damaging fluid to drill that reservoir. In my career I have built hundreds of these fluids. This would also include designing clear brines for specific reservoir intervals with respect to emulsion and scaling tendencies in situ.

Mr. Bert

Terrific. I can’t think of a better person for this analysis.

Investment Thesis

Mr. Bert

Before getting into the nitty-gritty of our analysis, I am going to state the investment thesis as I see it. Obviously, feel free to explain where you differ.

TETRA has been around as an independent, publicly traded oilfield services company for a long time. They always had their hand in a lot of businesses but never seemed to have a position of leadership in any of them. As I said in my article, sort of everywhere and nowhere at the same time. But the company has really cleaned up its act. It has slimmed down, reduced debt, shed liabilities and focused itself around three core areas—completion fluids, water management services for shale completions, and compression.

In my article, I set a target price for TTI shares of between $8 and $13 per share over the next year or so. I think it could reach the lower end of that range much sooner than that, and even that is more than a double from here. The bulk of the variation in my target price is related to the fluids division and the prospects for Neptune. The lower end of my target price assumes that Neptune is a niche product and the upper end assumes it gains reasonable traction. But if this is really the transformational and disruptive product that the company claims, I can also see the stock going far higher than that. What I hope to get out of this conversation is a sense of whether that is possible.

Let me start with the three things that I think I know about Neptune. First, it has huge margins and revenues from just a single project can be as high as $25 million. In Q2 and Q3 of 2017, one important Gulf of Mexico drilling project generated about $25 million in revenue at what I estimate to be an 80% or better margin. Second, it is product that appears to be a needed product that is unique and without competition, and it potentially seems to have meaningful patent protection. Third, this is a product sufficiently important for Halliburton (HAL), the second largest fluids provider worldwide, to sign a joint marketing and development agreement with a much smaller competitor.

I think if Neptune really gains traction, this stock could be a grand slam home run over the new few years. But that’s me speaking. You are the expert here and my job is to ask the right questions.

So, I’ve reached out to you to help me. With your industry knowledge and my financial knowledge, I am sure we can get a better handle on this. Two brains aren’t always better than one, but in this case, I am sure that will be so.

Fluidsdoc

I’ve got no problems with your analysis. Neptune is an important product and there is definitely a significant market for it. But let’s see where this conversation takes us.

All About Completions Fluids

Mr. Bert

Let me start with Schlumberger’s definition of a completion fluid:

A solids-free liquid used to "complete" an oil or gas well. This fluid is placed in the well to facilitate final operations prior to initiation of production, such as setting screens production liners, packers, downhole valves or shooting perforations into the producing zone. The fluid is meant to control a well should downhole hardware fail, without damaging the producing formation or completion components. Completion fluids are typically brines (chlorides, bromides and formates), but in theory could be any fluid of proper density and flow characteristics. The fluid should be chemically compatible with the reservoir formation and fluids, and is typically filtered to a high degree to avoid introducing solids to the near-wellbore area. Seldom is a regular drilling fluid suitable for completion operations due to its solids content, pH and ionic composition. Drill-in fluids can, in some cases, be suitable for both purposes.

Do you have anything to add to that?

Fluidsdoc

That’s a good start. The terminology can be a bit confusing and, as the definition points out, the product categories are not always entirely distinct. Generally speaking, the terms, drill-in fluid and reservoir drilling fluid are mostly synonymous with one another. Completion fluids, as noted above, are clear, salt solutions, which can be used to build a drill-in fluid or a packer fluid. In fact, this is one of the significant upsides of Neptune. While the company describes it as a completion fluid, it could also conceptually be used as the base fluid for a reservoir drill-in fluid or a packer fluid, which significantly expands its market potential. This potential was certainly highlighted in the press release.

Think of it this way. A drilling mud is typically used during the process of drilling through the upper sediments above the target interval. Its main purpose (it has many) is to carry the cuttings from the drilling process out of the hole and it is typically more in the nature of a mud, and in fact, is often referred to as “mud.” It is heavier and has significant solids content like clays and barites. Depending somewhat on the style of completion that will be installed, once the drilling reaches its target depth and enters the reservoir, you need to switch to reservoir drill-in-type fluids to finish the well to total depth. Usually then completion fluids are installed in the well for various purposes. Completion fluids are clear, solids-free salt solutions that provide density to control formation pressure, but don’t interfere with completion operations or damage the reservoir. There are a number of halide salts that have been used for decades by the industry. Sodium chloride, potassium chloride, calcium chloride, calcium bromide, and zinc bromide are among the most common of these fluids.

