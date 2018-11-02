Control4 Corporation (CTRL) CEO Martin Plaehn on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) Q3 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Mark Novakovich - CFO

Martin Plaehn - Chairman and CEO

Analysts

Rich Valera - Needham and Company

Scott McConnell - D.A. Davidson

Jack Vander Aarde - Maxim Group

Operator

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Mark Novakovich. Please go ahead, sir.

Mark Novakovich

Thank you, Operator. Good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining Control4's earnings conference call for the third quarter of 2018. My name is Mark Novakovich and I am the Chief Financial Officer for Control4. With me on the call today is Martin Plaehn, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Prior to this call, we distributed our Q3 2018 earnings release over the wire services and we have it posted on our website at investor.control4.com, as well as furnished it to the SEC on Form 8-K.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that during today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements regarding future events and financial performance, including providing revenue and non-GAAP net income and EPS guidance for the fourth quarter and full year 2018. We caution that such statements reflect our best judgment as of today, November 1, based on factors that are currently known to us and that actual future events and results could differ materially due to several factors, many of which are beyond our control.

For a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties affecting our future results, we refer you to our filings with the SEC. Control4 disclaims any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

During the call, we will discuss non-GAAP financial measures. We do not provide full guidance on GAAP net income because of the variable and unpredictable nature of certain items excluded from non-GAAP net income such as certain acquisition-related expenses, stock-based compensation and certain litigation settlement expenses. Unless we specifically state otherwise, the non-revenue financial measures that we discuss today were not prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, in that they exclude these types of expenses that are detailed in the reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results provided in today's press release and posted on the Investor Relations section of our website.

Now I will turn the call over to Martin.

Martin Plaehn

Thanks Mark. Welcome everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's call.

We will share with you the highlights of another quarter of growth and execution on our business strategies, which we believe continue to advance our leadership in the professionally installed connected home market. Here are the high level financial results for Q3.

Revenue for the quarter was a record $71.6 million, representing year-over-year organic growth of 11%. Our non-GAAP gross margins of 53.2% and continued expense discipline enabled us to deliver non-GAAP net income for the quarter of $10.5 million or $0.38 per diluted share, all at the high-end of our guidance range.

We generated $9.9 million in cash flow from operations during the quarter and we closed the quarter with $91.2 million of unrestricted cash and investments, a net increase of $8.1 million during the quarter and we continue to be debt free.

Our revenue of $71.6 million landed in the middle of our guidance range. We saw a solid growth from most of our 47 global sales territories and we had several sales territories that were softer than expected due to local factors including historically lower dealer ads and higher dealer terminations in Q4 of 2017 and in Q1, 2018.

More recently we have had stronger new dealer ads and we are providing these territories with greater support and dealer training so we believe the effects will be temporary. We believe that the market for professional installed smart home technology will continue to expand. And we view growing our dealer channel in order to meet increasing home owner demand as an important driver for both near and long-term growth.

I'm pleased to report that in the third quarter we added 149 authorized Control4 automation dealers worldwide, including 90 in North America, which is our strongest expansion in North America since the first quarter of 2017.

Our broad dealer channel of more than 5,700 dealers worldwide is a powerful and valuable partner network actively helping us to achieve our mission to be both the platform ecosystem and solution leader for premium automation and networking for the connected home market.

During the third quarter, we continued executing on key business and product development programs that advance our mission and our business strategy. Here is an update since our last earnings conference call.

First, at the CEDIA industry trade show held this year in San Diego, we introduced new products and software, met with over 1,500 of our dealers and international distributors, and reinforced our capabilities of solutions and platform. The new products announced and now available for delivery include, the EA-1 power over Ethernet controller used in large installations where our EA-1 controller are associated one-to-one with numerous televisions throughout large residential and commercial installations.

Control4 OS version 2104 with expanded support of multi one room entertainment automation via EA-1 controllers and SR-260 handheld system remotes. We added Amazon Music to our suite of native streaming music services, which now also include Deezer, iHeartRadio, Napster, Pandora, SiriusXM, Spotify, Tidal, and TuneIn.

We enhanced our Alexa wish integration to more naturally support entertainment video experiences, setting ceiling fan speeds and checking statuses of thermostats and the unlocking doors. We enhanced our When Then personalization capabilities included in our 4Sight subscription service to end customers.

