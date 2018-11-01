NIC Inc. Can Be Revived

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV), a leader in e-government payment systems and portals, is a company that warrants the attention of small-cap investors. Some might say that considering a company which recently lost a customer responsible for 20% of its revenue is insane. However, management at the company seems to have dusted the bad news off their shoulders and are marching ahead. The Q2 earnings call focused on a positive way forward and a fair amount of hype around RxGov, an enhanced PDMP platform combining NICs existing software with best-in-class technology recently acquired from Leap Orbit. Not only that, but NIC remains competitive in bidding new contracts. Having a strong balance sheet and an appetite for strategic acquisitions should help restore investors' confidence and reassure a plan for growth.

Knocked Down, But Not Out

For 2018, NIC has been up against 9 contract expirations representing about 43% of consolidated revenue. Most notably, the Texas.Gov portal which made up 20% of revenue alone. The loss of the Texas.Gov portal contract, still currently under appeal, was not only a big hit to the top-line but to overall confidence in the company's ability to win and renew a slew of upcoming contracts. NIC stock sold off more than 20% in early February. While overall institutional holdings remained relatively stable, hedge funds led the wave of selling as 13F filings showed about an 18% reduction in shares held since the news was released.

As far as appealing the contract goes, a decision has yet to be rendered. When discussing the possible range of outcomes on the last earnings call CEO Harry Herington said:

I will say there is probably a range of solutions that the state could consider. One of them is canceling the entire procurement and putting it back out to bid. One could be awarded to us. I would tell you, I do not see that as what I would consider reasonable.

Of course, there is the possibility of the appeal being denied entirely. The appeal was initially denied back in May before being protested directly to the Department of Information Resources executive director. In the event the appeal is denied, it's likely NIC will begin laying off staff in its Texas location.

In the meantime, the stock has come off its bottom as NIC has become more of a value buy. First and foremost, NIC is supported by a very strong balance sheet. As of Q2, over 60% of the company's assets were in cash and equivalents and they hold virtually no long-term debt. NIC also plans to continue to return cash to investors. The company is currently paying an 8 cent per share dividend with a forward yield of 2.25%. This represents a 47% payout ratio of the Q3 consensus earnings estimate. Given a cash position which covers 2.59x annual dividends and a reasonable payout ratio, investors should not be concerned about future payments and can still pick the stock up with a decent yield at current levels. Even more, management announced a $25 million buyback in March. While just a small percentage of the overall market cap, this could signal management's confidence in the company. The buyback program is not obligatory and will allow management to be strategic in weighing cash needs for operations, potential of capital projects and/or acquisitions, and buybacks.

On the upside, there has been positive news in the way of contract renewals since the end of Q2. NIC was granted an extension of operating the Pre-Employment Screening Program (PSP) website for the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's (FMCSA). While the extension only goes until 2/28/2019, it's hard to see how the contract could be in jeopardy. The renewal requires no additional funding from the federal government and NIC earns its revenue from fees paid by the end users. The website was recently recognized for two awards for Government Standard of Excellence and Continuous Improvement of Public Awareness. Its ease of use is pivotal in encouraging participation for a program the FMCSA has been very pleased with and whose own study has shown to be effective in reducing crashes.

Opportunity in PDMPs

Before discussing RxGov, it's important to understand the current PDMP ecosystem. PDMPs are databases used to track prescription drug use and have gained wide acceptance for their effectiveness in combating abuse. Each state has different laws around who can access data, how frequently data submissions are required, and what drugs must be reported. Traditionally, pharmacists may query/input data when dispensing drugs while prescribers query the system to understand prescribing history when administering care. The mandates for checking the system vary by state, as do reporting times. As the fight against abuse continues to grow, 3rd party interest in accessing the data is increasing as well (See Figure 1). This includes law enforcement agencies and state insurance programs. Law enforcement has demonstrated success using PDMPs in cracking down on fraud. Take the example of the Maryland doctor who was charged with forging over 11,000 prescriptions earlier this year.

(Figure 1)

Source

While adoption is becoming more widespread, there are many challenges within the existing system. These include:

Integration with electronic health records

Sharing data between states

Delays in data as reporting requirements differ by states

Data Integrity

Vendors have already begun addressing these problems head-on with improvements in technology. NIC's RxGov, Appriss Health's PMP Gateway, and Prescription Advisory Systems and Technology's PastRx have all taken steps to improve EHR integration technology. This helps prescribers avoid having to check a second system, with separate log-in, when running PDMP checks. By automating PDMP data into the EHR, it becomes a part of the provider's daily workflow.

Sharing data across states has been an issue as PDMPs operate in their own silos. Being able to share data from one state to another is vital in helping identify drug shoppers but also for making informed decisions as it comes to patient care. This has been partially resolved through two different sharing networks. The first is PMP InterConnect which was developed by Appriss Health for the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP). As of 10/12/18, all but 4 states are using PMP InterConnect: California, Washington, Nebraska, and Hawaii. Use of PMP InterConnect has soared in the last few years with thousands of interstate transactions in 2011 to support more than 25 million transactions per month today. Appriss is the powerhouse in the space and their PMP AWARxE product is being used in 42 states and territories. Users can easily integrate with PMP InterConnect which is certainly an easy selling point for Appriss and a hurdle for competitors trying to break into the market.