Mr. Bert

OK. I’m still following you. Now what are the important characteristics that a completion-type fluid must have.

Fluidsdoc

One important characteristic of a completion fluid is that It must be solids free to avoid clogging up the interstitial spaces of the reservoir rock. Think of the reservoir rock in terms of its porosity and permeability. We need the void space of the pores (the space between the sand grains that form the framework structure of the reservoir), and the “connectivity” between them that allows fluids to flow toward the wellbore. That’s what I mean by porosity and permeability. But if you start pumping an impure solution down there, you are going to clog up that rock and there goes your oil flow. Remember, the reservoir is where the oil is. You’ve spent hundreds of millions of dollars to hire a rig, bring it to location, and drill a hole that is two miles below the water surface and then another three or four miles into the earth’s core. The last thing you want to do is damage the reservoir when you get down there.

When formulating these fluids, you need to keep in mind they must exhibit stability across a broad range of temperatures. In a deepwater well this could be from 38.2 degrees Fahrenheit at the mudline, up to 400 degrees at the bottom of the hole. Being water based, these completion fluids expand and contract with changes in temperature and pressure. These changes can have a profound effect on the stability of the brine system. This can lead to severe problems working with these fluids, potentially damaging the reservoir or degrading well performance. The role of the completion fluid is to protect the reservoir while you are completing the well for production.

The other important requirement is density. One of the purposes of the completion fluid is to control what’s going on downhole. You need to be able to match or exceed the downhole reservoir pressure.

Mr. Bert

Let’s talk about Neptune and why it is potentially so important. First, describe what Neptune is.

Fluidsdoc

Neptune is a completion fluids treatment aimed at a specific segment of the deepwater market that requires a higher density brine. The weight of these fluids is driven by the formation’s bottom-hole pressure. Now, the reservoir pressure in most deepwater wells can be controlled by fluids with density of 11.7 pounds per gallon ("PPG") or less. This is because the lack of accumulated sediments below the mud line. But some reservoirs are deep enough below the mud line that the downhole pressure requires a heavier fluid to control the pressure. Further, some reservoirs are geopressured with gradients higher than would be predicted by the depth of the well. Neptune is targeted toward those types of reservoirs and is currently tested at densities in the 14.7 to 15.4 pounds per gallon ("PPG"). Some wells need an even higher density and, at least as of now, Neptune is not suitable for those wells either. But, for wells that are being planned now, CS Neptune addresses a very large chunk of the market.

Now, as you transition from drilling a well to completing a well, completion fluids are used to displace the drilling mud while maintaining constant downhole pressure. This starts the completion process. The completion process is a major, and separate, step from drilling the well. Normally in the completions phase a series of downhole filters, pressure isolation valves, sealing elements, and production tubing are installed. These processes, and protection of the reservoir while performing them, require a minimally damaging solids free fluid.

So, bottom line, if you are going to complete a well for production, you are going to need completion-type fluids. These include completion and workover fluids, packer fluids and drill-in fluids. They are all very similar.

Mr. Bert

You’ve explained that, prior to the development of Neptune, there were basically two alternative solutions, a zinc bromide based brine and a cesium formate based brine. Are there any other alternatives or do these two fluids have essentially 100% of the market share?

Fluidsdoc

There are some other minor systems that can achieve the same densities as zinc bromide and cesium formate, but have such a minuscule market share they aren’t worth discussing. As a practical matter, those two systems were what was available in a clear, solids free fluid to provide hydrostatic control of formation pressure. Until the advent of TETRA’s CS Neptune system, that is.

As a practical matter, the market is all about zinc bromides, which still hold about a 95% market share. There are only a few global producers, such as Albemarle Chemical and ICL, and they tell me they can’t supply all of their requirements presently. Really, that’s the market.