We added KNX intelligent lighting modules and keypads for our international dealers and customers in Germany, the U.K., Australia, Singapore, and China. And we enhanced firmware for package wireless access points and power distribution units along with improved usability of our BakPak Pro and BakPak Lite remote management services.

Second, in early May we launched our certified showroom program with 140 of our independent dealers in 50 cities worldwide, creating an opening destinations for homeowners, architects. and designers to experience and learn more about smart home solutions through stunning displays and hands-on demonstrations.

Feedback from these dealers confirms our thesis that these showrooms provide a compelling environment for engaging prospective customers. Combined with other marketing services we provide on behalf of our dealers, we believe the showroom program will help drive expanded awareness of the orchestrated Control4 smart living experience among consumers and provide a destination to attract and build relationships with production builders, designers and architects.

On October 18 in concert with 124 of our now 162 certified showroom dealers we held our second C4Yourself Day open house which attracted approximately 1500 visitors including interested designers and architects, potential new customers, as well as existing Control4 homeowners. The excitement and early effectiveness of our certified showroom program and our C4Yourself event has been encouraging.

We plan to facilitate additional regional and global consumer events for and with our certified showroom dealers and we have a growing pipeline of Control4 dealers desirous of joining our collaborative program efforts. We intend to continue expanding our on behalf of marketing services to drive Control4 smart home awareness and interested homeowners, designers and architects to visit our dealers showroom.

Third, we are encouraged by the adoption by regional production homebuilders of the CA-1 controller as the platform for home automation solutions as standard in their home designs. Builders and dealers are actively working on designing and installing these solutions into model homes in targeted communities and designing standard packages which will include intelligent lighting, climate control and peace of mind security and safety capabilities.

Today we have agreements with 25 production housing builders constructing over 9.000 homes per year in 140 communities all to include Control4 CA-1 and smart home solutions as standard in their production home communities. Most of these new communities are expected to install Control4 experiences beginning in 2019.

Fourth, we continue expanding our connective home partner ecosystem through the licensing and adoption of our simple device discovery protocol technology or SVP. SVP is Control4 software that is freely licensed to third-party manufacturers and build into their product to make integration with Control4 automation seamless. As of September 30, SDDP is licensed by 318 companies up 23 from the 295 we reported in August which in turn are now shipping approximately 5,850 products that are SDDP-enabled up from 5,600 we reported in August.

New SDDP licensees include [abode] for its security panels and [Barco] for its video projectors and NVIDIA for its media streamer. We believe our extensive interoperability is one of the competitive advantages we provide to dealers who sell Control4 automation. The greater the SDDP partnerships, the greater the number of solutions our dealers can offer to homeowners.

Before wrapping up, I want to provide an update regarding our $20 million Board approved share repurchase plan. During this past quarter, we repurchased a total of 150,000 shares for $4.9 million bringing our cumulative purchases in 2018 under this plan to 600,000 shares for approximately $16 million.

Our balance sheet remains strong with no debt and we plan to use it for strategic acquisitions when they present themselves. We also intend to continue to repurchase Control4 shares from time to time in the open market to enhance returns to shareholders. To that end, our Board of Directors has expanded our share repurchase program by another $20 million which we may use through December 2019.

In closing, our business foundation continues to strengthen and expand. We intend to continue leading in the professionally installed connected home market by concentrating on the key pillars of our business strategy. Including one, grow and optimize the professional dealer network in the regions where we have direct presence including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, Australia and China, as well as deepen our support for 48 international distributors covering the rest of the world.

Two, enhance our business service collaboration with our dealers helping them acquire and fulfill more new business and serve their existing customers more efficiently. Three, facilitate and support our large and growing device and partner ecosystem around the Control4 OS and remote management capabilities.

And number four further develop and expand through acquisition our connected home solutions and platform services for homeowners across the spectrum of the entry-level, mid-tier and luxury high-end homes as well as enable our professional installer channel to become more responsive, more effective and more efficient.

We believe sustain focus on these initiatives will enable Control4 to continue delivering increase and long-term shareholder value by strengthening Control4 as the premium and preferred choice for homeowners and their families, custom and production homebuilders, independent connected home integrators and consumer electronic partners within the expanding Control4 ecosystem. We are pleased with the first three quarters of 2018 and we look forward to finishing strong in 2018 and caring that momentum into 2019.

