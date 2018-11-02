Chesapeake Energy Is A Strong Buy On The Drop

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) is a "Strong Buy" on the drop. Shares of the oil and natural gas driller correctly fell sharply in the last couple of days on sliding crude oil prices and a new deal announcement. That said, I see the most recent dip as a healthy correction, and Chesapeake Energy's latest acquisition as a positive development for the company. Further, I think Chesapeake Energy's shares have an attractive risk-reward after the sell-off.

Chesapeake Energy's shares have dropped precipitously in the last couple of days, which opens up a buying opportunity for clear-minded energy investors. According to the Relative Strength Index, RSI, which flashes a value of 26.42, Chesapeake Energy's shares are now widely oversold.

Source: StockCharts

Latest Deal Announcement

Chesapeake Energy has sold non-core assets in the last two, three years as a means to rationalize its portfolio and repay debt. For instance, the oil and natural gas driller sold its Utica shale assets in Ohio for ~$2.0 billion to Encino Acquisition Partners, a Texas-based private oil and gas company earlier this year. Chesapeake Energy said at the time that the transaction significantly aided its deleveraging efforts as $1.9 billion of the transaction proceeds were directed to debt repayments.

On October 30, 2018, Chesapeake Energy said that it was now acquiring WildHorse Resource Development Corporation (NYSE:WRD) in a stock-and-cash deal worth $3.98 billion. According to Chesapeake Energy press statement, WildHorse is "an oil and gas company with operations in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in southeast Texas."

Here are the transaction details.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Transaction Presentation

The deal provides Chesapeake Energy with multiple benefits, including a growing oil platform and the potential to improve margins and free cash flow.

Source: Chesapeake Energy

Rising oil production has been a big growth driver for Chesapeake Energy lately. The oil and natural gas driller has seen a production ramp-up in recent years, especially in the Powder River Basin which has been an oil growth engine for Chesapeake Energy.

Source: Chesapeake Energy.

The deal with WildHorse is expected to more than double Chesapeake Energy's adjusted oil production over the next two years, which bodes well for EBITDA margins and free cash flow. According to Chesapeake Energy's deal presentation, the oil and natural gas producer expects to grow its adjusted oil production from ~80,000 barrels/day to ~165,000 barrels/day by 2020.

Source: Chesapeake Energy

In addition, operational and capital efficiencies related to the deal are expected to produce $200-800 million in annual cost savings, which is significant.

Valuation

Chesapeake Energy is dirt cheap after the sell-off in October, and shares have a very attractive risk-reward, in my opinion. Today, shares sell for less than four times next year's estimated profits.

CHK P/E Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Chesapeake Energy is a directional bet on higher energy prices, especially with respect to crude oil which is increasing in importance for the company due to its heavy investments in the fast-growing, oil-rich Powder River Basin. Falling energy prices, with respect to both crude oil and natural gas prices, are a major risk factor for Chesapeake Energy that investors need to account for. Energy prices could drop in the event of a U.S. recession and an escalating trade conflict between the United States and China, which would most likely weigh on investor sentiment, and reduce capital upside.

Your Takeaway

Chesapeake Energy is a "Strong Buy" on the drop once again. The latest acquisition is good news for shareholders because it will boost the company's oil production, which in turn could deliver EBITDA and free cash flow gains in the next two years. Shares are indeed very cheap on a forward P/E basis, and have a very compelling risk-reward, in my view. Speculative Buy.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'Follow'. I am largely investing in dividend-paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.