Cesium’s two big pluses are that it is environmentally friendly and it is metallurgically compatible with high chrome tubulars. It is non-corrosive. But cesium is so cost prohibitive that it is only used when no other fluid is acceptable or will perform. It is so expensive, in fact, that oil companies will re-engineer projects to avoid this cost when possible. So, cesium has a very small market share.

Mr. Bert

So, what’s wrong with zinc bromide as a completion fluid?

Fluidsdoc

There are three drawbacks to the use of zinc bromide as a completion fluid and they are all pretty significant. The fact that it still has a 95% share tells you how difficult it has been for the industry to find a substitute.

First, zinc has a deserved reputation as a hazardous material and people have been seriously injured working with it. It is a highly concentrated salt that will produce a hygroscopic skin-burn with prolonged contact. Zinc bromide is also very acidic with a pH under 2 at higher densities. This can exacerbate burns from prolonged contact with this material.

Second, low pH is a known accelerant of corrosion in oilfield tubulars and other wetted components. It is particularly concerning in an especially pernicious form of corrosion known as Stress Corrosion Cracking that can lead to abrupt failure in the tubing string. If this happens, a catastrophic failure of the well can result. This is, to put it mildly, an incredibly expensive and undesirable outcome.

Third, zinc bromide can have a significant impact if accidentally discharged into the environment. The zinc bromide molecule is persistent in the environment and is known to have the potential to travel up the food chain. It has also been shown to be a teratogen impacting fetal development. It is classified as a marine pollutant and its use in the North Sea has been prohibited.

So, while zinc bromide may be significantly cheaper than cesium formate, there are also a lot of hidden costs. Remember, accidents do happen. Obviously, the Deepwater Horizon incident is perhaps the most dramatic example in recent times.

Mr. Bert

In one of your articles, you noted that zinc is now banned in the North Sea. So, does that mean if you are completing a well in the North Sea, you must use a cesium formate brine?

Fluidsdoc

Yes, the North Sea has been one of the bigger markets for cesium formate over the years. At the current stage of this market’s development, if you are using a fluid with a density above 14.7 PPG, it would have to be cesium formate.

The advent of the CS Neptune system gives operators a viable choice for a non-zinc fluid to achieve the same density. Given that Neptune is considerably cheaper than cesium formate, it would be an attractive product for use in this market.

Mr. Bert

According to the company, Neptune was developed for a major Gulf of Mexico project specifically to avoid the use of zinc bromide. Tell us what you know about this project

Fluidsdoc

This was Exxon Mobil’s (XOM) Julia well in the Gulf of Mexico. Julia was discovered in 2007 and was one of the largest discoveries in the Gulf at that time. It is located in the Walker Ridge area about 265 miles southwest of New Orleans and in water depths of more than 7,000’.

This well was sanctioned in 2013 with a capital investment of $4 billion. From the beginning, this project set a number of company and industry records. For example, XOM set a company record for using 2.3 million pounds of intermediate casing string. It was one of the heaviest strings ever run on a floating rig. The wells were also found to have some of the highest reservoir pressures ever encountered—about 13,500 psi in some cases.

Now, the location of this well happens to be in relative proximity to Chevron’s Jack/St. Malo well, which already had considerable production infrastructure in place. Basically, Exxon cut a deal with Chevron to connect its Julia well to their Jack/St. Malo infrastructure. But Chevron wanted to avoid any possibility of zinc contamination so, if Exxon used a zinc bromide completion fluid, they would have had to spend more than another $100 million on a FPSO unit to handle the discharge. Using Neptune, Exxon avoided the use of zinc, made Chevron happy, and saved more than $100 million. Not a bad outcome.

This well, which was completed in mid-2017, also provided the ultimate testbed for Neptune. Its success in this high-profile project should give a lot of other operators the confidence to use Neptune for their important wells.

Mr. Bert

Now, Julia had this unusual constraint regarding zinc. For an average well using a zinc-based completions fluid, how is the fluid contained so as to avoid contamination?

Fluidsdoc

Most companies using zinc will go zero-discharge. Meaning, they will make an extra effort to plug up any possible leak paths. It is not unheard of for them to install a separate, pressure-rated circulating system bypassing the rigs pits and lines. This is, of course, a major logistics hassle and expense.