With that I'll turn the call to Mark.

Mark Novakovich

Thanks Martin. We will shortly open the call for your questions but first I'd like to share additional details about our recent strong financial performance and provide guidance for the fourth quarter and full year 2018.

As Martin mentioned total revenue for the third quarter of 2018 was $71.6 million a year-over-year increase of 11%. Year-over-year North America core revenue and international core revenue grew 11% and 13% respectively for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The category of other revenue which consists primarily of hospitality business and in-store commercial audio/video switching products in Australia contribute $1.7 million in the quarter compared to $2.0 million in Q3, 2017.

We shipped 31,017 controllers during the quarter representing a 16% increase over the same period of 2017. Our EA-1 and CA-1 controllers are designed to broaden the addressable market for our solutions by providing single room and lower cost solutions which typically involve more narrowly defined use cases with few connected devices. In the first nine months of 2018, 24% of the Control4 automation projects are dealers installed were single room or starter systems consisting only of the controller or controller paired with a handheld system remote.

Our non-GAAP gross margin percentage for the third quarter of 2018 was 53.2% compared to 53.9% in Q2 of 2018 and 52.6% in Q3 of 2017. We have been able to deliver sustained year-over-year growth and gross margin percentage because of the unique value we deliver to homeowners through our automation solutions.

We did see some volatility in gross margin percent compared to the second quarter 2018 resulting largely from the increased use of promotional pricing for certain products during and after our CDA tradeshow, the strengthening of the U.S. dollar in certain markets where we sell our products in the local currency and moderate increases in fulfillment center expenses as we build out our North America fulfillment capabilities to accommodate continued growth and improved delivery times in the future.

Recently the U.S. government has announced new tariffs on goods imported from China, the first of these new tariffs on certain classes on imported goods went into effect on July 6, 2018 a second wave of tariffs on additional classes of goods when into effect on August 23, 2018 and others are under consideration. We have performed an initial analysis of our products and the respective HTS classifications to assess which products are subject to these currently communicated new tariffs.

We've also reviewed our current inventory levels and expected arrival dates of additional inventory during 2018. For the balance of 2018, we intend to absorb the impact of the currently communicated tariffs. We do not intend to change our product pricing in 2018 for existing products SKUs to our authorized dealers, nor our product MSRPs for existing product SKUs in 2018 for end customers in response to these tariffs.

Our prior improvements in gross margins our operating expense leverage and discipline and the lower tax rates resulting from the 2018 Tax Act that provided us the flexibility to absorb the impact of these tariffs and are affected products in 2018. Our review estimates and forecasts are factored into our fourth quarter 2018 operating plan, as well as in today's reported guidance for Q4 and the full year 2018. We will continue to monitor information and changes to import tariffs so that we can best plan and navigate future periods and explore all options available to us to reduce the impact of tariff changes.

After considering the impact of our plans for fulfillment center expansion in North America and potential new proposed tariffs on our cost of goods sold, we believe that our non-GAAP gross margin percentages for the full year will remain in our stated long-term range between 52% to 54% provided that no additional unanticipated tariff or other costs are introduced.

Our non-GAAP operating expenses in the third quarter of 2018 were $27.7 million or 38.7% of revenue compared to $24.7 million or 38.2% of revenue in the third quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP research and development expenses during the third quarter of 2018 were $10 million or 14% of revenue compared to $9.3 million or 14.3% of revenue during Q3 of 2017.

The Q3 year-over-year increase in absolute dollars is due primarily to increases in salaries and wages including incremental staffing. For Q4 we expect R&D to increase in absolute dollars compared to Q4 2017, as we continue to invest in new product development to drive future revenue growth but to decrease modestly as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2018 were $12.1 million or 16.9% of revenue compared to $11.3 million or 17.5% of revenue in Q3, 2017. The year-over-year increase in dollar terms was driven primarily by incremental sales and marketing expense associated with expanding our support for our growing channel, including additional staff to support marketing and sales services provided on behalf of our dealers.

