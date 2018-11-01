Atlas Copco Hits An Air Pocket On Weaker Vacuum Results

The valuation on these shares is getting more and more interesting, but it's going to take some patience from here.

Atlas Copco is past the peak in terms of growth/momentum and its capacity for outperforming expectations, and that will likely weigh on sentiment.

I was worried about the possibility of weaker semiconductor orders and slowing industrial activity when I last wrote about Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY) in July, and those worries are looming even larger now. There’s no longer any real debate about weakness in the semiconductor equipment space; the argument is now about how bad it will get and how long it will last. Likewise, I think it’s becoming increasingly apparent that there are more than a few industrial end-markets that are seeing meaningful decelerations.

None of this is good news for Atlas Copco in the short-term, and there are risks of further negative revisions into 2019 if the semiconductor down-cycle turns uglier and if industrial end-markets slow further. Counterbalancing that is the reality that Atlas Copco is one of the best companies out there, and a company that I believe can do well by shareholders over the long term. The shares are still above my revised DCF-based fair value, and I don’t dismiss the risk of industrial stocks derating further, but this looks like a pretty classic watchlist opportunity to me.

Third Quarter Results Show More Cracks

Atlas Copco wasn’t the only industrial company to post disappointing third quarter results and guidance, but as a well-respected industrial company with a fairly broad set of end-market exposures, it carries weight all the same. Atlas didn’t miss expectations by a lot, with the underperformance ranging from 2% to 4% across revenue, EBIT, and orders, but this was the weakest outlook in a number of years, and at least one-quarter of the company’s revenue by end-market is in tougher conditions.

Revenue rose 13% as reported, or 6% in organic terms, which is still a pretty solid outcome. Compressor Technique remains very strong, with 11% organic growth in the third quarter and another 40bp of segment-level margin leverage. With healthy demand in areas like oil/gas, general manufacturing, and so on, this remains an area of strength, but orders continue to weaken on a sequential basis (lower yoy growth rates), with order growth of 4% this quarter.

While the small(ish) Power Technique business also saw decent revenue growth (up 5%) and good operating leverage (margin up 150bp), Vacuum Technique and Industrial Technique were both flat in terms of organic revenue performance. VT saw a 40bp margin decline, and IT was down 60bp, but the bigger concern was the 19% decline in Vacuum Technique orders, as the company is seeing significant equipment deferrals (at this point, according to management, they’re deferrals/delays and not cancellations, but that’s how it normally goes).

All told, orders were down 1% on an organic basis, and that’s the first negative quarter since the second quarter of 2016 (note, I’m not adjusting for the spin-off of Epiroc, but that would only push the last negative quarter back a little bit).

No Longer “If”, But Rather “How Bad Will It Get?”

With this quarter in hand, it’s pretty clear that two of Atlas Copco’s largest markets, semiconductors and autos, are no longer in good shape. Collectively that’s about a quarter of the business, and I’m increasingly concerned that there will be further slowdowns in various markets that make up “general manufacturing” for Atlas in 2019 as the trade squabbles between the U.S. and China do their damage and global growth slows.

Longer term, I’m not worried about either business, and I think there are sound arguments supporting ongoing investment growth in capital equipment in both the semiconductor and auto segments. This isn’t the first time that supply and demand have fallen out of sync in the memory chip space, and the longer-term outlook for demand growth continues to be supported by ever-increasing chip complexity and volume growth in applications like autos. On the auto side, while auto capex investment is correlated with production/demand levels, companies are going to have to increase their capex to meet their own long-term goals for hybrid and EV production, though that’s going to be a multiyear cycle.

Looking at 2019, I am concerned that the semiconductor equipment correction/down-cycle could be worse than currently expected. Although I’m not too concerned about the supply/demand balance for advanced logic chips, high lead times in more commoditized segments are a concern, and I do think the memory chip issue will expand beyond NAND and take longer to resolve. That, in turn, could lead to further meaningful negative revisions in Vacuum Technique sales and margins, even though investors sometimes overestimate/overstate the semiconductor exposure of the business (it’s around 50% to 60%).

I’d also note that Atlas Copco is not backing away from its long-term commitment to this business category. In fact, the company recently paid close to $700 million (and at a high premium) for the cryogenic pump business of Brooks Automation (BRKS) – a good complementary deal that augments the high-end vacuum business, but at a time in the cycle that investors aren’t going to like.

The Opportunity

Although I was a little more conservative than the Street before third quarter results, I’m once again cutting back my expectations for 2018 – 2020 on lower expectations for Vacuum Technique and weaker overall industrial demand. I’d like to be proven overly cautious/conservative in doing so, but I think discretion is the better part of valor at this point. Even so, I’m still expecting long-term revenue and FCF growth in the mid-single digits and strong long-term margins and ROICs.

I believe Atlas Copco shares should trade somewhere between the mid-$20’s and $30 today, with the lower end supported by DCF (with mid-single-digit growth) and the higher end supported by a low-to-mid teens forward EBITDA multiple. While Atlas Copco does still trade at a premium to most of its industrial peers, it’s also superior to many of those peers in terms of margins and ROIC (and thus deserves a premium).

The Bottom Line

This is a hard situation for recommendations. On one hand, I do believe that buying Atlas Copco on pullbacks is a sound long-term strategy. On the other hand, there’s room for expectations to worsen even further and for the industrial sector as a whole to de-rate further as well. I believe it is going to be hard for Atlas to outperform in the short term, but I would definitely keep this name on a watch list, with an eye toward buying when the cycle is more washed out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.