Mr. Bert

You have explained that the alternative to zinc bromide is cesium formate. Cesium formate is environmentally friendly but extremely expensive. Why is cesium formate so expensive and is there any way it can be made more cheaply?

Fluidsdoc

The reason it is so expensive is because there is one major global producer, and there are competing uses for the raw material produced from the mineral pollucite. Most of the world’s known supply of this mineral is from a single mine in Canada and there are plenty of other high-value uses for the element. For example, the satellites that control the GPS network rely on cesium for their ultra-precision timekeeping. As you can imagine, that’s a much higher value use than a drilling fluid.

Mr. Bert

OK. So far this is pretty understandable. You have two alternatives. One is extremely toxic and the other is extremely expensive.

Enter Neptune. As you have explained, Neptune is environmentally friendly and much cheaper than cesium formate. TETRA can price it well under cesium formate and still earn a huge margin.

But what exactly is Neptune? Is it a product? Is it a process?

Fluidsdoc

CS Neptune is a treatment applied to a standard calcium bromide brine to enable it to maintain its fluidic properties, beyond its normal eutectic point, in high-pressure low-temperature environments.

Mr. Bert

Can you put that in plain English?

Fluidsdoc

Basically, a completion fluid starts with water that has been saturated with a salt like calcium chloride or calcium bromide to add density. Under certain temperature and pressure regimes, this liquid can crystallize. In other words, it turns from liquid to solid. That’s a very bad outcome.

Source: Fluidsdoc’s personal files

Here, in this picture taken from an actual occurrence, you see that the calcium bromide solution crystallized and converted to a solid inside the drill pipe. In other words, this used to be a liquid and now it is a solid, clogging up the drill pipe. This is the actual crystallized calcium bromide that has fallen out of the drill pipe, as it was removed from the well (by breaking apart the pipes connections at the surface). This was a very costly and time-consuming intervention and operators will do everything they can to avoid them.

Mr. Bert

Let’s talk about the importance of Neptune as a scientific breakthrough.

Fluidsdoc

In deep water, and with extremely cold temperatures generally we begin to have a stability problem, particularly with the divalent brines calcium chloride and calcium bromide. You can see from the graph below (reading from the left on each curve) that as you add salt to water, the TCT (true crystallization temperature) declines. This continues as salt is added to attain higher density. As the temperature decreases, there comes a point when the fluid will begin to crystallize. It changes its state from liquid to solid. This is called the “eutectic point,” or TCT for the brine.

Source: Fluidsdoc’s personal files. TCT (True Crystallization) graph of CaCl2, CaBr2)

As you can see from the blue line above, the maximum density for calcium bromide (CaBr2) is about 13.2 PPG at a temperature of minus 60 degrees Fahrenheit. But, as you will recall, we often need a pressure greater than 14 PPG in certain deepwater wells.

Also, with the high pressure exerted in the deepwater environment we also have another problem with stability in these systems. This is referred to as the Pressurized Crystallization Temperature (PCT) which raises the effective TCT of the brine system.

Source: Fluidsdoc’s personal files. PCT graph of CaCl2, and would look about the same for CaBr2

As you can see in the chart, on the left side the blue line shows the addition of salt lowering the crystallization point. This is a fairly linear effect until you near the TCT, where you will observe the FCTA—First Crystal to Appear. Pressure exacerbates this phenomena and is represented by the dotted red line. On the right side of the graph you see the effect of warming the fluid to the LCTD—Last Crystal to Dissolve. This temperature is increased by added pressure.

In other words, decreases in temperature and increases in pressure cause the eutectic point of the completion fluid to become unstable. Instead of remaining in its desired liquid form, it can crystallize or solidify. That’s a disaster when it happens during the completion process. So, traditionally we add zinc bromide to the system and restore the TCT/PCT stability to it. But, as we discussed, there are three big drawbacks to using zinc bromide: it is an extremely hazardous substance to work with, it is extremely corrosive to metal piping, and it can have a severe environmental impact if accidentally discharged. Work with it enough, and you will have instances of all three problems.

