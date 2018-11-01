Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (TOO) CEO Ingvild Sæther on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2018 12:00 PM ET

Ingvild Sæther - President & CEO

Tim Cowan - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Jan Rune Steinsland - CFO

Michael Webber - Wells Fargo Securities

Seth Lowry - JDP Capital

Max Yaras - Morgan Stanley

Thank you, operator. Before Ingvild begins, I would like to direct all participants to our website at www.teekayoffshore.com, where you will find a copy of the third quarter 2018 earnings presentation. Ingvild will review this presentation during today's call.

Please allow me to remind you that our discussion today contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from results projected by those forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those in the forward-looking statements is contained in the third quarter 2018 earnings release and earnings presentation available on our website.

Thank you, Tim. Hello everyone and thank you for joining us on our third quarter investor conference call. With me today, I have Jan Rune Steinsland , our new CFO of Teekay Offshore Group who joined us early September and we also have Tim Cowen, who was our Interim CFO until September 1st and he will be available for the Q&A session.

Please turn to Slide 3 of the presentation. I will review some of Teekay Offshore's recent highlights. In the third quarter, the partnership generated total cash flow from vessel operation or CFVO of approximately $167 million, up from 162 million in the prior quarter. The increase was driven by stronger result in shuttle fleet, a full quarter contribution from the Petrojarl I FPSO and our third shuttle new building for east cost Canada and lower operating cost.

We refinanced our 2019 bond maturities and $200 million promissory note with new 700 million bond maturing in 2023, which closed in early July. The new bond takes out 2019 maturities and significantly improved Teekay Offshore's debt majority profile as highlighted in the appendices of this presentation.

Earlier this week, we announce we reached that we reached a constructive settlement agreement with Petrobras for total of 96 million, related to the previously terminated contract on the HiLoad DP units and the Arendal Spirit accommodation unit. Additionally, in October, we entered into conditional seven-year charter agreement with Alpha Petroleum for the Varg FPSO for the development of the Cheviot oil field. I'll cover both of these transactions in more detail later in the presentation.

Finally, in October, we were awarded our second large scale towage contract to perform mobilization and field installations services for Total's Kaombo Sul project. This includes towage assistance for the FPSO from a southeastern shipyard followed by field installation in Angola, which will employ five of our towage vessels for total of 300 to 350 days. This compact award follows the successful completion of contract of similar scale for Total's Kaombo Norte project earlier this year.

Turning to Slide 4. The CFVO of 167 million was up 43 million or 35% over the same period last year, driven by the contract start up of growth project. Our FPSO segment CFVO of 82 million was up 21% over the same period last year, benefiting from the first two quarters of contributions from the Petrojarl I FPSO following start up in May 2018 as well as the full quarter from the Libra FPSO which only partially in the prior period following the start up in November 2017. The increase was partly offset by lower charter rates from contract extensions on Voyageur Spirit and Ostras FPSO units.

Our shuttle tanker segment, CFVO of 67 million was up 9% benefiting from the start up of our three East Coast Canada shuttle tanker new building. The increase was partially offset by the delivery of two DP 1 shuttle tankers last year and increased scheduled price of index during the most recent quarter. Our FSO segment where cash flow rose over 290% year-over-year to 22 million, benefited from the contract start up of the run rate FSO on the Gina Krog oil and gas field in the North Sea in October 2017.

Turning to Slide 5. I will review the details of our settlements agreement with the Petrobras. Earlier this week, we announced that we completed an important settlement agreement in a constructive manner with Petrobras. The agreed settlement amount of 96 million is relating to previously terminated contract for the HiLoad DP unit and the Arendal Spirit accommodation unit. The HiLoad contract was terminated by Petrobras in 2014 and the Arendal Spirit was cancelled in the spring of 2017.

Of the 96 million, 55 million is receivable unconditionally in the fourth quarter of 2018, 22 million is to be received by the end of 2020, and the remaining 19 million is to be received by the end of 2021. As a result, we expect to recognize revenue of approximately 91 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, which represents the present value of the future expected settlement amount.