During the third quarter, we attended CEDIA, which resulted in an increase of our sequential quarter-over-quarter marketing expenses of approximately $1 million. For Q4, we expect sales and marketing expenses to increase in absolute dollars compared to Q4, 2017, as we work to grow our international sales channels but to decrease modestly as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP G&A expenses in Q3 of 2018 were $5.6 million or 7.8% of revenue compared to $4.1 million or 6.3% of revenue in Q3, 2017. The year-over-year increase in both absolute dollars and as a percentage of revenue is due primarily to higher global facilities expenses, due to increased lease rates of certain corporate lease renewals and incremental space to accommodate growth and additional public company expenses associated with the expiration of the five year period under which we qualified as an emerging growth company under the Jobs Act.

On a GAAP basis, our third quarter net income was $5.7 million or $0.21 per diluted share compared to net income of $5 million or $0.19 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2017. Our third quarter non-GAAP net income was $10.5 million or $0.38 per diluted share compared to non-GAAP net income of $9.4 million or $0.35 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2017.

We continue to maintain a strong balance sheet with cash flows from operations, which enable us to continue to pursue growth through acquisitions and other investments that leverage our sales channel and are strategically aligned with our core business vision. As of September 30, 2018, we had $91.2 million in unrestricted cash, cash equivalents, and net marketable securities, an increase of $8.1 million from the $83.1 million we reported as of June 30, 2018.

Our cash balance reflects activities during the quarter, including positive cash flows from operations of $9.9 million, 4.9 million used to repurchase 150,000 Control4 shares from the open market, $1.8 million paid in withholding taxes related to the net share settlement of restricted stock units in lieu of issuing additional shares of control for stock, $1.1 million paid for the expiration of the Triad acquisition hold back agreement, and $2.1 million to purchase capital assets and facilities improvements.

As of September 30, 2018, we do not have any bank debt and we have available borrowing capacity via our credit facility of $40 million. Before providing fourth quarter and full year 2018 guidance, as Martin mentioned, growth across our 47 global sales territories during Q3 was less uniform than historical levels.

While we are taking steps to address these factors through dealer additions, training, and support, we feel it's prudent to factor these trends into our Q4 growth expectations. To be clear, we believe that these effects are both temporary and addressable and we remain confident in both our market opportunity and our ability to deliver sustainable double-digit organic revenue growth rates over time.

In addition, we are very pleased with our recent overall new dealer adds in the third quarter, particularly in North America where the addition of 90 new dealers is the highest in any quarter since the first quarter of 2017.

Turning now to our forward-looking guidance, we are maintaining our full year guidance for non-GAAP net income and earnings per share and revising our full year revenue guidance to be between the high end of the range we originally said at the beginning of the year, $274 million; and slightly lower than the low end of the range we said quarter, $272 million.

This revised range for the full year of $272 million to $274 million, reflects expected sequential quarterly growth in the final quarter of 2018. For the full year of 2018, we expect our non-GAAP net income to be between $39 million and $40 million or $1.42 and $1.45 per fully diluted share based on an expected averaged 27.6 million fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding during the year.

We expect our revenue in the fourth quarter to be between $72 million and $74 million. We expect our non-GAAP net income for Q4 2018 to between $11.3 million and $12.3 million or between $0.41 and $0.45 per diluted share based on an expected $27.6 million fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

Finally and as a reminder, Control4 does not provide forward guidance on GAAP net income because certain non-GAAP adjustments are inherently difficult to forecast, whereas others relate to the amortization or expensing of items tied to historical events.

That said our earnings release posted earlier today includes a detailed list of non-GAAP adjustments and a reconciliation between GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income for Q3, 2018, as well as our estimates of non-GAAP stock based compensation and the amortization of intangible assets reflected in our non-GAAP net income guidance for the fourth quarter of 2018.

We would now like to open the call for your questions.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question today comes from Adam Tindle with Raymond James.

Q - Unidentified Speaker

This is Madison on for Adam. So histrionically I believe you had said that new homes account for roughly 50% of revenue. There's been a lot of negative headlines in regard to new home sales and I was hoping you could provide some more detail with what you're seeing on that end of the market.

Martin Plaehn

What we've said in the past is that our installs are roughly 50% new construction and 50% retrofit existing homes. We continue to see that ratio. We do see the early signs of changes. We have seen that before. Our products work extremely well with existing homes and retrofit applications, and our dealers know how to address both types of business, both new construction and retrofit.

