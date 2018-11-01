Hornbeck Offshore: Discussion Of Q3 Results

When back in August I wrote that Hornbeck Offshore (HOS) shares will settle in the $2.70-4.00 range, I could not have envisioned how these levels will be achieved: a rally to $6.00 and then a rapid downside all the way to $3.00, all without any material news from the company. It looks like speculators have found the stock and grasped the basics of the story behind it.

In essence, the situation is simple. The offshore support vessel industry remains in deep distress. Hornbeck's U.S. listed peers like Tidewater (TDW) and GulfMark Offshore (GLF) have gone through bankruptcies. Elsewhere in the world, Solstad Offshore (OTC:SLOFF) is starting negotiations with lenders (read: restructuring) - this will be the second restructuring in a row (Solstad Offshore's previous name is Solstad Farstad). In these conditions, Hornbeck Offshore has roughly $100 million debt due 2019 and about $800 million of debt due 2020-2021. The company can meet the first payment, but there is no theoretical way to pay the 2020 and the 2021 bonds. So, a bet on Hornbeck Offshore is a bet that the company can push the maturities into the future. Trading at about 0.10 P/B, with all the known major limitations of book value, Hornbeck Offshore offers great value and will be a multi-bagger - but only if it manages to survive with the current capital structure.

Hornbeck Offshore has recently reported third-quarter results and held its conference call, giving investors and traders a chance to evaluate its performance and outlook for the future. The company reported revenues of $58 million and GAAP loss of $31 million or a loss of $0.83 per share. The company finished the third quarter with $108 million of cash on the balance sheet at $989 million of long-term debt. Also, it had $137 million available on the credit facility, which will be used to deal with the above-mentioned 2019 maturity in the future.

Back in August, Hornbeck Offshore envisioned a tough quarter, but in reality, the third quarter was mostly on par with the previous one. As per the company's comments on the call, increase in business activity outside of U.S. Gulf of Mexico helped. It is very important to note that for the first time in many quarters, Todd Hornbeck sounded optimistic:

For the first time in a long time […] we have seen meaningful growth in our own sequential backlog of contracted OSV and MPSV vessel days. While we're still a long way away from whole recovery, we think that all the signals are there for a mid-2019 inflection point and that we can finally see a light flickering at the end of the tunnel. Having said that I do believe that the next couple of quarters will remain seasonally muted as we discussed on our last call".

Also in the news, the two MPSVs (multi-purpose supply vessels) built at Gulf Island (GIFI) yard are postponed into 2020. Gulf Island decided to sue Hornbeck Offshore for wrongful termination of the construction contracts, Hornbeck belies that Gulf Island does not have a case. There is $61 million of payment left on these contracts, so this sum is also pushed forward.

The key question in Hornbeck's story is whether it will be able to push maturities into the future. Given the timing of the maturities and the developments in the offshore drilling market that point towards increasing activity with the potential for a visible recovery by the end of 2019, I'd expect that Hornbeck will wait as long as it can before conducting final negotiations with lenders. Typically, lenders love to receive interest rather than own a troubled company, so as long as Hornbeck can assure them that it can service the debt with a potential to repay it when the recovery is full, it should be able to kick the can down the road.

Looking at the weekly chart, the company's stock has gone nowhere in one year while the recovery has become closer. For speculative long-term investors, the $2.70-3.50 range may be an interesting level to bet on the company's ability to conduct successful negotiations with investors (such investors should realize that the risk of losing all of their investment is real and size positions accordingly). For shorter-term traders, the same level is also interesting for a rebound play right now, especially after Brent oil prices have gone from $85+ to under $75 in a straight line and may soon be ready for a technical rebound.

