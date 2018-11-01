Cabot Oil & Gas: Key Takeaways For The Third Quarter 2018 Results

Again, I recommend trading COG frequently and keep only 40% of your holding as a long-term goal due primarily to weakness and volatility in natural gas prices.

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share on its common stock.

The company paid off $237 million, tranche of a 6.4% senior notes that matured in July 2018, resulting in over 15 million of annualized savings going forward.

Third-quarter 2018 net income was $122.34 million or $0.28 per share compared to net income of $17.59 million or $0.04 per share last year. It was an excellent quarter.

Source: Marcellus gas work - Courtesy: Fehlinger Construction Group.

Investment thesis

Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) is a US natural gas company with a market cap of $10.49 billion. Cabot is focusing exclusively on the Marcellus Shale since the end of February with about 180K net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Cabot Oil & Gas is primarily a US gas producer, and therefore, the price of natural gas it receives is a crucial component for the company.

The USA has been the world's top producer of natural gas since 2009 when its production exceeded Russia's, with growth increasingly coming from Appalachia, particularly from the Marcellus and Utica shales, in recent years.

The United States is currently the world's largest natural gas producer. In 2017, the US produced 632 million tons of oil equivalent of natural gas (735 billion cubic meters), accounting for 20 percent of the world natural gas production.

Source: Marcellus Shale coalition

According to EIA estimates, US natural gas production averaged 73.6 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) in 2017. In 2018, the EIA is forecasting that natural gas production averaged 81.8 Bcf/d in July, creating a new record.

Therefore, it is logical that a long-term investment in this segment through Cabot Oil & Gas makes perfect sense. However, due to volatility in the price of gas, I recommend a cautious buy on the stock at $23. I recommend also selling a little at $24.50

Presentation

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. is an independent oil and gas company.

Source: COG presentation.

Note: COG also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale. The company sells its natural gas to a variety of customers.

Cabot Oil & Gas - Balance sheet 3Q'18: The Raw Numbers

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Billion 0.31 0.31 0.28 0.28 0.25 0.31 0.32 0.52 0.46 0.39 0.40 0.47 0.46 0.545 Net Income in $ Million -27.51 -15.51 -111.12 -51.19 -62.91 -10.26 -292.76 105.72 21.53 17.59 -44.44 117.23 42.43 122.34 EBITDA $ Million 133,55 143,30 -7,79 106,30 72,14 142,69 -302.26 324,80 202.08 191.34 -295.70 259.06 162.82 297.11 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 20.4% 4.7% 4.6% 0 24.8% 9.2% 22.4% EPS diluted in $/share -0.07 -0.64 -0.27 -0.12 -0.14 -0.02 -0.64 0.23 0.05 0.04 -0.09 0.25 0.09 0.28 Cash from operations in $ Million 171 146 156 67 85 100 140 269 261 189 179 273 274 242 CapEx in $ Million 266 175 136 92 67 86 130 208 185 193 178 156 231 260 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -95 -28 20 -25 18 15 10 61 76 -4 1 117 43 -18 Cash and cash equivalent $ Billion 0.015 0.009 0.001 0.579 0.517 0.501 0.499 0.537 0.517 0.510 0.480 0.965 0.741 0.32 Long-term Debt in $ Billion 2.00 2.04 2.02 1.60 1.54 1.52 1.52 1.52 1.52 1.52 1.52 1.52 1.52 1.29 Dividend per share in $ 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.05 0.05 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.07 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 414 414 414 432 465 465 465 467 467 465 464 462 451 443.1 Oil Production 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 Natural gas ("MCFD") 1,284 1,330 1,428 1,531 1,443 1,444 1,586 1,638 1,662 1,695 1,876 1,884 1,895 2,029 Natural gas price ($/Mcf) 1.75 1.68 1.81 1.49 1.55 1.80 1.70 2.65 2.38 2.01 2.15 2.50 2.15 2.36

Source: Most of the data indicated above come from Morningstar and company filings.

Trends, Charts, and Commentary: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, and Upstream Production.

1 - Total Revenues

Third-quarter 2018 net income was $122.34 million or $0.28 per share compared to net income of $17.59 million or $0.04 per share last year. It was an excellent quarter.

The third-quarter 2018 adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $108.9 million or $0.25 per share compared to $0.07 per share the previous year.

Dan O. Dinges, the CEO, said in the conference call:

Based on recent forward curves, we expect to generate approximately $200 million of free cash flow during the fourth quarter and approximately $250 million of cash flow for the full-year highlighting the impact of our increased production volumes, improved local realizations, our sales agreement to the Moxie Freedom and the Lackawanna Energy Power plant and our access to new markets via the Atlantic Sunrise pipeline.