Essentially, TETRA’s CS Neptune system can add TCT/PCT stability to a calcium bromide solution without the use of zinc bromide. This is the most exciting thing that has happened with halide fluids in forty years.

Mr. Bert

I’ll have to take your word on that.

Fluidsdoc

Trust me, if you are in the field of completion fluids, this is the first meaningful advance in halide fluids technology in 40 years.

Mr. Bert

Let’s talk about that. Why hasn’t anyone found a solution like this before?

Fluidsdoc

As they say, necessity is the mother of invention. There haven’t been any real developments up to this point, perhaps because no one was looking. It took a company like Exxon, developing a major project like Julia, where it had no existing infrastructure, seeking to partner with a company like Chevron, who didn’t want them to use zinc. So, Exxon dangled a large short-term financial incentive for whomever could design a zinc-free completion fluid.

In life as in physics, inertia is one of nature’s most powerful forces. There were acceptable solutions to existing problems, until there weren’t, as in the case of the Julia project. Then ingenuity kicked in and, voila, a new technology was produced.

Mr. Bert

You also said that tiny TETRA was probably the last company anyone thought would actually solve this problem. Do you have any sense of why they were able to solve this problem? What was different about their approach that enabled them to succeed?

Fluidsdoc

They made a very informed technical hire a few years ago. That’s all I can really say about that.

Mr. Bert

Let’s talk about the limitations of Neptune.

To be clear, if the reservoir pressure is below 14.7 PPG, Neptune simply isn’t needed as operators can complete their wells using traditional zinc-free chemicals. And if the reservoir pressure is above 15.4 PPG, Neptune isn’t dense enough. So, it is really for that segment of the deepwater market where reservoir pressures are between 14.7 and 15.4 PPG.

Have I got that right?

Fluidsdoc

Yes. But CS Neptune is evolving according to Tetra. To my knowledge, it has currently only been field tested at densities around 15.3 PPG. Tetra states on their website that 15.4 ppg is the upper limit at the present stage of development of CS Neptune technology. Their investor day presentation refers to second generation systems that may extend this window to higher densities. But, even as it is now, they are addressing the larger part of the market for higher density brines.

Patent Protection

Mr. Bert

Let’s talk a little about patent protection. After all, even if Neptune is a great product, if anyone else can come in with a substitute, then there go your margins.

In your August 28, 2017 article, you wrote, “I’m not sure that CS Neptune is patentable or not; there just isn’t enough information disclosed yet.” But, in your July 8, 2018 article, you wrote, “TETRA evidently has some pretty good patent lawyers.” It sounds like you learned a little bit about this issue.

Fluidsdoc

Yes. When I wrote the first article, I just didn’t know. When I wrote the second article, I hadn’t actually looked at TETRA’s patent application, but had been given some information by one of my clients, who had looked at the actual application. I’m also relying on my experience. Halliburton would not have formed a joint venture without being confident that there was significant patent protection. You can be sure their people took a pretty close look at it. This is also a product that Schlumberger would love to have, too. If it were so easy to replicate or get around the patent, they would have introduced a competing product by now. They haven’t.

Mr. Bert

Have you looked at the patent by now?

Yes. It appears they have applied for a ‘methods and materials’ type patent for modifying completion fluid brine for the purpose of inhibiting crystalline growth. That is, they are claiming patent protection on the process they used to achieve these results. This would leave a route for competitors to try and duplicate this process. A long term worry perhaps, but tempered by the fact that many companies have been trying, without any commercial success, to achieve the same results, for some time now. I will trust that the company and its lawyers thought long and hard about the best way to patent this technology.

TETRA has a big lead in the non-zinc fluid space, along with several deepwater case histories of field deployment. A high hill for any competitor to climb.

The Halliburton Agreement

Mr. Bert

Let’s talk more about the Halliburton agreement. Explain what each party gets out of this agreement.

Fluidsdoc

What TETRA gets out of this agreement is pretty obvious. There are two aspects to the agreement. The first is a joint marketing agreement. Halliburton is the number two fluids company worldwide with about a 25% share. They have very broad global reach in terms of sales and support. Both are important. Halliburton has deep relationships with every company that matters. They have the local support network already in-place. Completion fluids is the kind of business that requires a lot of local support.

