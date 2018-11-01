Heineken: Posting Volume Growth Where Others Could Not

Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) (OTCQX:HKHHF) reported Q3 2018 earnings on the 24th of October. The company posted organic volume growth of 4.6% and grew profits by 8.07% yoy. I would call it a solid report in which the company outperformed its closest competitors on almost all metrics. However, the market is arguing differently. On the release date, the report was not able to move the needle. With this new information, I would feel confident to add to my position. In this article, I will break down the quarterly report and zoom in on specific aspects of the report.

Volume Growth

Source: Heineken Q3 2018 report.

In its Q3 report, Heineken did not report revenue numbers. The brewer did, however, provide data about volumes. In my opinion, volumes are just as important as revenues. They indicate, for example, if the company increased its market share. There is always the risk of Heineken just simply increasing volumes by lowering prices. With this method, management could 'fake' a great earnings report. However, the company will only fool itself with this tactic and will lose credibility. Therefore, I think it is safe to assume that selling prices increased at the same rate as its closest competitor, Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD). This would result in a price increase of 4.2%.

In the third quarter, volume grew in every category. On average, organic volume increased by 4.6%, which may not seem a lot. However, AB InBev grew volumes by only 0.2%, while Molson Coors (TAP) saw a volume decline of 1%. It is also worth noting that organic volume growth in this quarter was higher than in the first and second quarter.

To make a prediction of the company's revenue growth, I want to be conservative. Therefore, I will not simply take the 4.2% price growth that AB InBev posted. Molson Coors reported a net sales per hectoliter increase of 0.9%. Because of this, I will assume a growth rate of 2.6% ((4.2% + 0.9%)/2). Using this growth rate, the company would have increased revenues by 7.11%. I would like to point out that selling prices probably increased by more than 2.6%. Heineken has much more in common with AB InBev than it has with Molson Coors.

The United States Segment

In Heineken's quarterly results, only the following was said about the U.S.:

Beer volume in the USA was broadly flat, with Heineken® and Lagunitas growing low-single digit. Heineken® benefited from shipments phasing between June and July."

Once again, this is not much information and once again no revenue numbers are given. However, their closest competitor, AB InBev, gave more information about their US segment. Revenue for the world's largest brewer decreased by 3.1%, while prices increased by 2.1%. Doing the math, this means that volume must have declined by roughly 5%.

If the 5% volume decline was not painfully enough for AB InBev shareholders, the information was followed by the following sentence:

We delivered our best quarterly market share performance in almost four years with a share loss of 35 bps"

I do not think I need to explain why it is tough to see that the best quarter in four years resulted in a market share loss of 35 bps. Do not get me wrong, the point of this article is not to 'bear' on AB InBev. I just want to show that, although flat volumes may not seem like something to give Heineken credit for, Heineken may deserve a little pat on the back for it.

Profit Growth & Negative Currency Impact

In its Q3 report, Heineken also stated that it experienced a negative change in exchange rates. Because of this, €110 million will be taken off of the company's full-year net profit. Even though the Dutch brewer was negatively affected by the exchange rates, it still managed to post a nine-month profit of €1,606 million. This is an increase of 8.07% yoy. I would once again like to compare Heineken's results to its closest competitors. AB InBev reported a profit of 6,093 million USD in 9M18 compared to 5,808 million USD in 9M17. This represents an increase in profit of 4.91%. Note that both companies report in different currencies. Once again, I am happy with Heineken's solid numbers.

Usually, I try to give a company and its management team credit for the things they can effect. I try to ignore the things on which they do not have any impact, like the exchange rates. Therefore, I would like to find the company's earnings growth rate without the negative currency impact of €110 million. Heineken gave no specific information about the exchange rates. Therefore, I will assume that every quarter got impacted by 27.5 (110/4) million euro. This would result in €27.5 million per quarter. Adding 3 times €27.5 million to Heineken's 9M18 net profit, the company would have posted earnings growth of 13.63%.

Pub Acquisition UK

In Augusts 2017, Heineken completed an acquisition of 1,900 pubs in the UK. This acquisition created the country's third-largest pub business. In its 2017 full-year report, Heineken stated that the pub business in the UK, now included the recently acquired Punch Taverns assets and that they continued to perform well. In the past quarters, the acquisition has not managed to increase UK beer volume. This changed in this quarter, volumes increased mid-single digits. The report did not state the reason for the increase, which could have been the warm weather. However, I would argue that the increase in volume does have something to do with the pub acquisition. The main driver of the increase in volumes is the Heineken® brand, which is exactly the brand that's been put on the tap in the acquired pubs. For more information about the pub acquisition, I refer you to this article.

No News On Balance Sheet

As usual, Heineken did not give any new information about the company's balance sheet, nor did the company give a complete income statement. Therefore, there is little new to say about the company's financial documents. I refer you to this article to find out more about the balance sheet.

However, the company's valuation has changed over the last couple of months. The last time (17 September) I wrote about Heineken, the company was trading at a P/E ratio of 23.27. Right now, the company trades at 22.58 times earnings. Therefore, the company got slightly cheaper. Shares of AB InBev trade cheaper at 18.60 times earnings, down from 22.21 one and a half month ago. I would argue that right now is the time to buy Heineken shares. The company posted a good quarterly report and showed that it can continue to grow in an industry in which volume growth is not as usual as it used to be.

Conclusion

Heineken reported a solid Q3 2018 report. The company managed to increase volumes in every geographic segment. The Dutch brewer managed to keep volumes flat in the U.S., something that its competitors were not able to do. Even though the exchange rates were not favorable for the company, it still managed to grow profit by 8.07% yoy. It is also great to see that the company's pub acquisition is having its impact on volumes in the UK.

