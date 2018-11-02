UQM Technologies' (UQM) CEO Joe Mitchell on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

UQM Technologies, Inc. (NYSEMKT:UQM) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2018 10:30 AM ET

Chris Witty

Good morning and thank you for joining us for UQM's third quarter earnings conference call. On the call with me today is Joe Mitchell, President and CEO; and David Rosenthal, CFO.

Before getting started, I'd like to review our safe harbor statement with you. This conference call may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. These may include statements regarding our plans, beliefs or current expectations, including those plans, beliefs and expectations of our officers and directors with respect to, among other things, gaining access to global markets, gaining required certifications, new product developments, future orders to be received from our customers, sales of products from inventory, future financial results, liquidity and the continued growth of the electric-powered vehicle industry.

Important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements are contained in our Form 10-Q filed yesterday and our Form 10-K, which are both available on our website at www.uqm.com or at www.sec.gov.

I now like to turn the call over to David Rosenthal to review the company’s fiscal third quarter financial results. David?

David Rosenthal

Thanks, Chris, and good morning everyone. As Joe will review in a moment, we posted another great quarter of top line growth reflecting higher shipments across a number of customers. We believe the fourth quarter similarly will be indicative of strong sustained demand and we remain optimistic about improving financial performance going forward.

Revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 was $4.4 million compared to $2.8 million in the same period last year, an increase of 59%. Top line results were at record levels and we've achieved sales of nearly $9 million year-to-date which tops 2017’s revenue in total. Notably, we also posted service revenue of $600,000 in the quarter reflecting continued development work with our long-term partner Meritor along with several other customers.

Gross margin was 23.7% for the quarter versus 46.5% last year with the decline reflecting product mix as well as ongoing investment in our operations.

As Joe will review in a moment, we've roughly doubled our floor staff over the last four months and are preparing our facilities to handle higher volume shipments. We firmly believe that the investments currently underway will result in higher margins once the benefits of operating leverage kick-in and as we ramp up production and increase asset utilization.

Operating expenses for the quarter were $2.2 million compared to $2.4 million in the same period last year notably R&D was in line with the third quarter of 2017 and our SG&A was down versus the prior year period.

Our net loss for the quarter was $1.1 million or $0.02 per common share compared with a net loss of $500,000 or $0.01 per common share last year. Note that the fiscal 2017 third quarter included a $600,000 gain from the sale of vacant land.

Our operating cash balance as of September 30, 2018 was $2.5 million and we had $1.3 million of accounts receivable outstanding reflecting shipments made near the end of the period. As of quarter end, we had borrowed $3.1 million under our bank line of credit and still had $2.5 million of availability. As I said last quarter, if we envision a need for additional capital to support our global growth strategy, we have a number of options available to us and we are exploring all of them with the interests of all stakeholders in mind.

In summary, the third quarter was another excellent one for UQM with record sales, including a strong service component and a positive outlook on order trends heading into 2019. We will continue to manage cash appropriately while investing in the business and ramping up production which should lead to higher margins on our path to profitability.

As we prepare for the future including hiring and training employees to meet anticipated demand, we are in great shape to address the business opportunities in front of us and are positively positioned for improved performance going forward.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Joe for an in-depth review of our current operations and outlook. Joe?

Joe Mitchell

Great, and thank you, David. Good morning everyone and welcome to our third quarter earnings conference call. On today's call, I will provide you with an update on key developments for the quarter as well as an overview of our business sectors Propulsion Systems, Auxiliary Products and Engineering Services.

I'd like to start by emphasizing how pleased I am with the third quarter results. Our nearly 60% top line growth clearly demonstrates that the company is on track and executing the plan, continuing to win new business while delivering products in ever increasing volumes.

Our operations have never been busier and, as David mentioned, our production staff has nearly doubled over the past few months to support our sizable growth objectives and operating requirements. This has put some pressure on margins but we are laying the groundwork for higher throughput in the quarters to come, in other words, investing for the future.

In terms of some of the more exciting key deliverables during the quarter, let me just name a few. We continued shipping our explosion-proof E-drive systems to KESHI, a Chinese manufacturer of commercial mining vehicles and began delivery of fuel cell compressors to a major Chinese OEM along with delivery of the fuel cell compressor systems to a number of other new customers as was recently announced. Additionally, Sinotruk vehicles are in the process of being commissioned and we are working very closely with the strategic partner to advance our relationship going forward.