The agreement also contains incentives for Petrobras to enter into new contracts with Teekay Offshore, on the Arendal Spirit, the Ostras FPSO and/or the Piranema Spirit FPSO. 40% of charter rates related to the new contract on these three assets can be used to offset the deferred $41 million receivable in 2020 and 2021

Concurrently, we also reached a settlement with Petrobras related to the Piranema FPSO and have agreed to a 2% reduction in terms of rates over the contract period or approximately $11 million. This was disclosed previously and was accrued four and three prior periods primarily in 2016 and 2017.

Over the past decades, we have built a strong partnership with Petrobras. It has grown to become one of our largest customers. With these settlements behind us, we can now turn our full attention to working together to deliver offshore production and logistical solution services for the fast growing Brazilian offshore market.

Turning to Slide 6, I will review the details of our recent conditional seven year charter agreement with Alpha Petroleum for the use of Varg FPSO for the previous oilfield development. With this finding of this new agreement, we now have moved into a new space of the project compared to where we were during our last earnings call. The customer is now funding project ramp up and other works that needs to be completed prior to the Varg FPSO moving to Singapore.

We will do the required upgrade and life extension work at the Sembcorp marine yard in Singapore, which will be fully funded by the customer in advance. This means, we are able to redeploy one of our most significant assets on a new scale opportunity with minimal, if any of our all capital being required to for the same.

It is important to point out that there are still conditions precedents relating to Alpha's financing which according to Alpha are progressing in accordance with the plan and are expected to be in place by the end of the year. Although, these conditions remain we are already mobilizing our project team, preparing the unit for sail away from Norway and has signed the contract with the Singapore shipyard with the same conditions precedent.

Turning to Slide 7. With the addition of the conditional awards of Varg FPSO, our large and diversified portfolio of forward revenues stands at approximately 5.8 billion. This provides significant cash flow stability to Teekay Offshore and this is before including any contract expansion or offsite from oil price and production tariffs on certain FPSO contract.

On top of this stable portfolio, we have additional upside to potential earnings from contract expansions, redeployment opportunities and improving market fundamentals. This includes the Ostras FPSO, Piranema Spirit FPSO and Arendal Spirit, which I mentioned previously Petrobras is incentivized to employee. It also includes towage segment, which as I mentioned in my opening remarks, was just awarded a second large scale towage contract for Total's Kaombo Sul and where there is significant upside from higher utilization.

Turning to Slide 8. During our earnings call in February this, ear we highlighted TOO's 2018 and I'm, pleased to report that we are making good progress on these priorities, including maintaining high safety standards and operational excellence with high fleet utilization and uptime, delivering our remaining existing growth projects that have started cash flowing over 200 million of annual CFVO, securing charter extensions on the Voyageur Spirit and Ostras FPSO units and redeploying the Varg FPSO on the cheapest project while we hope we are in the final stages of effecting the contract.

Further strengthening the partnership balance sheet towards delivering as existing growth projects have delivered, and lastly refinancing our upcoming debt maturity most notably financing our 2019 bond maturities with a new 700 million in July 2018. We look forward to continuing to pursuit of near and longer term objectives with the ongoing support from our two sponsors Brookfield and Teekay Corporation.

And in closing, we are encouraged by the increase of activity in the industry and we are seeing more opportunities coming in our core markets. With market leading position, operational excellence and strong and supportive sponsors, we believe Teekay Offshore is well positioned to benefit from the expected strong demand for offshore production storage and transportation.

Operator, we are now available to take questions.

If you could quickly just kind of run through maybe how the actual incentive work associated with the settlement you reach at Petrobras. If you were to extend something or extend the contract would just with their 40% rather would be just amortized over the life of that, that contract would it be kind of front loaded. Just curious to how that would actually work?

Ingvild Sæther

So, the balance of the settlements with the Petrobras is to be paid in 2020 and 2021, if we enter into a new contract not an extension but the new contract for either the Arendal Spirit, the Ostras FPSO or the Piranema FPSO, 40% of that new revenue can be offset towards the settlement amount.

