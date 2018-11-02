Why We Were Wrong About Micron Stock Price

Based on the CEO’s forecast, the tariffs impact may be corrected within 2-3 quarters. The mismatched supply and demand should last no longer than “one or two quarters.”.

Our $32 forecast error consists of the failure to include the $15 loss from tariffs impact, the $7 loss from the weakening DRAM price effect and the $10 trade war risk.

I identified the sources of our common error mainly from failures to predict the development of tariffs and the perception of the oversupply of DRAM memory chip.

Four months ago, 24 analysts, 14 SA posters and I predicted Micron’s 2018 target price between $60 and $110. So far, we have been very wrong about the stock price.

On June 13, 2018, I published the forecasts of Micron Technology’s (NASDAQ:MU) year-end target prices from 24 Wall Street analysts, 14 SA posters and my own estimates (Table 5, Table 6, Figure 6). All of our estimates ranged from $60 to $120, with an average around a low $80. Obviously, we have been terribly wrong, since Micron is trading in the mid-$30's with no upside catalyst in sight, with only 2 months remaining in 2018. The fact that 39 out of the 39 estimates were wrong with the same large magnitude and to the same direction strongly suggests that we all somehow missed the same “big picture.” In this post, I first identified the sources of our common error, mainly from failure to predict the development of tariffs and the oversupply of DRAM memory chip. I further assessed the time frame when the error may be recoverable.

Failure to Predict Tariffs Impact

Considering that our overestimate mainly occurred after July, it is natural to look for major macro event since then. One obvious candidate is the intensifying tariffs from the U.S. and the retaliatory tariffs from China. The negative impact of tariffs on semi stocks in general and on Micron in particular have been discussed in previous posts. The real question is whether the market has acknowledged the tariffs effect.

To estimate the tariffs impact on Micron stock, I used the following thinking process: since both analysts’ target prices and the forward financial forecasts have not been significantly revised down since July, this leads me to believe that the analyst community has not seriously factored in the tariffs impact in its estimates. Yet, the general market and Micron stock price have made a distinguishing U-turn since then. As a comparison, I correlated Micron stock price with its forward financials to estimate a market-implied fundamental fair value for the company. It is my assumption that since the actual Micron price has reflected the tariffs effect, the resulting market-driven fundamental fair value (target price) should have also incorporated the tariffs impact.

Comparing the analysts' financial-only price target with tariffs-adjusted fair value, the difference will be the impact of tariffs. Figure 1 indicates that the analysts' target price is around $67, while the tariffs-adjusted fair value is $52. It implies that the tariffs have brought down MU price by $15, or about -30%. (Figure 1). Further, there is some evidence that the Street tried to reflect partially, but not in its entirety, the negative tariffs effect between August and September, as indicated in the downticks of the Street’s target prices.

Failure to Predict DRAM Impact

Just about the same time in summer, there was wide speculation that the mismatch of memory chip demand and supply will put downward pressure on DRAM/NAND prices in late 2018 and in 2019.

May’s rosy forecast flipped by September, when the company’s fiscal first-quarter outlook fell below Wall Street estimates, keeping shares in the low-to-mid $40s range established when Micron confirmed prices of NAND chips fell in the third quarter. NAND chips are the flash-memory chips that are used in USB drives and smaller devices such as digital cameras.

“The industry fundamentals today are structurally different in terms of demand drivers, in terms of supply growth trends, and in terms of the value that memory and storage brings to the end-market applications, and that makes for long-term industry fundamentals,” company CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said. Investors, however, appear to think that the industry still adheres to traditional PC- and server-based cycles. Therefore, they expect a prolonged period of oversupply, given the magnitude of the selloff at the first sign of cooling demand after a healthy run. Micron has proved to be a case study in this area.

As there was no indication that analysts revised their forward financials as a result, I believe that the tariffs-adjusted fair value did not reflect the impact of weakening commodity stock. Accordingly, I used the same logic and repeated the same procedure to estimate a new MU fair value which would have reflected the DRAM price impact. To this end, I correlated the stock price with DRAM/NAND prices in addition to the previously used forward financials. Thus, the resulting DRAM fair value should have reflected both tariffs impact and the DRAM effect. The difference between the tariffs-adjusted fair value $52 and the DRAM fair value $45 indicates the -$7 impact from the weakening DRAM prices (Figure 3).

Micron Price Still Overreacts

After tariffs impact and the DRAM effect were accounted for, current Micron stock price is $10 too low (Figure 3). It is my contention that either the market overreacted on the downside or Micron stock priced-in additional risk. During the recent market turbulence from the unpredictable trade war development, it is reasonable that investors would incorporate an element of risk premium to compensate the “predictable unpredictability.” For a clear perspective in Figure 4, Micron’s entire overestimation of $32 takes into account -$15 tariffs impact, -$7 DRAM effect and another -$10 risk premium for future trade war development.

Finally, in addition to the curiosity of why and how much we overestimated Micron’s target price four months ago, the more practical question shareholders think about is if any of these errors can be recaptured.

Tariffs Impact Recapture?

As its worrisome forecast from September included news that the tariffs would squeeze profit margins, the company has said it would take “three to four quarters” to adjust to the tariffs. Specifically, Mehrotra said that Micron will accomplish that by shifting production of products intended for U.S. markets from China to its other facilities. Outside of China, the company has manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Scotland, Japan, Taiwan and Singapore.

DRAM Cycle Upturn?

At Micron’s Insight 2018 conference, the CEO said that technology transitions, such as the rise of data centers and the use of chips in automotive applications and internet-enabled devices, is requiring more capital expenditure spending from tech companies. That is driving demand as it never has before. In Micron’s last earnings call, it was noted that one-third of the company’s $30.89 billion annual revenue came from data center and graphics sales. “The impact of any supply and demand mismatches in the industry in the past would tend to be larger,” Mehrotra said. “Now those periods last shorter.” The CEO believes that mismatched supply and demand periods should last no longer than “one or two quarters.”

If you agree with CEO Mehrotra, the bulk of the $32 loss should be recoverable within 1-3 quarters.

