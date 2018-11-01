RumbleOn Closes Acquisitions Of Wholesale Entities For Offering Expansion

For RMBL, the combination of Wholesale with its existing online marketplace for motorcycles and powersports vehicles is a bold move to expand its offerings.

RumbleOn has closed the previously reported acquisitions of Wholesale and Wholesale Express.

RumbleOn (RMBL) announced and has subsequently closed on the acquisitions of Wholesale and Wholesale Express for $23 million.

Wholesale operates as a distributor of pre-owned automobile vehicles in the United States.

With the acquisitions, RMBL is adding significant reach to its existing online marketplace.

Target Companies

Mount Juliet, Tennessee-based Wholesale was founded in 1991 to distribute new and used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs, as well as provide parts distribution, repair, maintenance, and financing solutions to customers.

Wholesale Express was founded in 2015 to provide logistical services throughout the U.S. related to Wholesale’s solutions.

Management is headed by owner Steve Brewster.

Wholesale’s primary offerings include:

Vehicle Distribution

Financing

We Buy Cars

Vehicle Shipping

Market

According to Charlie Chesbrough of Cox, the used cars market is projected to grow by 1% in 2018, representing 39.5 million units sold, 400,000 more than in 2017.

This represents a robust CAGR of 14.9% between 2012 and 2017.

Per a market research report by IBIS World, the U.S. online car dealers market was valued at $46 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow as consumer spending rises.

The main drivers for this growth were improving economic stability as well as higher car sales.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

RMBL disclosed the acquisition price as $23 million comprised of $16 million in cash and $7 million in RMBL Class B shares.

The firm also priced a $21.5 million private placement of Class B shares and expanded an existing credit facility by $5.0 million.

Management filed an updated 8-K detailing the final terms and related private placement & loan modifications.

RMBL acquired the Wholesale entities to expand its online platform coverage from motorcycles and powersport vehicles to pre-owned automobile vehicles.

As Marshall Chesrown, Founder & CEO of RumbleOn stated in the original deal announcement,

Our plan has always been to expand into adjacent markets and the acquisition of Wholesale provides rapid and profitable entrance into the 44 million annual sales automobile market. We will enter this new market with meaningful size and scale, and without the significant start-up costs typically associated with new market entries.

In the past 12 months, RMBL’s stock price has risen 29% vs. the S&P 500 Index 3.5%, as the chart below indicates:

RumbleOn has made a significant, strategic acquisition of the Wholesale entities. As management stated in its investor presentation about the deal, it provides RMBL with ‘an immediate and profitable entrance into the 44 MM annual sales automobile market.’

Wholesale operates one of the largest pre-owned vehicle distributorships in the U.S. and has a regional distribution platform ‘that can be replicated to a national footprint.’

Combined with its existing online system and the upcoming launch of its Classifieds marketplace in Q4 2018, a full year ahead of schedule, the deal represents a quantum step forward in reach for RMBL.

(For an August 2018 in-depth view of RMBL, visit RumbleOn: An Internet Disruptor In A $20 Billion Industry.)

I suspect we’ll shortly see another increase in the firm’s credit facilities to handle the additional cash offer activity, especially for the Q4 seasonal demand increase for vehicle seller liquidity.

RMBL management says they will retain a capital-light approach even with the much larger operational footprint.

Per page 23 of the acquisition Investor Presentation, the combined proforma would have reduced RMBL's 1H 2018 negative EBITDA of ($7.6 million) by $2.5 million, to a net negative EBITDA of ($5.1 million).

Notably, consensus analyst target prices, currently at $10.00, have been moving upward in the past six months, as the chart shows below:

In 2018, the stock has been hit by earnings & revenue misses as well as overall stock market volatility, both of which likely won’t continue indefinitely.

The deal for Wholesale is expected to bring $3.5 - $5.0 million EBITDA in 2018, for total expected EBITDA between $15 million to $18 million.

In my view, the present price level for RMBL represents a buying opportunity in advance of the firm’s now-enhanced revenue and EBITDA growth prospects. Management will need more cash to fund operations, but these acquisitions are a bold move to take RMBL to the next level in terms of offerings and nationwide scale.

While it will take several quarters to fully integrate the Wholesale entities, these acquisitions position RMBL for significant topline revenue growth and a leading position in the online vehicle marketplace industry.

