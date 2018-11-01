PGP: You Were Warned

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to articulate why I believe the Pimco Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) is not an attractive investment option at its current market price. The fund has seen a steep drop over the past few months, yet its current valuation is still much too expensive. While some stocks and funds have been hit hard and are currently offering interesting value propositions, PGP does not fall in to that category. Furthermore, part of the reason for the fund's continuing high premium is because its net asset value (NAV) has been steadily eroding this year, which is a very negative sign. Finally, recent income production figures from Pimco show the fund is trending in the wrong direction, which is especially concerning for a fund with a history of distribution cuts. While high-yield debt as an asset category may be due for a turnaround heading in to the new year, I remain convinced PGP is not the best way to play that possibility.

Background

First, a little about PGP. The fund's objective is "to seek a total return comprised of current income, current gains, and long-term capital appreciation. The fund attempts to achieve this objective by building a global equity and debt portfolio and investing at least 80% of the fund's net assets in a combination of securities and instruments that provide exposure to stocks and/or produce income". Currently, the fund is trading at $13.20/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.122/share, which translates to an annual yield of 11.09%. I advocated avoiding PGP in my July review, which turned out to be timely advice, as the fund has seen a decline of roughly 11% since that time. This is certainly a sharp drop in a short period of time, and could have some investors considering an entry now as they look for a reversal. However, I do not believe this is a wise move and that more pain is yet to come, and I will explain why in detail below.

Valuation Still A Problem

My biggest concern with PGP has remained constant over time, and this current review is no different. Specifically, the fund is very expensive, currently trading at a premium to NAV at almost 37%. PGP currently has the honor of being the most expensive Pimco CEF available, which is a title it has held fairly consistently over the last few years. Clearly, paying a 37% premium sounds expensive on the surface, and it looks even more so when you consider 14 out of the 20 Pimco CEFs trade at either premiums less than 9% or at discounts to their NAVs. Therefore, in order for me to consider paying such a premium price for PGP, the fund has to look exceptional in other areas.

Before I dive in to the reasons why PGP is not worth such a high premium, I want to first illustrate the good news, which is that PGP is actually trading near its average valuation for 2018, and the last trading year. While I am not saying that this makes it an attractive entry point, it is worth noting that by its own standard, PGP's valuation is not too far off where it has been over the short-term, as illustrated in the chart below:

Metric Percentage Current Premium to NAV 36.65% 1-Year Premium High 54.18% 1-Year Premium Low 13.97% 1-Year Premium Average 32.22% 2018 Premium Average 33.86%

My point in saying this is that its currently valuation is fairly common for PGP, so if investors believe in the long-term story, and high premiums do not scare them, then its current price may not look too scary. However, my personal takeaway here is that PGP is still way overvalued, and trying to play a market rebound with this particular fund is quite risky indeed.

NAV Declines Have Been Steep

I mentioned above that I feel PGP's current premium is too high, but I recognized that it is a similar price to its annual average. However, there is a key reason why I believe investors should not take comfort in that fact, because there is underlying weakness in the fund that has driven down the valuation.

My point here has to do with why the valuation is so unattractive. Premiums can grow for two reasons - investor speculation bidding up the market share price or a decline in the underlying NAV of the fund. While a high premium is never "good" in my mind, if investors are bidding up the fund while underlying performance is positive, then there can be a very sound argument for buying in to such a valuation. However, if a fund's NAV is declining while the share price stays flat (or goes up), then in this scenario an increasing premium is quite worrisome.

Unfortunately for PGP, the latter situation, a declining NAV, is the driving force behind the persistently high premium. To illustrate, consider that over the past 52 weeks, PGP has seen its NAV decline by over 15%. Worse, the vast majority of this decline, roughly 14% of it, has occurred since the start of the year. Clearly, PGP was not set up for success when the year started, and investors are paying a heavy price for that.

Income Production is Down

Another negative point for PGP is the fund's income production. Pimco's latest UNII report shows PGP is in the bottom half of the Pimco CEF family in terms of income reserves and its distribution coverage ratio. To illustrate, the fund's most recent figures are listed in the chart below:

Source: Pimco

As you can see, this is not terrible, but nothing to really brag about either. The fund has a negative UNII of $.04/share, which means the fund has paid out more in income than it has earned this fiscal year, never a positive sign. Furthermore, while the 3 month rolling distribution coverage ratio is just under 89%, this is down from over 96% in the prior month. Clearly, the fund is experiencing some short-term pressure.

In summary, PGP remains very expensive while its income production is sub-par. While the yield looks great on the surface, the underlying performance tells me this yield may be unsustainable, and that is a risk I take very seriously when I evaluate this fund.

High Yield Could See A Rebound

Clearly, I do not feel like PGP offers investors much in terms of value right now. But I do want to point out some reasons why high-yield funds in general could be due for a bit of a rebound. First, high yield has actually out-performed equities in the volatile month of October, which shows that even riskier bonds are offering investors some downside protection compared to equities. The graph below illustrates the differential between them:

Source: Bloomberg

Second, there has been a decline in high-yield bond issuance this year, which could provide some on-going price support for the underlying holdings. As new issuance declines and older debt matures, there may not be enough supply to meet current demand, which could prop prices up, especially in the short term. This is a very real possibility, as 2018 saw a marked drop in issuance from 2017, as illustrated in the chart below:

Source: Bloomberg

Clearly, with supply this low, if demand grows, or even stays constant, there should be some positive price action. Furthermore, Q3 corporate earnings have been strong, which is helping shore up corporate balance sheets and should provide support for bonds across all investment grades. In fact, according to data compiled by FactSet, of the companies that have reported so far, 77% of the S&P 500 have reported actual earnings per share above the mean estimate - a bullish signal.

My takeaway here is the backdrop for high-yield debt is fairly stable heading in to the new year. This should provide nice support for high-yield debt prices, and may even help stem the decline of PGP's underlying value. While this is indeed a positive development overall, I personally feel the risk/reward proposition for PGP just is not there, and would advocate investors look for high-yield debt exposure in other investments.

Bottom-line

I have been knocking PGP for some time, and its recent performance has proved my analysis correct, for now. As equities and high-yield debt have both declined in October, high-yield debt has actually out-performed, but that has not stopped the bleeding in PGP. With a double-digit loss over the past few months, PGP still trades at a very expensive price, which tells me the recent drop has not been steep enough. With many alternative funds are trading at below average valuations, there are plenty of value opportunities abound, but PGP is not one of them. Furthermore, while the share price has come under pressure, what is most concerning to me has been the 14% decline in the fund's NAV since 2018 began. Given that I expect a fairly similar economic backdrop next year, in terms of corporate earnings and interest rate increases, this does not bode well for PGP going forward. Therefore, I remain bearish on PGP's future, and would continue to caution investors away from positions in PGP at this time.

