Investors Should Sell CIM Preferred Shares And Look For Alternatives

CIM preferred shares carry a risk rating of 3 and are all well within the hold range.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) released CIM-C recently.

CIM-C became materially overvalued. We expect that to revert back. We propose an alternative for investors willing to swap out of positions. There are much more attractive options. We will be using TWO-A from Two Harbors (TWO) as the alternative here - it is comparable and all around better.

Before comparing the preferred shares, we’d like to touch on something that was posted recently on The REIT Forum. CIM-C was added to a preferred share index.

CIM-C preferred share index - 10/19/2018

The Treasury market was quite uneventful with the 10-year Treasury currently up about 3 basis points.

However, there is one event coming in very shortly. Today, 10/19/2018 is the third Friday of the quarter. That means the major preferred share ETFs, such as (PFF) will be rebalancing today. In our experience, their trades usually hit in the final 15 minutes of trading. The result is greater volatility in the prices (on average) and much higher volume. In some cases, an enormous volume will trade with precisely no change in the price.

It might seem like this event would only impact the shares that have been added or removed from the index. It might seem like anything the index ETFs sell would plunge in share price. However, our research suggests that the connection isn’t reliable. We expect higher volume and higher volatility, but the direction of price movements isn’t as logical as it might seem.

Consequently, we suggest investors with excess cash simply set low-ball limit-buy orders. Those with several positions can set high limit-sell orders. There is a higher-than-normal probability of “random” spikes in the share price this afternoon causing those orders to suddenly hit.

There are 3 preferred share changes within the batch we cover.

CIM-C will be added to the index.

ARI-C will be removed.

TWO-A will be removed.

Here is the full list, along with commentary from when the list was released:

These changes to the index have no impact on our ratings.

CIM-C preferred shares

Trading the CIM preferred shares for TWO-A is a solid trade. Here are recent prices from the CIM preferred shares with a good alternative in TWO-A:

TWO-A is the most attractive here for several reasons. For starters, we believe that TWO-A carries less risk than the CIM preferred shares. Along with less risk, it also carries a very comparable stripped yield of 7.91%. CIM-A has the highest stripped yield of this bunch, but it’s the only preferred share in the group with no fixed-to-floating rate. Further, it has the least amount of call protection on the calendar:

TWO-A has the most call protection on the calendar going out until 04/27/2027.

CIM-B and TWO-A have very similar FTF rates. FTF stands for “Fixed-to-Floating”. It means the preferred share will have a floating coupon rate after call protection ends. That is different from most preferred shares which just have a fixed coupon until they are called. This was relatively unusual, but it is becoming much more common in recent preferred shares.

A floating rate protects investors from a significant increase in interest rates. If rates soar higher, the investor gets a larger payment. However, a decline in rates would lower the payment. Including some of these in the portfolio is a great way to moderate the interest rate risk.

Floating Starts

For shares that have a floating rate, you can easily see when the floating starts. In practice, this is generally the same date that their original call protection ends. We check to be sure and record the date here.

Floating Rate of 3-Month LIBOR +

The floating rate of 3-month LIBOR + tells you what spread the shares will earn over LIBOR. By the time this kicks in, a replacement for LIBOR may be in place. It should still function the same way. It provides a benchmark for short-term interest rates.

CIM-B has a slightly larger spread over LIBOR, but it carries more risk, has a lower stripped yield, and has less call protection on the calendar.

While all of the CIM preferred shares are $0.87 to $1.71 away from our buy targets, TWO-A is well into the buy:

We believe TWO-A is a buy under $26.15. TWO-A is clearly well ahead of the CIM preferred shares in almost every metric.