We also continued deliveries of our PowerPhase DT electric drivetrains to Ashok Leyland in India as well as performing ongoing work with Meritor, Lightning Systems, and Proterra. In addition, as I mentioned last quarter we are in the process of launching our service center in China and establishing a wholly-owned foreign enterprise also called WFOE in Shanghai both to support our Chinese growth initiatives.

As a reminder, this facility and structure will allow us to better serve our customers in the region and eventually will provide a base for assembly of fuel cell compressor systems. Our long-term plan is to be able to manufacture at the site and support our other operations that develop in China over time.

Lastly, we attended the IAA Commercial Vehicle show in Hannover, Germany in September which was a big success and attracted large crowds of interested patrons. There was a clear focus on electric vehicle at this event and Meritor had a sizable display which was a major highlight of the show. In addition, Eden had UQM motors on display with their new transmission technology, so attendees from all over the globe saw our products first hand in various applications.

We also showcased our new PowerPhase HD2 electric motor inverters at the Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Trade Show in Michigan in September and will be introducing our fully integrated fuel cell compressor system at the upcoming Hydrogen Energy and Fuel Cell Technology Expo in Foshan, China. So it was a very busy time for us as we continue to focus on business development and demonstrate our unique technology to customers worldwide.

Now I'd like to talk about some of the highlights of our propulsion systems and auxiliary product sectors as well as engineering services. Let’s start with propulsion systems, where once again we posted a strong quarter supporting our customers and growing the business.

Beginning with our work in India, we made further deliveries to Ashok Leyland, as I previously mentioned, where UQM team has been dispatched to India for the commissioning of their first systems. Ashok Leyland supplier quality representatives were also here in Colorado for detailed quality audit as a first step in moving forward to certify us as a production supplier.

We are very optimistic about the potential for higher volumes in India next year. Depending on volume and timing this may necessitate a localization strategy I mentioned last quarter and we are reviewing all options to support our growth outlook there.

With Meritor, we continue to provide development samples of the company's E-axle while demonstration vehicles utilizing UQM technology are tested. As a reminder, Meritor has a number of additional road trial scheduled for its Blue Horizon brand anticipated for full scale roll out next year. Related to this, we had a good deal of engineering service work with Meritor this quarter as well, which I'll review further in a moment.

Meritor is doing an excellent job in promoting E-axle’s technology all over the globe and we are well positioned as their strategic partner and supplier of choice to take advantage of Meritor’s global presence as this market and technology evolves. As I mentioned earlier, we are working hand in hand with KESHI’s electric mining vehicle launch in China, the first vehicles are being built at KESHI and we continue to produce and ship drive systems for this very important heavy duty application. We’re also shipping to ongoing customers such as Proterra and Xena as well as Lightening Systems with which we won a number of new electric drivetrain orders including the retrofit of a bus for Via Mobility in Boulder, Colorado. This is an exciting opportunity which ends up costing the customer roughly half of what a new EV bus would run.

We’re also working with Lightning on Zeem electric class six truck that's utilizing the DT system. Awards such as these further solidify our leadership in the electric drivetrain space and expand our presence across several core markets which then leads to additional business as well as new customers.

With regards to Sinotruk, our relationship with Sinotruk and CNHTC remains a strong one such that our team in Asia is engaged with them on nearly a daily basis. As our largest shareholder, CNHTC is not just a customer but a strategic partner and long-term advisor. While recent changes in senior management at Sinotruk have impacted the pace of decision making, we’re working with them across all levels and still plan to be producing in China next year to support anticipated volumes.

Sinotruk currently has three platforms in the testing and development phase using UQM drives with Sinotruk source transmissions. One of the systems that is utilizing our PowerPhase 135 for a light truck application and two platforms are using our HD systems with a Sinotruk-sourced four speed transmission.

One of the large platforms is an 8 to 12 meter electric bus and the other is a full size fuel cell bus. Completing full commissioning of these systems will be a key milestone in us moving forward under the next stage of our alliance with CNHTC and Sinotruk. We continue to assess the JV structure as part of this conversation and as I noted last quarter, the severe setback was unfortunate but does not close the door on options which may be pursued. In addition, geopolitical factors that impact U.S., China relations including tariffs are obviously beyond our control, but we're working and monitoring these developments closely will react appropriately to protect our existing presence in China as well as the strong relationships we have secured.

