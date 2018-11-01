Evaluating Pfizer's Growth Plans And Valuation

The incoming CEO is PFE's COO and says that PFE needs to up its game in R&D and marketing, slash bureaucracy; he counts on China to help drive growth.

But the stock remains in an uptrend, having increased its price:sales ratio from 4X to what looks to be 5X based on likely 2019 sales.

Introduction

Hope springs eternal. Maybe Pfizer (PFE) is finally ready to catch up with the market (SPY) and vault past its Y2K era all-time high, as Microsoft (MSFT) and most of its Dow (DIA) compatriots have done. On Tuesday, PFE showed a mild sales disappointment in the Q3 earnings report and failed to participate in the SPY's strong snapback rally.

The earnings report showed 2% operational revenue growth, which in the conference call PFE noted was comprised of 4% unit growth and 2% deflation.

Diluted GAAP EPS were $0.69 versus $0.47 in Q3 2017.

Adjusted diluted EPS were $0.78 versus $0.67, up 16%, and is the "number" the Street generally runs with.

There are numerous moving parts to those earnings numbers. It takes some time for each investor to decide which components of those numbers should be weighted as more or less important. PFE discusses these in detail in slides 19-34 in the linked PDF of the earnings release. It is beyond the scope of this particular article to get into the details. Using my preferred metric of GAAP, annualizing $0.69 EPS puts me at a 15-16X P/E for PFE at a price of $43, where it resides Wednesday AM as I begin this article. With Lyrica going generic either at year-end or 6 months later and probably accounting for well over 10% of profits, PFE itself acknowledges that EPS yoy comparisons are going to get tough into 2020.

The rest of this article looks at PFE from the perspective of Dr. Albert Bourla, PFE's COO, who is replacing Ian Read as CEO in January. Mr. Read will transition from chairman to executive chairman, so Dr. Bourla will not have the freest of hands at first.

Why something should be done to PFE's bureaucracy

Here's a PFE story I heard from a consultant last decade. From what Dr. Bourla said, it sounds as though this sort of problem persists, though maybe not this specific one any longer.

The consultant was a messaging expert and had a PFE executive as a client. In order to be allowed to hire a $400/hour consultant a dozen years ago, the exec had to be at a fairly high level. What was the problem? As I recall the story years later, PFE required presentations to follow a certain logic format. Begin with presentation of the problem, then proceed through an unvarying 4-step logical process to end with the recommendation or options. The problem was, there was no apparent way to make this particular presentation fit the approved presentation form. Sitting around a conference table, the story could be told in a normal conversational manner and a decision made. But even after one year working on the presentation, it could not be recast into the Pfizer-approved mode. So, the business message was still not transmitted to this executive's superiors. (Perhaps my memory is imperfect in some detail of this story, but I believe the point of it is accurate.)

In the same vein, a former national product manager of a different Big Pharma company told me that it took 4 years for her employer to make decisions. Literally, 4 years.

These sorts of stories provide an explanation for me as to why specialty pharma such as Gilead (GILD), Celgene (CELG), and Biogen (BIIB) ate the lunch of Big Pharma for 15-20 years. (The weaknesses of the business models of those upstarts are showing now that they are so large.)

Now, let's look at a 3-point plan that Dr. Bourla discussed in his prepared remarks.

What the new CEO plans to accomplish, point 1

These are not in the order in which he presented them. I begin with:

... we will generate cost reduction opportunities, particularly in indirect SI&A (sales, information (= marketing) and administration).

How and why will PFE do this? By downsizing (emphasis added):

We are taking steps to simplify the organization, increase spans of control, and reduce organizational layers. By doing so, we expect not only to generate partially offsetting savings, but, more importantly, to reduce bureaucracy and expedite decision making.

That's a worthy goal.

Can it be achieved?

At best, it will take time. PFE sprawls. If its employees have learned to do things the company way, and then they are told there is a new way, I expect there will be a period of indigestion. Then, we have to ask if increased responsibilities will be rewarded properly in the minds of those who were doing 'A' and now are being asked to do 'A + B,' that is, being told they have increased "spans of control."

The goal is worthy, but so far, this is just talk and has downside risks as well as upside potential. I'm not putting my money on it succeeding in a relevant time frame.

CEO goals, point 2

There are two bits of bad news couched in the usual verbiage in which Big Pharma, and big business in general, excels. First, after praising the robustness of the near-term pipeline (the next several years), Dr. Bourla lowers the boom:

... As our pipeline matures, with the progression of current and the initiation of new pivotal trials, we will need to increase our R&D investments.

They need to do this. It's not elective. Why? Because PFE has been living off its older drugs such as Lyrica for too long. And while it has had an occasional major success, take a look at slide 35 of the linked earnings PDF. There is very little new product robust growth there.

PFE has relied for incremental growth on overpriced acquisitions that brought it Hospira and all its troubles, as well as Xtandi and Eucrisa.

And, the growing share of revenues from biosimilars is not encouraging, given their susceptibility to price wars.

