Daily Insider Ratings Round Up - Oct. 31, 2018

Includes: BAS, BBDC, CMO, FRED, HY, STON, VC
by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/31/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: We're entering a period of increasing insider data. Form 4 filing volumes should continue increasing over the next several weeks, and stay strong through the third week of December.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Visteon (VC);
  • Freds (FRED);
  • Capstead Mortgage (CMO), and;
  • Barings Bdc (BBDC).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Stonemor Partners (STON);
  • Hyster Yale Materials Handling (HY), and;
  • Basic Energy Svs (BAS).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Hasbro (HAS);
  • EQT (EQT);
  • Agrofresh Solutions (AGFS);
  • ZAYO (ZAYO);
  • Wayfair (W);
  • Simon Property (SPG);
  • Lennox Intl (LII);
  • Garmin (GRMN);
  • Del Gl Div & Inc Fd (DEX);
  • Boeing (BA), and;
  • Amazon Com (AMZN).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Alden Global Capital

BO

Freds

FRED

B

$2,137,850

2

Goldner Brian

CB,CEO

Hasbro

HAS

B

$1,009,798

3

McNally Robert Joseph

VP,CFO

EQT

EQT

B

$539,728

4

Mahowald Chris

DIR

Capstead Mortgage

CMO

B

$506,985

5

Barings

FO,BO

Barings Bdc

BBDC

B

$496,059

6

Rankin Alfred M Et Al

CB,DIR

Hyster Yale Materials Handling

HY

AB

$495,461

7

Axar Capital Mgt

BO

Stonemor Partners

STON

B

$494,758

8

Ascribe Capital

BO

Basic Energy Svs

BAS

B

$403,274

9

Wilson Harry J

DIR

Visteon

VC

B

$384,775

10

Dowdupont

BO

Agrofresh Solutions

AGFS

AB

$340,348

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Bezos Jeffrey P

CB,CEO,BO

Amazon Com

AMZN

AS

$33,000,937

2

Kao Min H

CB,DIR,BO

Garmin

GRMN

AS

$12,482,718

3

Caruso Daniel

CEO,DIR

ZAYO

ZAYO

AS

$10,001,134

4

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Del Gl Div & Inc Fd

DEX

S

$2,113,741

5

Bedapudi Prakash

VP,CTO

Lennox Intl

LII

S

$2,070,000

6

Sands Diana L

VP

Boeing

BA

S

$1,750,350

7

Bluedorn Todd M

CB,CEO

Lennox Intl

LII

AS

$1,689,661

8

Shah Niraj

CEO,DIR,BO

Wayfair

W

AS

$1,263,077

9

Conine Steven

F,DIR,BO

Wayfair

W

AS

$1,176,144

10

Rulli John

PR

Simon Property

SPG

S

$1,119,120

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes : B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.