Tariffs already impacted Q3 margins slightly and we expect more of the same in Q4. Nevertheless, we are resilient and will respond to the market conditions accordingly. We look forward to reporting further progress with this key customer and partner in the next quarter.

The overall propulsion market remains very fluid and dynamic with a high level of bidding activity across new and existing clients like. It’s an exciting time to be in this part of the industry and our technology being demonstrated in numerous applications is becoming even better known the world over for its reliability, efficiency and durability.

Now moving onto our Auxiliary Product sector, this sector continues to provide a strong contribution to our product portfolio particularly our fuel cell compressor business in China. Our recent announcement that we'd soon introduce an integrated motor inverter to this expanding market was greatly anticipated and represents a unique customized solution suitable for many applications.

As a matter of fact, we've been in discussions with a number of customers this past year and design the product to suit their needs, with various options covering voltage, pressure ratios and airflow our systems will bring a high performance cost effective solution that covers the vast majority of fuel cell requirements from 30 kilowatt to 150 kilowatts stacks. We look forward to showcasing our technology at the Hydrogen Energy and Fuel Cell Technology Expo next week in Foshan, China.

Here in North America, we continue to ship our aerospace HVAC compressor systems through our long-term customer Air Comm and are pursuing other aerospace and defense opportunities in various markets around the globe.

Moving on to our Engineering Services sector, this quarter we reported a nice increase in revenue from funding engineering programs mainly to support Meritor along with a few other key customers, this area of our business is a major part of the company's growth plan and a further positive when the funded engineering fully supports our product roadmap and has a high potential to lead to additional product sales.

For Meritor, the work we're doing with them on the E-axle provides an excellent source of revenue that then would develop into commercial business over time. In addition, engineering work increases our overall gross margin, improving overall bottom line results.

Also in the service area, our Ballard fuel cell system contract manufacturing is on schedule and will continue through the remainder of the year. It’s a great way to help a major fuel cell innovator such as Ballard.

Before turning the call over questions, let me just reiterate how pleased we are that product demand and contract wins are resulting in improved top line growth as exhibited this past quarter; we’re executing the plan and solidifying customer relationships around the globe, laying the foundation for even stronger performance as development of prototype work transitions to long-term high volume production.

Revenue on a quarterly basis may be volatile for a while and we remain very upbeat about the outlook of our business and the industry as a whole. At the same time, we're focused on margins, working capital management and improved bottom line results. We also continue to invest in cost reductions and increased performance particularly in the inverter area and in the integrated fuel cell compressor systems.

We are well-positioned on our path to profitability and higher returns for investors. As always, we appreciate loyal employees, steadfast customers and our passionate shareholders as we seek to transform the electric vehicle market of tomorrow.

At this point, I would like to turn the call back to the operator and open it up for questions. Operator?

Our first question comes from Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Amit Dayal

Congrats on the progress and the positive results. Could you talk a little bit about the backlog in pipeline? I know you have multiple initiatives underway, if you could help just quantify what is in the backlog that could be recognized the next 12 months, that would be very helpful. Thank you.

Joe Mitchell

Yes, Amit, one of the things for the backlog I mean that changes very regularly with us, I think one of the key items as we're going through this we're finding that the vast majority of our customers are on the growth stage but still in the trial and prototype stage, so one of the things we're working on right now is locking in all of next year's orders because the -- one of the challenges we had this year with the growth is having these orders trickle in, in fragments and the impact it's having on our supply chain to be bouncing around and continuing to up demand which is a nice problem to have but not the most efficient way to run the business.

So really is one of the big things that we’re working on right now is locking in all of the customers in the next year with much clearer forecasts and trying to get commitments so we can streamline our supply chain. So I really don't have a good answer, I could give you right now what that backlog number is.

I think once we get into next year a little bit better, I think we'll have a much better idea of being able to publish where that stands.

Amit Dayal

That's understandable, I appreciate that. Just a follow-up to that and then I will get back in queue. The support this ramp coming you talked about putting in place hiring initiative et cetera, is that completed or is that still underway in terms of just creating resources to meet this demand?

Joe Mitchell

I’m sorry, I missed what came initiative?

Amit Dayal

The ramp that is coming in production, the hiring initiatives for that?

