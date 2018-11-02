Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) CEO Steve Mento on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Alan Engbring - Executive Director of IR and Corporate Communications

Steve Mento - President and CEO

Keith Marshall - EVP, COO and CFO

Analysts

Yasmeen Rahimi - ROTH Capital Partners

Ed Arce - H. C. Wainwright & Co.

Jay Olson - Oppenheimer

Operator

Welcome to the Conatus Pharmaceuticals Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

This call is being webcast live on the Investor Center of the Conatus website at conatuspharma.com. This call is property of Conatus Pharmaceuticals, and recordings, reproduction or transmission of this call without the express written consent of Conatus is strictly prohibited. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded. I would now like to introduce Alan Engbring, Executive Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at Conatus.

Alan Engbring

Good afternoon. A press release with the company's third quarter 2018 financial results was issued earlier this afternoon and can be found in the Investor's section of the Conatus website at conatuspharma.com.

During today's call, we may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with Conatus' business. These forward-looking statements are qualified by the cautionary statements contained in Conatus' SEC filings, including its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and Conatus' press releases, including today's release on third quarter 2018 financial results.

This call contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of the date of this live broadcast. Conatus undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this call.

Participating on the call today are Steve Mento, President and Chief Executive Officer of Conatus, who will discuss progress and expectations in the company's clinical development programs; and Keith Marshall, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Conatus, who will review the company's financial results. We will then open the call for questions from invited participants.

I would now like to turn the call over to Steve Mento.

Steve Mento

Thank you, Alan and good afternoon everyone. I'll begin today by preempting the question we've received most often over the past several months top-line results from the ENCORE-PH trial in patients with NASH cirrhosis and severe portal hypertension are expected in the fourth quarter of 2018, the current quarter and we remain on track with that expectation.

Top-line results in the ENCORE-NF trial in patients with NASH fibrosis also remain on track for the first half of 2019. We have updated our guidance for the ENCORE-LF trial in patients with de-compensated NASH cirrhosis for which top-line results were previously projected for the second half of 2019 and are now expected in mid-2019. As a result we look for to announcing results from all three trials within the next nine months.

I'll remind you that these are three independent trials each targeting a specific NASH population. Each with the primary endpoint tailored to the specific population and each potentially providing distinct pass Ford to registration and commercialization. We believe success in any one of these trials could be sufficient to warrant further development and success in more than one of these trials could open the door to parallel development pathways.

Now that I've addressed when to expect results from each of our three ongoing trials, I'll share some thoughts a bit later in today's call on what to expect from each of these trials. First I'll ask Keith to provide a brief review of our financial results for the third quarter. Keith?

Keith Marshall

Thanks Steve. Financial results for the third quarter were released after market closed today I'll provide a brief summary here but please refer to the press release for details. Revenues were $7.7 million for the third quarter of 2018 compared with $9.6 million for the third quarter of 2017. Revenues were $26.2 million for the first nine months of 2018 compared with $26.6 million for the first nine months of 2017. All revenues were related to the Novartis collaboration.

The decreases in revenue for the third quarter and first nine months were primarily due to lower emricasan-related research and development expenses resulting in corresponding lower revenues from Novartis partially offset by the effects of adopting the ASC 606 revenue recognition standard.

The net loss for the quarter - third quarter of 2018 was $4.6 million compared with $4 million for the third quarter of 2017. The net loss for the first nine months of 2018 was $14.1 million compared with $13 million for the first nine months 2017of 2017. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $49.6 million at September 30, 2018 compared with $74.9 million at December 31, 2017 with a projected year-end 2018 balance between $35 million and $40 million.

We believe current financial resources along with the anticipated reimbursements were 50% of the costs of the ongoing clinical trials without including any potential milestone payments, under the Novartis collaboration are sufficient to maintain operations to the end of 2019 as well as to fund initial pipeline expansion activities. I'll now turn the call back to Steve to provide perspective on each of the three ENCORE clinical trials. Steve?