During the shift in business in 2008 through 2012, we saw dramatic shifts from new construction to existing home and retrofit installations, and our revenue continued to grow. So we feel that our products are applicable to both markets. The existing home and retrofit market is a much bigger market, much more durable over time, doesn't have the cyclicality. But we continue to see strong new home growth, but we're certain that that will cycle like it has in the past. It's just a question of when and that's not an exact science.

Unidentified Analyst

And then it looks like your revenue guidance for Q4 implies a takedown to closer mid-single digit year-over-year growth. Can you just talk about what visibility you have and demand, I know there is some nuances going on with dealers. And then I know with dealer adds being so strong, how should we think about the pace of acceleration in revenue given the dealer adds have been so strong? Thanks.

Mark Novakovich

So when you look at the full year guidance that we provided $272 million to $274 million at the high-end of that guidance range its year-over-year growth of 11.8%. So we’re very pleased with that from quarter to quarter there could be variability certainly as we’re booking ship business. We’re very encouraged by a couple of other metrics that we provided, first of all controller sales were very strong in Q3 and those tend to be a precursor of projects that our dealers are actively working on or have visibility to.

So we’re confident in not only our Q4 volume, but also the opportunity going into 2019. And we also mentioned that we had very strong dealer adds and those new dealer adds are indicative of the business that we think we can generate in future quarters.

Operator

And our next question today comes from Rich Valera with Needham and Company.

Rich Valera

Martin I was wondering if you can provide anymore granularity on what's going on with the underperforming regions. Are those mostly U.S. or they mostly outside of the U.S. and what gives you the confidence that those regions should come back and start performing better here - sounds like you're expecting that in relatively near term? Thanks.

Martin Plaehn

Yes, our world is divided up into roughly 47 territories that roll up into region. So territories is the most granular into which dealers report and then they report up to larger regions.

The uniformity of performance in this recent quarter was not as good as we had seen in the past and we have identified a handful of territories that we think can perform substantially better than they have in the last quarter or two. And we’re taking steps to be more deliberate about dealer adds in those territories, dealer coaching and support in those territories, as well as using our on behalf of telemarketing, tele-business services with dealers.

And we think that those territories are adjacent to territories that performed very, very well so we don't think its macro. And formally of a business that has let’s say between 40 and 50 or even larger businesses, they don't have homogenous uniform performance across all their territories all the time. We just had some volatility and performance that is more than the statistical average and we’re going to go do something about it.

Rich Valera

And then just a follow-up on the question about the new home starts. So you suggested that you were starting to see some impact I think on the business from slower new home sales. I’m gathering from your - the comments you just made that that was not the cause of the softer 4Q guidance that you don't really see that as having impacted the business at this point?

Martin Plaehn

That's correct. My comments about what we see in housing is much more related to what we read and what we research with regard to trends in the construction business versus a direct correlation to what we’re seeing happen in our channel. We are - our dealers in the South and the West in many of our international regions are still seeing strong new construction growth but we know that that business is cyclical and it has been on a boom cycle for a very long period of time.

And so we're preparing our dealers to build a much more diversified business of new construction and retrofit. So that when those actions happen in certain portions of the world that our dealers know how to adjust their business strategies to continue to grow and serve their customers.

Mark Novakovich

And Rick this is Mark, I would add that with regards to new construction we would be provided some data on the momentum that we’re seeing with the production builder opportunity where they're using our new CA-1 product. We mentioned that that we now have 25 production builders who we have agreements with representing over 9,000 homes per year and we expect to start seeing those projects install beginning in early 2019. So that gives us some optimism around opportunities that are new to us and should help us sustain revenue growth.

Rich Valera

And then you had a long-term revenue growth target of sort of double-digits 10% organic and I think you hit that for at least the two years, last two years or so you hit organic growth of 10%. It looks like you're targeting obviously the midpoint something below that in the fourth quarter.

So is that still the goal and do you think that's achievable, say in the near to medium term obviously we’re looking at 19 at this point. And just wondering if you still think that's an attainable goal?

Martin Plaehn

Yes, in our prepared remarks we reiterated our strong belief and conviction that we can grow our business in the double digit organic range. We classically budget in the 10% to 12% year-over-year growth from a planning standpoint and we’re going to our detailed budgetary planning cycle now. And we see no data or inbound that says that parametric planning approach should be changed.