Joe Mitchell

Yes, no we’re going through a growth there's always a challenge and we've now I think stabilized our production staff that can support the growth going forward, so there still may be some incremental hiring but that was a big part of the challenges of really doubling your capacity is getting people in, getting them trained, getting them up to speed and some of the inefficiencies that come with that. But I think in the last month or so, our production staff has really stabilized and we're quite pleased with the quality people that we've brought in. So it obviously depends on again the production orders that are going to come in for next year and what those numbers are and the next challenge really facing us that I did allude to in the comments is the fuel cell compressor business and the localization in China for that market.

The numbers are very, very significant and the volumes that these customers are talking about and obviously with fuel cells, the question of timing is always going to be out there but we've got a product right now that we feel is second to none with this compressor business and once we really lock in on some of these numbers and timing and what the volume is going to be for China and then working towards localizing because that's going to be critical to hit the numbers that the customers are talking about in China.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Randy Hough, Ashworth and Sullivan. Your line is open.

Randy Hough

Let me just start by pointing out the Great job your CFO was doing is in keeping the lid on expenses and running the business at near break even. I’ve always been amazed at how you're able to do what you do especially in the ramping up of the revenues and still keep the costs well under control, I look forward to near-term break even operation as the top line continues to grow, so but my first time has to do with the fuel cell side of the business, I think it's important for us to understand that fuel cells are simply an alternative to battery packs and we operate in both fields over in China and elsewhere in the globe but mainly in China with respect to fuel cells. Could you explain, Joe, how China seems to see the competitive advantage of one source of power over the other? And where it's electric power we seem to be have our motors systems already involved. For example with Sinotruk but as you put fuel cell systems for power into these other Chinese customers, what's the opportunity there to move over and provide the remaining components of the drivetrain i.e., motors and controllers?

Joe Mitchell

Yes, obviously there is some synergy there Randy because every one of these fuel cell vehicles is going to use an electric drive, one of the again the challenge is that the companies that are selling the fuel cells are typically not the drive companies and they're selling again to the end item customers.

Hence, one of the reasons that we've been pushing for so long to get our propulsion business up and running and still working very hard with Sinotruk to finalize the JV, get these vehicles up and running and expand from there.

The other one I'll talk about on the propulsion side again is Meritor and what they're doing with E-axle, so us being Tier 2 to Meritor, and them already having a significant presence in China and China is a major part of their business plan of electrification, we're more than happy to ride along on the coattails of Meritor to get our e-drivers and that being our motor components and inverters into those products.

So again we've got many angles to get in on the e-drive side but back to the fuel cell, China's made a huge commitment to fuel cell technology and a number of companies are investing and like I mentioned earlier we've sold to I think 10 different customers right now that have purchased fuel cell compressors from us.

Our biggest customer the one we can't name publicly but the big Chinese OEM has got a pretty significant fleet of vehicles probably the largest in China running right now, and again once we lock in there volumes of where they're going next, we’d be very well-positioned to grow with them but they came to us well over a year ago and said you know we love your technology but it's a little bit expensive and it's really not optimized for this application, and that's why we made the investments internally to make a customized motor inverter where we in essence the inverter is going to be connected directly to the motor.

So no more connectors fully optimized for the power levels that are needed for fuel cells in a couple different options that we can scale depending on the size of the fuel cell stack and that being introduced next week at this huge show in China all around fuel cell technology we're expecting some very big things from him from this product line. And we've got the team in China; you've got our sales and applications engineering team, very much focused on this product and the growth opportunities for us. So again quite excited about what the future of that product line.

Randy Hough

As a follow-up to that, Joe, would you judge that the history we've all gone through is that going back 10 years ago one of the impediments to going with that battery packs over fossil based fuel engines was the cost per kilowatt hour of the battery packs but that's plummeted over the last 10 years and more recently in the last three or four years as you've pointed out before. So would you say that the cost of a fuel cell system as a source of power is competitive now with the kilowatt hour cost of battery packs?

Joe Mitchell

I mean that I've seen it is. And again I think the other big advantage where you have your fuel cell proponents is you don't have the range issues that you have with batteries. Obviously, one of the challenges you've got with fuel cells is that this is where China is putting a big investment in but timing is going to be critical of the whole hydrogen fueling infrastructure. And it's coming. There's forecasts out there of 50,000 fuel cell vehicles they want on the road by 2020 and that number growing even much higher in the out years. So there's a market there, and regardless of the macro factors that are coming into play and the timing, we're well-positioned to take advantage of the fuel cell and e-drive market.

