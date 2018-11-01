Rowan: Discussion Of Q3 Results

The earnings season for offshore drillers continues. We have already discussed the results of Ensco (ESV) here and Transocean (RIG) here. Now, it's time for fresh news from Rowan (RDC).

Rowan reported revenues of $193 million and GAAP loss of $144 million, or a loss of $1.13 per share. These results were slightly ahead of analyst estimates and provided some support for the stock on the earnings announcement date. For the first nine months of 2018, Rowan showed negative operating cash flow of $112 million. However, its cash position remains robust at more than $1 billion at the end of the third quarter (and $90 million is due from ARO Drilling in the fourth quarter).

Following the contract news in the latest fleet status report and a recent update from the company, Rowan has almost all of its rigs employed. The third-quarter conference call contained major news: The company has a letter of intent for the drillship Rowan Renaissance. After the announcement of a one-year contract for drillship Rowan Reliance, drillship Rowan Renaissance was the only company's drillship without a contract. If the letter of intent turns into a contract (which will be typical for a company of Rowan's quality), Rowan will have the opportunity to have all of its drillships work in the first half of 2019 if options are exercised on Rowan Resolute and Rowan Relentless.

This perspective should be evaluated in the light of upcoming merger with Ensco (ESV), which was warmly received by the market and will most likely go through without hiccups so that the new company starts operating sometime in the first half of 2019. Rowan is definitely a great prize for Ensco, as the latter will have the opportunity to add a company with high-quality fleet that has contracts. However, what's in this combination for Rowan?

During the earnings call, Rowan's management explored the possibility of moving Rowan rigs out of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and stated that establishing a new operation in Nigeria or Brazil was a costly exercise - something that will be easier achieved together with Ensco, which has rigs all over the world. There is an opinion that Rowan lacked "critical mass" on the drillship side. However, what is the "critical mass" in today's ultra-deepwater market?

For example, Pacific Drilling (OTCPK:PACDQ), which is going through restructuring and has seven drillships in its fleet, managed to get a number of contracts since summer. There are a number of modern drillships available at the yards right now, so given the size of Rowan's cash cushion, the company's access to credit and equity markets, and the yards' desire to get rid of these rigs and offer attractive terms, Rowan could have easily grown its ultra-deepwater fleet to Pacific Drilling type of "critical mass" if it wanted to do it.

From a practical point of view, investors should expect that Rowan and Ensco shares will now trade almost in sync since the merger is perceived as a done deal by the market. As a standalone company, Rowan is in a good shape (for current market conditions) and its fleet is ready to meet the market recovery even if this recovery is not robust initially. Despite the recent ultra-deepwater announcements, I remain skeptical that this segment of the market will show any material breakthrough in 2019. Currently, it looks as if the real action is postponed until 2020, and the upcoming year will be characterized by low dayrates and big drillers fighting to keep their rigs hot ahead of the anticipated recovery.

Rowan shares have already corrected materially since the merger announcement due to the correction of oil prices and the market's realization that improvements in offshore drilling will be gradual. I originally expected that actual reported financials will put pressure on offshore drilling stocks, but all of them, including Rowan, have lost a lot of ground from recent highs before the earnings reports were issued. As such, this type of reaction does not look probable now. In the short term, I expect Rowan shares to follow oil prices ahead of the potential swings caused by full implementation of Iran sanctions and oil price reaction to this implementation. Longer term, Rowan remains one of the best companies in the field, although the merger with Ensco, in my opinion, increases the risk profile for its shareholders.

