FTS International: Less Profits, But Still Big Profits

While profits were cut in half in the recent quarter, the company remains very profitable, as cash flows are decent as well.

FTS International (FTSI) has been a stock which has been on my investment radar since it has gone public early this year, as the prolonged decline made that I have been adding to continued dips.

Around the time of the IPO, shares traded at $20 and ever since shares have actually been cut as much as in half as of recent, despite an improving oil market and pricing of the black gold. The combination of rapidly improving oil prices, reduction in debt and huge free cash flow yield was and continues to be the key underpinnings behind my bullish thesis.

The Original Idea

I looked at the company in March following the IPO which was set at $18 per share. Essentially, the company provides hydraulic fracturing services to well-known shale names in North America with clientele including EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) and Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK), among others.

Around the time of the offering, the company had a fleet of 32 which combined entails 1.6 million horsepower, of which 27 units were active, while the rest was being rejuvenated to be brought to the market.

The company was quite leveraged, operating with $1.00 billion in net debt ahead of the offering, as offering proceeds reduced that number to roughly $750 million. With 106 million shares outstanding (at the time), equity represented a $2.1 billion valuation at $20 per share, for an enterprise value of $2.8 billion.

What About Earnings?

Knowing the value of the business says little if we do not know the size and earnings power of the business. What struck me as interesting was that the company earned just $47 million on an operating basis in 2014 on a revenue base of $2.4 billion. That achievement is equivalent to just 2% margins in what was a peak year for the entire business.

That was followed by an extremely painful downfall in which sales fell to just little over half a billion in 2016, accompanied by fat operating losses of $150 million.

Pegging earnings power at over $3 per share for 2017, based on the preliminary fourth-quarter results as indicated at the time of the IPO, I was very appealed to the 15% earnings yield at the time, acting as base for my bullish outlook.

Stagnation Turns Into Decline

The company has seen a big recovery in 2017 as revenues grew to $449 million in Q3 and topped $459 million in the final quarter. Operating earnings for those quarters came in at $107 million and $118 million, respectively. For the first quarter of 2018, revenues grew further to $468 million, yet operating profits fell to $106 million.

Second-quarter results, as released by the end of July, were even stronger. Sales rose to $493 million as operating earnings rose to $118 million. With interest expenses coming down following deleveraging efforts, net earnings of $104 million come in as high at $0.95 per share with 109 million shares outstanding at the time.

That marks nearly $4 per share in earnings power which sounds crazy with shares having fallen to just $14 at the time! Furthermore, net capital spending was quite limited by all means, as net debt has been cut to half a billion already.

Part of the low multiple during the summer was reaction of investors to comments made by management that it cut its active fleet to 24 in response to softer demand into Q3.

About The Third Quarter

By September, shares of the company actually fell below the $10 mark as it was clear that budgets by E&P companies were getting exhausted for this year, with shares trading in a $10-13 range for most of the recent quarter.

Third-quarter results were indeed dismal, marking a big reversal with revenues down nearly 33% on a sequential basis to just $334.4 million. Impressive was that adjusted EBITDA fell by just a similar percentage to $95 million, as the company saw net profits cut more than in half. Earnings still totalled $49.6 million or $0.45 per share. While the annualised earnings power of $1.80 does come in far below previous estimates, expectations were very low at $10-13 per share.

Long-term debt was cut to just $559 million as cash balances of $167 million yield a pro-forma net debt load of $392 million. As interest expenses still topped $10 million for the quarter, further deleveraging and refinancing can help the bottom line. Furthermore, with annualised adjusted EBITDA running at $380 million, leverage remains manageable as deleveraging continues to happen in a big way.

To put the disappointment in another way - With 109 million shares trading at $11 or so, the market value is just $1.2 billion; including debt, the enterprise value of $1.6 billion is down a lot from the $2.8 billion number around the time of the IPO.

Still Worth It, Despite Near-Term Softness

The commentary is more important than the numbers as it is more forward-looking. Average number of fleet in use fell from 28 in Q2 to less than 22 in Q3, as the company ended the quarter with just 19 active. Even worse, average activity levels are seen at just 18 this quarter.

This does not provide a lot of good news for Q4, yet the company cites discussions with clients which indicate a pick-up in activity again in Q1 of 2019, as similar comments were made on conference calls of peers. So while the current quarter might be softer, the Q3 number provides a decent base case for Q1 of 2019 and perhaps further onward, still providing a road map for earnings of $2 per share.

That is compelling enough at $12 per share to remain long, although this remains a difficult to time business/industry.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace. Check out to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I am/we are long FTSI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.