Randy Hough

Well, if I could squeeze in a second follow up it's just on pricing, I don't want exact numbers, but is the revenue per unit for a fuel cell system, especially with our new components on it, similar to the revenue per unit for a equivalent motor and converter system using a battery pack or are there?

Joe Mitchell

Well, no real good answer to that one because of really the answer is, it depends on volume of where that customer is and there's a lot of other variables that go into that. I really can't give you a direct answer on what the price and revenue is on a per unit basis. Obviously, the motor inverter is much smaller than attraction drive. So there is some economies of scale there but you also have a compressor that's attached to the end of it. That's a pretty high value add product that currently we get from Eaton but we're also flexible if there's other compressor technologies that can use our motor and inverter where we're happy to work with them.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Joe Vidich from Manalapan Oracle. Your line is open.

Joe Vidich

Joe and David congratulations. It really was a great quarter and you're making tremendous. Yes, you guys deserve a lot of praise for what you're doing.

Joe Mitchell

Thank you.

Joe Vidich

So I guess I have a lot of questions but let's see start with what kind of volume do you think this in terms of the overall market size for the fuel cell compressors I mean on a yearly basis like a couple years out what do you think the Chinese market might do in terms of need for compressors.

Joe Mitchell

Well, again, Joe the numbers that are being thrown out as I'm hesitant to give you there because they're very large but it would not be unrealistic to see volumes in the low to mid thousands very quickly. I don't want to get too carried away. Obviously, there's a lot of hype and of course all the companies we're dealing with are all telling us that they're going to be many, many thousands of and they use that as leverage against us on pricing but we're realistic as well as what's truly going to happen there.

But in the thousands is not an unrealistic number of where that market is going in the next few years. And that's why we're again -- if we're in a real nice position because we've been the first adopters on many of these programs and with those costs reduce, fully optimize system, we think we're in a great position to win the vast majority of that business compressor is a key part of the overall fuel cell.

Joe Vidich

Right, right. Do you expect the same sort of gross margins on the compressors as your key drives?

Joe Mitchell

Those are our targets. We want to be there or even do better on them. And that's one of the reasons we're doing these cost reductions is to make sure that we can maintain very healthy margins on this business.

Joe Vidich

Okay. There was one thing you said that some lightning systems is converting an existing I guess truck or bus using your engine your e-drive and you said it would be half -- I believe it would be half the cost of developing a new electric truck or bus.

Joe Mitchell

Yes, that's something I talk a little about the Annual Meeting. We're very excited about this as well. Lightning is one of contracts right here in Colorado with the city of Boulder to retrofit their entire fleet of buses. I think there's 30 buses and all being converted from a standard diesel to a full electric. And if you look on their website I think they talk about that as they're finding the cost to do the retrofit is roughly about half of what a new bus would be, that's what the batteries, the e-drive and all the auxiliary components and lightning would provide to do that conversion.

So I think that could be because again we know, pro Terra, you got a many year backlog right now they're I think pretty much sold out as far as their capacity. You've got the big Chinese competitor that's here in North America and a lot of available funding coming for electrification. So if they can do a bus for half the price of what a standard brand, new electric bus would be, I think it's a great market and I'm very pleased to be working with lightning on that. I think they're in trials right now with that first bus in Boulder and I think they see that as a real nice business for them.

Joe Vidich

Yes, that could be, boy, I could see that being very big. My last question then I'll turn it over you talked about obviously the CFUS and you said there's the options are still open and you're now talking about possibly building manufacturing facilities in India as well as in China. I'm just wondering if you could maybe just elaborate on what are some of the options you're considering if that's possible?

Joe Mitchell

Yes, obviously we spent a lot of time with the Government discussing the China truck and investment and CFUS and we know where that ended up in the daily events that are going on there that sometimes create a more challenging environment for us. But again I'm scanning over localizing. I'll give you the first example is we've had unbelievable support from the City of Shanghai when they heard that we wanted to set up a facility there with the technology that we're bringing.

So we've had -- I couldn't ask for anything more than them helping us to get that facility up and running and getting that business entity set up. So that's the one option and I never wanted to put that fuel cell as part of the JV because I'd much rather keep all of that revenue as part of UQM and not give up a portion of that to any partner.