So, Halliburton can get in front of the right person at the right customer, and that customer can have complete assurance that Halliburton will supply and support the product on a local basis. It should be pretty obvious that this agreement can pretty dramatically accelerate the trajectory of Neptune sales.

The second aspect is the joint development aspect. Halliburton also has some pretty good fluids technology, too. Combining this with Neptune could quickly result in a number of new products. Earlier in our conversation I explained that the Neptune completion fluid can be used as a base fluid for developing reservoir drill-in fluids and packer fluids and other related fluids. In their press release announcing the agreement, Brady Murphy, president of TETRA, specifically called out that potential. While Neptune is currently a completion fluid, it can also be used as a base fluid in many other applications, such as reservoir drill-in fluids and packer fluids. This can at least triple the market opportunity. The basic industrial logic for all these fluids is the same: a stable solids-free brine of a certain density with no zinc.

What does Halliburton get? Basically, they get a product they need. Prior to the Julia well, there were no reasonably priced alternatives to zinc bromide. Now there are. I think you will see a lot more wells which will mandate no zinc. We need to monitor this market carefully, because demand could grow rapidly. Anecdotally, I’ve heard that Halliburton has an immediate need for this technology. I think they wanted to tie up TETRA before someone else did. They had the edge because Brady Murphy, their new president, is ex-Halliburton. If they didn’t do it, I think Schlumberger would have. It’s a good move for Halliburton and, because Brady Murphy spent 12 years at Halliburton, I think this joint venture will go very smoothly.

Market for Neptune

Mr. Bert

OK. So far we’ve established what Neptune is and why it matters. Now let’s do the part that really matters for the investment thesis. How big is the market?

Let me start by explaining how I approached the problem.

In their investor day presentation, the company showed a slide in which they estimated that there were over 600 offshore leases with a greater than 14 PPG fluid density equivalent reservoir pressure. I know that their 2017 Gulf of Mexico project generated about $25 million in revenue. Without knowing any more, I assumed that the Gulf of Mexico project was much larger than a typical project. So, basically, I assumed that an average project would yield one-fifth of that in revenue, or $5 million per project. I then multiplied this by the 600 known opportunities and derived a total potential revenue opportunity of $3 billion. To be clear, that is a total market opportunity and not an annual market opportunity. It was a very crude approximation but it was the best that I could do.

What I have learned from you since is that the Gulf of Mexico project was Exxon’s Julia project, which involved the drilling and completion of three wells. I think that your average drilling project would probably involve drilling at least two to three wells per project so perhaps dividing by five was not necessary. Maybe $20-25 million per project is a reasonable estimation. So, I now think that a total addressable market on the order of $10 billion may be a better estimate. It may even be significant larger over time.

How do you approach the problem?

Fluidsdoc

I am going to go with a slightly different approach. Deepwater drilling declined significantly between 2014 and 2017, but it is picking up significantly again. Shell has some deepwater projects in the Gulf such as Vito and Appomattox that are suitable for Neptune. Chevron, which you will recall also played a role in the development of Neptune by pushing Exxon to go zinc-free, also has a number of projects in the Gulf such as Ballymore and Big Foot. There are projects getting underway in West Africa, Norway, Malaysia (where I used to work), Indonesia and Brunei, all of which have the potential to run Neptune. Most of the work getting underway in Guyana and Brazil is also perfect for Neptune.

Aversion to zinc bromide is growing. Remember, nobody actually wants to use zinc bromide. They use it mostly because they have to use it. Now there’s a real alternative. The more the aversion to zinc bromide, the larger the market. Intuitively, it is a huge market. For example, one of the big potential markets for CS Neptune, is the Brazilian Pre-Salt market that is now developing. Brazil is very leery of using zinc bromide, but hasn’t outlawed it as Norway has done. That said, it would be very, very difficult to permit a well with zinc on the license from IBAMA (the Brazilian equivalent of the EPA). I wanted to do it once years ago, just to cover a contingency so that it could be used if was required on an upcoming well. The operator for whom I was working, told me to take it off the permit application, as its presence might add years to the approval process. Without zinc, we received approval from IBAMA in a few months.

