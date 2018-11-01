Apple Drops As Guidance Disappoints

After the bell on Thursday, shares of technology giant Apple (AAPL) dipped after the company's fiscal fourth quarter earnings report. While revenues and earnings per share beat nicely for the September period, guidance for the all important holiday December quarter fell short of estimates. Apple continues to see strong average selling prices, but unit sales have come in soft.

For the period, Apple came in at $62.90 billion in revenues and EPS of $2.91. You can see all of the street estimates below, and here was my earnings preview. As I noted earlier this week, analysts had been raising there numbers for both the September and December quarters going in, yet Apple still came in above its own guidance and the street for fiscal Q4.

(Source: Apple 3.0 article, seen here)

Thanks to the new higher pricing structure of the iPhone in 2018, I was not surprised to see Apple beat revenues and EPS in Q4, thanks to the reversed launch this year of the iPhone XS and Max, the two more expensive phones. On Estimize, the average estimate called for $61.94 billion in revenues and $2.82 in EPS, while I was more optimistic at $62.375 billion and $2.89, respectively. Apple did even better than that on both lines.

When it came to the iPhone, unit sales of 46.89 million units were up less than one half of one percent over the prior-year period, which is a bit of a disappointment. I've been talking for months about the potential for unit sales to be weak thanks to higher pricing, and that definitely seems to be the case. The good news is that average selling prices soared to almost $793, a more than 28% increase year over year, well above what the street was looking for around $750.

Mac sales beat estimates at nearly 5.3 million units, and average selling prices jumped over 5%, thanks to this year's models featuring some very expensive versions. The iPad was a disappointment at just 9.7 million units, most likely because the Pro version was not updated until this week, after a June launch in 2017. Average selling prices for the tablet dipped, but they should rebound thanks to an effective price increase for that device as well in the current quarter. The most expensive one goes for $1,899, more than 4 times the average selling price of $422 in the latest quarter.

Apple services generated nearly $10 billion in revenues, growth of more than 17% above last year's tough comparison due to an accounting change, but this growth fell short of estimates. There was an interesting note out on Apple services this morning talking about potential weakness, but it didn't seem like it was going to impact Q4 numbers. Greater China revenue growth came in at 16%, compared to 19% in Q3.

When we look at the income statement, Apple came in at 38.29% for gross margins, just above the midpoint of its 38.0% to 38.5% range. Total operating expenses were $7.97 billion, a little less than the $8 billion guidance midpoint, while other income items were slightly ahead. The tax rate was a little under 14%, compared to guidance of 15% before discrete items, which likely helped EPS by about 3 cents. The main driver of the earnings beat was the strong revenue number, along with a 6.5% decline in the diluted share count thanks to the massive buyback program.

Apple returned over $23 billion to shareholders during the fourth quarter, bringing its yearly number to almost $90 billion. This means that $19 billion was spent to repurchase shares in Q4, still a very large amount but a little less than the last two quarters. Unfortunately, the stock mostly declined because of the following guidance from management:

Revenue between $89 billion and $93 billion

Gross margin between 38 percent and 38.5 percent

Operating expenses between $8.7 billion and $8.8 billion

Other income/(expense) of $300 million

Tax rate of approximately 16.5 percent before discrete items

After Apple's strong results a few months ago, analysts were sending their estimates higher. Even in the past couple of weeks, numbers were going up, and the street was expecting revenues of $92.9 billion for this period. It's also a little disappointing to only see flat gross margin guidance sequentially, given memory prices have reportedly peaked, as well as a forecast for a jump in the tax rate. At the midpoint of guidance and assuming no change in the share count, this implies EPS of $4.54. Of course, throw in the buyback and some of Apple's usual conservatism, and it wouldn't surprise me if we are in the range of $4.75 to $5.00 when all is said and done.

Analysts were looking for $4.94 going into Thursday's report, so the market isn't too happy. Also, management talked on the call about changing its reporting structure, so it seems like the days of reporting units sold are over. The street probably won't like this change, as it likely means that in the short term unit sales are going to decline as Apple focuses more on revenue. With many already wanting more visibility into unit sales on things like the Watch and HomePod, less information from Apple is not a welcome sign.

As seen in the chart below, Apple shares are down more than $15 in the after-hours session. While the Q3 headline numbers were very strong, iPhone and iPad unit sales missed and guidance was a bit weak. Apple is doing a great job of raising selling prices, but are consumers finally pushing back? It will certainly be an interesting conference call, as I'm sure there will be questions about weak iPhone demand and the impact of the trade war with China. Should this selloff continue tomorrow, it will be interesting to see if shares can hold their recent low of $206.09 which was breached this evening. With weak guidance for the most important quarter of the year, just like Amazon (AMZN) last week, Apple may have trouble holding on to a trillion-dollar market cap.

(Source: cnbc.com)

