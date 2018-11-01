SRC Energy Inc. (SRCI) CEO Lynn Peterson on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SRC Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:SRCI) Q3 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

John Richardson - Investor Relations

Lynn Peterson - Chief Executive Officer

Jimmy Henderson - Chief Financial Officer

Mike Eberhard - Chief Operations Officer

Nick Spence - Chief Development Officer

Analysts

Welles Fitzpatrick - SunTrust

Irene Haas - Imperial Capital

Graham Tanaka - Tanaka Capital Management

David Beard - Coker Palmer

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the SRC Energy Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, John Richardson, Investor Relations Manager. Thank you sir. You may begin.

John Richardson

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. This is John Richardson, SRC's Investor Relations Manager. Thank you for joining us to discuss SRC's third quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2018.

With me today is SRC's CEO, Lynn Peterson; CFO, Jimmy Henderson; and Chief Operations Officer, Mike Eberhard; and Chief Development Officer, Nick Spence, who will also be available to answer questions during the Q&A session.

Please be advised that our remarks today, including answers to your questions include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from those currently anticipated. Those include risks relating to commodity prices, pending valid proposition, competition, technology, environmental and regulatory compliance and others described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are incorporated by reference.

We disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. In addition, we may provide certain non-GAAP financial information in this call. The relevant definitions and GAAP reconciliations may be found in our earnings release and 10-Q, which can be found on our website at srcenergy.com in the Investor Relations section.

Following the prepared remarks, time permitting, we'll open the call to your questions. I would like to remind everyone that a replay of this audio webcast will be available via the company's Investor Relations page at www.srcenergy.com.

I would now like to turn the call over to the CEO of SRC Energy, Mr. Lynn Peterson.

Lynn Peterson

Thanks, John. Good morning, everyone. And we appreciate you joining us on our call this morning. Before I get into the details of our operations, I want to express my appreciation to our entire staff for their incredible passion and efforts over the past several months as they have fought to keep our industry alive and viable in Colorado. Well, it's a shame that we have to go to such lengths to defend our rights to produce a product that is beneficial to every individual's life, this industry and its people have come together like never before, and it makes me proud to be a part of such a wonderful group of professionals.

Clearly the last quarter has seen an incredible amount of volatility as we continue to educate the public on the benefits that our industry brings to Colorado and to our nation, through inexpensive energy cost that have developed and safe and efficient manner. We have a lot of faith that Colorado voters understand the jobs, national security and energy cost are important to everyone and will vote accordingly.

Once the election results are know, we need to immediately move forward and continue to develop a cohesive relationship with the executive and legislative branches as well as the communities where we operate.

We filed our Form 10-Q last evening and we asked that you refer to it for a detailed information and therefore our comments this morning will be pretty brief. The third quarter saw a DCP Commission new voluntary gas processing plant, which has provided some relief to line pressures. This was particularly true in the Northwestern part of their system which had experienced some of the highest line pressures, resulting in our inability to produce wells earlier this year.

As we stated in our release earlier the process went largely as expected. While the new plants capacity increased the system total throughput by an incremental 200 million cubic feet per day, this expansion was somewhat offset by an unexpected restriction on offloads to a third-party processor as a result of downstream constraints. Although the same can downstream constraints could become more significant to all processors, we have confidence that DCP has positioned to handle all of the takeaway requirements downstream and processing.

We now await completion of DCPs O’Connor plan expansion in early 2019 which via 300 million cubic feet of additional capacity including bypass. While we would like this capacity to be available today, we know it's under construction and it will be here soon.

Moving ahead to our capital expenditure budget, I would like to discuss an increase to our budget that we noted in our operational news release. The 7% increase of $40 million to our guided 540 million was a result of completion of some wells right at year end. While we added this increase to our guidance, I would also note that we could see part of these costs roll into 2019 depending on our exact completion schedule.

It's important to note that through nine months, our drilling and completion capital expenditures of 408 million exceeded our EBITDA of 345 million for the same period by only 60 million. We anticipate that this out spend will stay relatively unchanged in last quarter of the year as we benefit from higher production revenues. We are pleased and proud that the company is on track to deliver year-over-year growth of approximately 45% during a year where we have certainly being curtailed by midstream constraints.

We will not be providing formal guidance for 2019 until after the New Year. However, we expect to exit 2018 in great shape and we’ll be available to take advantage of additional gas processing capacity noted earlier.

From a capital expenditures standpoint, you can probably mirror our 2019 CapEx to what we experienced this year as we plan to continue with our two rig and about 1.5 completion crew with our development program. With that type of program we expect to generate free cash flow in 2019.

As it relates to SRC's liquidity, the bank syndicates continue to demonstrate their commitment to us, in conjunction with SRC's increased reserves, the borrowing base has been expanded to 260 million, 650 million from $550 million. We elected to only increase the bank group's total commitments to $500 million due to our limited need for additional capital providing the company with over $350 million of liquidity today.

In closing, we and many of our peers in Colorado have had unusual headwinds to manage through this year. However, our team has executed SRC's development plan with amazing intensity while remaining focus on safety. The drive to improve performance every day in all areas of our business while maintaining a safe environment for our fellow employees, contractors and the communities where we operate is a characteristic that's part of SRC's culture.