While the large size of participation is encouraging, there are still drawbacks. PMP InterConnect does not house any data, and data is held at the state level. Therefore, when a query does go out, individual queries are sent out to each participating PDMP. That would result in responses from 47 jurisdictions participating in the network. On the one hand, not housing any of the data is a strength as the transmits with an end to end encryption. On the other hand, it creates a black box when it comes to data reliability. Given the different reporting requirements of each state, a query could come back empty simply because the disbursement of a drug for an individual has not yet been reported. Errors or misinformation can also come about because of poor data entry, duplicate entry, and failures to report. In many states, handwritten prescriptions are still manually entered and result in human error, your basic garbage-in, garbage-out problem. This is an issue that furthers the argument for e-prescribing which will require reliable systems.

An even larger issue is patient matching as a query might return data for the wrong "John Smith", for example. Since each state may vary as to what patient information is shared on its platform getting an accurate hit is not guaranteed. These issues are compounded by the fact that the system is linear (See Figure 2). If an error is spotted or information is believed to be returned in error, it would need to be transmitted back for correction (usually through a ticketing system) which reduces its usefulness at the point of patient care. The time it takes to correct the data will vary by state and even individual user. Each of these problems persists at the intrastate and interstate levels because of the design of the system.

(Figure 2)

Source: pharmacy.la.gov

The other network for sharing data is RxCheck which is operated by the Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA). Use of the network comes at no cost to the states or their PDMP users. RxCheck also acts as a Hub for transmission of data using end to end encryption and faces the same set of drawbacks as PMP InterConnect. Data sharing through RxCheck involves fewer participants than PMP InterConnect as only 5 states were sharing data with another 10 in the process of connecting as of August this year. Part of the issue may be a reluctance of Appriss to share data. In August, a number of state agency representatives wrote a letter to the president of Appriss urging him to share data between hubs. The letter included the following commentary, "To date, there is no single PDMP interstate data sharing hub used by all states. This is largely due to selective support by PDMP platform vendors. As a result, several states are unable to share crucial, clinically important data with each other to the detriment of public health".

Introducing RxGov

NIC Inc.'s RxGov appears to be at the forefront when it comes to solving the issues of data integrity. While existing hubs do have quality checks in the system, reliability and interoperability of data across states is still a problem. RxGov has been able to solve the two pain points driving this issue. First, they have developed a unique patient matching algorithm. By using machine learning, their platform will improve upon results and improve certainty that data for a particular patient is, in fact, for that patient and creates a single patient record. The 2018 technical assistance guide for PDMPs administrators provided by the BJA addresses the issue of returning multiple patient records as follows:

This means multiple patients were identified as matching the search criteria and the request must be manually consolidated by the administrator to include the correct patient records.

The RxGov platform should reduce or even eliminate this problem.

Second, their platform will allow for real-time data validation. This is being done in part through the design of an open system. The open system will allow for the integration of numerous different EHRs and enable users to develop their own integrations. In doing so, the RxGov platform is not just a Hub for data transmission but will provide complete end to end data transparency. In other words, information sharing can transmit and be validated directly between physicians and pharmacists. Anthony Schueth, CEO of Point Care Partners, recently provided commentary to gcn.com saying:

Leap Orbit has built an open platform that integrates with a lot of different EHRs, which is a different concept that Appriss needs to compete against.

Implications of the technology can reach even deeper. As the trend for using PDMP data continues to grow and the user base widens (law enforcement, health insurers), reliable real-time PDMP data is going to be essential. Even more, data integrity issues reach beyond fighting the opioid epidemic and patient care. Improvements in data reliability could improve upon the accuracy and timeliness of reimbursements and patient satisfaction scores. In a 2016 study conducted by the Ponemon Institute, more than 75% of participants responded that incorrect patient identification contributed up to as much as half of denied claims.

Opportunity and Scale for NIC

At the moment, NIC is operating prescription drug monitoring programs for Utah, Montana, and Wisconsin. Management has expressed a two-prong approach to drive RxGov sales. First, through traditional state partnerships by bidding on long-term contracts. Within the next 3 years, 12 of NIC's existing partner states will have PDMP contracts up for rebid. The second would be through healthcare providers who need access to the data and will benefit from easy EHR integration. Their investor presentation specifically outlines 4,000 acute care hospitals in the U.S. as target customers. This would likely be done through a subscription as a service model. Penetrating this market could prove fruitful for NIC and help diversify a part of the business away from a reliance on bidding and rebidding government contracts.

Conclusion

Overall, NIC Inc. is taking the right steps in its efforts to continue growing the company. While shares are nearly 30% off their 52-week high, we see an attractive entry point for long-term investors to buy a company with a solid balance sheet and a top-tier reputation in providing e-government service. A strong cash position will allow NIC to leverage their existing strengths with selective acquisitions in markets they believe will have significant growth. We believe acquiring the Leap Orbit asset to create RxGov is just that and NIC has the technological edge over existing PDMPs. The company will report earnings on November 1st and investors should listen closely as to the status of the Texas.Gov appeal, indications of interest for RxGov, the success of contract renewals, and the amount of revenue up for rebid in 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EGOV over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.