Rich Valera

And Mark one for you, you mentioned that you’re going to basically absorb the tariffs in the fourth quarter here. And the second wave of those and I think the ones that were more meaningful were 10% on a 250 billion of goods coming from China and if things stay to plan and there is no breakthrough I guess in talk who ever knows would go to 25% on January 1. So wondering how significant that could be and what that could do to your historical gross margin targets there I mean just any thoughts on that?

Martin Plaehn

Hi Rick this is Martin let me take that. We’ve done substantial research into our own product lines, our inventory levels how our products are built which terra formalizing codes should be used, how products should be brought to the United States from which countries. And we feel very confident in our approach closing out the year, as well as it implications in 2019 for the tariffs that have been communicated as of today, whether they’re at 10% through the end of the year and rise to 25% for 2019.

We feel confident that we have those models correctly. We understand the blended impact of those tariffs to our gross margin and we understand how we can offset slightly lower gross margins because tariffs are in injection with continued operating expense produce. Continue to grow the business, continue to deliver products with stable pricing to our dealers and continue to perform as a high performing company for our shareholders.

Should there be new tariffs, we have to look at those in a new environment, but right now we understand where we are and we feel confident that on a blended basis we’re in good shape.

Rich Valera

So, maybe you don't have this level of granularity at this stage in your planning, but sounds to me like you still believe you could stay in that historical kind of 52% to 54% range which you’ve talk about for a while as your gross margin range is that fair?

Mark Novakovich

This is Mark, you're absolutely correct. Fortunately we have a good handle on all of the elements that make up or impact our gross margin, and the magnitude of the tariffs isn't so large that we can't absorb that through our planning efforts and adjusted to different aspects of what impacts gross margin.

Operator

Our next question comes from Scott McConnell with D.A. Davidson.

Scott McConnell

So I'm looking for any updates on your strategy for further integrating voice control into your products past I guess the current capabilities with Alexa. And then specifically with creating your own voice control system makes sense for you in the future?

Martin Plaehn

We continue to expand voice integration to make it more natural for our homeowners and more straightforward for our dealers to deliver those solutions to our customers. Our richest and most feature complete capabilities are through Amazon, Alexa. We continue to work very closely with them.

We do work with other voice technology providers but we have not released products to our end customers and our dealer channel for those services. And there are technical and business reasons and consumer privacy reasons why we have not done that. And we'll continue to work with those companies to find the right solutions for all dimensions of those types of concerns.

We believe that voice, natural language processing, speech recognition associated artificial intelligence and machine learning are very, very deep sciences and require a broad set of applications to tune them and to advance them. And that's why we've chosen to partner with companies like Amazon with their Alexa voice services and their Alexa Echo products.

And we don't have another publicly announced relationship but our architecture is such that we can work with multiple voice services and even to the point where in our labs where if you have one voice service turn on the light, you could have another voice service turned it off, if you were a blended house with a device from Amazon and a device from another company or using your phone with whether with Android or Apple.

So we feel connected to the voice technology leaders, we're working with them. We intend to continue to enrich the experiences that can be delivered through voice alongside graphical and tactile interfaces and we're not going do it ourselves.

Operator

And our next question today comes from Saliq Khan with Imperial Capital.

Unidentified Analyst

This is [indiscernible] on behalf of Saliq Khan. We're wondering with improved controller shipments but lower revenue is that indicative of the customer gravitating towards the lower price point offerings?

Martin Plaehn

We are trying to continue to expand the opportunity. The introduction of the CA-1 is primarily focused on production housing for lighting, heating, motion sensing, comfort and convenience, non-entertainment applications. We're seeing a healthy quarter-over-quarter adoption of that product, that's incremental. It's also at a lower price point.

We introduced in EA-1 power over Ethernet module that was designed for large projects, for large homes both residential or commercial applications. So even though we're producing products that deliver control at a lower price point, they're still very strong gross margins proportional to the rest of our product line and they're intended to expand the market.

Unidentified Analyst

Is there a strategy to monetize SDDP partnerships or leverage that channel to get your brand in front of a broader range of customers?

Mark Novakovich

Our strategy with SDDP is to provide that technology with very straightforward and liberal technology licensing so that it can be embedded in many, many products without financial or logistical tracking overhead by our licensees. We have 318 licensees shipping almost 5,800 or 5,850 different product model skews.