Michael Webber

And how is the spread over the life of that contract?

Ingvild Sæther

Correct.

With regards to the Varg and Alpha, it's something been kind of kicked around the market for the while, so we just see it gets finalized. Can you maybe talk through some of the mechanics kind between now and then in terms of kind of the ideal deployment kind of into the Q2 '21? How long will the upgrades and installations take? And kind what that asset will be doing between now and then?

Ingvild Sæther

So, as you correctly said, we have been talking about this project for some time, and we have worked very closely with the Alpha for more than 80 months in maturing the technical scope of work, that is needed for employing the assets on the Cheviot field. So what happens now is that we’re preparing to take Varg FPSO from Norway to Singapore, where we will work with the Sembcorp marine to do the necessary upgrade to allow us to operate on the Cheviot field. So, and that is upgrade that will be funded fully by Alpha. So it's really to take the asset from Norway to Singapore, do the planned upgrade at Sembcorp yard and then take it back and do the installation work and being ready for first oil plant for Q2 2021.

Michael Webber

And then, on the more of an accounting question, but just trying to make sure I understand within the books, you guys had a loss on debt repurchase of the 55.5 million. Looks like it was kind of a non-cash accretion expense of 31.5 million from, I guess the delta between the face of the Brookfield note and then the carrying value. Is that effectively just right down of the book equity post-sale, can you maybe walk us through what exactly that was for some reason kind of hard time?

Jan Rune Steinsland

The promissory note was booked at 165 million prior to the transaction and redeemed at 200 million. So, there is a book loss there of 35 that is non-cash item.

Michael Webber

Okay because function of the deal maybe that get closed in the 200k or 200 okay, all right. I think that's it for me. I will hop out. If I have anything else, I will hope back in the queue, but I appreciate the time guys. Thanks.

In the summary, you put out a leverage target of four to five times. Can you just comment on, if you have any line of sight getting into that range? And also, how do you think about leverage target with the Petrobras settlement and also the Varg contract that maybe start up a few years out, are those all-inclusive in hitting that leverage target?

Jan Rune Steinsland

Yes, we are currently depending a little bit on how you calculate the leverage ratio. We are somewhat on the high side of that range that you mentioned. And our target is to get more into the middle of that range. That is a balance going forward of de-levering and pursuing growth opportunities, and we see that near-term we will have some CapEx on the shuttle tanker projects where we will have a total CapEx of 800, which will directionally move it in a wrong direction on the other side, when that comes into production that will be bounce out. And in relation to the Varg, we see that we are able to find solutions where pursuing growth projects are not conflicting. We driving down leverage as we have found a solution here where there is an upfront funding by the client and as such which is from our perspective favorably in terms of the leverage ratio development.

Seth Lowry

And just to follow up on that, just on capital allocation as you are entering into the high side of the range, I understand that there is some significant growth opportunities in large projects, particularly in Brazil, I think some of the news publications indicated you were tendering for an interest in some billion dollar projects with really long term contracts. How do you balance the capital allocation of going after these large contracts considering, one, that your equity cost of capital may not be currently supportive; and two, how do you waive the returns on those projects versus say, redeploying cash back into shares which seems to be given where the current stock rates a much higher return?

Ingvild Sæther

So, I think the starting point is that it's great to see that market is now offering more opportunities than we have capacity to invest in. So that means that we can be really focused and selective in the projects that we are going to offer, and we can only focus on the projects that give us the right return and fits our portfolio. I think with the large FPSO projects in Brazil that you are mentioning that is really based on an industry issue on how do you fund these long-term big infrastructure assets.

And I think it's currently challenging for any of the independent supplier to fund those big projects. So that will be some of the focus to see what structures can be put in place to make it possible to participate in one of those or some of those. And when it comes to buying back equity, it's always a balance about the opportunities that you see in the market and the near term opportunity of buying back equity. And I would say that we will always do that evaluation, but I would say that at the moment there are really a much stronger market out there with plenty of opportunities to grow the business for longer terms.