Increased R&D spending takes many years to pay off, and may not pay off at all; the ROIC may be negative. So, this is a risk just as streamlining bureaucracy carries risks.

An inference I make from watching the M&A scene in pharma is that Dr. Bourla is implicitly acknowledging that deal prices are uneconomical. This point was reinforced in the Q&A by PFE, which asserted that it does not want to do any major M&A deals anytime soon.

The second, related bit of news that I take negatively followed next:

And as our pipeline potentially delivers new commercialization opportunities, we will need to increase our investments in new market creation activities.

I cannot tell you precisely what that statement means, but it sounds as though PFE's current and planned products are not going to have the easiest sales messages. Why bother mentioning this is a driver of new costs unless there are issues here?

Moving on...

CEO goals, point 3

Finally, I have to give a low P/E to any profits generated from this initiative:

We believe that our Established Medicines business, which will include the majority of our off-patent solid oral dose legacy brands, has the potential to generate sustainable modest revenue growth. Urbanization in emerging markets, particularly in Asia, is creating additional access opportunities for these medicines for hundreds of millions of people. As the leading pharmaceutical company in Asia, and particularly in China, we believe we are well positioned to be a leader in this significant and rapidly growing market. We currently are focused on standing up this organization, enhancing its autonomy, and positioning to operate as a true stand-alone division within Pfizer.

PFE wants investors to believe that a Communist country, hit with a trade war initiated in PFE's home country, and with a per capita income a small fraction of that of the developed countries, is going to provide a sustainable source of growth. I wish this initiative well, but I would give any profits it generates a low P/E for two reasons, one being the nature of China and its uncertain future vis-a-vis Western companies. The other is that PFE is talking about making nice profits from old drugs ("Established Medicines") that have had their run in the developed countries. Again, that might work out, but I think it's an uncertain proposition.

Since pharma stocks are about the future, I am underwhelmed by the COO's plans for his tenure as CEO.

Lyrica as a brief case study in what PFE used to do right, but...

Lyrica is an oral med commonly used for pain syndromes and other CNS conditions. It was approved back in December 2004. Its patent expires December 2018. There were two ways that PFE could extend its monopoly in the US on this molecule. One was to develop a once-daily version. PFE only got one approved, Lyrica CR, in October of last year. This was too late to change the dynamics of the impending genericization. I would have expected a full-court press within PFE years ago to in-license a once-daily Lyrica formulation, but apparently, the effort was a bit poky. This raises questions about focus and internal communication of priorities at PFE. Engaged CEOs and upper management teams would have prioritized this effort. Second, a standard 6-month patent extension for a pediatric indication would have been expected. This has still not been accomplished. The best we have is PFE informing us in its earnings release as follows:

In August 2018, Pfizer completed its submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking pediatric exclusivity for Lyrica. Pfizer anticipates a decision from the FDA by December 30, 2018, the current anticipated loss of market exclusivity date. If granted, pediatric exclusivity would extend the period of U.S. market exclusivity for Lyrica by an additional six months, to June 30, 2019.

I wonder why this was a last minute, down-to-the-wire matter. Didn't PFE have over 10 years to secure pediatric exclusivity? What might this say about PFE's management? Remember, Dr. Bourla is COO.

Conclusions - baby, it's not getting any warmer outside for Big Pharma

We are starting to see a continuation or possibly an intensification of deflationary pressures in pharma. Most relevant to PFE is the news out of the EU that AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) has accepted an 80% price cut to win a national contract for Humira versus biosimilar competition. Given PFE's extensive M&A efforts in biosims, maybe this too will be an expensive dead end. I see PFE's strengths at a $43 share price as equally balanced by its weaknesses as outlined by Dr. Bourla. To those weaknesses, I would add the likelihood that PFE has overpaid for several acquisitions; I proffer the guess that not all the intangibles and goodwill on its balance are good. PFE's global reach and marketing savvy are major assets. They are not completely unique, however. Plus, opportunities to copromote products such as Eliquis, which move the needle for PFE, do not come around every year.

As the Fed raises interest rates while removing "hot money" from the markets by reversing QE, many valuation assumptions have come under pressure. Big Pharma stocks such as PFE, Merck (MRK), Lilly (LLY) and AstraZeneca (AZN) have been strong. The way the market has been acting lately, I'm not sure that's a technical positive. It might just mean that they are next to suffer P/E compression.

At a prospective price:sales ratio around 5X and with the plans for change outlined by the incoming CEO, I'm happy to stay neutral on PFE and wish it good fortune. It indeed has several years ahead in which to enjoy few patent expiries. Ibrance, a major product for PFE, will fall to generics in 2023 based on the patents listed with the FDA; Eliquis in 2026. So, by the time 2020 and 2021 roll around, and PFE's comparisons should turn strong post-Lyrica's loss of exclusivity, analysts are still going to have patent issues about which to worry. Overall, I don't see PFE's valuation or dividend yield as compelling or its plans for change as either exciting or even safe.