We derive the value of that from SDDP proof of having a bigger larger ecosystem and being able to tap into the innovation of 318 companies that are building connectible products. And that in turn makes our platform and our solutions more powerful and more valuable to end customers and therefore our dealers are in a full position to deliver those solutions which rises our revenue. So we do not have a direct strategy to monetize SDDP through direct mechanisms. It's indirect market and ecosystem builder.

Unidentified Analyst

Do you guys have a strategy to shift manufacturing outside of China especially with the looming tariff costs?

Martin Plaehn

We're constantly looking at our supply chain. We have numerous contract manufacturers in different countries. We do have large partners, manufacturing partners in China. Those same companies have facilities in other countries and we're talking to them about the best way to navigate our product portfolio along with other mechanisms.

Unidentified Speaker

And is there a large cost shifting if you're staying within the same supplier?

Martin Plaehn

It's more time than it is cost if you stay with the same companies and the processes. We're looking at the practicality of that, the need for that, the timing of that. Right now on a blended basis the way the tariffs are, we're in good shape to manage it. Should those dramatically change with precipitous announcements, we continue to have planning to deal with what could surface in the future.

Unidentified Speaker

Could you also talk about the adoption and engagement rate of the Control4 application improvements including Intercom Anywhere?

Martin Plaehn

We're seeing really good uptake of our Intercom Anywhere through our dealer network. Yesterday was Halloween where we had no very large increase in door station or front door or gate notifications to mobile phones and touch screens in our house around the world where Halloween is celebrated. We're digging up those statistics now but yesterday evening we were seeing over 2x the average transactions of our cloud services regarding delivering notifications and voice, voice video calls to homeowners when their front door bell was rang.

So that's really good. The new products, power over Ethernet for the EA-1 is being well received with good unit sales beginning in the first week that we announced that in September, it's only been about 10 weeks since then.

And the addition of Amazon Music is great. We have 10s of thousands of homes moving to our new OS. And we hope that those Amazon prime customers will select Amazon music within the Control4 system it’s there for them.

Operator

And our last question today will come from Jack Vander Aarde with Maxim Group.

Jack Vander Aarde

I believe you reported 25 homebuilder partners how many did you have last quarter?

Martin Plaehn

That’s up nine.

Jack Vander Aarde

Up 9?

Martin Plaehn

Yes.

Jack Vander Aarde

And then I think with the 25 homebuilder partners you're anticipating and to construct 9,000 homes per year I guess beginning in calendar 2019…?

Martin Plaehn

9800.

Jack Vander Aarde

9800. Did you have a estimate of what that annual production level was last quarter?

Martin Plaehn

So this is the first time we provided any metrics on it, but feel good about the data that we’re presenting this quarter I guess representative of the event as we made with that program equivalent with CA-1.

Jack Vander Aarde

I think someone asked earlier about controller units and what types of controllers are being sold but I'm more interested to know if you can provide what the average selling price was or how it trended directionally for controller I believe last quarter was flat year over year?

Martin Plaehn

On a blended basis our revenue per controller it's very stable.

Jack Vander Aarde

And I guess my last question is, you mentioned promotional pricing before and after this CDA show was one factor driving non-GAAP GM down slightly q-over-q. Where this - I guess my first question is are these promotional deals still in effect or have they since expired?

Martin Plaehn

They have expired.

Jack Vander Aarde

They have expired, yes.

Martin Plaehn

Just to clarify there were three components that impacted gross margin, one was the promotional pricing, two, was the strengthening of the U.S. dollar against the portion of our business internationally where we sell in local currencies. And then the investments that we’re making to expand our fulfillment facility in North America that will come online shortly to increase delivery times to portions of the United States and Canada. If you are looking basically treat efficiency to decrease time of delivery - back to gross margin.

Jack Vander Aarde

Did last year's Q3 also include similar promotional deal before-and-after CDA?

Mark Novakovich

Not to the extent that we ran promotions this year. Each quarter had some degree of programmatic discounting but relative to Q2 and really that's what we're trying to explain as the sequential change. Our gross margin in Q3 of 2018 is actually better than our gross margin in Q3 of 2017. So we did see year-over-year improvement comparing those two periods but specifically as it relates to the change from Q2 of this year to Q3, those reasons that Martin listed impacted gross margins.

