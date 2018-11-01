Facebook Tests Its Shareholders

It's difficult to believe that Facebook is trading as cheap as it is.

For now, investors are not being asked to pay much for the event that Facebook succeeds in returning to profitable growth in FY 2020.

Facebook's Watch opportunity could turn out to be huge and to take market share from YouTube.

Investment Thesis

Facebook (FB) is going through a transient period, while it repositions itself for growth in FY 2020 and beyond. However, for now, in spite of being highly profitable, investors remain unimpressed with Facebook.

I, on the other hand, am highly confident that Facebook will succeed in its strategic objectives, and those patient shareholders willing to hold into 2020 will be very satisfactorily rewarded.

Q3 2018 Results - Solid Results

In my previous Facebook article titled The Best Opportunity In Tech, I estimated that Q3 and Q4 would turn out as such:

With the benefit of hindsight, I marginally overestimated Q3 2018 by 1% (actual growth was 33% YoY) and underestimated Q4 2018 guidance by being too conservative - on balance, I was spot on. FY 2018 top line is expected to come in at $58.8 billion.

What truly astonishes me about investors is how quickly they appear to be throwing out Facebook with other high flying but meaningfully less profitable companies. Facebook is led by tremendously ambitious and driven CEO, used to dealing with corporate challenges and getting the job done. Yet, investors appear to be even quicker to buy high and sell low.

Facebook's Q3 earnings call was not like other Facebook's earnings calls. This one was different. The tone was a reminder to investors, Facebook has dealt with challenges before, and it's ready to deal with the challenge of reigniting growth again.

Zuckerberg highlighted to analysts and investors that, in the past, Facebook also took time in transitioning its products to mobile. Readers might also remember how out of favor Facebook was back in the mid-2012 to mid-2013 period?

Facebook's Costs Will Increase

Facebook's CFO Wehner was stubborn that Facebook would not guide for FY 2019 revenue growth rate. However, Wehner did comment several times on FY 2019 expenses estimates. In the table below, I have estimated what FY 2019 operating income could come out as:

These are my conservatives estimates once more. Given that I was able to forecast how FY 2018 would come out, I have confidence in my model for FY 2019. I have used aggressive expenses growth rates going forward over the next 15 months and 25% CAGR going forward on the top line. The results show that Facebook's operating income will come out a nudge lower in FY 2019 compared with FY 2018.

Moreover, this is not some uncontrolled experiment gone wrong. Management is making a conscious effort to reposition Facebook for the long term. Time and time again, Zuckerberg noted that Facebook was investing aggressively across the business during 2019.

Meaningful Communities

This is what I find staggering. There are 2.6 billion people using one of Facebook's platforms per month. How can analysts be so dismissive of this fact? If that is not a strong moat, then what is? Think of a toll bridge used by this number of people on a monthly basis? How is Facebook any different from a toll bridge? There is no comparative platform.

As the share price collapse, investors claim that 'kids' are no longer using Facebook. What nonsense. This figure point blankly refutes this argument. Do readers remember how many subscribers Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has? 130 million. The metrics obviously don't align perfectly, but the end point is the same - these platforms compete for users' time.

Having said that, Zuckerberg made it clear that while Facebook has plenty of opportunities to increase users' time on the platform through passive video consumption, this is not the avenue Facebook is choosing to take.

Facebook believes that the greater long-term opportunity for Facebook is to be the one platform that users go to increase the quality of meaningful interactions with their family, friends, and communities. This is a theme that Zuckerberg has come back to, time and time again, during late 2017 and all the way through 2018.

For instance, Facebook Watch is one such opportunity. Zuckerberg wants to position Watch as a serious competitor to YouTube (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). Zuckerberg commented how Watch is still very much in its infancy, but how it had grown 3X already in the past few months.

Facebook's strategy is to resolutely focus on valuable social experiences first and monetization second. Facebook believes it has plenty of different ways to monetize its platform down the road.

However, Zuckerberg said that although he believes that video might grow to displace other more profitable Facebook's services, that this is the right thing to do for Facebook's overall mission objective: high-quality meaningful interactions.

Facebook understands 2019 might be a challenging period for investors, but he believes that by helping creators build a community, this lays the foundation to position Watch as a meaningful challenger to YouTube down the road.

Valuation

Here is the thing, investors are not being asked to pay much for the event that Facebook does indeed succeed in meaningfully growing past 2019 into FY 2020 and beyond.

Throughout the article, I have discussed the fact that Facebook's CAGR going forward might conservatively hover around 25%, before improving in FY 2020. However, note, with the exception of Snap (SNAP) which still has a higher growth rate than Facebook, its other peers in the table are not likely to match Facebook's medium-term growth rate. Having said that, I even doubt whether Snap might have as strong a CAGR as Facebook, but I'm willing to give Snap's growth rate the benefit of doubt.

At the end of the day, on a P/Cash Flow (from operations; GAAP) basis, investors are not being asked to pay much, if anything, for Facebook's future growth. Facebook is one of the cheapest investments in the market right now.

Takeaway

Investors are asked to brace themselves for a turbulent FY 2019. Further, I discuss how Zuckerberg remains resolute on his ambition to increase users' engagement with Facebook's platforms, as Zuckerberg believes that high-quality engagement with Facebook's platforms in FY 2019 can lead to revenue growth in FY 2020 and beyond.

Finally, I firmly believe that Facebook's present valuation is so depressed that a lot more can go right from this price tag than can ultimately go wrong.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

