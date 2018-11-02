4 Reasons To Buy Teva

Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TEVA) just held another earnings call. It's one of Warren Buffett's holdings. How can I not keep an eye on it, right? I've never quite pulled the trigger on it. Those who did are up big in 2018:

TEVA Total Return Price data by YCharts

My reasoning for missing out here has been the valuation level, generics business and turnaround situation, combined with a heavy debt load. I'm not shy about venturing into tough situations. Call me an idiot, but I did write up Bausch Health (NYSE:BHC) for subscribers back in August 2017, which was in a similar situation but with much more hair (and more attractive valuation as a consequence):

BHC Total Return Price data by YCharts

I'm not going to talk too much about the quarterly numbers. They were fine. But here are some important soundbites from the earnings call that did catch my attention.

1. Restructuring according to schedule

As you know, we started a big restructuring program a little more than a year ago. The program is very much on track. We see a significant reduction in our spend base. In nine months, we reduced the spend base by $1.8 billion. And we are very satisfied with the progress we are making here.

Very happy to see the company making so much progress reducing overhead. I also enjoyed the color provided on how progress was measured. However, I didn't like the data on the slide as much:

You'll notice that after COGS which shrank with revenue, it is especially R&D that got hit hard. That's my least favorite line item to see shrinking between these. Things are moving according to plan, so hopefully the company has made wise cuts here. We'll find out in ten years' time.

Next year, there should be another $1.2 billion in cost cutting, potentially resulting in additional free cash flows.

2. Generic revenue

The generic portfolio seems to be showing signs of stabilization. The relief has been overwhelming since management explained its strategy:

... we only want to be in Generics that are profitable. It's unsustainable to supply products that do not make a profit. And we have left a small portion of the market to other competitors who are willing to supply. We wish them good luck, but it's not a business that we intend to be in.

Obviously, you only want to be in a market where you are making a profit, right? There are very few companies that are deliberately making a loss on products (I realize there are exceptions, such as startups and loss leaders). But in normal course of business, the point is to at a minimum not lose money.

In other important news, the revenue development of Copaxone looks really good, and that is, in fact, an actual relief:

3. Debt situation

Teva's debt is below 5x EBITDA. That's not perfect, but in itself it is manageable and a much improved situation from above 5x. Especially as EBITDA should be in an uptrend from here on out instead of a downtrend.

Going over the maturities, things looked manageable as well. Teva has a balance sheet with $1.8 billion in cash and short-term investments. It has growing FCF of nearly $4 billion, and the first threatening maturity is in 2021, when $4 billion is due at once. The CFO will need to keep an eye on the company and its maturities, but it's much easier to navigate compared to Bausch Health and its maturity schedule.

4. Valuation

To get something resembling a grasp of where Teva is on the value spectrum, we need to dive into its numbers. For context we can assume, based on management comments and business developments, that we'll see revenue shrink but EPS and EBITDA expand in the near term. The current quarterly figures look like this:

Teva trades at around $23, and the non-GAAP quarterly numbers look salivating (especially assuming further EPS growth). We could fantasize about the company trading at just 8.2x forward earnings (23 / (0.68 x 4)). Actually, that's what analysts are doing because it's precisely Teva's forward multiple:

TEVA PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

I worry about the non-GAAP part of the above. However, the company clearly explains how it came up with those numbers:

The restructuring, the equity compensation, contingent consideration and other items I'd like to take out. But it wouldn't make a huge difference. I don't have an issue with the other adjustments in order to give ourselves a useful valuation tool to work with (but always keep in mind, we're thinking about adjusted earnings).

Conclusion

Teva looks like very interesting trading at just 8x forward earnings (even though you need a little bit of fantasy to imagine them). This is a major generics manufacturer with economies of scale that are hard to match. It's halfway through a restructuring that seems to be working. EBITDA and EPS should start growing again from here. On top of all that, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) is your co-owner. Having said all that, I'm not an owner. I like to think there are even better opportunities out there. But that could be a big mistake at my own expense.

Check out the Special Situation Investing report if you are interested in uncorrelated returns. We look at special situations like spin-offs, share repurchases, rights offerings, M&A events, etc. But we also have a keen interest in the commodity space. Especially in the current late stages of the economic cycle.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BHC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.