Steve Mento

Thank you, Keith. I'll resume with some additional color on the three ongoing ENCORE clinical trials in the order of their expected readouts. Again, ENCORE-PH for portal hypertension remains on track with prior guidance with 24 week top-line results expected in the current quarter. Followed by an integrated 24-week treatment extension period for clinical outcomes all of the approximately 240 patients in the ENCORE-PH trial have compensated or early decompensated cirrhosis due to NASH and all have severe portal hypertension with confirmed HVPG of at least 12 millimeters of mercury baseline. The primary endpoint for this study is the mean changing in HVPG after six months of dosing.

Portal hypertension is an important and significant problem. Severe portal hypertension, HVPG greater than or equal to 12 millimeters of mercury is the main driver of decomposition and cirrhosis including variceal bleeding, ascites, hepatic encephalopathy and liver related mortality. It is manifested through a combination of intra-hepatic and extra-hepatic pathology. The emricasan mechanism of action has the potential to positively impact both.

HVPG is an objective measure of portal hypertension. Decreasing HVPG in patients with severe portal hypertension is predictive of clinical benefit and HVPG may be an appropriate surrogate endpoint for accelerated approval in severe portal hypertension. The ENCORE-PH trial was designed in part based on the severe portal hypertension subgroup in the exploratory open label Phase 2 portal hypertension trial. Positive results from ENCORE-PH would further demonstrate emricasan potential to provide clinically meaningful benefit to NASH cirrhosis patients.

This trial was a focus of our last quarterly conference call and the KOL Symposium we hosted in late September. So, I'd just like to remind you today of a few take away messages from these earlier communications. The clinical relevance of reducing severe portal hypertension is well established. Reductions of 10% to 20% or reductions to below 12 millimeters of mercury provide clinically meaningful benefit to patients.

As noted by Dr. Guadalupe Garcia-Tsao in our KOL Symposium current treatments provide only symptomatic relief of the consequences of portal hypertension temporarily delaying first or next very seal believes reducing ascites are mediating hepatic encephalopathy. The treatments for these symptoms do little to nothing to slow or reverse the progression of the underlying liver disease itself. Emricasan has multiple mechanistic opportunities to address the damage in the liver directly as detailed by Dr. Jaime Bosch in our KOL Symposium.

His research has demonstrated the positive effects of emricasan on relevant cell types in liver cirrhosis including Stellate cells, Macrophages and Endothelial cells. In addition, Dr. Bosch has shown that emricasan reduces the negative cross talk with other cells driven by the release of apoptotic microparticles. He has also shown that by increasing the release of exosomes, emricasan improves the phenotype of multiple types of liver cells in turn reducing liver inflammation reducing liver fibrosis and restoring liver function.

If you've not yet listen to both of these presentations I would encourage you to access the KOL Symposium webcast at conatuspharma.com to help prepare you for a better understanding of the ENCORE-PH top-line results when they are released. Next I'll provide a bit of perspective on the ENCORE-NF clinical trial for which top-line results are expected in the first half of 2019. This trial is directly focused on the most competitive sector of the NASH spectrum and enrolled approximately 330 patients with NASH fibrosis.

The primary endpoint is a one point or greater improvement in NASH [ph] fibrosis score compared with placebo at week 72 with no worsening of steatohepatitis. ENCORE-NF enrolled patients with baseline NASH fibrosis scores F1, F2, and F3. In our press release earlier today, we announced that the primary endpoint will be evaluated and can be achieved in either of two prospectively defined patient populations the F1, 2 and 3 population or the F2 and F3 population.

Either of these populations could be used in future Phase 3 clinical trial. The company believes that the ENCORE-NF analysis plan as described has the potential to facilitate discussions with regulatory authorities regarding its use as a study to support regulatory approval. We believe this approach provides the greatest flexibility to use the full breadth of data we expect from the ENCORE-NF to establish the most appropriate path forward.