Starting in 2018, you’ve seen a sharp uptick in the number of deepwater projects given the green light. Let’s use the company’s estimate of 600 total opportunities for Neptune. I think it is very reasonable that 15 out of these 600 reservoir opportunities will be developed each year. That’s basically 2.5%. I could be low on this estimate. In fact, I could be very low. It could be double that. But that’s what I am comfortable going with for now.

My other important assumption is that Neptune can be used as a base fluid for reservoir drill-in fluids and packer fluids. Water based reservoir drill-in fluids are built using completion fluids as the continuous phase, and the same basic logic for Neptune applies—that is, the desire to avoid the use of zinc. Given that the company basically called out this application in their press release, I don’t think this is a particularly controversial assumption. It is almost certainly being developed as we speak.

Now there are two different types of deepwater completions and they use varying amounts of fluid. The first is called open hole gravel pack. I’m going to assume that half the wells are completed using this system. So, that is 7.5 leases and I assume 3 wells per lease for a total of 22.5 wells. I estimate a typical completion will use 7,000 barrels of reservoir drill-in fluid, plus 5,000 barrels of completion fluid, plus 10,000 barrels of gravel pack fluid. Gravel pack fluids are used to carry sand and gravel into the screen/well/casing annulus. So, that’s a total of 22,000 barrels of Neptune. Remember, these amounts can vary widely from well to well, but these are good averages to use. If you get in trouble on a well, you are going to use a lot more fluids. Anyway, multiply it all together and you get 7.5 leases times 3 wells times 22,000 barrels per well for a total of 495,000 barrels of Neptune.

The other half of the wells will be completed using a cased hole frack pack completion design. This will use about 7,000 barrels of completion fluid and another 5,000 barrels of frac pack carrier fluid. Frac pack carrier fluid is used to transport the proppant into the fractures created by hydraulic force. So, that’s a total of 12,000 barrels of Neptune for a typical cased hole frack pack completion. Multiply it out the same way and you get another 270,000 barrels of Neptune.

So, basically, I see the potential for 765,000 barrels of Neptune. I reduce this by 5% to account for the use of cesium formate that accounts for a minor fraction of the heavy fluid market and then multiply by 65% as I assume that 35% of fluids are sold back to the company for recycling. That nets me about 472,000 barrels of Neptune. Multiply by the cost of the product, which I estimate at $2,000 per barrel and you get an annual addressable market of about $950 million.

Mr. Bert

Let’s talk for a moment about pricing. What is the cost of calcium bromide versus zinc bromide versus cesium formate versus Neptune?

Fluidsdoc

As the company notes in their investor day presentation, the spread between the cheapest completion fluids and the most expensive is huge, up to a factor of 300 times. Here’s a chart from my personal files that will give you some order of magnitude.

Source: Fluidsdoc’s personal files

This is the relative cost of different completion fluids as expressed in dollars per pound mass per gallon. One barrel is about one pound mass per gallon. Basically, a barrel of calcium bromide might cost $500. A lot of times that’s good enough. But if you need a higher density fluid, you have to go to blend in zinc bromide. That will rapidly take the cost of this fluid toward that of a barrel of 19.2 ZnBr2, or about $2,000 per barrel, as the ration of 19.2 increases. On the top end, a cesium formate brine will cost you $8,000 per barrel.

In my calculations, I assume that Neptune is priced at $2,000 per barrel, a 4X multiple to calcium bromide. This would increase with density. Now, remember Neptune is really a process in which you take calcium bromide, do a little chemistry, and obtain a density that traditionally has required the addition of zinc bromide. The cost of manufacturing Neptune is probably closer to the cost of manufacturing calcium bromide. TETRA can price it similarly to zinc bromide and earn a huge margin.

Mr. Bert

So, let me get this straight. The price of Neptune is essentially the same as the price of zinc bromide while the cost of manufacturing Neptune is probably closer to the price of manufacturing calcium bromide? Do I have that right?

Fluidsdoc

That’s what I believe. Sure, let’s say Neptune starts at around $2,000/bbl for a 14.7 PPG, you would probably need to add several hundred dollars per barrel for every 0.1 ppg attained in the final density. So, by 15.4 PPG you might have a fluid valued at over $3,000.00/bbl. It isn’t cheap, but it is competitive with zinc bromide and way cheaper than the alternative.