So then we get into the next phase with the Sinotruk as I mentioned one of the challenges there that we're actually dealing right now with our third Chairman in the last years. There's been a lot of management changes at Sinotruk that -- is a little slow down the business or the decision making somewhat. But again they're going full speed ahead with these trials, there's a lot of work going on, on the engineering side and we're continuing to talk with them and how we want to structure the JV. Because they're now that they're a much smaller owner. The previous terms are really not the best for us and we want to make sure we've got a better deal on the JV and it makes the most sense for us going forward.

And then, you go to India, again our overall strategy is we have to be with the size of the product and the value of what customers expect. We've got to be manufacturing in the region, we've learned that with the fuel cells that we can do that on low volume and prototypes for a while, but as the volume ramps up, you've got to be localized there. So it's going to be the same question that comes with India and we've actually met with the Ashok senior management, we're over in Germany at the IA Show and they're figuring out where they're going to go volume and timing wise and they know that these discussions have to take place of how we're going to localize, but the stage that we're in right now it's not a driving factor, that we've got to make a decision right away of what the India strategy is. We've got to get these trials up and running successful and then we'll determine next phases and volume and all those things that go into finalizing that decision.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Thurman Willis [Ph] a Private Investor. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Joe and Dave, thank you for taking my call. I asked a question last time if you could ramp up on a quarterly basis to $4 million to $5 million and so my congratulations is that just didn't say you could but you did it, so probably one of the best quarters UQM has ever had in its history, I have followed it for probably 15 years, so I can congratulate you enough.

Joe Mitchell

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Just tremendous, tremendous congratulations. On the Slide presentation which again was excellent at the Annual Meeting on one of the Slide you had mentioned that there were two other companies that you were dealing with, you could not name them, I'm not asking you to name them, I'm wondering if they are Tier 1 companies somewhere even to Meritor, Sinutruk et cetera, are they in that category?

Joe Mitchell

Yes, I think that would be a accurate synopsis of again the quality of the companies that we're bringing in right now that we’re working with. So one of the challenges when you’re working with that level of company, they are going to make sure they control their marketing and their message. We are very restricted on what we can and can't say about those guys.

Unidentified Analyst

No, and I appreciate that I understand it but you're making good progress with them.

Joe Mitchell

Definitely.

Unidentified Analyst

And then my follow-up and last question is that on the last call there was an investor that asked a question about promotion and you mentioned that you would be doing more of that and sure and fully understand that you wanted to put some meat on the bone which you have done and so my question is I've discussed with Chris Witty and find him to be excellent and wonder from a promotion standpoint, if you can give us a little bit of information about any Investor Conferences as investors like to hear as companies are beginning to really make a statement of which you are, if you, how you plan to deal with him with any upcoming conferences or additional promotion?

Joe Mitchell

Yes, no and again, I remember the question and I think we really have gotten taken steps to make sure that we are doing the right level of promotion and we want to make sure again that it's credible. I think just putting out releases that don't say much then people may really start to you guys just putting news out there, that's not really relative.

So I think we've got to be very careful and prudent on how we manage the message and secondly bringing Chris on we’re in discussions of number of Investor Conferences and investor reach-outs we continue with that process and that's something we're going to be looking at maybe more to come in the future on really on all of those points.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Do you have any scheduled at the time being?

Joe Mitchell

Yes, as soon as we get them finalized, we will make the announcements.

Unidentified Analyst

Again congratulations and thank you for taking my call.

Joe Mitchell

You’re welcome.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Dan Schmidt, a Shareholder. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Dan Schmidt

My question concerns Daimler Chrysler invested $190 million in trailer to build school buses; I'm wondering will you feel Empower Systems be used in most if not all of those buses and if you can give us a little color on that?

Joe Mitchell

Yes. Well I think again I’m not intimately familiar with every detail of what Proterra and Daimler have agreed and not agreed to. I think the first part of the focus of that investment was actually around the battery system that Proterra is using. We had some discussions with them. And if they move forward with their entire powertrain that Proterra uses obviously will be a part of that but again I don't know any firm plan one way or the other of the drive systems going into those Daimler buses.

