HBM Healthcare AG Enables You To Invest In Medical Venture Capital

Some time ago I wrote an article about BB Biotech AG, in which I discussed the Swiss company's potential to serve as an alternative to biotech fonds. A comment by fellow Seeking Alpha author James Hanshaw (you can find his articles here) made me aware of a in many instances similar company: HBM Healthcare Investments AG, formerly HBM Bioventures AG (OTC:HBMBF).

Company Profile

HBM Healthcare Investments AG (following I will also refer to the company as plainly "HBM Healthcare" for the benefit of readability) is a Swiss company headquartered in the city of Zug. It was founded in 2001 by Dr. Henri B. Meier, the former CFO of Roche (RHHBY; RHHBF). Other than BB Biotech which invests exclusively in medical biotech companies, HBM Healthcare does also invest into other medical sectors such as medical technology, diagnostics and (non-biotechnological) human medicine. The company invests in both private and publicly listed businesses.

HBM Healthcare conducts its investments through subsidiary HBM Healthcare Investments (Cayman) Ltd. based on the recommendation of investment advisor HBM Partners AG.

The company is listed on Swiss Stock Exchange (NYSE:SIX) since 2008. Its largest shareholder is board member Mario G. Giuliani's Nogra Pharma Invest S.a.r.l. with a stake of just above 15 percent.

Portfolio

HBM Healthcare invests in companies in an earlier stage than, for example, BB Biotech does. The focus of investments are clearly private companies. As the graphic below shows, 60 percent of the portfolio consists of holdings in public companies. This is due to HBM Healthcare retaining a stake in companies after going public.

Source: HBM Healthcare Investments AG; data as of September 30th 2018.

The portfolio companies produce and develop products and solutions for a wide range of medical needs. Among those oncology and orphan diseases are by the most important areas in terms of portfolio allocation at a combined 39 percent of the overall portfolio.

Source: HBM Healthcare Investments AG; data as of September 30th 2018.

HBM Healthcare focuses on investments in advanced phases of the development cycle of a company's products. Currently 39 percent of portfolio companies do already have products on the market, about a third of them (14 percent of portfolio companies overall) already profitable.

Source: HBM Healthcare Investments AG; data as of September 30th 2018.

Three quarters of HBM Healthcare's assets are held in US dollar. The second most important currency is the Euro followed by Sterling and Swiss Franc.

Source: HBM Healthcare Investments AG; data as of September 30th 2018.

For the sake of comparison: BB Biotech AG held 98.3 percent of its portfolio in USD as of September 30th 2018.

HBM Healthcare actively contributes to portfolio companies' performance for instance through numerous board mandates held by its investment professionals. The initial investment in any company may not exceed 10% of net assets according to HMB Healthcare Investments' investment guidelines.

The company itself lists seven positions as "significant investments". Those seven companies are the biggest positions of HBM Healthcare's portfolio at combined 29.3 percent of net assets (as of September 30th 2018).

A complete overview of the portfolio can be found on page 13 of the half year report 2018.

Financials

Due to HBM Healthcare Investments' business model and structure I believe net asset value (NYSE:NAV) to be the paramount figure for investors to consider when valuing the company. EBIT on the other hand will, naturally, show an extraordinary amount of volatility compared to other companies.

Since the IPO (February 14th 2008) the company was able to increase NAV from CHF93.03 per share (as of February 15th 2008) to CHF175.30 per share (as of October 15th 2018, latest data available). This equals to an average average annual growth of 6,09 percent. During the same period of time the stock went from CHF82.00 to CHF 166.00 equalling an average annual return of 6.81 percent.

Another important factor for investors to consider is the dividend. Since the company began paying a dividend in 2013, dividend per share has never been cut. Within six years the company has increased its annual dividend to CHF 7 from CHF 1.5, equalling an average annual dividend growth of 29.27 percent.

The annual dividend for 2018 consists of two payments. In the other years there has always been a single installment.

Please note that HBM Healthcare Investments' fiscal year ends March 31st.

HBM Healthcare Investments' stock price currently trails its NAV. As of October 15th 2018 - which was at the time of this writing the latest data available (NAV is calculated every 15th and last day of a month, you can find a history of NAV here)- the NAV was CHF175.30 per share whilst share price is currently (as of October 31st 2018) CHF166.00 equalling 94.69 percent of NAV.

For the purpose of comparison: BB Biotech AG's stocks traded at 113.5 percent of NAV at SIX exchange as of October 30th 2018.

Risks and Downsides

I am inclined to believe that readers will be aware of the risk profile associated with investments in companies which are still unprofitable or even in the development phase. However, there is a number of other points I would advice investors to consider before making an investment in HBM Healthcare.

The company is reporting (and distributing the dividend) in Swiss Francs while the overwhelming majority of assets is listed in US dollars. Henceforth there is naturally a currency risk- or, depending on one's point of view, a chance.

One should furthermore keep in mind, that the NAV is hard to calculate when it comes to non-public companies.

There is another point that I consider a major disadvantage: HBM Healthcare Investments -other than for example BB Biotech AG- charges a quarterly management fee of 0.75 percent of NAV plus 0.75 percent of market capitalization. Additionally it also charges an annual performance fee of 15 percent of NAV increase above the high water mark (CHF 161.87 for the 2018/2019 fiscal year).

Conclusion

All in all HBM Healthcare Investments AG could be an interesting investment for those seeking exposure to biotech and medical companies with growth potential, especially such that are not yet privately traded. The sector has undoubtedly considerable potential for growth. The company has a experienced team that has shown its ability to make the right deals. It also trades at a discount to its NAV which might make it particularly appealing to some investors.

What made me decide against an investment in HBM Healthcare is that it charges its investors management and performance fees (readers of my previous articles know that the absence of such fees is exactly what I love about BB Biotech AG). I for one will, therefore, stick to BB Biotech.

This however is just my personal decision and befits my particular investment style. After all fees might be justified if the returns are right. If you seek exposure to medical venture capital and companies in earlier stages and are willing to pay for the services -which are indeed of some quality- HBM Healthcare might just be the stock for you. The same might apply to investors seeking a counterpart for an investment like BB Biotech to also have exposure to private companies.

If it befits your risk profile and you are ok with a fee, I would recommend you to take HBM Healthcare Investment AG into consideration.

Disclaimer: All research contained in this article was done with utmost care. However, I cannot guarantee accuracy. Every reader is advised to conduct his own due diligence and research.