With that I would like to turn the call back to operator to open line for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is coming from the line of Welles Fitzpatrick with SunTrust. Please proceed with your question.

Welles Fitzpatrick

Hey, good morning.

Lynn Peterson

Good morning Welles.

Welles Fitzpatrick

On the DCP issue, can you quantify at all what type of pressures you are seeing there I mean have those dropped into this below 300 yet?

Lynn Peterson

Well I think we'll probably get specific numbers to the various from day-to-day depending on exactly what's going on but yeah we've definitely seen some relief here getting them more operational arrange.

Welles Fitzpatrick

Okay. No, no, that's fair. And to my understanding O'Connor and Bighorn are still going full speed ahead. DCP hasn't backed off of anything due to the 112. Is that a correct interpretation?

Lynn Peterson

That is correct. The O'Connor plan is moving full speed ahead. Constructions underway. We anticipate sometime early Q2 perhaps even a little bit earlier but it's the weather and everything holds out. Bighorn, I know they're moving ahead with all their permits and I think once the elections are all over, they'll commit to everything and move forward quickly.

Welles Fitzpatrick

That's great. And then just one last one if I could and you hit on this on in your prepared remarks. Can you talk to any assuming knock on wood, assuming no one wants wells, can you talk to any thoughts on strategies from November 7 going on to make sure it doesn't come back in 2020?

Lynn Peterson

We're down to hours now before the election. I think, we've obviously spent a lot of time working through a lot of different ideas and thoughts. And we're quite encouraged where we're at, we're confident. We believe that Colorado voters will back us and we can move forward. So I like to speculate, probably kind of wasting everybody's time right now. And I think we just need to get the election through next Tuesday and then we'll move forward.

Welles Fitzpatrick

Yeah, that's fair enough. Well, not going to look for the 6th but it looks like it could go you all's way. So, thank you.

Lynn Peterson

Thanks Welles. Appreciate it.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is coming from the line of Irene Haas with Imperial Capital. Please proceed with your question.

Irene Haas

Yes. Hey. So then, assuming that 112 would be defeated you mentioned a little earlier, once the results out, so you guys would look for more cohesive relationships between the regulators and other stakeholders. Can you expand a little on how things will be different after 112 presumably will be defeated?

Lynn Peterson

I think I said we’ll continue to have a cohesive relationship. We work with everybody today, so I don’t think – I think it's going to be more of the same what we’re doing and I think we all got to set forth a path to get this down the road and also make sure it doesn't come back. So, we welcome the opportunity.

Irene Hass

Okay, may I asked a follow-up on your vertical wells plugging program. How much more of you have to do, is it almost done?

Lynn Peterson

No, we got – we’ll be at this for a few more years, Mike what are we doing about 116 years, something like that.

Mike Eberhard

Yes.

Lynn Peterson

So, we got a few more years ahead of us.

Irene Haas

Great, thank you.

Operator

The next question is coming from the line of Graham Tanaka with Tanaka Capital Management. Please proceed with your question.

Graham Tanaka

Hi Lynn, I was going to ask what you would do contingency plan wise, it sounds like you don’t want to answer that one just yet. Hoping the things does get proceeded. I am just wondering if you seen any slowdowns in the rest of the industry, based on everybody waiting for this and could this if the Bill is defeated, would this put any hiccup further on down the road just in terms of anything infrastructure wise or service crews wise for the rest of the industry and might effect the company? Thanks.

Lynn Peterson

Yes, you know Graham, I think everybody's moving ahead and normal operations I don’t anticipate anything like that, I think we’re all pretty confident where we are at and what we’re doing and I think as long as we continue to operate in a safe manner, I think we’ll be fine. Service wise, there is plenty of service companies in the area, this has been a way since spin around I guess one of the advantages we have quite frankly cause we don’t see the ups and downs much as some other basins, we have plenty of services available. So we’re quite optimistic of the future.

Graham Tanaka

Well, good luck, thanks.

Operator

Thank you, [operator instructions]. Thank you, the next question is coming from the line of David Beard with Coker Palmer. Please proceed with your question.

David Beard

Hey, good morning gentlemen. I mean the question just relates to your thought process on adding more inventory, do you feel you need to add now and with the ballot proposal going either way would you stay in basin or look out of Basin. Thanks.

Lynn Peterson

Yes, I think we have been pretty clear where we’re at, we like what we have, the economics are really good there. We’re going to continue to look for opportunities like we have and I don’t think inventories are a real concern of ours right now. We have multiple years ahead of us. So, let’s the elections get down here, you know like I said within hours now, not weeks and months so we’re going to know where we all stand and we look forward to moving ahead.

David Beard

All right, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time, so I’d like to pass the floor back over to management for any additional concluding comments.

Lynn Peterson

All right, thank you guys. We realize a political noise or less few months have been concerning to all of our investors, our employees, our contractors as well as to many of our local businesses and many of our owners that rely on healthy energy sector in Colorado. It's been very impressive to see our industry pull together defend our right to operate in Colorado, which has a long history of safely developing oil and gas. We're confident. Again, the Colorado voters understand the benefits of a healthy oil and gas industry in the state. We'll be attending several conferences here as post election and we look forward to seeing many of you at these events. So have a great day. Call John Richardson if you need additional information. Thank you very much.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude today's teleconference. Again, we thank you for your participation and you may disconnect your lines at this time.