Best Drill Interceptions In The Metals Mining Sector For The Week Ended 28 October 2018

Introduction

Welcome to Gold Panda's weekly series of articles covering the best drill interception in the metals mining sector.

If you're into investing in the mining sector, you should know the above chart very well. Exploration and discovery can add a lot of value for a mining company across all stages of its life cycle, although the greatest increases in the share price usually happen when a small company makes a major discovery and the hype arrives. However, great exploration results can also improve the economics of large projects of established global mining companies.

I'm planning on writing a weekly series of articles in which I will analyze the three projects with the most significant drill interceptions over the past week as well as the prospects of the companies which own these projects. I will use data from the weekly bulletin of RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration which can be found on their website. Note that the drill interceptions are converted into grades of gold equivalence using the following formula:

Source: RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration

RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration have chosen gold as the metal equivalent for all conversions as they consider it the most widely used and best understood benchmark to determine or appreciate the grade tenor of a drilling intercept.

Source: RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration

1) Windfall Lake gold project in Canada

The best result last week was 2.7m @ 1,026g/t Au from 283.4 meters in hole OSK-W-18-1725 at the Lynx zone of the Windfall Lake gold project of Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF). This is equal to 2,770 (AuEq.)m and is the best result from Osisko in 2018 following 510 g/t Au over 5.2 meters for 2,652 (AuEq.)m reported in August.

The company announced a total of 37 intercepts in 17 drill holes and six wedges focused on infill of the Main Windfall Lake and Lynx deposits and on deep-exploration targets. Other significant drill intersections included:

48.7 g/t Au over 3.3 meters

59.3 g/t Au over 2.0 meters

39.3 g/t Au over 2.3 meters

33.3 g/t Au over 2.7 meters

9.01 g/t Au over 9.2 meters

Windfall Lake is located between the Val-d’Or and Chibougamau projects in Québec and is one of the highest-grade gold projects in Canada:

Source: Osisko Mining

The project’s current mineral resource estimate includes 2,382,000 tonnes at 7.85 g/t Au (601,000 ounces) in the indicated mineral resource category and 10,605,000 tonnes at 6.70 g/t Au (2,284,000 ounces) in the inferred mineral resource category using a cut-off grade of three grams gold per tonne: Source: Osisko Mining

Osisko’s exploration budget for its Quebec projects in 2018 is $100 million and the company already discovered of new gold bearing zones in July and August. I think that the recent exploration success of the company will improve the already compelling economics of Windfall which were outlined in a Preliminary Economic Assessment in the middle of July 2018: Source: Osisko Mining

2) La Colorada silver project in Mexico

On 23 October, silver major Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) announced a major discovery at its La Colorada mine as it intersected up to 223 meters of polymetallic mineralization. The company discovered wide zones of mineralization below the current production levels - high-grade mineralization in limestone replacement mantos and thick intercepts of skarn mineralization at depth. The best drill interception was 222.6m @ 69 g/t Ag, 1.86% Pb and 3.36% Zn from 368.4 meters in hole U-39-18 which is equal to 968 (AuEq.)m.

Source: Pan American Silver

The company plans to invest an additional $2.5 million in exploration drilling at La Colorada until the end of 2018 with three rigs. A major drilling program is expected for 2019, which should result in a first resource estimate later in the year.

La Colorada produces a silver and gold doré and silver-rich lead and zinc concentrates. It’s the largest silver producing mine of Pan American Silver and is expected to produce 7.4M-7.7 million ounces in 2018.

Source: Pan American Silver

In 2017, the company completed a $137 million expansion of the mine which included a new 618-meter deep mine shaft, a new sulphide processing plant, further development of the underground mine, and a new 115 kilovolt power line. The results of this expansion are starting to come in as cash costs at La Colorada were cut almost in half in the second quarter of 2018:

Source: Pan American Silver

As of 31 December 2017, La Colorada had 98.2 Moz of proven and probable silver reserves.

Source: Pan American Silver

3) Cue gold operations project in Australia

On 25 October, Australian gold producer Westgold Resources disclosed in its quarterly activities report that it intersected 6m @ 125.49g/t Au from 24 meters in hole 18YTRC142 which formed part of grade control drilling at the Yellow Taxi pit of its Cue gold operations project. This is equal to 753 (AuEq.)m.

Cue has just completed its second full quarter of gold output following the commissioning of the 1.2–1.4 mtpa Tuckabianna plant, which aims to operate as a processing hub:

Source: Westgold Resources

I think that Cue has a decent reserve with 1.8 million ounces of gold, although it has seen its resource decrease over the past year:

Source: Westgold Resources

The operation is expected to generate A$625 million ($442 million) in free cash flow in 10 years by producing 1.1 million ounces from 13.7 million tonnes at an average grade of 2.7 gt Au and all-in sustaining costs of A$1,285 ($910) per ounce.

Conclusion

Osisko Mining is continuing to release great drill results for the Windfall Lake project which will help it improve the project’s resource estimate and economics, which I think look already pretty good. I continue to stand by my earlier opinion that the company is undervalued and it has a lot going for it– good exploration results, a strong balance sheet and a great team. Osisko Mining has the same management team, engineers and geologists as well as many of the same directors that put Canada’s largest gold mine, Canadian Malartic, into production.

Pan American Silver announced amazing exploration results at La Colorada and I think that these newly discovered wide zones of mineralization below the current production levels will immensely improve the project’s resources and mine life. I wouldn’t be surprised if Pan American Silver decided to carry out another expansion of La Colorada over the next few years. While I think that the silver miners as a whole are overvalued, I consider Pan American Silver one of the few companies in the space that are well-run and have been delivering on their operating plans.

Westgold hit a very high grade zone as part of grade control drilling at its Cue gold operations project and I think that the project seems good as a whole. However, despite being the sixth largest domestic gold producer in Australia with an annual output of ~275,000 ounces of gold, the company is not listed in the USA. If you what to get some exposure to Westgold, you’ll have to go to the ASX.

