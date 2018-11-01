Mixed Set Of Results, But Embraer Looks Set To Take Off In Q4 2018

While the order backlog fell from $17.4bn to $13.6bn, the quality of the backlog improved as the remaining orders are more certain.

Embraer (ERJ) flew through some minor turbulence in Q3 2018, with lighter top-line growth largely offset by better gross margins. Top-line weakness was a result of lower deliveries over the quarter, particularly in the Commercial unit. However, this appears to be a timing issue as management reiterated their full-year guidance, implying that they expect a strong Q4 2018 in terms of deliveries and free cash flow. This certainly seems achievable, given the strong seasonality usually seen in Embraer's Bizjet and Commercial units. Moreover, the earnings volatility in the Commercial unit should now have limited implications for Embraer's valuation since the division is highly likely to be sold to Boeing.

Revenues of $1,152m were down 12% Y-o-Y and fell short of consensus by 8% on lower deliveries Commercial unit revenues dropped 45% Y-o-Y, while all other divisions posted Y-o-Y expansion Bizjet EBIT margin was +4%, up significantly from last year's negative -13%. Defense achieved +2%, up from a negative -15% Due to uncertainties regarding clause changes in the US aviation market, Embraer management chose to remove Skywest's order for 100 jets from its backlog. Thus, while the order backlog fell from $17.4bn to $13.6bn, the quality of the backlog improved as the remaining orders are more certain.

Key drivers of the business

Bizjet turnaround on track. Management's plan to turn around the business jet unit by focusing on price and profit rather than market share appears to be finally bearing fruit. Indeed, the Bizjet unit generated a +4.1% margin in Q3. This is noteworthy because it is the first positive quarter that the unit has generated in 3 years, excluding the volume-heavy Q4 periods, where margins are typically higher. To put this in context, Embraer delivered 24 jets this quarter, the same number as in Q2 2017, but margins back then were a disappointing -3%. Management reiterated in the results that they will stick to this turnaround plan. Of course, it will take more time to prove that the business has really changed. In the meantime, management will accept some minor drawbacks of the plan such as lower deliveries and higher inventory in the near-term. Crucially, this turnaround should ultimately boost profitability and contribute to Embraer's cash generation.

Defense business inflecting. Similarly, EBIT margins improved significantly in the Defense unit, rising from -15% to +2%. Such margin improvement should continue, particularly as the Defense business stands to benefit from a strengthening of commercial and diplomatic relations between Brazil and the US. This should occur as a result of a favourable outcome in Brazil's elections, and a joint venture between Embraer and Boeing that is due to conclude imminently.

Key risks to the business

A deterioration in the macroeconomic landscape. The US economy continues to generate above-trend growth, due to a combination of fiscal stimulus and previously easy financial conditions. However, broad financial conditions are now turning negative, and the fiscal stimulus will have run its course by the end of 2019. At that point, growth is likely to move back towards trend. Meanwhile, growth is already slowing in most of the world, as evident in deteriorating macro data in China and Europe. This could impact orders at Embraer and in the Aviation sector more generally.

Execution risk. As discussed above, despite missing on deliveries in Q3 2018, Embraer management reiterated full-year guidance. This means they expect to deliver a significant volume of aircraft during Q4 2018. Clearly there is a risk that this does not come to pass.

Lack of scope clause relief. Some of Embraer's aircraft remain out of scope clause compliance. Thus, several orders are contingent on scope cause relief. Without such relief, orders could be stunted. Management have commented that they do not expect airlines to change scope clauses over the near term, as it does not appear to be a priority for them.

Inability to secure new Defense orders. Embraer has exposure to the Brazilian government in the Defense segment. With a new government now in power and keen to tackle Brazil's economic issues, this raises the prospect of further cuts in Defense spending.

A failure in the joint venture with Boeing. The company expects this to be concluded shortly, but there is a risk that the joint venture does not ultimately occur. This would adversely impact Embraer's Commercial Aviation business.

Conclusion

Crucially, the nascent profitability turnaround seen in both the Bizjet and Defense units is far more important than the shortfall witnessed in the Commercial division. With deliveries set to improve and profitability inflecting, we feel comfortable accumulating at these levels.

