20 Upcoming Dividend Increases

Introduction

I love stocks that grow their dividends year in and out. Hopefully, you do too! If so, you are in the right place. After a few lackluster weeks, there have been a few nice lists in a row and this week is no exception. There are several great dividend hikes coming and, coupled with the market's recent fall, could create some nice opportunities!

I've created a list of stocks that grow their dividends and happen to be increasing them next week. This list is a trimmed-down version only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is available here.

How It's Assembled

The information presented below was created by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet hosted here, with upcoming dividend information from Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These companies all have a minimum 5-year dividend growth history.

Why Should I Care?

Dividend increases are one of the most outward signs by management as to how business is going. Dividend yields also don't live in isolation; share prices tend to follow increases, as investors will move into a stock to claim the new payments. All else being equal, a 10% dividend hike should see an approximately 10% share price appreciation over time as the market adjusts to the higher payment. This produces a great flywheel effect whereby an investor can increase their income and see the face value of their investment increase.

Especially for retirees not receiving paychecks, dividend increases help cushion the never-ending force of inflation. As an added bonus, companies that grow their dividends by a rate greater than inflation can help investors improve their wealth over time.

What these lists provide is an opportunity for an investor to buy more shares prior to the dividend increase. An investor could start a position or increase their position size prior to the market readjusting to the new and higher dividend rate.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is the day you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday may be a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories as I'll be using them throughout the piece:

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Fun Facts

Category Count King 0 Champion 2 Contender 2 Challenger 16

The Main List

The data is sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP) 32 2.73 5-Nov-18 4.17% Champion TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) 8 2.32 5-Nov-18 42.86% Challenger NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) 5 4.03 5-Nov-18 2.74% Challenger Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Limited Partnership (MMP) 18 6.41 6-Nov-18 2.19% Contender Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) 8 2.07 6-Nov-18 13.30% Challenger First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) 7 1.94 6-Nov-18 5.90% Challenger Standex International Corporation (SXI) 7 0.99 7-Nov-18 11.11% Challenger Cintas Corporation (CTAS) 35 1.13 8-Nov-18 26.54% Champion Westrock Company (WRK) 9 4.24 8-Nov-18 5.81% Challenger Macerich Company (THE) (MAC) 8 5.78 8-Nov-18 1.35% Challenger American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) 8 3.65 8-Nov-18 8.06% Challenger Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) 8 3.27 8-Nov-18 2.78% Challenger South State Corporation (SSB) 7 2.15 8-Nov-18 2.86% Challenger SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) 6 1.9 8-Nov-18 6.25% Challenger Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. Common Stock (CTO) 6 0.53 8-Nov-18 14.29% Challenger Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) 6 0.66 8-Nov-18 5.88% Challenger Investors Bancorp, Inc. (ISBC) 6 3.94 8-Nov-18 22.22% Challenger MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (MSM) 16 3.09 9-Nov-18 8.62% Contender Waste Connections, Inc. Common Shares (WCN) 8 0.85 9-Nov-18 14.29% Challenger Macatawa Bank Corporation (MCBC) 5 2.54 9-Nov-18 16.67% Challenger

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet. Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.

Forward Yield: This is the new payout rate divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date by which you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: This is the amount by which the dividend is being increased.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. This table is sorted in exactly the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week low.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High CCF 108.21 95.01 131.7 23.22 14% Off Low 18% Off High TMP 73.13 70 91.99 16.95 4% Off Low 21% Off High AMTD 51.72 47.7 63.01 19.97 8% Off Low 18% Off High NEP 45.53 36.42 50.66 29.62 25% Off Low 10% Off High MMP 61.68 54.82 75.82 16.37 13% Off Low 19% Off High HFWA 32.72 28.46 37.4 25.79 15% Off Low 12% Off High COLB 37.06 31.35 48.06 18.72 18% Off Low 23% Off High FMBH 37.08 30.01 42.46 16.25 24% Off Low 13% Off High SXI 81.12 76 114.2 26.9 7% Off Low 29% Off High CTAS 181.87 144.4 217.34 24.4 26% Off Low 16% Off High ROL 59.2 43.21 64.39 60.39 38% Off Low 8% Off High WRK 42.97 39.21 71.55 6.11 10% Off Low 40% Off High MAC 51.62 49.41 69.73 94.49 5% Off Low 26% Off High AEP 73.36 62.71 78.07 18.48 17% Off Low 6% Off High PAG 44.38 41.74 54.83 5.4 6% Off Low 19% Off High SSB 67.67 61.26 94.5 18.77 10% Off Low 28% Off High SBFG 18.13 17 20.53 10.19 6% Off Low 12% Off High CTO 57.92 56 67.97 6.45 3% Off Low 15% Off High FIX 53.48 39.4 59.05 21.12 36% Off Low 10% Off High ISBC 11.18 10.27 14.69 19.61 9% Off Low 24% Off High MSM 81.06 75.34 99.94 14 8% Off Low 19% Off High WCN 76.44 65.06 81.36 27.7 18% Off Low 6% Off High MCBC 10.85 9.52 12.92 17.22 14% Off Low 16% Off High BRX 16.2 13.74 18.83 13.73 18% Off Low 14% Off High

Tickers By Yield (With Growth Rates)

Some investors are more interested in current yield, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included (the current yield + 5-year dividend growth rate). That is the current yield plus the 5-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule BRX 6.94 6.1 12.7 MMP 6.41 8.6 12 14.6 10.9 21 MAC 5.78 4.4 4.6 5.2 -0.2 11 WRK 4.24 6.9 36.6 34.5 24.7 38.8 NEP 4.03 14.8 99.6 ISBC 3.94 26.9 40.4 75.9 79.8 AEP 3.65 5.3 5.6 4.9 4.2 8.5 PAG 3.27 14.5 17.3 22.3 15.4 25.6 MSM 3.09 5.2 9.6 11.8 10.4 15.1 COLB 2.81 14.3 17.7 20.9 2.9 23.7 TMP 2.73 2.8 4 4.5 4.9 7.2 MCBC 2.54 50 31 -10 AMTD 2.32 8.7 13.7 22.7 25.1 SSB 2.15 9.1 17.2 13.9 7 16.1 HFWA 2.07 8.5 14.5 11.2 -4.9 13.3 FMBH 1.94 6.5 6.9 9.5 5.8 11.5 SBFG 1.9 16.7 20.5 0.7 CTAS 1.13 21.8 24 20.4 15.3 21.3 SXI 0.99 13.8 16.3 17.9 -2.4 18.9 WCN 0.85 22 16.4 15.2 16 CCF 0.74 14.3 10.1 14.9 12.3 15.7 FIX 0.66 7.3 9.4 8.1 7 8.8 CTO 0.53 12.5 37 35.1 -7.2 35.7 ROL 0.24 15 18 16.6 17.9 16.8

Bonus Charts

Cintas Corporation, with their 35+ years of dividend increases is the highlight this week. Shares have done tremendously well over the past few years through a combination of strong earnings growth coupled with P/E expansion.

Running a stock return calculation versus the S&P since 2010, shares have more than doubled each year over the S&P. With a combined 610% vs 161% total return, Cintas has made long term shareholders quite wealthy.

It took several years but you can see how rapidly shares of Cintas grew over the S&P. Even with the large recent pullback shares still trade well above the S&P.

(Courtesy: Custom Stock Alerts)

Conclusion

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. Let me know if you want to see additional data points or what may help make this more useful.

As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.