And again, I'm going to step back and I can continue to remind people of the drive system that's been developed with Meritor on the E-axle their first trial is even on a school bus as well. So there is no reason that as people are looking to put the best propulsion system on the market from both a performance and economic standpoint, that the decision wouldn't be to go with the E-axle with the Meritor, UQM combination and that's one of the big advantages of being involved with Meritor. Their outreach into all of the customers that they currently have and those guys are going to electrify that's going to have that Meritor E-axle in there.

Dan Schmidt

Okay, excellent, thank you.

Joe Mitchell

You're welcome.

Dan Schmidt

You mentioned an increase in the production work, I was just wondering how many production assemblers were hired over the last quarter.

Joe Mitchell

We probably brought on 20 more or so in the neighborhood.

Dan Schmidt

Nice, nice.

Joe Mitchell

Having done a count in the last while, but I'd say that plant for us has never been busier, tremendous amount of activity out there.

Dan Schmidt

Good, good. The 600K there was mentioned with the land sale, is that the land adjacent to the current facility?

Joe Mitchell

Yes, that’s what we sold last year.

Dan Schmidt

Bummer. I was hoping you guys would expand on that land, you guys sold.

Joe Mitchell

We still have a lot of room to expand.

Dan Schmidt

Okay. In UQM, the OEM for Lighting Systems now?

Joe Mitchell

Yes, we are the Tier 1 supplier of all of their drivers for Lightning.

Dan Schmidt

Excellent, excellent. And last just a quick question on Ballard Power, are you getting new orders or they all still in new testing phase?

Joe Mitchell

Yes, we’re -- again we’ve got a number of things going on with Ballard, one of the actually the contract manufacturing where we're actually sourcing a number of components for their stacks and doing, building a vast majority of their U.S. based fuel cell stacks are taking place right here, so we work with Ballard many, many different levels and very good partner for us.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Bruce Kerefsky [ph] Private Investor. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, thank you for taking my call. I'm one of those long-term passion investors looking for profitability. My question also was one question was about the time of investment but I was also concerned that Volkswagen seems to have made some sort of affiliation with Sinotruk and I wondered whether that would have an impact on the business we were doing with Sinotruk?

Joe Mitchell

Well Volkswagen owns MAN who has been a long-term partner with Sinotruk and MAN is the big commercial vehicle company in Germany that's under the Volkswagen direction right now. So that is really the key part of that relationship. And if you look at a lot of the Sinotruk vehicles, they very much are MAN designs that are built in China. So that's where that key relationship is.

Unidentified Analyst

I see one other quick question. The new inverter the improved inverter there wasn't any figures given about the increase in efficiency, can you provide anything on that?

Joe Mitchell

Yes, that is a good point; it's improved our overall system efficiency by close to a point, a one percentage point, which is very significant we already had very high efficiency. So it is definitely one of the selling points in all of the Meritor and all of our new product heading into next year that's where we're going to be pushing customers to move to the new inverter.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Steve Smith, Shareholder. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Joe Mitchell

Hello good morning, Steve.

Operator

And Mr. Smith, if you're on mute, could you please unmute your line?

Steve Smith

So sorry about that. My question concerns the expansion that UQM is currently involved in, it sounds like we have many exciting fronts and with all of those new fronts it seems as though we're going to have to have major investments and satisfying all those customers and I know you mentioned a little bit about the cash that we have in the different ways you might be able to make these things happen. I wonder if you could provide a little more color on that as far as whether or not more stock sales are one of the main components of that increasing cash, and then just how soon will all this, new investment need to be made?

Joe Mitchell

Yes, now that’s something Steve obviously we're looking at all the time is to make sure we're keeping the balance sheet strong and managing the cash that's going to be needed to support this growth. And as I mentioned before we've got a lot of options and we want to do what's going to be even best from all the stakeholders.

One of the things, obviously you've got other possible strategic investments or strategic investors that could be in place. We've got the -- again our building that we own outright that we could actually leverage some of that. We could be taking on debt or we could bringing in other investors that are needed to support the growth. So those are the things that we are looking at, obviously, regularly and say we're going do what's in the interest that the best decision and best interest of all of the stakeholders, timing wise there's really no firm time on it. It's going to depend on a lot of how -- a lot of these things develop both in India, China, and here in North America.

