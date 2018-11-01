Noble Corp. - Discussion Of Q3 Results

Noble remains the most speculative of the major drillers. More volatility, both on the upside and downside, should be expected for the company's shares.

The earnings season for offshore drillers is in full swing, and this time we will look at the numbers reported by Noble Corp. (NE). Noble's shares doubled from early April to early October, but the recent sell-off in the oil market and the corresponding sell-off in offshore drilling stocks hit the company's shares hard:

After such a drop, the earnings numbers could not have impacted the stock materially in case there was no major earnings surprise. That rarely happens in the offshore drilling space since fleet status reports and dayrate estimates are readily available for analysts.

Noble Corp. reported earnings of $279 million and GAAP loss of $82 million, or $0.33 per share. Both the top line and the bottom line came slightly ahead of analysts' estimates. The main sources of the accounting loss are depreciation and interest expenses. Interest expenses are material compared to the revenues that the company is generating right now: For $279 million of revenue, Noble Corp. had $74 million of interest expense in the third quarter.

I guess that this is the type of action Moody's recently highlighted when called oil service companies debt unsustainable, although the rating agency, for whatever reason, singled out the likes of Diamond Offshore (DO) and Transocean (RIG), which are better positioned than Noble Corp. Diamond has relatively low debt and a conservative management while Transocean is the industry leader by backlog - although its financial position cannot be called rock solid after the decision to acquire Ocean Rig (ORIG).

Let's take Rowan (RDC) for comparison's sake. At the beginning of October, Rowan shares traded at about $19 and have fallen to about $16 right now, a downside of roughly 15%. Noble Corp. shares started the previous month at $7 and decreased to about $5, a fall of about 30%. Similar dynamics would be seen on the upside - all else being equal, Noble Corp. shares will be rising faster than Rowan's if speculative money returns to the sector.

It is easy to see why this happens: For the first nine months of this year, Rowan had revenue of $645 million and interest expense of $117 million, while Noble Corp. had revenue of $773 million and interest expense of $224 million. Positive expectations will typically push Noble Corp.'s shares higher faster because, in the company's current situation, any step to the upside makes a significant change. The same can be said about the downside, so there's no surprise that the company shares reacted in a very negative way to the recent decrease of oil prices.

Despite the fact that current oil prices have no influence on drillers' finances (because drillers get their money from drilling contracts rather than selling oil) and measured influence on oil companies' drilling decisions (because oil companies watch the futures curve and other factors in their decisions), speculators eagerly react to the ups and downs of the oil price. It appears that the offshore drilling sector is full of speculators because of its volatility.

Noble Corp. finished the third quarter with $326 million of cash on the balance sheet and $3.9 billion of long-term debt. The next debt maturity for Noble Corp. is $66 million of notes in 2020, and there are no big payments until 2024. So, for now, the company's financial situation appears reasonably safe, assuming it could refinance the upcoming debt if the offshore drilling market recovery continues.

On the news front, the major piece of information shared in the third-quarter report is that the drillship Noble Sam Croft got a contract for operations in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. This has been a trend lately, as major drillers like Ensco (ESV) and Rowan were able to come up with new drillship contracts. The rates are about $150,000 in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, so the contract will not provide immediate financial benefits. But putting the top rig back into the active state is very important at this stage of the recovery.

In all, it was a normal report that was expected from Noble Corp. given the current situation in the offshore drilling market and the company's fleet status and debt load. The work for Sam Croft is a positive development, although I do not think that it will be able to help the stock. Out of major drillers, Noble Corp. appears to be the most speculative one, so in the fourth quarter the main catalyst for the movement of the company's shares will be the fluctuations of the oil price.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.