Finally just a few points on the third trial ENCORE-LS for which top-line results are now expected mid-2019 updated from our earlier projections for the second half of 2019. Encore-LF for liver function is enrolling approximately 210 patients with decompensated NASH cirrhosis. The primary end-point is an event free survival with an event driven stopping point. All subjects will be treated for a minimum of 48 weeks.

As a reminder, events include mortality, new decomposition events or a four points or greater increase in MELD score. The change in projected timing to reach the event driven stopping point is based on the trend in events today. This trial was designed and powered on the basis of the Phase 2 liver cirrhosis trial. We believe this trial could help establish a suitable endpoint for our Phase 3 trial leading to potential full regulatory approval rather than accelerated approval.

In summary, we have three Phase 2 clinical trials and distinct NASH patient populations reading out over the next nine months potentially leading to multiple pathways to significant fibrosis and cirrhosis markets. Through our partnership with Novartis, we are funded to at least the end of 2019 beyond all three data readouts.

That concludes our formal presentation. Now, I'd like to turn the call over to our operator to moderate the Q&A section.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Yasmeen Rahimi from ROTH Capital Partners. Your line is open.

Yasmeen Rahimi

Thank you so much. Two questions for your team. Question one is so the portal hypertension patients are a quite heterogeneous group what drives differences between these patients and what type of a subgroup analysis would we expect to see beyond the top-line data this quarter?

Steve Mento

Thanks Yasmeen for the question. So, the way we've defined the patient population is approximately 80%. We'll have compensated cirrhosis means no symptoms to date and the decompensated patients representing 20% of the population will have had one prior event and need to be stable.

The heterogeneity within the population is really dictated based on the heterogeneity in NASH itself. So some of the patients who have type 2 diabetes, some of the patients will have varices, some won't some of the patients will be on nonselective beta blockers, some will, won't. And in that context those are the kinds of subgroup analysis that you might expect to see.

So, looking obviously at the total population looking at compensated versus decompensated looking at patients that have type 2 diabetes looking at patients that are on nonselective beta blockers and then varices versus no varices.

Yasmeen Rahimi

Thank you, Steven. If I may ask a second question. So, let's say you take a liver biopsy sample from the first patient which have portal hypertension, a second patient who has varices but no portal hypertension and then a third one that had fibrosis F2 and F3 and not [ph].

I guess the question here is what are the similarities and differences in liver pathology in patients who have presence of portal hypertension versus the cirrhosis patients with no portal hypertension?

Steve Mento

Histologically they're all F4, CRN F4 so there's really nothing histologically that can tell you that I am aware of that would distinguish those patients based on histology score. Where the distinction takes place whether or not they have varices and then with the HVPG measurement itself. So histologically, they're all F4's.

Yasmeen Rahimi

And there is no sort of any color in regards to the degree of inflammation that is present between a patient with portal hypertension or the options of portal hypertension?

Steve Mento

Well we're not looking at biopsies in this study, but based on historical perspectives you could not distinguish those patients based on histology alone.

Yasmeen Rahimi

Great. Thank you. Very helpful.

Steve Mento

Okay.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Ed Arce from H. C. Wainwright. Your line is open.

Ed Arce

Hi guys. Thanks for taking my questions. Can you hear me okay.

Steve Mento

Absolutely Ed, go ahead.

Ed Arce

If I may, I'd like to ask one question on each of the ENCORE studies.

Steve Mento

Sure.

Ed Arce

First. For ENCORE-PH you know you have a patient population with at least 12 millimeters of mercury as measured by HVPG and higher I'm wondering if you have disclosed the range at the top in other words could it be possible that some of these patients would be eligible for transplant given that they may have one or more events. That's question one.

For ENCORE-NS, the question is around the announcement today on these two distinct patient populations where you can include or not include the F1 patients. Just wondering why you decided to define it that way as I'm sure you're aware most all of the studies made in late stage do not include the F1's.

And then the third question would be on your LS study. What drove the acceleration in the expected readout to middle of next year given that this is event driven are the events exclusively mortality or there are other qualifying events. Thanks a lot.