Steve Smith

How quickly do you think all of these things will develop? I know it sounds like there's a lot of demonstrations going on but you are making sales but so you can't provide any more color about when how --

Joe Mitchell

That's a big question that -- that’s always faced this industry it's still in the emerging stage and it's obviously growing the macro factors have never been better. Like I mentioned previously when you see now the companies like the Meritors that are making huge investments to step into this. They know that the volume is coming as well. And that's the question I think anybody can truly say is it going to be volume production next year? Significant volume where it's in series production away from the discrete prototype orders? Is it going to be 2020? But it is coming and we've just got to be ready and well-positioned to manage the growth and having our product on so many different platforms. We're in a great position and it's just a matter of not if any more it's when and that's the thing that we're managing very, very closely.

Steve Smith

If I could just one more follow-up. It sounds it seems though the American and Chinese administrations are having a tough time with this tariffs and whatnot and also whether or not U.S. is going to allow any company any American company to merge or really have anything to do with the Chinese company as far as the IP that's involved. So can you ever see a scenario where we won't be able to have any sort of coupling with a Chinese company due to those factors?

Joe Mitchell

That's a interesting question. If I could just give you our experience it really with public companies anything over 10% for the most part is being blocked. So you've got that challenge that the government is stepping in and saying we don't want the direct investment from China and the U.S. companies for the very, very reasons you set around the intellectual property. So it really is challenging but you also look at what all of the major automotive companies are setting up alliances in China non-electric vehicles and making a billion dollar type investments in China and they're all partnered up with somebody. So it is going to be very difficult to block those types of arrangements especially in the technology that we're working on, so trust me we're looking every day of how, how we make sure we work together while still protecting our intellectual property because that is a valid concern.

And then we had taken steps in the past to make sure with our software that we were never going to give access to the Chinese partners on that. And that's still our strategy to make sure that we're protecting our IP from that end. So it is a dynamic situation right now that we've got to manage through.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Randy Hough from Ashworth and Sullivan. Your line is open.

Randy Hough

Hey Joe. Let me let me ask you to step out 10 years to try to put some sort of framework in it. There's always questions about volumes and when is it going to uptrend in all the rest. Give us some idea with it that you could look into the future forget about next year, the year after. Can you see a world out there where 25% of the vehicles that are run by internal combustion engines today might be replaced by other forms of electric power to drive those vehicles, either fuel cell or battery or whatever else might come along in the meantime 10 years out? Are -- if the industry seems to be saying that the history of the internal combustion engine is coming to an end would you comment on that?

Joe Mitchell

Well, I think again that far Randy that crystal ball to say exactly how that's going to happen but let me talk in short-term especially in the products when you're seeing municipalities now around their public transportation they're making a commitment to go to 100% electric because the economics are there and that's some of the things we've talked about to make that type of transition. The economics are going to have to make sense.

In China even though the market's still huge, I think last year was roughly about 5% electric. But you're hearing major cities in China saying only if you want to get in the inner rings with a delivery vehicle; they've got to be electric. So the numbers you're putting out there are though those types of percent in that timeframe are very realistic and I think when you look at the next two to three years, where we're positioned with the -- all these various applications in the trial stages they are going to be going to larger volumes. And the trend is definitely in the right direction for us as we demonstrated here this year with our revenue.

Randy Hough

Let me ask the negative side what would stop it in your mind, what would put a halt to it?

Joe Mitchell

Again, it's all going to be I think we'll get to those kind of numbers. It's going be economics and that's what's really going to drive this whole thing is it's go to make sense. Economically to go to that size of an electric or a fuel cell as for those types of volumes and there's a lot of factors that go into that and also regulation a big part of it but when I look at the product we produce the electric powertrain, far simpler and far less expensive than everything that's in an IC engine for a commercial vehicle. And there's no comparison in the simplicity of the two drives. So I think from our end the ultimate economics is again going to be around range in battery technology and charging infrastructure and those types of factors that come in.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions. Mr. Mitchell, would you like to make any closing remarks.

Joe Mitchell

Yes definitely. Again, first I want to thank everyone for their time today. Obviously illustrated by this quarter's results, momentum is clearly on our side and we've already generated more revenue this year in 2017 as a whole and we continue to focus on our business development, technology leadership and operating execution. We're very well-positioned for further top-line growth and improved financial results in the quarter to come. So thank you again to everyone for your ongoing support and we look forward to speaking to you in the next quarter. Thank you and have a good day.

