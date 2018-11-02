Three Sectors To Prevent Against Stock Risk - Today's Editors' Picks

While the market is experiencing a general downtrend, contributor Gary Gordon points out three sectors experiencing a secular uptrend. While consumer staples, utilities and healthcare are performing well today, which sectors do you think will perform well going forward?

Our contributors keep their ears to the ground and their eyes on the screen looking for profitable opportunities in the marketplace. Today, contributors Hindenberg Investment Research, Rida Morwa, BDC Buzz, Jonathan Cooper, The Friendly Bear, Hamish Martens, Eric Basmajian and Gary Gordon bring us some of the best ideas. Let us know which is your favorite in the comment section below.

Here are today’s Editors’ Picks:

Chart of the day: Utillities

Comment of the day, by contributor GameTv

There is a huge problem in the market right now. the consumer staples sector has many vastly overpriced stocks. take WDFC, the WD-40 company. it has a p/e multiple near 40, yet the company is barely growing revenues in the mid single digits and earnings at a similar pace. there is no catalyst for the performance to move much above that. so why does it sit at a p/e of 40? 93% institutional ownership. and the stock is moving back up despite being AT LEAST double the price anyone should be willing to pay for it.

That is a HUGE problem in a rising interest rate environment, and the big institutions holding these dog stocks at high multiples have not sold yet. But the market WILL clear out this garbage before it puts in place a durable bottom. The rising dollar is also going to crush emerging markets that have dollar denominated debt. And falling commodity prices will further hit the emerging markets.