Steve Mento

Sure. Let me start with the last question first. So in LS, this is a population that really has not been studied before in the context of our clinical event endpoint remind you that the end point is all cause mortality, new decomposition events and or four point increase or greater in MELD score. So the events were calculating basically an accumulation related to all the above and we haven't disclosed the proportion in anyone of those.

Because this population hasn't been studied before we had to make an estimate on what we thought the timing and frequency of events would be as it turns out the trend that we're seeing right now is faster in accumulation of events than we'd originally anticipated that's why we change the guidance strictly based on the initial estimate being a little bit conservative relative to the actual number of events. Okay?

Ed Arce

Got it.

Steve Mento

All right. Moving back to ENCORE-NS recall that when we designed the study and initiated it back in 2016, one of the goals was to understand how this study or how our drug behaved in the context of prior studies primarily the FLINT study and recall the FLINT study and recall the FLINT study did have F1, F2 and F3 subject in that.

You're absolutely correct that the majority of studies nowadays are focusing on F2 and F3 that's why we're looking at both to do a comparison to FLINT F1, F2 and F3 and be prepared to move forward in the F2, F3 population as others have by also doing the primary analysis in that population as well.

Ed Arce

Okay. Makes sense. And in the portal hypertension study these patients are actually early stage disease, so they are not at immediate risk for decomposition events or increases in liver dysfunction that would get them a liver transplant. The LF patients are really patients that are close enough and would be considered second off some of those patients to be on the transplant list. But then the PH patient population, these essentially are patients with a time bomb waiting to go off and really don't know it yet. In theory they're still early and are least in the disease 80% haven't even had a decomposition event.

And that's really the portal hypertension that is the signal, the potential signal that they are going to be at risk in the near future so not specifically patients on the transplant list.

Ed Arce

Right. No, I understood. I recognize that aspect. I guess what I was really asking was if you have disclosed the top end of that range, I assume HVPG of 18 or higher where patient could qualify another words with it is that the top end of the range that you've enrolled and what the baseline measures at them?

Steve Mento

Well we haven't disclosed the range, but all patients at baseline had to have a HVPG of at least 12 and really with respect to listing on the transplant list it's not related to the HVPG number it's related to MELD and normally a MELD score of 15 or above would qualify a patient to be listed on the transplant list. So, it's really not directly related to HVPG per se.

Ed Arce

Got it. Thanks again.

Steve Mento

Sure.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Jay Olson from Oppenheimer. Jay, your line is open.

Jay Olson

Hi guys. Congrats on the progress and taking my questions. I had a couple of them.

Starting off with I guess for both ENCORE-PH and ENCORE-LS, can you remind us if there's a scenario where either one or both of these trials could be potentially registration given the high unmet medical need and severity of disease in these patients and then I had a follow-up question.

Steve Mento

The patient both of those trials were designed as Phase 2b trials. So, we do not expect that those trials alone would be all that was necessary for registration.

Jay Olson

Okay. So in both cases you think the next steps would lead to the design of a registrational study.

Steve Mento

Yes.

Jay Olson

Okay. And then, just as a follow-up I was curious if there's anything that we should be looking out for at AASLD that you think is of particular interest?

Steve Mento

Lots of things. One of the things that I thought was very interesting about the reviewing the abstracts is the number of abstracts looking at very early data sets mechanism data sets in the NASH base. So, I think what's very encouraging about this year's meeting is a lot of information out there not just on progress from a clinical development perspective but progress in the space of NASH and really understanding what this disease is and looking at potential alternative mechanisms that might be used to treat it.

So, it's really a lot going on there.

Jay Olson

Okay great. Thank you for that. It's very helpful.

Steve Mento

Thank you, Jay.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back to Steve Mento for closing remarks.

Steve Mento

Well, as always I want to thank you all for your participation in today's call and your combined and your continued support for Conatus.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude today conference. Have a lovely day. You may now disconnect.