Mr. Bert

Wow.

OK. So, I get a total addressable market of $10 billion and you get an annual addressable market of $950 million. I would say our numbers are consistent relative to each other. That’s interesting because my analysis was a top-down analysis and nowhere did I rely on a per barrel price of Neptune whereas your analysis was a bottoms-up analysis based on wells and barrels and per barrel pricing.

Now, the next question is what kind of market share can Neptune garner?

Fluidsdoc

I would be surprised if it didn’t pretty quickly get at least a 20% market share. Using my estimate of 15 projects a year that would mean at least 3 Neptune projects per year. The company is talk about doing two projects in the second half of 2018 so it seems to be in the right ballpark.

Over time, I think that the regulatory environment related to zinc will continue to tighten. It’s sort of the natural direction of things. That is what will really drive the zinc-alternative market. As TETRA continues to deploy this system and other operators learn of this it will become the default system. Oil companies have understandably become very risk-adverse and spend hundreds of millions of dollars de-risking their activities. If CS Neptune is every bit as good as a zinc-based bromide, at a roughly equivalent price, then it could very well become the default case quite rapidly.

Mr. Bert

How fast can Neptune be adopted? How long will it take to reach this market share?

Fluidsdoc

That’s probably another advantage to the tie-up with Halliburton. They bring scale and market penetration that TETRA just does not have. There are no physical limitations of which I am aware. A barrel of standard calcium bromide can be easily and inexpensively converted to CS Neptune with TETRA’s patented treatment. As the deepwater market returns we could see wide acceptance rapidly.

At this point, I can’t predict whether the market share will be 20% or 40% or 60% or even higher. What I can say is that, at the right price, there is a very compelling logic to the rapid and widespread adoption of Neptune to the exclusion of zinc bromide. Simply put, there is nothing good about zinc bromide.

Mr. Bert

Wow. In other words, you are basically saying that Neptune can potentially displace the zinc bromide market. Am I hearing that correctly?

Fluidsdoc

Yes. Remember, before there was no real cost-effective alternative to zinc. Now, there is, and that alone can drive a significant pace of adoption. While zinc brines are not outrageously expensive like cesium formate brines there are a lot of hidden costs and a lot of tail risks. Just one catastrophic well failure or one accidental discharge will be very costly.

The Potential Impact of Neptune on TTI Stock

Mr. Bert

So, Fluidsdoc, thank you again for your incredibly valuable input. I think I will conclude here by giving a few thoughts on valuation using the information that I have learned from you.

First, I agree with you that, if Neptune is every bit as good as zinc bromide and at a roughly equivalent cost, they should achieve a very significant market share very quickly. Where Neptune can replace zinc bromide, I would think it would, especially where the prices are roughly comparable.

In my opinion, the two important conclusions from this discussion are, first, that the annual addressable market for Neptune is in the range of $950 million. Let’s round up to $1 billion for ease of calculation. And second, where it can be used as a substitute for zinc bromide, there is no reason that it should not entirely displace it over time.

Let’s assume a $1 billion annual addressable market for Neptune. So for every percentage point of market share, that’s $10 million in revenues. I will assume an 80% EBITDA margin so that’s $8 million in EBITDA for every 1% of market share. Neptune will be a wonderful business because it would appear to have significant potential patent protection and it will require very little incremental capital to ramp up. I will give it a 12x EBITDA multiple. So, for every percentage point of market share, Neptune can be worth $100 million of incremental market capitalization. Divided by the 125 million shares outstanding, that's about $0.80 of incremental market value per 1% of market share.

In other words, 20% of market share could add $16 to the TTI stock price. 50% of market share could add $40.

I don’t want to get carried so I am just going to leave it there. Here’s my bottom line. If Neptune can get a single digit type market share against traditional zinc-based completion fluids, the stock of TTI can triple. If Neptune can get a 30% type share, the stock can go up tenfold.

How does that sound, Fluidsdoc?

Fluidsdoc

This has been an interesting exercise.

Mr. Bert

Agreed. Thanks for your time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is a joint article with Fluidsdoc.