2 - Free Cash Flow

The company is generating free cash flow totaling $143 million on a yearly basis according to Morningstar. However, the company indicated that the discretionary free cash flow was $28.67 million in 3Q'18.

Source: COG press release

The free cash flow in third quarter 2018 was minus $18 million, according to Morningstar.

The difference between the FCF from the company and the FCF from Morningstar is that the latter is not using the "Investment in equity method investments," "change in assets and liabilities" and others. Morningstar uses a primary operating cash flow minus CapEx.

Cabot returned to free cash flow generation during the third quarter of 2018 delivering $28.6 million of free cash flow compared $4 million in the prior-year comparable quarter. We've now generated positive free cash flow for nine of the last 10 quarters and expect this trend to be the new normal given the inflection point we find ourselves at today. - said the CEO Dan Dinges.

During the third-quarter of 2018, Cabot Oil & Gas returned $188.5 million of capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Year-to-date Cabot has repurchased 30 million shares. In the press release, the company noted:

During the third-quarter of 2018, Cabot repurchased 7.2 million shares at a weighted-average share price of $22.67. Subsequent to the end of the third-quarter, the Company repurchased an additional 2.8 million shares at a weighted-average share price of $23.17 under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, resulting in year-to-date repurchases through the date of this press release of approximately 30.0 million shares at a weighted-average share price of $23.66.

Cabot Oil & Gas is passing the FCF test but just barely.

3 - Quarterly Gas production - Mmcfe/d

As I said earlier, Cabot Oil & Gas operates in the Marcellus Shale now exclusively with an equivalent daily output of 2,029 Mmcfe/d (in the third quarter of 2017, Cabot Oil averaged 1,843 Mmcfe/d of the net output.)

Production came a little shy of the COG guidance range 2,100 to 2,200 MMcfed and it represented a sequential increase of 7.1% relative to the second quarter.

4 - Debt situation, liquidity, and commentary

Net debt is about $0.97 billion and net debt-to-EBITDA is 2.3x which is a good ratio which means it will take a little over two years to repay the debt using EBITDA. This ratio is likely to be even better in the 4Q 2018 with a yearly EBITDA higher.

As of September 30, 2018, Cabot Oil & Gas indicated a total debt of $1.29 billion (after reducing debt by $237 million due in July 2018) and cash on hand of $320.0 million. The company's net debt-to-adjusted capitalization ratio and net debt-to-trailing twelve months EBITDAX ratio were 26.6% and 0.9x, respectively.

The company currently shows no debt outstanding under the credit facility, resulting in approximately $2.4 billion of liquidity.

The company paid off $237 million tranche of a 6.4% senior notes that matured in July 2018, resulting in over 15 million of annualized savings going forward.

Source: COG Presentation

Fourth-quarter and the full-year update for 2018.

The company reaffirmed its previously announced fourth-quarter 2018 net production guidance of 2.225 to 2.275 Bcf per day. Additionally, Cabot reaffirmed its 2018 growth production guidance range of 7% to 8% or 12% to 13% on a debt adjusted per share basis and full-year capital budget of $940 million. Dinges said in the conference call:

Based on current market indications for NYMEX and basis differential, we expect our natural gas price realizations for 2019 to average $0.30 below NYMEX resulting in free cash flow levels of $650 million to $700 million for the year or over a 7% free cash flow yield based on our current market capitalizations.

Source: COG presentation

Commentary

As I said in my preceding article, a fundamental value when it comes to a gas producer like Cabot Oil is the all-in operating expenses and the cash operating expenses in $/Mcfe. According to the graph below from the company Q3 presentation, it is $0.98 per Mcfe in the third quarter of 2018, which leaves a very nice profit margin even assuming weak gas prices.

Source: Recent company presentation.

The second recurring issue is, of course, the price of the natural gas in the USA. COG stock is trading in correlation with the natural gas price, and it is crucial to take note of this interaction to be able to invest/trade successfully.

EIA expects Henry Hub natural gas spot prices to average $2.96/million British thermal units (MMBtu) in 2018 and $3.10/MMBtu in 2019.

Note: Third-quarter 2018 natural gas price realizations, not including the impact of derivatives, were $2.36 per thousand cubic feet Mcf, an increase of 11.8% sequentially.

Technical analysis short-term.

COG is forming a descending broadening triangle pattern with a line resistance at $24.50 (Partial selling recommended) and a line support around $21 (I recommend a buy at this level).

Again, I recommend trading COG frequently and keep only 40% of your holding as a long-term goal due primarily to weakness and volatility in natural gas prices.