Jan Rune Steinsland

I think I can also add that in order to position us directionally better for participating in larger projects going forward, we would put a lot of energy into redeployment of our current assets both Ingvild mentioned already, the Arendal Spirit, we can drive a higher utilization on the towage fleet when the market is coming stronger. We have redeployment opportunities on the FPSO, and all of that will drive everything in the right direction. And on top of that, you have for some of our FPSO. You also have upside on the oil tariffs that are not captured in the forward revenue of 5.8 billion.

Seth Lowry

Just one more for me. I think I would echo Brookfield comments during the debt rating process that the capital markets don’t quite get or fully grasp your story. So I guess is there any near-term catalyst you can point to improve investor communication like either cleaner, KPIs for equity holders or additional metrics, guidance at Investor Day or any kind of longer-term goals setting from your five-year plan with Brookfield?

Jan Rune Steinsland

I think I can share with you that we are generally looking into how we are reporting, what metrics we’re using, and realizing that we are still an MLP, but we are not operating as much as net MLP as we were some years back in terms of yield pricing and dropdown opportunities. We will also then see, if we can move to a more non-MLP metric set for reporting, and we might move already within the next few quarters on that.

So, what also with the second half of your question on how to communicate with the market? We are strengthening an organization in Norway or say on the European Continent with a finance function there are now. And we will continue to work with the organization at, in the Teekay family and as such we are, we will have a much stronger footprint both Europe and the U.S. and Canada on the Investor Relations work, and we are looking into how to employ that going forward.

I’d like to ask a bit more about the Varg project economics, if you can give us any kind of idea on returns or EBITDA generation. And then also, if you could talk about the upfront CapEx component, so to that will be paid for by Alpha. Is that all paid for upfront or over the license to contract? Is there any more color you can provide on that?

Ingvild Sæther

Yes. So, if I start with the last part of your question first, so Alpha will fund the capital requirements as we go along in the upgrade project in Singapore. So, it will be funded upfront and paid over the life of the contract. At this stage, it is premature to discuss the specific regarding the cash flow impact to TOO. We are very focused on seeing the conditions listed and we will of course update the market and provide more details once this test been achieved. So I think we need to come back on that.

Max Yaras

And then you announced the new towage reward, just wondering if you can give kind of any color on, what the towage market is looking like or opportunities past that award?

Ingvild Sæther

Yes, so you might recall that we had a large scale contract with the our towage fleet in Q2 that just consumed about the 300 vessels a day and that was towing the FPSO for the Kaombo Norte field for that is Total is operating. And now they have a second FPSO that needs to be towed, which will be done in late Q4 beginning Q1, which will be an equally big project for our towage group. And I think we are one of very few who could do that Total job with 5 vessels working at the same time. And it's a great recognition of the job that we did on the first project that we were now being awarded the second project.

In general, the towage market is probably a bit behind the other markets in the market cycle. So, we have this year has been fairly low utilization and rates that are not very exciting. But we are seeing some more activity in that segment and it is really great for us to have these big projects that will consume so many days over a quarter. So probably a bit later in the cycle, '19 will also probably be a year that is better than 2018, but not as good as that we hope it will be on average.

Jan Rune Steinsland

And I can add that while we still see a relatively low overall utilization on towage, we are from time-to-time sold out so that's promising and we think that we will not too long get out of the cash burning situation and trying to get into a cash contributor.

And it appears there are no further questions at this time. Mr. Sæther I'd like to turn the conference back to you for any additional or closing remarks.

Ingvild Sæther

Yes, thank you. So, it has been a great quarter for Teekay Offshore. All the hard work by our teams around the world has given us the significant wins this quarter, as we are also very optimistic about the improving fundamental. I also would like to use the opportunity to thank Tim for his contribution as the interim CFO up until September 1st and particular in all the hard work in getting the bond refinancing in place. So, thank you all for calling in today and have a great day.

